Papyrus fragment found in Egypt could be from ‘oldest book ever discovered,’ experts believe

Experts have hypothesized it was once sewn together into a format known as a “codex,” and at some point was turned into cartonnage, a papier-mache-like material used to encase mummies, the report added.
Experts believe codices first appeared at the dawn of the Roman Empire in the first century B.C., and examples believed to date from A.D. 150-250 held at the British Library and the Chester Beatty museum in Dublin were thought to be the oldest known specimens.
The scribblings on the piece of El-Hiba papyrus appear to be calculations for beer and oil taxes, written in a form of ancient Greek.
“The discovery was a real stroke of luck,” Theresa Zammit Lupi, a conservator specializing in antique written materials, said.
“First I saw a piece of thread, then I realized it had the format of a book. I saw a central fold, the pinholes (for the thread binding) and the text written inside clearly defined margins on the papyrus,” she added.
Erich Renhart, co-director of Graz University library’s special collections, said the El-Hiba papyrus could lead to similar, and perhaps even older, discoveries now experts know how to spot similar traits in other documents.
“It’s not improbable that there are other codex fragments like this in other collections; there had been no systematic search for them until now,” he said. “Papyrus was a fairly cheap writing material, so large quantities of these fragments have been preserved.”
BOGOTA: With his powerful snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days.
Pawprints from the military-trained search dog led trackers to the children earlier this month. But the Belgian Shepherd went missing during the search and is now himself the target of a sophisticated rescue operation that started soon after the four young survivors where flown on a helicopter to Bogota.
The Colombian military says it has left 70 soldiers in the dense swath of jungle around the crash site to look for its beloved search dog. And commanders have vowed not to leave the remote area until soldiers return home with the star pup.
It’s been a month since Wilson got lost in the rainforest, and its hard to know if the two-year-old dog is still alive. But the sniffer dog’s rescue would lift the spirits of many Colombians, and add a heartwarming exclamation point to a survival story that already has captivated the world.
“For us it was an honor that our canine helped to find those children” said Sgt. Luis Fernando Seña, the commander of the canine school where Wilson was trained for 14 months in Bogota.
“It would be great news for the country, and for our children if he can be found,” Seña said.
Wilson graduated from the canine academy in February, and was taken to the Tolemaida air force base, where he joined Colombia’s special forces. Wilson and four more sniffer dogs, were taken to the rainforest in May, to find the single engine Cessna plane that had crashed into the rainforest, carrying the four children and three adults who later were found dead.
When the small plane was found, and the search party realized that the children could still be alive, Wilson’s handler gave him some clothes to sniff, to track down the kids.
The sniffer dog got separated form the search party on May 18, after he sped off into the forest following a scent. Ten days later, the military found footprints of the children next to his pawprints. Those clues helped them to get closer to the area where the children were found on June 9, said Gen. Pedro Sanchez, who led the rescue effort.
“The children spoke to us, and confirmed that the dog was with them for two or three days” Sanchez, told Colombia’s W radio.
The children are still recovering in hospital and have not spoken to the press. But recently, 13 year-old Lesly Mucutuy, who is the oldest child in the group, drew a picture of the rainforest that included a black and coffee colored dog, which looks like Wilson.
Last week, Colombia’s military said that it helipcoptered two female dogs in heat to the area around the crash site, in the hopes of luring Wilson toward the search party. Food has also been placed for the dog at several points around the crash site as well as clothes belonging to his handler, hoping that their scent can guide Wilson back to safety.
Meanwhile, Wilson’s name has become a popular hashtag on social media sites, with his fans posting messages that urge the military to continue the search. The dog’s story has led national news shows. A spiritual coach who claims she can speak with animals, recently posted a viral video on TikTok, where she urges her followers to thank Wilson for the job he did, and “send light” to the dog, so that he can find his way home — — if that is what his soul desires.
At the canine academy in Bogota, Wilson’s comrades said that the dog is highly trained, and accustomed to overcoming physical obstacles. But ultimately it will have to rely on its instincts to survive.
“He is very energetic, and always stood out because of his strength, his energy and his strong temperament” said Elvis Porras, a trainer who helped to raise Wilson, and worked with the dog until he graduated from the academy earlier this year.
“He is a distant relative of wolves, so I hope his instinct to hunt will help him to survive.”
JEDDAH/RIYADH: An Indian man has fulfilled a lifelong dream to walk all the way from his hometown in Kerala to Makkah for Hajj — a distance of 8,640 kilometers.
Shihabudeen Sayid Alawi, also known as Shihab Chottur, crossed five countries — India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait — to reach Makkah in one year and 17 days.
He left Kerala on June 2, 2022, and reached Makkah on June 7.
“It was a Ramadan day when I made it to the Kuwaiti-Saudi borders at 5:17 a.m. I bent the knee and I touched the sands of Saudi Arabia,” Alawi told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
Alawi first traveled to Madinah. “I felt like my journey (was) accomplished once I reached the Prophet’s Mosque. I visited (the) Rawdah, and I was sure I would be able to reach Makkah and perform Hajj.”
Once Alawi reached Makkah, he forgot all the challenges and hardships he had endured during the year-long journey. He “prayed for hours” for those who offered him support, and who had asked for prayers in front of the Kaaba. “I have prayed for the entire Muslim Ummah.”
Speaking of his journey, Alawi said: “In India and Pakistan, people supported me and gathered around me. In Iran and Iraq no one recognized me, but once I crossed the Kuwaiti borders people who knew about the journey started contacting me, asking to see me and supporting me.”
“At every country I stopped by I received assistance from officials, police, military, and those who recognized me, invited me over to stay at their homes.”
The 31-year-old father of three daughters said he took a year to prepare for the arduous journey. To ensure smooth access to all the countries he needed to cross, Alawi visited diplomatic missions in New Delhi to obtain visas.
“I had a legal visa in all countries. Iran gave me an entry visa, Pakistan gave me a transit visa, and Kuwait police also gave me clearance, and for Saudi Arabia, I received a multiple-entry visa. Authorities here gave me a warm welcome. I have got all facilities to perform Hajj through one of (the) Hajj service providers who offered me an A-category. This shows the great love that Saudi authorities deliver to all Hajj pilgrims. I am so grateful,” he said.
The minimalist traveler carried a hiking stick, and a backpack equipped with four items of clothing, pepper spray to protect himself from wild animals, an extra pair of shoes, utensils, official documents and some money for Hajj.
“I used branded shoes for walking, I used six pairs before I crossed into Pakistan because it was the monsoon in India. After that, I used only one pair till I reached Madinah.”
“I used money from my savings for this trip, but I could hardly use that money as my Muslim brothers from all the countries I have crossed took good care of me all the time,” he said.
During his solo walking trip, Alawi lost 18 kilograms. He said he only ate traditional food which he described as “good for (the) soul and body.”
To reach Makkah and Madinah was my dream, and to reach there by footsteps was my goal.
Shihabudeen Sayid Alawi, Indian pilgrim
“No proteins or special food. If I got halal food, I ate it. I was utterly comfortable and mentally relaxed.”
While Alawi explored different cultures and cuisines along the route, he also had to brave nature’s various dangers.
“There were circumstances of fear often, mainly due to the presence of wild animals like tigers, bears and more. In Iran, I saw the footprints of some wild animals and I recorded what I saw with my phone camera. But only when I showed it to some people there, I realized it was footprints of a tiger. After that incident, fear started to develop inside my mind,” he said.
He added: “In Iran, it was a different experience as I had to walk across the entire Iran in snow solo, the weather condition was changing every now and then, and that was the main challenge.”
“I stayed once on a goat farm with shepherds. Those who invited me to their homes gave me food and shelter in Iran and Iraq knowing that I am a Muslim traveler.”
Alawi was motivated by his strong faith and trust in Allah. “To reach Makkah and Madinah was my dream, and to reach there by footsteps was my goal. I kept my goal always in front of my eyes and I worked hard for it and it came true.”
Alawi said he wants to be an example to others. “Many people were inspired to perform Hajj because of this journey. Hajj is a holy ritual, and I want to inspire others to perform Hajj no matter what.”
Alawi would often share snippets of his journey on social media, where he has more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million on YouTube, and a verified Facebook page.
QUITO, Ecuador: A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family said Saturday.
Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman’s son, told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.
Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care. It added that Montoya had remained under “permanent surveillance,” but didn’t provide further information on the medical investigation surrounding the case.
Barbera Montoya said that he hadn’t yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and warned that things “are not going to stay like this.” He added that a sister of the deceased woman had formally complained about the incident, seeking to identify the doctor who declared her dead to begin with.
Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking on June 9 after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral home in Babahoyo, about 208 kilometers (about 129 miles) southwest of Quito.
The remains of Montoya, who was a retired nurse, are back at the same funeral home where she woke up. Her son told the AP that she will be buried at a public cemetery.
A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the country’s ministry of health said last week.
DUBAI: The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project released on Friday 15 hawksbill and six green turtles into the Arabian Gulf in an event that coincided with World Sea Turtle Day 2023.
The project, launched by Jumeirah Group, comes as part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to marine biodiversity and ecosystems, reported the Emirates News Agency.
The release of the two species, both of which are endangered, underscores the vital role turtles play in maintaining the balance of marine habitats.
The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project mainly focuses on the conservation of the hawksbill turtle, a critically endangered species that annually nests along the Gulf coast.
Jumeirah Group’s CEO Katerina Giannouka said that, with many of Jumeirah’s resorts being coastal, “we witness first-hand the impact of climate change on precious marine species and these delicate ecosystems.
“Coastal resilience and biodiversity health are critical to Jumeirah as a business … We have an obligation to act now, to educate, to collaborate, and to champion progress toward a sustainable future for all.”
Among the successfully rehabilitated turtles were one large female green turtle, which had suffered carapace damage due to a boat strike, and a male hawksbill turtle named Zippy.
Zippy was rescued by DTRP in October 2022 after being found in bad shape floating near the Ras Al-Khaimah shoreline. He had suffered intestinal impaction from eating plastic debris and a severe lung infection and was completely covered in barnacles.
Government representatives, academia and non-governmental organizations attended Friday’s event. Representatives from Yas Sea World Research and Rescue, which performed a CT scan on Zippy at the start of his remarkable rehabilitation journey, were also present.
“With such a limited number of these turtles left, it is essential to ensure that every one of them can fulfill its role in maintaining population numbers. It was critical for us to release our adult sea turtles as soon as they fully recovered,” said Barbara Lang-Lenton Arrizabalaga, director of the aquarium at Burj Al-Arab.
She added that they have already released several turtles this season, and “we can see from our satellite tagging program that some of these animals have traveled to their nesting sites.
“As beach temperatures rise due to climate change, the sex ratio of sea turtles is shifting toward a higher number of females being born. The reintroduction of a fully grown male hawksbill turtle like Zippy marks a significant milestone for sea turtle conservation in the UAE and globally,” added Arrizabalaga.
The satellite tagging program has helped the team successfully trace the journey of a rescued olive ridley turtle, which are occasionally encountered in UAE waters, back to crucial nesting sites for the species in India.
Previous data has also shown a green turtle migrating as far as Thailand, demonstrating the importance of rehabilitation and release in maintaining sea turtle populations worldwide.
“The goal is to ensure that turtles receive the best care possible. Building inter-emirate cooperation across the UAE’s scientific communities, rescue centers and government entities enables us to undertake a mutually beneficial cooperation in sea turtle rehabilitation, research, and habitat restoration,” concluded Arrizabalaga.
The project also runs an educational program for school groups to learn more about the work undertaken by DTRP.