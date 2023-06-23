You are here

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani set for Professional Fighters League debut in Atlanta

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani set for Professional Fighters League debut in Atlanta
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani makes his PFL debut on Friday night. (PFL)
Updated 11 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani set for Professional Fighters League debut in Atlanta

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani set for Professional Fighters League debut in Atlanta
  • PFL, with a unique league season structure, second only to UFC among MMA fans globally
Updated 11 sec ago
Ali Khaled

On Friday night Abdullah Al-Qahtani will step into the ring in Atlanta proudly wearing Saudi Arabia’s colors on the international stage, in the most high-profile bout of his career.

The 24-year-old fighter from Riyadh will take on Lamar Brown of the US at the Overtime Elite Arena in the Featherweight category of Professional Fighters League, which is second only to Ultimate Fighting Championship in popularity among mixed martial arts fans globally.

“When I step out wearing the Saudi flag, I am prepared to do anything to raise it high,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News on the eve of the fight.

Few Saudi or Arab fighters have reached this level, but for Al-Qahtani, progress in recent years has been rapid, leading to tonight’s PFL debut.

 

 

“I started in 2016 — there was a trial for a tournament, so I went to try out,” said the Moroccan-born fighter. “I had ambitions before that, but I didn’t really know where to go, where to begin. When I went to this trial, I met coach Firas (Zahabi, the Canadian mixed martial artist), and other fighters, and so I started on this path.

“But my biggest supporter has been my mother, God bless her. She’s the one who encouraged me to follow this career.

“I used to train every day, but at that point it was still only at beginner level,” Al-Qahtani, whose speciality is kickboxing, added. “I was trying to learn all the tools … to find a way to enter this industry. After that, I started taking part in amateur fights here and there. In 2018, I had my first offer to fight.”

At the age of 19 he received his first offer to fight from Phoenix MMA in the UK.

“When I started (fighting competitively) in 2018, I was ordinary,” he said. “After I had two fights, I could see that there was improvement, everything was good.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and all the subsequent lockdowns came, things would change drastically for Al-Qahtani. Surprisingly, it was in a very positive sense.

“When COVID came, everything changed for me,” he said. “I realized that I can’t just sit and wait for things to happen for me. So I worked harder and put all my focus in to this, to the point that if at any point a fight opportunity came up, I’d be ready to take it.

“Everything changed, and my fights post-COVID have seen stronger performances.”

Al-Qahtani — with a record of 5-1-0 — trains at Riyadh Combat Club when in the Saudi capital, but currently represents KHK MMA, which is owned by Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of Bahrain.

“I send him my highest regards, because he has supported (me) in everything that I have done,” Al-Qahtani said.

Now the fighter finds himself in PFL, the only MMA organization that has a league season platform.

“I’m still not in the league competition,” he clarified. “I’ve signed a contract with them but not to be in the league yet. That will come after I take part in several fights first.”

He might not be ranked in the league format yet, but Al-Qahtani welcomes the stability that such a structure brings to the profession.

“It helps if, from the beginning, you are following a path where you know at every step what to expect and who you will be fighting and when,” told Arab News from his camp in Atlanta.

Before landing in the US, he had been in training camps, at home and abroad, for almost two-and-a-half months.

“I’m ready, Alhamdulilah,” Al-Qahtani said. “I’ve been preparing in Thailand. Before that I was with Captain Firas and my colleagues at the club, and they have all been very supportive.

“After I returned from Thailand, my coach got me a training partner from Dagestan (Tagir Sagitov), and now I’m here in the US. Unfortunately my coach was unable to join me, but I’ve got plenty of support here, so I’m ready.”

After the fight he will head back to Saudi Arabia, and will then travel with his mother to Morocco for Eid Al-Adha.

Beyond that, there is potentially more training time in Thailand, or a return to the US alongside colleagues such as Ali Al-Qaisi, Jarrah Al-Silawi and Julio Arce.

For now, Al-Qahtani’s sole focus is Lamar Brown in Atlanta, but a win would have him looking forward to fighting more storied names, as he looks to climb the FPL rankings.

Promotor Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations have taken place with Francis Ngannou and Derek Chisora for a professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia — likely in December.

Hearn made the announcement on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour.

If agreed, the bout would see Ngannou fight for the first time since leaving the UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, and make his debut as a professional boxer.

The Cameroonian-French fighter is currently signed to the PFL, or Professional Fighters League, but has a clause in his mixed martial arts contract to allow him to participate in a boxing contest.

Chisora is no stranger to Saudi Arabia, and was last seen in Diriyah for “The Truth” event.

Having partnered with the Kingdom’s Skill Challenge Entertainment, the British boxer has commented that “none of these European promoters or American promoters can deliver how the Saudis want to deliver.”

A possible trifecta of heavyweight bouts are now likely in December, if Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk can get a deal signed, as well as Anthony Joshua agree on terms with Deontay Wilder.

Following Thursday’s decision by the International Olympic Committee to withdraw its recognition of the International Boxing Association, the Asian Boxing Confederation — consisting of 43 affiliated national federations — is set to withdraw from the IBA, and is now looking for a way to function under the exceptional conditions of a suspended international federation.

According to the Olympic Charter, each sport must be managed by an international federation to compete in the Olympic Games. As a result, boxing now risks being removed from the Olympic sports program.

On June 23 in Bangkok, on the 129th anniversary of the IOC’s founding and a day after the IOC’s decision, the board of the ASBC recommended an extraordinary congress to amend its constitution, allowing it to function in the current exceptional situation and align with an international federation recognised by the IOC.

The board authorized the ASBC president and secretary-general to liaise closely with all international and national stakeholders in the sport, as well as take any action deemed appropriate and keep all members updated.

It was also resolved to postpone all upcoming ASBC Asian Boxing Championships scheduled for the year until further notice, including the Youth and Junior Boxing Championships scheduled for July 14 in Kazakhstan.

The ASBC is the largest boxing confederation in the world.

“As a confederation we believe that the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, and they provide a platform for athletes from every corner of the world to come together and compete on a level playing field,” said ASBC president and vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, Pichai Chunhavajira.

“As a continent we have won the most medals on the Olympic stage over the years, and as an organization, we are committed to supporting our athletes in their pursuit of the Olympic dream,” he added. “The Olympics represent a beacon of hope for the world, and we intend to put all of ASBC’s extensive resources in full support of the Olympic Movement.”

The ASBC said it respects the IOC’s decision to withdraw its recognition of the IBA.

“It is necessary for us as a confederation to remain under the umbrella of the IOC and follow the Olympic movement,” said Chunhavajira.

The ASBC has promised to throw all of its resources behind the IOC, offering the IOC Boxing Taskforce full access to their world class referees, judges and ITO, and will “look to work seamlessly with all National Olympic Committees and National Federations to the sole benefit of their athletes.”

However, the IOC’s decision is seen as highly irregular, and the future of boxing remains unclear without a single, authorized, IOC-approved authority.

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Tourism developer Red Sea Global on Thursday said it has signed a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club.

RSG is the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations Amaala and The Red Sea, a statement from the company said.

With RSG becoming a Platinum Sponsor of the club’s first team, this means the company’s logo will be displayed on the players’ jerseys during all local and global competitions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer and spokesperson for RSG, and Tariq Khalifa, CEO of Al-Ahli FC Investment Co. A number of senior executives from RSG and members of the club’s board of directors were also in attendance.

“This sponsorship stems from the sense of social responsibility adopted by RSG, and our interest in promoting various initiatives in relation to sports,” Darwish said.

RSG will be an active partner in shaping the present and future of Saudi Arabia, by enhancing the sustainability of the sports sector, he added.

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games
  • Sudanese club Al-Hilal will face Aymen Sfaxi of Tunisia in a delayed 2nd qualifying round tie on Jul. 4 and 7, with the winner progressing to the group stage
  • The group-stage matches will take place between Jul. 27 and Aug. 3, followed by the quarter-finals on Aug. 5 and 6, the semis on Aug. 9 and the final on Aug. 12
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Football Federation has released the schedule and confirmed the venues for the group stage matches of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The Saudi cities of Taif, Abha and Al-Baha will host the tournament, with the matches being played between July 27 and Aug. 12, the federation said on Thursday.

Before then, Sudanese club Al-Hilal will face Aymen Sfaxi of Tunisia in a delayed second qualifying round tie on July 4 and 7, the winner of which will join Saudi side Al-Ittihad, Iraq’s Al-Shurta and Al-Taraji of Tunisia in Group A

Group B includes Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli, Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Al-Wedad of Morocco. The teams in Group C are Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, Egypt’s Zamalek and Tunisia’s Monastir Union.

Competing in Group D will be Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad, Morocco’s Al-Raja, Kuwait FC from Kuwait and the Emirati team Al-Wahda.

The group-stage matches will take place between July 27 and Aug. 3. The quarter-finals will be played on Aug. 5 and 6, followed by the semi-finals on Aug. 9 and the final on Aug. 12. The winners will receive a $6 million prize, and the runners-up $2.5 million.

Moroccan side Al-Raja won the previous tournament, in 2021, which was officially named the Mohammed VI Cup Champions Cup.

The King Salman Club Cup, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, is a prestigious competition in Arab football which attracts top teams from the region. Each staging of the event is traditionally officially named after the leader of the host nation, in this case King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

 

 

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
  • While there are lofty expectations on Wembanyama and the Spurs, Popovich said he will be patient with the 19-year-old
  • The Spurs’ record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

SAN ANTONIO: The world will be watching Victor Wembanyama, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-4 but says he is 7-3.

An emotional Wembanyama said hearing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name brought him to tears, saying he has been waiting for the moment. “I’ve dreamed of this ... I got to cry.”

While there are lofty expectations on Wembanyama and the Spurs, Popovich said he will be patient with the 19-year-old.

“We’re thrilled that we were able to bring Victor on board,” Popovich said. “He’s obviously a heck of a talent, a very mature man. But just like every draft pick, whether it’s the first pick or the 27th pick or the 38th pick, we have a responsibility to each and every one to try and create an environment where they can reach the best success possible for them.”

San Antonio are looking to end it four-year playoff drought with the addition of Wembanyama.

“It’s a tough league. It’s tough to win in this league,” Wembanyama said. “Many players have tried to win for years, for decades and haven’t made it. My goal is, I’m going to trying to and learn as quick as possible because I want” to win a ring.

It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

“Oh my God, I’m a damn Spur,” Wembanyama said shortly after being drafted. “I’m a Spur!”

In four professional seasons in France, Wembanyama showcased his versatility as a skilled ball handler, 3-point shooting range, the ability to rebound and block shots with an 8-foot wingspan and impressive athleticism. During those four seasons, averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists while continuing to improve.

This season, Wembanyama was named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the French league in scoring, rebounding and blocks for the Metropolitans 92.

While Wembanyama has demonstrated his skills, Popovich wants to see it himself before beginning to offer coaching tips or advice.

Popovich said he learned that firsthand in dealing with Manu Ginobili. After attempting to reign in Ginobili’s fiery game, Popovich realized he had to let “Manu be Manu.” He plans on taking that same approach to Wembanyama, whose game is unlike any previous 7-footer.

“I learned so much from Manu about that very thing,” Popovich said. “You can’t make players into what you think they should be. You really have to understand what they have and kind of capitalize on that because no player is perfect.”

Wembanyama had expressed a desire to play in San Antonio before it became official, excited about the franchise’s five NBA championships and its history of developing international players. And his own ties to the San Antonio organization didn’t hurt.

Former Spurs forward Boris Diaw is president of Metropolitans 92 and Wembanyama spent the previous season playing for ASVEL, which is owned by former Spurs point guard Tony Parker.

“For me, San Antonio is synonymous with winning,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “On lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking, I was feeling lucky that they got the pick. As a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and making, creating good players. So, I really can’t wait.”

Neither can the Spurs or their fervent fanbase, many of whom lining up to buy Wembanyama jerseys while celebrating Thursday night at a watch party at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Spurs’ record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019, one season after they traded an unhappy Kawhi Leonard to Toronto on July 18, 2018. San Antonio has since missed the playoffs in four straight seasons, including the second-worst record in franchise history last season at 22-60.

