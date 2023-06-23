Francis Ngannou in talks to make boxing debut in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Francis Ngannou (right) could be heading to Saudi Arabia for a bout professional boxing match against Derek Chisora. (UFC)
Cormac O'Donnell

  Promoter Eddie Hearn hints fight against Derek Chisora could take place in December
Promotor Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations have taken place with Francis Ngannou and Derek Chisora for a professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia — likely in December.

Hearn made the announcement on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour.

If agreed, the bout would see Ngannou fight for the first time since leaving the UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, and make his debut as a professional boxer.

The Cameroonian-French fighter is currently signed to the PFL, or Professional Fighters League, but has a clause in his mixed martial arts contract to allow him to participate in a boxing contest.

Chisora is no stranger to Saudi Arabia, and was last seen in Diriyah for “The Truth” event.

Having partnered with the Kingdom’s Skill Challenge Entertainment, the British boxer has commented that “none of these European promoters or American promoters can deliver how the Saudis want to deliver.”

A possible trifecta of heavyweight bouts are now likely in December, if Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk can get a deal signed, as well as Anthony Joshua agree on terms with Deontay Wilder.

Topics: boxing

Updated 23 June 2023
Michelle Kuehn

  Asian Boxing Confederation, with 43 members, one of five continental confederations
  The ASBC governs the sport across Asia in compliance with the Olympic Charter
Following Thursday’s decision by the International Olympic Committee to withdraw its recognition of the International Boxing Association, the Asian Boxing Confederation — consisting of 43 affiliated national federations — is set to withdraw from the IBA, and is now looking for a way to function under the exceptional conditions of a suspended international federation.

According to the Olympic Charter, each sport must be managed by an international federation to compete in the Olympic Games. As a result, boxing now risks being removed from the Olympic sports program.

On June 23 in Bangkok, on the 129th anniversary of the IOC’s founding and a day after the IOC’s decision, the board of the ASBC recommended an extraordinary congress to amend its constitution, allowing it to function in the current exceptional situation and align with an international federation recognised by the IOC.

The board authorized the ASBC president and secretary-general to liaise closely with all international and national stakeholders in the sport, as well as take any action deemed appropriate and keep all members updated.

It was also resolved to postpone all upcoming ASBC Asian Boxing Championships scheduled for the year until further notice, including the Youth and Junior Boxing Championships scheduled for July 14 in Kazakhstan.

The ASBC is the largest boxing confederation in the world.

“As a confederation we believe that the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, and they provide a platform for athletes from every corner of the world to come together and compete on a level playing field,” said ASBC president and vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, Pichai Chunhavajira.

“As a continent we have won the most medals on the Olympic stage over the years, and as an organization, we are committed to supporting our athletes in their pursuit of the Olympic dream,” he added. “The Olympics represent a beacon of hope for the world, and we intend to put all of ASBC’s extensive resources in full support of the Olympic Movement.”

The ASBC said it respects the IOC’s decision to withdraw its recognition of the IBA.

“It is necessary for us as a confederation to remain under the umbrella of the IOC and follow the Olympic movement,” said Chunhavajira.

The ASBC has promised to throw all of its resources behind the IOC, offering the IOC Boxing Taskforce full access to their world class referees, judges and ITO, and will “look to work seamlessly with all National Olympic Committees and National Federations to the sole benefit of their athletes.”

However, the IOC’s decision is seen as highly irregular, and the future of boxing remains unclear without a single, authorized, IOC-approved authority.

Topics: boxing

Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Tourism developer Red Sea Global on Thursday said it has signed a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club.

RSG is the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations Amaala and The Red Sea, a statement from the company said.

With RSG becoming a Platinum Sponsor of the club’s first team, this means the company’s logo will be displayed on the players’ jerseys during all local and global competitions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer and spokesperson for RSG, and Tariq Khalifa, CEO of Al-Ahli FC Investment Co. A number of senior executives from RSG and members of the club’s board of directors were also in attendance.

“This sponsorship stems from the sense of social responsibility adopted by RSG, and our interest in promoting various initiatives in relation to sports,” Darwish said.

RSG will be an active partner in shaping the present and future of Saudi Arabia, by enhancing the sustainability of the sports sector, he added.

Topics: football

Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

  Sudanese club Al-Hilal will face Aymen Sfaxi of Tunisia in a delayed 2nd qualifying round tie on Jul. 4 and 7, with the winner progressing to the group stage
  The group-stage matches will take place between Jul. 27 and Aug. 3, followed by the quarter-finals on Aug. 5 and 6, the semis on Aug. 9 and the final on Aug. 12
RIYADH: The Arabian Football Federation has released the schedule and confirmed the venues for the group stage matches of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The Saudi cities of Taif, Abha and Al-Baha will host the tournament, with the matches being played between July 27 and Aug. 12, the federation said on Thursday.

Before then, Sudanese club Al-Hilal will face Aymen Sfaxi of Tunisia in a delayed second qualifying round tie on July 4 and 7, the winner of which will join Saudi side Al-Ittihad, Iraq’s Al-Shurta and Al-Taraji of Tunisia in Group A

Group B includes Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli, Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Al-Wedad of Morocco. The teams in Group C are Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, Egypt’s Zamalek and Tunisia’s Monastir Union.

Competing in Group D will be Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad, Morocco’s Al-Raja, Kuwait FC from Kuwait and the Emirati team Al-Wahda.

The group-stage matches will take place between July 27 and Aug. 3. The quarter-finals will be played on Aug. 5 and 6, followed by the semi-finals on Aug. 9 and the final on Aug. 12. The winners will receive a $6 million prize, and the runners-up $2.5 million.

Moroccan side Al-Raja won the previous tournament, in 2021, which was officially named the Mohammed VI Cup Champions Cup.

The King Salman Club Cup, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, is a prestigious competition in Arab football which attracts top teams from the region. Each staging of the event is traditionally officially named after the leader of the host nation, in this case King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Arabian Football Federation Arab Club Champions Cup

Updated 23 June 2023
AP

  While there are lofty expectations on Wembanyama and the Spurs, Popovich said he will be patient with the 19-year-old
  The Spurs' record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019
SAN ANTONIO: The world will be watching Victor Wembanyama, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-4 but says he is 7-3.

An emotional Wembanyama said hearing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name brought him to tears, saying he has been waiting for the moment. “I’ve dreamed of this ... I got to cry.”

While there are lofty expectations on Wembanyama and the Spurs, Popovich said he will be patient with the 19-year-old.

“We’re thrilled that we were able to bring Victor on board,” Popovich said. “He’s obviously a heck of a talent, a very mature man. But just like every draft pick, whether it’s the first pick or the 27th pick or the 38th pick, we have a responsibility to each and every one to try and create an environment where they can reach the best success possible for them.”

San Antonio are looking to end it four-year playoff drought with the addition of Wembanyama.

“It’s a tough league. It’s tough to win in this league,” Wembanyama said. “Many players have tried to win for years, for decades and haven’t made it. My goal is, I’m going to trying to and learn as quick as possible because I want” to win a ring.

It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

“Oh my God, I’m a damn Spur,” Wembanyama said shortly after being drafted. “I’m a Spur!”

In four professional seasons in France, Wembanyama showcased his versatility as a skilled ball handler, 3-point shooting range, the ability to rebound and block shots with an 8-foot wingspan and impressive athleticism. During those four seasons, averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists while continuing to improve.

This season, Wembanyama was named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the French league in scoring, rebounding and blocks for the Metropolitans 92.

While Wembanyama has demonstrated his skills, Popovich wants to see it himself before beginning to offer coaching tips or advice.

Popovich said he learned that firsthand in dealing with Manu Ginobili. After attempting to reign in Ginobili’s fiery game, Popovich realized he had to let “Manu be Manu.” He plans on taking that same approach to Wembanyama, whose game is unlike any previous 7-footer.

“I learned so much from Manu about that very thing,” Popovich said. “You can’t make players into what you think they should be. You really have to understand what they have and kind of capitalize on that because no player is perfect.”

Wembanyama had expressed a desire to play in San Antonio before it became official, excited about the franchise’s five NBA championships and its history of developing international players. And his own ties to the San Antonio organization didn’t hurt.

Former Spurs forward Boris Diaw is president of Metropolitans 92 and Wembanyama spent the previous season playing for ASVEL, which is owned by former Spurs point guard Tony Parker.

“For me, San Antonio is synonymous with winning,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “On lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking, I was feeling lucky that they got the pick. As a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and making, creating good players. So, I really can’t wait.”

Neither can the Spurs or their fervent fanbase, many of whom lining up to buy Wembanyama jerseys while celebrating Thursday night at a watch party at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Spurs’ record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019, one season after they traded an unhappy Kawhi Leonard to Toronto on July 18, 2018. San Antonio has since missed the playoffs in four straight seasons, including the second-worst record in franchise history last season at 22-60.

Topics: NBA san antonio spurs Victor Wembanyama

Updated 23 June 2023
AP

  Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back
  Baltusrol's historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.: Lee-Anne Pace isn’t playing a lot of competitive golf these days at 42-years-old and her practice habits have tailed off. She enjoys the game, and every once in a while, the South African really enjoys it.

The first round of the Women’s PGA Championship at historic Baltusrol on Thursday was one of them.

Pace made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight to cap a bogey-free 5-under 66 and grab a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the second major of the year in women’s golf.

“Honestly, I just came over because I like to come over every now and then for one or two events,” Pace said. “I honestly did not expect to be leading the tournament after day one. It’s a very, very difficult golf course. To be in my position, I’m just really happy that I had a good score.”

Teeing off at 2:28 p.m., Pace made seven pars to start her round, then finished with five birdies in her final 11 holes, hitting the par-5 18th in two and getting down in two. She also made a key par save from the bunker at the par-3 16th.

She joked about the last birdie.

“Yeah, at my age, the darkness isn’t your friend,” said Pace, who turned pro in 2007 and has one win on the LPGA Tour, the Blue Bay event in China in 2014. “But like I said, I felt very comfortable on the greens.”

She’s playing in her second event in the US this year. She tied for 30th two weeks ago at the ShopRite Classic near Atlantic City.

Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back as Baltusrol’s historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players.

Henderson, who won this event in 2016 and the Evian last year for her majors, had a bogey and five birdies, the last from about 35 feet on the ninth hole, her final one.

“Everything was working pretty well,” Henderson said. “I would like to hit a few more fairways tomorrow, but when I needed to I was able to get up-and-down a few times and the putter was rolling, and it’s nice to make five birdies out on this golf course. Hopefully just do something similar over the next few days.”

The 20-year-old Yin, who won this year in Los Angeles, had two birdies and an eagle in a bogeyless round. Lin, who finished third last week, had four birdies in search of her first win on tour. The 27-year-old lost in a playoff earlier this year in California.

They are looking to become the second Chinese player to win a major. Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Championship in 2012. That event became the Women’s PGA Championship in 2015.

Yin is not surprised she and her friend played so well.

“Janet (Xiyu), she has a pretty solid game, too, and I’m not surprised she can shoot 4 under at this course, maybe 5 under,” Yin said.

Wichanee Meechair of Thailand was alone at 68. Leona Maguire of Ireland, the winner last week in Michigan, was at 69 with Ayaka Furue and Yuka Saso of Japan, Jenny Shin of South Korea, Celine Borge of Norway and Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Rose Zhang, the two-time NCAA individual champion at Stanford who became the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA Tour event in her pro debut this month at nearby Liberty National, opened with a 70.

The 20-year-old Zhang had bogeys on the second and fourth holes, but played steady after that and made three birdies the rest of way, settling for a birdie on the 18th after missing an 8-foot eagle attempt.

“I knew when you’re going to be out here, it’s going to be very difficult, and you’re going to have to try to claw your way back when things aren’t going your way,” Zhang said.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Lilia Vu, the only two-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, shot 72. No. 5 Minjee Lee also had a 72.

Defending champion In Gee Chun was 2 under at the front nine, but had five bogeys on the back nine and finished at 74.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda and No. 9 Lexi Thompson each shot 76.

Topics: Women's PGA Championship Lee-Anne Pace

