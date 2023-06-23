Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on

You are here

Andrew Tate walks between bodyguards as he arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, on June 21, 2023. (AP)
  • The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes days after prosecutors from Romania’s anti-organized crime agency indicted the 36-year-old social media star
  • All four defendants will remain under house arrest for 30 days, the court ruled
BUCHAREST: A Romanian court on Friday extended by 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes days after prosecutors from Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star after filing their criminal investigation to a Bucharest court.
Tate, who has amassed nearly 7 million Twitter followers and is known for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech online, was initially arrested near Romania’s capital, Bucharest, in late December, along with his brother, Tristan. Two Romanian women are also charged in the case.
All four defendants will remain under house arrest for 30 days, the court ruled, but the decision can be appealed within 48 hours.
DIICOT requested this week that judges extend the house arrest measure as they filed their investigation. Under Romanian law, judges have 60 days to decide whether the case is sent to trial, but nonetheless often takes longer.
The agency alleges that the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, as well as in the United States and Britain. All four have denied the allegations against them.
There are seven female victims in the case, DIICOT said, who were lured with false pretenses of love and transported to Romania, where the gang sexually exploited and subjected them to physical violence. One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the agency. The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.
The Tate brothers, who are dual British-US citizens, won an appeal on March 31 to be moved to house arrest after spending three months in police detention.
Andrew Tate, who is known to peddle conspiracy theories online to his mostly young male followers, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy designed to silence his views.
In a video posted on Thursday to his Twitter account, he labeled the charges against him as a “level 10 matrix attack” and said, “They’re trying to destroy me without evidence.”
Tate was previously banned from several prominent social media platforms for expressing hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.
Several women in Britain also are pursuing civil claims to obtain damages from Tate, alleging they were victims of sexual violence.
During their investigations, prosecutors have ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers’ assets, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about $3 million in cryptocurrency.

Topics: Romania Andrew Tate human trafficking

  • Ukraine also said that it had shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone overnight
KYIV: Ukraine said Friday it had downed an entire barrage of 13 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight targeting an airfield in the west of the country.
“Thirteen of the occupiers’ cruise missiles were destroyed on June 23... This time the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region,” the Ukrainian air force said on social media.
Russia launched waves of aerial attacks with cruise missiles and attack drones over the winter, prompting Kyiv to appeal to its Western allies to bolster its air defense systems.
“The launches were carried out around midnight from the Caspian Sea from four Tu-95MS bombers,” the air force statement said.
The mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Symchyshyn reported explosions in the town with a pre-war population of around 275,000 and praised Ukrainian air defense systems.
Ukraine also said that it had shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone overnight.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

  • Anyone who does not vote in the general election on July 23 will be barred from contesting any future elections
  • Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party is virtually unopposed in next month’s polls
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s parliament voted unanimously to amend an election law on Friday to penalize anyone who boycotts next month’s poll, which critics have said will be a sham because of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s efforts to stamp out all opposition.
Hun Sen, who has held power in Cambodia for more than three decades, last week ordered the rubber-stamp parliament to revise the law so that anyone who does not vote in the general election on July 23 will be barred from contesting any future elections.
“... Individuals wishing to stand for election must participate in voting events prior to their mandate,” Sar Kheng, deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page after the vote in parliament.
“The amendments impose fines and punish individuals who disrupt and obstruct the voter registration process...(and) the election,” he added.
At the last election in 2018, the Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all of the parliamentary seats, having scored 4.8 million votes out of the 6.9 million cast.
There have been no overt calls for an election boycott but critics have expressed alarm over what they see as a campaign of intimidation and public threats by Hun Sen and the CPP ahead of an election they are certain to dominate.
“This really shows that this is a dictatorship that is playing in the democracy game,” Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said, adding that “civil rights and political liberty have been completely, totally restricted by Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government.”
Hun Sen’s administration has denied targeting opponents and says it is enforcing the law.
The election commission said earlier this month that anyone urging people not to vote would be fined or imprisoned.
The CPP will run virtually unopposed next month, after the election commission disqualified the sole opposition Candlelight Party from running, citing improper paperwork.

  • A day earlier Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began with the mercury edging up to 41.1C, breaking a record set in 1961
BEIJING: China issued its highest-level heat alert for northern parts of the country on Friday as the capital baked in temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
A day earlier Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began with the mercury edging up to 41.1C, breaking a record set in 1961.
The city is accustomed to sweltering summers but temperatures across China have been unusually high in recent months, with scientists saying the heat is being exacerbated by climate change.
On Friday morning, 185 red alerts were issued across swathes of northern and eastern China including Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and the bordering provinces of Hebei and Shandong.
The red warning is the highest in a four-tier system.
It is the first time since 2014 that the red alert has been used in Beijing, according to government weather services.
Many neighboring areas had already been on a red alert by Thursday.
“This weather is not human and it is only the month of June!” wrote one user on the online platform Weibo, echoing numerous other posts.
On the streets of Beijing, pedestrians were seen wearing masks, hats and visors to protect themselves from the sun.
Along the city’s canals, some sought an escape from the heat by splashing around in the water.
In the coastal province of Shandong, which borders the Yellow Sea, the temperature reached 43C on Thursday, according to China’s meteorological service.
Local media reported that 17 weather stations around the region broke temperature records.
The severe heat is expected to persist in northern and eastern parts for at least eight days, forecasters warned.

Topics: China weather Beijing

  • Australian leader Anthony Albanese: Contested site of a proposed Russian embassy is secure
SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday the contested site of a proposed Russian embassy was secure, after it emerged a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land following the government’s decision to cancel the lease.
Earlier this month Australia passed a law to prevent Russia from moving its embassy from a Canberra suburb to a prime site close to parliament and the Chinese embassy, citing national security concerns.
The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land under the watch of police, who are unable to arrest him as he has diplomatic immunity.
“Australia will stand up for our values and we will stand up for our national security, and a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security,” Albanese told a news conference on Friday.
“The site is secure and we are comfortable with our position.”
The Russian embassy in Canberra declined to comment.
Moscow on Wednesday barred 48 Australians from entering Russia, in what it said was retaliation for Australia’s own long-running sanctions regime against the country.

Topics: Australia Russia

  • The combat ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until June 30
  • US carriers frequently cross the South China Sea, which contains crucial routes for global trade
HANOI: The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will stop at Central Vietnam’s port city of Danang on Sunday in a rare visit for a US warship to the southeast Asian nation, as tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea remain high.
The ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until June 30, local media reported the spokesperson for Vietnam’s foreign affairs ministry as saying. The spokesperson did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The visit of the USS Ronald Reagan is only the third for a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam War.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt stopped in Vietnam in 2020 to mark 25 years since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.
This year Washington is seeking to upgrade its formal ties with Vietnam, amid Hanoi’s frequent disputes with Beijing over boundaries in the South China Sea. China claims the waters almost in their entirety, including the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam and other countries in the region.
US carriers frequently cross the energy-rich sea, which contains crucial routes for global trade. The warships are often shadowed by Chinese vessels.
On Wednesday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and a group of escorting vessels sailed south through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.

Topics: US Vietnam

