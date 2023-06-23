Wagner mercenary chief says Russia’s war in Ukraine based on lies

You are here

In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outspoken millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner, speaks during his interview at an unspecified location. (AP/File)
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that the Kremlin’s rationale for invading Ukraine was based on lies concocted by his perennial adversary — the army’s top brass.
Prigozhin, whose frequent tirades on social media belie his limited role in the war as head of the Wagner private military company, has for months been openly accusing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence.
But on Friday he for the first time dismissed Russia’s core justifications for invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year in what it calls a “special military operation,” in a video clip released on Telegram by his press service.
“There was nothing out of the ordinary happening on Feb. 24 ... the Defense Ministry is trying to deceive society and the president and tell us a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine and that they were planning to attack us with the whole of NATO,” Prigozhin said, calling the official version “a beautiful story.”
“The war was needed ... so that Shoigu could become a marshal ... so that he could get a second ‘Hero’ [of Russia] medal. The war wasn’t needed to demilitarise or denazify Ukraine.”
Sitting on a chair with a giant black Wagner flag behind him, Prigozhin said the war had also been needed to enrich the ruling elite who, he said, were not satisfied with the commercial potential of part of Ukraine’s Donbas region that Moscow seized control of in 2014 via a proxy separatist force.
“The task was to divide material assets (in Ukraine),” he said. “There was massive theft in the Donbas, but they wanted more.”

CONTRADICTING PUTIN
Wagner spearheaded Russia’s capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, and Prigozhin has used its battlefield success — achieved at enormous human cost — to publicly criticize Moscow with seeming impunity.
He has not, however, criticized President Vladimir Putin, on whose support he ultimately depends.
Yet his latest assertion directly contradicts the rationale proclaimed by Putin, who said when sending his tanks into Ukraine that it was to demilitarise and “denazify” a country that posed a threat to Russia, an allegation denied by Kyiv.
It is a narrative that Russian authorities defend with fines or prison terms for those deemed to have spread “falsehoods” about the war.
There was no immediate response from the Defense Ministry, which has ignored previous complaints from Prigozhin, in public at least. Nor was there any immediate reaction from the Kremlin, which has also declined in the past to comment on Prigozhin’s outbursts.
Putin has, however, backed a Defense Ministry order, which Prigozhin opposes, that mercenary groups like Wagner must sign contracts putting themselves under ministry control by July 1.
Some Russian analysts have speculated that Prigozhin has political ambitions and may be angling to replace Shoigu, an idea he has always played down.
On Thursday, he had accused the top brass of lying to Putin and the Russian people about the scale of Russian losses and setbacks in Ukraine.
In Friday’s video, he said Moscow could have struck a deal with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky before the war, that the conflict had been a disaster for Russia, and that tens of thousands of young lives had been sacrificed needlessly, including members of Russia’s most capable forces.
Portraying the top brass as vodka- and cognac-swilling fools who lunch on caviar, he alleged the Russian war effort was being hobbled by corruption.
“We are bathing in our own blood,” he said. “Time is running out fast.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates

Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
AP

  • The Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer “tolerate the terror” of the Kosovo government
  • Serbia's armed intervention in Kosovo would mean a direct clash with some 4,000 NATO troops currently stationed there
AP

BELGRADE: Serbia on Friday reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade called the terrorist threat of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian authorities.
In a brief televised address, the Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer “tolerate the terror” of the Kosovo government, and that Serbia’s military stands ready to fulfil its tasks “in accordance” with the Serbian constitution and any orders from President Aleksandar Vucic.
Serbia has put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers, known as KFOR, on the other. In recent weeks, NATO has sent in reinforcements amid fears of an open clash between ethnic Albanians and Serbs.
Serbia’s armed intervention in Kosovo would mean a direct clash with some 4,000 NATO troops currently stationed there.
Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have been at odds for decades. Their 1998-99 war left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians. Belgrade has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.
Tensions flared anew last month after Kosovo police seized local municipality buildings in northern Kosovo, where Serbs represent a majority, to install ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in a local election that Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted.
The latest flareup focused on Kosovo police arresting at least eight Serbs who are suspected of taking part in last month’s violent clashes with the NATO troops and Kosovo police, leaving dozens of injured on all sides.
In his brief address to the nation on Friday, the Serbian army chief-of-staff said that Kosovo Serbs can no longer “tolerate the terror of the regime of” Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
“According to the facts, I informed the commander of KFOR that we demand urgent measures to protect the Serbian people,” Mojsilovic said. “This is our request to KFOR and other international organizations.”
In their meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo made no breakthrough in EU-hosted emergency talks amid fears of a return to open conflict.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday vowed that the alliance’s peacekeepers “will continue to act impartially” and increase its presence to ensure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.
Both Serbia and Kosovo are seeking EU membership, and need to normalize their relations to do so.
There are fears that Serbia’s ally Russia could inflame another armed conflict in central Europe to divert at least part of the international focus from Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

Topics: Serbia Kosovo NATO

From amber to green: Gulf projects fuel demand for precious ‘solar stone’

From amber to green: Gulf projects fuel demand for precious ‘solar stone’
Dr. Salam Al-Obaidy

  • Head of huge Kaliningrad amber plant says it is upping production to feed new-found appetite
  • Qatar wants mosque, Bahrain considering museum
Dr. Salam Al-Obaidy

SVETLOGORSK: The Kaliningrad enclave of Russia is known as the amber valley of the world. More than 90 percent of the world’s “solar stone” is found here, and its Rostec plant alone produces 500 tons a year.

And the precious mineral is very much in demand. The company intends to produce up to 600 tons this year to meet the needs of projects in the Gulf, including an amber mosque in Qatar and a museum in Bahrain. 

“Countries of the Arabian Gulf have become more active, the interest is very great,” said Mikhail Zatsepin, the head of Rostec, during the recent VI International Economic Forum of the amber industry in Svetlogorsk.

“We plan to build an amber mosque together with our colleagues using the example of the famous amber room of Tzar Peter The Great,” he said, in reference to the so-called “eighth wonder of the world” built in the 18th century with gold leaf and more than six tonnes of the mineral.

He added that negotiations were still underway in Bahrain but reported “great interest” from the king during a visit last October.

Huge amber deposits were formed in Kaliningrad, a region between modern Lithuania and Poland, around 45-50 million years ago from the sticky resin of trees. 

By weight it is often worth more than gold, and deposits that trapped ancient insects as it hardened are sold at a premium.

Kaliningrad has for centuries been the center of global output - the so-called “Amber Road” trade route supplied ancient Greece and Rome as it snaked through Europe and into imperial China.

And while the Chinese continue to be the main customer in the 21st century, attention is turning to a growing demand from the Middle East.

Zatsepin said his company was developing smaller projects aimed at the Gulf, such as amber rosaries and abaya embroidered with stones.

“They (Gulf customers) are also interested in jewelry. These are traditionally rosaries, but we are also talking about women’s abayas embroidered with amber, so we plan not only to supply or jointly produce embroidered abayas there, but also accessories,” he said.

“The prospects for using amber here are limitless. The main thing is to set trends.”

Topics: Russia Qatar Bahrain Amber

UK Home Office has abandoned asylum-seekers in ex-care home: charities

UK Home Office has abandoned asylum-seekers in ex-care home: charities
Arab News

  • Residents, some having fled warzones such as Afghanistan and Sudan, have severe disabilities
  • An Iranian with restricted mobility caused by a series of strokes died on June 18
Arab News

LONDON: Charities have accused the UK Home Office of abandoning 55 asylum-seekers with severe disabilities and life-limiting conditions at a former care home in Essex County after one died.
One resident at the home, an Iranian with restricted mobility caused by a series of strokes, had seen repeated requests from his doctors for a wheelchair to be provided go ignored by the authorities before succumbing to a final, fatal stroke on June 18.
According to The Guardian, the facility is staffed by security guards and reception staff but lacks the trained care workers and nurses it is contractually obliged to supply.
Another resident told the newspaper: “Everybody is suffering in this place. It used to be a care home but now there is no care. We are free to come and go but to me, this place feels like an open prison. We have just been left here and abandoned.”
As many as 77 people are said to be residing at the home, suffering from health conditions including loss of limbs, blindness and mobility issues, with access to wheelchairs limited.
The charity Refugee, Asylum Seeker and Migrant Action was providing support for residents, but said it had run out of funds necessary for the much-needed disability equipment and other essentials for those living there who had fled warzones including Afghanistan and Sudan.
Maria Wilby, operational lead for the charity, said: “It is cruel to stick these vulnerable people here in the middle of nowhere. We are literally watching them fall apart.”
A resident with motor and sensory neuropathies leaving her largely bed bound was on one occasion left on the floor for 14 hours because the subcontracted security and reception staff were not allowed to pick her up as they had not been suitably trained.
The woman said: “I can walk a little if I have help but there is nobody to help me, so I’m confined to my room most of the time. My feet have swollen badly because I’m not moving.”
The Home Office had been warned about the facility’s suitability after it opened in November, with Tendring district council “robustly” expressing concern that it was “unsuitable” for asylum-seekers placed there and the existing community, given pressure on services and deprivation.
A council spokesperson said: “People placed here are vulnerable due to additional care needs, and we’ve been doing what we can in our remit, and the bounds of propriety, to help them.”
A retired National Health Service professional advocating for the asylum-seekers said the cases he was seeing were worse than those he had encountered in his 40-year NHS career, describing treatment of residents as “unpardonable.”
While claiming that it is “committed” to ensuring the safety and well-being of asylum-seekers, a Home Office spokesperson said it neither operated care homes nor commissioned “care.”
The spokesperson added: “It is not within out statutory remit. Asylum accommodation providers are contractually obliged to ensure accommodation is accessible for disabled people and where concerns are raised, we work with providers to ensure they are addressed.”
 

Topics: UK Home Office asylum seekers Essex County charities

Scottish authorities slam ‘floating prison’ plan for asylum-seekers

Scottish authorities slam ‘floating prison’ plan for asylum-seekers
Arab News

  • ‘We were not consulted’ on UK Home Office plan to house them on cruise ship in Leith, says council leader
  • Edinburgh Council ‘absolutely committed to supporting’ refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan, Ukraine
Arab News

LONDON: Scottish authorities have condemned UK Home Office plans to house asylum-seekers on a cruise ship in Leith, likening it to a “floating prison,” the BBC reported on Friday.
Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said the council had shown solidarity with thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan and Ukraine, and was “absolutely committed to supporting them any way we can,” but opposed the idea of moving them to the MS Victoria.
“We were not consulted on this and urgently require further details from the UK government on their plans,” Day said.
“I know the Scottish government and Cosla (the national association of Scottish councils) are in the same position and, having written jointly to the minister of state for immigration, Robert Jenrick MP, we’ve yet to receive a satisfactory response to our questions and concerns.”
The ship has housed over 1,000 Ukrainian refugees, with the last set to leave on July 11, but Scotland’s Migration and Refugees Minister Emma Roddick said new plan is incomparable.
“Housing asylum seekers in vessels cannot be compared with their use to temporarily accommodate displaced people from Ukraine because of fundamental differences in terms of their rights and agency,” she added, noting that people waiting on asylum applications face strict restrictions on the right to work and no access to most mainstream benefits.
“If the government chooses to impose the use of the MS Victoria to accommodate people it must provide suitable funding for the council and devolved services like health and policing and ensure services are provided so people can be supported appropriately,” she said.

Topics: Scottish asylum seekers UK Home Office

Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security
Reuters

  • The IAEA said this week that the power plant was "grappling with ... water-related challenges"
  • Moscow and Kyiv have regularly accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station
Reuters

June 23 : Russia urged the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday to ensure Ukraine does not shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying it was otherwise operating safely.
Alexei Likhachev, chief executive of the Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom, made the comments at a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in the Russian city of Kaliningrad, Rosatom said in a statement, after Grossi visited the plant last week.
“We expect concrete steps from the IAEA aimed at preventing strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, both on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and on adjacent territory and critical infrastructure facilities,” Rosatom quoted its chief as saying in a statement.
The IAEA said this week that the power plant was “grappling with ... water-related challenges” after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam emptied the vast reservoir on whose southern bank the plant sits.
Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict IAEA Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

