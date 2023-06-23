UN says 37 migrants missing after shipwreck between Tunisia and Italy

ROME: Thirty-seven migrants are missing after their boat capsized between Tunisia and the Italian island of Lampedusa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday, citing an account by four survivors of the shipwreck.
The United Nations agency said the survivors, all from sub-Saharan Africa, arrived on Lampedusa late on Thursday, having been rescued from the shipwreck by another vessel.
The survivors told the IOM they left the Tunisian port of Sfax heading for Italy with 46 people aboard, but their boat capsized in strong winds.
They recounted that five of their fellow travelers were picked up by another boat, while 37 are missing feared dead, including seven women and a child, an IOM spokesman in Italy told Reuters.
Earlier, the UN’s High Commission for Refugees gave a similar account of the same incident, but said 40 people were believed to be missing, rather than 37.
There has been a surge in migration across the Mediterranean from Tunisia this year after a crackdown by Tunis on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa living in the country illegally and reports of racist attacks amid an economic downturn.
At least 12 African migrants were missing and three died after three boats sank off Tunisia, a judicial official said on Thursday, while the country’s coast guard rescued 152 others.
It was not immediately clear if the four survivors who recounted their story to the IOM were on one of these three boats.
Peter Harrison
DUBAI: A rabbi, a bishop and an imam walk into a room. It sounds like the start of a good joke. In fact, it represents a historic moment for interfaith relations that was brought about by the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in February 2019.
Signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayeb, the document called on followers of the three Abrahamic faiths to create bonds of peace and dialogue. This led to the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House, which opened in Abu Dhabi in March.
Featuring a synagogue, a church and a mosque, each decorated with variations on the same pillars — zigzagged, straight and arched — the house gives each place of worship its own distinctive visual identity, while hinting at their many similarities.
The idea was to provide followers of the three faiths with a single location where they could worship separately on the same site. And thanks to its roof garden, visitors of all faiths are also able to mingle freely and share ideas.
The intimate venue is a new concept for interfaith relations and one that is being closely watched by governments and faith leaders worldwide. If it proves successful, the idea could catch on elsewhere.
It is not the intention of the founders of the facility to in any way merge the three religions. Nevertheless, Mahmoud Nagah, the imam of the house’s Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, said many people were initially confused about its purpose.
“When the Abrahamic Family House was first established and inaugurated there were a lot of misconceptions that were raised, suggesting it was calling for one religion, for the creation of one religion, which is the Abrahamic religion,” Nagah told Arab News.
It was an idea that became “entrenched in people’s hearts,” he added. However, such misconceptions were quickly corrected, he explained, when people had the chance to visit the house and experience it for themselves.
“When people come to the mosque — I’m speaking about Muslims — they say: ‘It’s a normal mosque like other mosques in the UAE,’” said Nagah.
He is right. And the design of the three houses of worship is egalitarian; each is contained within a space of equal size to the others.
“We are here acting totally independently from the church and from the synagogue,” said Nagah. “This doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t gather together or engage in interfaith dialogue to search for the points that gather us together, not to divide us.”
Indeed, despite these clearly delineated spaces, the house collectively acts as a symbol of religious tolerance and a place in which all faiths can learn to understand one another in harmony.
“We shouldn’t use religions as something that divides people or that causes people to be in a state of conflict with each other,” said Nagah. At the very least, he said, religious faiths should pull communities together.
“Remove the barriers of ignorance that, from my personal point of view, are considered the strongest enemy for people,” he said. “Ignorance makes people unable to communicate with each other.”
Muslims account for about three-quarters of the UAE’s population, while the various Christian sects make up approximately 10 percent. The remaining 15 percent include a number of other faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jews, according to figures published by the Washington Post.
It is worth noting that Emiratis — full citizens of the UAE — make up only 11 percent of the country’s total population.
The country’s constitution guarantees the freedom to worship, as long as doing so does not go against public policy. Islam is the official religion and there are laws in place outlawing blasphemy, proselytizing by non-Muslims, and conversion from Islam.
Beginning in September 2020, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco normalized relations with Israel when they signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords, thereby opening the door to mutual trade, diplomatic relations and security cooperation. It also cleared the way for people of the Jewish faith to visit and emigrate to the UAE.
There remains a lot of skepticism about the Abraham Accords and their role in the Middle East peace process, especially as Israeli authorities continue to occupy Palestinian territories and support the building of settlements.
But such differences with Israel on political issues have not halted the growth of the UAE’s Jewish population. The Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue at the Abrahamic Family House is the first purpose-built synagogue in the Gulf in almost 100 years and its chief rabbi, Yehuda Sarna, said the Jewish population continues to grow “organically.”
“It grew because people felt safe. They felt that there was a high quality of life. They felt like they could be themselves. That’s the thing that hooked me,” Sarna, who is originally from Canada, told Arab News.
“I’ve been coming here since 2010. What hooked me was the mystery of why Jewish people would pick up and leave countries that they were born in and decide to move here. And it’s because they feel welcome.”
Hostility toward Jewish populations remains a very real issue in countries worldwide but not in the UAE, said Sarna.
“There are moments, at different points, when there have been spikes in antisemitic actions around the world,” he said. “What’s interesting is to see that (Jewish) people here, in the UAE, are the ones who are now calling their friends and relatives in other countries to check on them. But here they felt safe.”
The synagogue’s design was chosen by the Jewish community without any outside intervention, he explained.
“There was no point at which anything was imposed, architecturally. This was emblematic of the approach as a whole,” Sarna said.
“There are Jews who were children of Holocaust survivors who have come here. There are people who were imprisoned by the Houthis in Yemen because of their religion. There are people who escaped threats by Saddam Hussein and his regime (in Iraq) who have come here. There are people who ran away just with their siblings from Iran. We’ve come here and now are part of this Jewish community.”
Given the initial success of the Abrahamic Family House, Sarna said he can definitely see a bright future for similar projects in other parts of the world, which could help create cohesive bonds between followers of all faiths, despite their differences.
Such differences, Sarna and Nagah agree, must not stand in the way of peaceful coexistence — which is the ultimate aim of the Abrahamic Family House.
Paulo Martinelli shares their view. The vicar of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia and chief pastor of St. Francis Church, he was appointed by Pope Francis to lead Catholic prayer at the Abrahamic Family House. He also leads the Catholic communities in Yemen and Oman. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this combined community in the three countries was 1 million strong, concentrated primarily in the UAE.
“It’s so beautiful to gather together here to celebrate mass, to pray together,” Martinelli told Arab News.
“Also here, of course, is a particularly interesting place because it’s not only a Catholic church but it’s a Catholic church in the Abrahamic Family House, in which we have three different places of worship.
“We (the three faiths) are clearly different but we are also together. So we can share our experiences and show the world that it is possible to work together, even though we are different.”
Martinelli believes there is a huge potential for similar interfaith sites to succeed elsewhere in the world.
“I think it is a great opportunity to have such a place and to show that it’s possible to be different and to be, at the same time, together to share values,” he said.
The Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi opened to the public in March. Since then, a rabbi, a bishop and an imam have regularly been seen walking into the same building. Although they pray in separate spaces, they share a common dream of peaceful religious coexistence.
AP
BEIRUT: A son of late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi was briefly taken to hospital this week after his health deteriorated nearly three weeks into a hunger strike to protest his detention without trial in Beirut, a person familiar with the case has said.
The health of Hannibal Qaddafi, who has been only drinking small amounts of water, deteriorated on Wednesday the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.
Qaddafi, who started his hunger strike on June 3, was taken to Beirut’s Hotel-Dieu de France hospital on Wednesday after suffering a drop in blood pressure and inflammation in the spine.
Qaddafi was given serum, antibiotics and food supplements and after his health stabilized he was taken back to the jail where he is held in Beirut, the person said.
A doctor checked on Qaddafi in his cell on Thursday and he is in stable condition, the person said.
He had been suffering back pain due to being held in a small room where he cannot move freely or exercise.
Hannibal Qaddafi has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 after he was briefly kidnapped from neighboring Syria, where he had been living as a political refugee.
He was abducted by Lebanese militants demanding information on the whereabouts of prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric Moussa Al-Sadr, who went missing in Libya 45 years ago.
Lebanese police later announced it had collected Hannibal from the northeastern city of Baalbek where he was being held. He has been detained in a Beirut jail without trial since then.
The disappearance of Al-Sadr in 1978 has been a long-standing sore point in Lebanon. The cleric’s family believes he may still be alive in a Libyan prison, though most Lebanese presume Al-Sadr is dead. He would be 94 years old.
Al-Sadr was the founder of the Amal group, Arabic for “hope,” and an acronym for the militia’s Arabic name, the Lebanese Resistance Brigades.
The group later fought in Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. Lebanon’s powerful Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads the group.
Most of Al-Sadr’s followers are convinced that Muammar Qaddafi ordered Al-Sadr killed in a dispute over Libyan payments to Lebanese militias.
Libya has maintained that the cleric and his two traveling companions left Tripoli in 1978 on a flight to Rome and suggested he was a victim of a power struggle among Shiites.
Qaddafi was killed by opposition fighters in 2011, ending his four-decade rule of the north African country.
Hannibal Qaddafi was born two years before Al-Sadr disappeared.
Reuters
DUBAI: Residents of the city of Kadugli in southwest Sudan have begun fleeing the city as tensions escalated between the army and a powerful rebel group, threatening to open another area of conflict in the country’s ongoing war, witnesses said.
Mobilization around Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan state, and an escalation of fighting in Darfur come after nearly 10 weeks of fighting focused in the capital, Khartoum, between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The US and Saudi Arabia adjourned talks they had been facilitating in Jeddah, US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee said at a congressional hearing in Washington.
“The format is not succeeding in the way that we want,” she said, after a series of violated cease-fire agreements.
Since mid-April the war has uprooted more than 2.5 million people from their homes and threatened to destabilize neighboring countries suffering from a combination of conflict, poverty and economic pressures.
In the fighting between the army and the RSF, army air strikes on Thursday morning hit areas of southern Khartoum and Omdurman, and the RSF responded with anti-aircraft weaponry, residents said.
The army on Wednesday accused the SPLM-N rebel group led by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu, which controls parts of South Kordofan state, of breaking a long-standing cease-fire agreement and attacking an army unit in the city.
The army said it had fought back the incursion but sustained losses.
South Kordofan has Sudan’s main oil fields and borders West Darfur State as well as South Sudan.
The SPLM-N, which has strong ties to South Sudan, also attacked the army in the South Kordofan city of Al-Dalanj on Wednesday, as did the RSF, residents said.
Residents of Kadugli said the army had redeployed forces to protect its positions in the city, while the SPLM-N was gathering in areas on the outskirts.
There were electricity and communications outages as well as dwindling food and medical supplies, they said.
The war has also brought an eruption of violence in Darfur, with the West Darfur city of El Geneina worst hit.
In Al Fashir, capital of North Darfur, the army and the RSF clashed violently, including around the main market, witnesses said after having deployed across the city, witnesses said.
Nyala, capital of South Darfur and one of Sudan’s largest cities, has also seen clashes between the army and RSF in recent days, amid electricity and communications blackouts. Both cities had been relatively calm after locally negotiated truces.
Zaira Lakhpatwala and Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Arab youth across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) now say Saudi Arabia is one of the five countries in the world they would most like their own nation to be like, according to the 15th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey.
The ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, the largest study of its kind, surveyed youth — men and women aged 18 to 24 — across the Middle East, adding South Sudan this year, on their views, hopes and fears.
The youth surveyed this year are largely Gen Zs who did not experience key events in the region, such as the Arab Spring, and the rise and fall of Daesh, said Sunil John, founder and president of ASDA’A BCW.
This year’s report is titled “Living a New Reality,” because “in some ways, they (Gen Z) are living a new reality, which is very different from what the Arab world has experienced in the past,” John told Arab News.
The first part of the study, released this week, focuses on the theme “my global citizenship” and explores Arab youth’s views on geopolitics, regional conflicts and model nations.
This year, for the first time in the research since 2017, Saudi Arabia ranked among the top five countries in the world Arab youth want their own to emulate. When asked “Which country in the world, if any, would you most like your country to be like?” 11 percent said Saudi Arabia — the same percentage that named the UK.
The UAE ranked first (22 percent), followed by the US (19 percent), Canada (16 percent) and Qatar (15 percent).
This also marks the first time since 2014 that three Gulf countries have appeared in the top five list, reflecting the influential power of events such as UAE’s Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar, as well as Saudi’s Vision 2030.
Asked about Saudi Arabia’s economic and social reforms, the survey found nine in 10 supported policies to encourage more Saudi graduates and school-leavers to pursue careers in the private sector, while 91 percent said they supported a larger role for the private sector in the overall economy.
A massive 96 percent said they approved of the various tourism and leisure “giga-projects” taking shape in the Kingdom aimed at stimulating economic diversification and job creation.
Saudi youth also supported the Kingdom’s women-oriented initiatives, with 89 percent saying they endorsed policies encouraging women to play a more active role in society, such as rules allowing them to drive and participate in the performing arts, and 86 percent said they were in favor of women joining the workforce.
Arab youth also had strong opinions about international and regional politics. The study found that nearly two-thirds of Arab youth believe tensions between Iran, Israel and the West will lead to military conflict, with the number rising to 72 percent in the Levant.
Only 33 percent of Arab youth believe that tensions will be resolved through diplomatic means, which is “quite surprising,” especially when you consider that “nuclear powers getting into war can be extremely dangerous,” said John.
Moreover, over a third said Iran is heading toward civil unrest (16 percent) and possibly a military coup (20 percent). Only seven percent believe that Iran will transition from a theocratic to a secular government.
Arab youth seem largely pessimistic about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict being resolved in the next five years. GCC youth seem more hopeful, with 60 percent believing the resolution is likely within that time frame, while 69 percent in the Levant and 57 percent in North Africa believe it is unlikely.
The survey also found that most Arab youth oppose the normalization of ties with Israel, except the nationals of the UAE, with 75 percent supporting their government’s decision, followed by Egypt at 73 percent, Morocco at 50 percent and South Sudan at 47 percent.
However, more than 80 percent of the youth in Syria, Yemen, Tunisia and Kuwait oppose the normalization of ties with Israel, with this number growing even higher in Saudi Arabia (98 percent), Lebanon (98 percent), Libya (99 percent) and Iraq (100 percent).
Still, John said that there has been “quite a dramatic improvement” from just a few years ago.
Another key finding in this year’s survey is Turkiye and China replacing the US and the UK as allies of countries in the Arab world.
The top non-Arab allies this year are Turkiye (82 percent), China (80 percent), UK (79 percent), Germany (78 percent), and France (74 percent).
The US dropped to seventh place after India as an ally.
Still, 66 percent said the US would be a stronger ally than Russia and 62 percent said it would be a stronger ally than China over the next five years.
“There’s no wishing away the influence of the US,” said John, with 33 percent of Arab youth believing the US wields the most influence over the Arab world, followed by the UAE (11 percent), Saudi Arabia (10 percent), Israel (10 percent), Russia (8 percent) and Iran (5 percent).
However, this does not necessarily mean that Arab youth desire the influence to continue.
“The US, while (still) actively engaged, has been disengaging from the region for some time now,” John added.
The survey asked respondents how they felt about the US disengaging from the region, and the majority (61 percent) of Arab youth said they support it.
Among the Arab nations, Qatar came out on top as an ally, with 92 percent saying it was a “strong ally or somewhat of an ally” of their country, followed by Kuwait (91 percent), Egypt (89 percent) and the UAE (88 percent).
“The rise of Qatar to number one position is a stunning rise, and we call it the ‘World Cup effect’,” said John.
However, overall, Saudi Arabia ranked as the strongest ally, with 54 percent saying it is a “strong ally” and a total of 86 percent considering it a “strong ally” or “somewhat of an ally.”
“Clearly, a mood of optimism is taking hold among Saudi youth, which our latest Arab Youth Survey reflects,” said John.
He added: “Perceptions of Saudi Arabia outside the Kingdom have also improved, which is another significant trend. Our latest survey suggests that the changes underway in the Kingdom are seen by the region’s youth as a successful model for their nations to follow.”
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, carried out an inspection of new scanners at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Friday.
The scanners, donated by Germany, have been installed in the cargo shipment, goods export and DHL freight buildings in order to detect drugs and explosives.
The aim is for “Beirut airport to reflect Lebanon’s bright side,” Mikati said.
“Lebanon cannot be a source or passage for any act harming the country or its Arab brothers and other countries,” he added. “We aim to make export safe and secure, and this is our promise to Arab and Western states: We declare that Beirut airport is safe.
“Thanks to the new devices, the screening rate has increased from 500 to 1,200 bags per hour, which is a good rate,” Mikati continued.
“We have notified the head of the airport security service that 800 cameras have been installed in and around the operations room to detect any suspicious activity at the airport. We are concerned with controlling security and are doing everything in our power.”
Mikati noted that Lebanese General Security “has taken measures to facilitate fliers’ passage through the airport. In the past two days, 28,000 passengers have (passed through).”
The new measures to combat drug smuggling coincided with the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces announcing that it had “busted the most dangerous drug-trafficking network within the Mount Lebanon governorate, arrested nine people, and seized 46 kg of drugs, including 13,000 envelopes containing 34 kg of cocaine.”
The directorate said in a statement that authorities monitoring a drug den in Beirut’s southern suburbs had noticed a schoolchild buying drugs for personal use.
“The incident shocked the authorities,” the statement said. “They gathered information about an armed network distributing drugs within the Mount Lebanon governorate and targeting a large segment of Lebanese youth, especially school and university students. The network’s dens were closely monitored, (which confirmed) that the network was distributing drugs … in huge quantities, posing a serious threat to social security.”
Those arrested during the two-day operation in Choueifat, Aramoun, Kfarshima and Dahr Al-Baidar included five Lebanese, one of whom was wanted for impersonating a security guard, as well as four Syrians aged between 24 and 49.
Large sums of money in both Lebanese pounds and dollars were discovered, along with jewelry, 15 mobile phones, military-grade weapons, and a hand grenade.
The detainees admitted to building an armed network for drug trafficking within the Mount Lebanon governorate. One of them transported the drugs from Baalbek to Choueifat and Aramoun, two were in charge of storing them, and the rest were responsible for distribution.
The directorate uploaded a video of the raids and the items seized.