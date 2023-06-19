Migrants rescued from sailboat in distress off eastern Greek island

You are here

Greece's coast guard says 68 people have been rescued. (File/AFP)
ATHENS: Greece's coast guard says 68 people have been rescued in the eastern Aegean Sea after the sailboat they were on sent a distress signal while off the coast of island of Leros.
The sailboat, which is believed to have set sail from Turkey carrying migrants hoping to reach Greece, issued a distress call early Monday, and the passengers were initially picked up by a passing merchant ship before being transferred to a coast guard vessel, the coast guard said.
All were safely transported to Leros, and there were no reports of any injuries or people missing. The nationalities of those on board were not immediately available.
The sailboat rescue comes days after a massively overcrowded fishing trawler transporting people from Libya to Italy sank off of western Greece last week, with hundreds of migrants feared drowned. The trawler is believed to have been carrying around 700 or 750 people when it capsized and sank last Wednesday in international waters west of Greece.
So far 104 people have been rescued, and 78 bodies recovered. A search and rescue operation continues in the area, but chances of finding any other survivors are exceptionally slim.

ISLAMABAD: Under the supervision of the Pakistan Hajj mission, 13 catering companies are providing food to pilgrims under a government scheme, ensuring quality and safety standards at every step, Pakistan’s chief food coordinator in Makkah said on Monday.

This year, Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and scrapped the upper age limit of 65. About 80,000 Pakistanis are expected to perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme this year, while the rest will use private tour operators.

“Thirteen catering companies are providing meals to pilgrims under a government scheme,” Mohammed Farooq Haider, Pakistan’s chief food coordinator in Makkah, told Arab News.

“We have placed a highly effective mechanism to ensure the quality of the food, with continuous vigilance by Pakistani volunteers during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring in the kitchens.”

“Sixty-seven Hajj volunteers are running the food sector and dedicated teams check the quality of the food, including ingredients, spices, and all materials used in cooking,” Haider added.

Even after preparation, the quality and quantity of the food were rechecked once they arrived at the residential buildings and hotels where living arrangements for pilgrims have been made by the Hajj mission.

A complaints procedure had also been set up, Haider said, to incorporate feedback from pilgrims, and surprise visits to kitchens and mess areas of residential buildings were being regularly carried out.

In the event of violations, penalties were imposed on catering companies “without discrimination.”

“We have imposed a fine of SR43,000 on eight companies for various violations, such as delays in providing food, food shortages, serving undercooked and unripe food, and misconduct by catering staff,” Haider said.

To minimize issues faced by pilgrims due to insufficient dining space in residential buildings and hotels arranged by the Hajj mission, Haider said pilgrims were allowed to take food to their rooms to avoid long queues.

“We have made the food timings flexible to avoid rushes, and we have also provided food parcel facilities,” he said.

“Extraordinary efforts are made to reduce the number of complaints related to food. We have established a network for checking food in each sector through Pakistani helpers and volunteers, organizing clusters in sectors.”

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday during the latter’s first state visit since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne four years ago.  

Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived on Saturday for a week-long visit to Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, after Widodo invited the emperor during a trip to Tokyo last July.

The royal couple was welcomed by Widodo and first lady Iriana at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, along with greeters wearing traditional Indonesian attire and a military band playing both national anthems.

“I feel very, very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad,” Widodo said during a joint press conference. 
Naruhito’s visit “further strengthened” the foundations of friendship between their two countries, Widodo said.

“Such a strong foundation is needed to develop strategic partnership of the two countries in the future, especially in the economic field.”

Naruhito’s trip comes as Japan and Indonesia mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The East Asian nation also marks 50 years of friendly ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2023, with Indonesia this year serving as the bloc’s chair.

Naruhito said the visit allowed him to deepen his understanding of Indonesia’s diverse culture and society, while also reflecting on its history and the people who helped promote friendly bilateral relations, the emperor said.

“And we wish from the bottom of our hearts that the communication among a younger generation of people from our respective counties will further our friendship,” Naruhito said.

During the visit to Bogor Palace, the Japanese royals planted eaglewood trees and visited the Orchid House in the Bogor Botanical Garden.

Naruhito has already visited several sites in Jakarta as part of his trip, including the mass rapid transit station in South Jakarta. The Jakarta MRT, which began operations in 2019, was designed and constructed with Japan’s support and financed with a loan from the Japanese government.

The Japanese delegation will travel to Yogyakarta on Wednesday, followed by a visit to the nearby Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

In a press conference ahead of his trip last week, Naruhito — Japan’s first emperor born after the Second World War — acknowledged the past “difficult time” with Indonesia.

Japan occupied Indonesia, a former Dutch colony known as the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945, soon after which the Southeast Asian country declared its independence.

“There was a difficult time in our relations with Indonesia,” Naruhito said. “I believe it is important to not forget those who lost their lives, to deepen our understanding of history and to nurture love of peace.” 

LONDON: The BBC has uncovered evidence it claims calls into question a Greek coastguard’s account of the recent migrant shipwreck in which hundreds are thought to have died.

Greek officials initially claimed that between 5:40 p.m. and 10.40 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, the boat maintained a “steady course and speed” to Italy.

The coastguard claimed that during these hours, no one was in danger or in need of rescue, the BBC reported on Sunday.

However, based on the movement of other ships in that area, the overcrowded fishing boat was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized, the broadcaster claimed.

Frontex, the EU’s border force, reportedly said it first spotted the migrant boat at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and notified Greek authorities.

Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for migrants in trouble at sea, said it received a distress call from migrants on the boat at 12:17 p.m.

The BBC obtained computer tracking data provided by MarineTraffic, a maritime analytics platform, on the movement of other ships in the area.

A ship called the Lucky Sailor confirmed it had been asked by the coastguard to approach the migrant boat and provide food and water.

A coastguard helicopter located the migrant boat about half an hour later, at 3:35 p.m. Authorities have maintained that it was on a steady course at the time.

However, at about 6:00 p.m., another vessel, the Faithful Warrior, arrived at the same spot and delivered supplies to the boat.

Throughout these seven hours before the boat sank, Greek officials insisted that the fishing vessel was not in danger and was instead securely on its way to Italy; thus, the coastguard did not attempt a rescue.

All the shipping activity in these hours was concentrated around one specific spot, indicating that the migrant boat had barely moved, the BBC reported.

A government spokesperson later said the coastguard had attempted to board the boat to assess the danger but that migrants on board pulled a rope that had been attached and refused rescue.

At 11:00 p.m., the boat sank with hundreds on board. The tracking animation shows a frenzy of ships rushing to the rescue, the BBC reported.

The Mayan Queen, a luxury yacht, was then sent to assist in bringing some of the 104 survivors ashore.

Those rescued arrived safely at the port of Kalamata, but the ordeal has prompted serious questions about the Greek response.

The UN has asked for a probe into Greece’s handling of the disaster amid claims that greater action should have been taken earlier to launch a full-scale rescue operation.

Greek authorities have not yet responded to the BBC’s claims.
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed a day of mourning on Monday for hundreds of citizens who died on a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Greece, with authorities promising stern action against human smugglers and “negligent” officials. 

As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel that sank off Greece on June 14. Authorities rescued 104 survivors and retrieved 78 bodies last Wednesday.  

There has been no official information on how many Pakistanis were aboard the fishing trawler, how many survived or how many perished, but local and international media suggested the number could be as high as 300.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident and announced a day of mourning on Monday, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

“I have ordered a high-level inquiry. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked to tighten the noose around the individuals involved in the heinous act of human smuggling,” Sharif said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“I assure the nation that those found negligent toward their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll.”

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys to flee economic hardships in the South Asian country and in search of a better life abroad.  

Wednesday’s shipwreck and the subsequent loss of lives of a large number of Pakistani citizens led to a crackdown on human traffickers in Pakistan.

Police in Azad Kashmir said on Sunday they arrested 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya to continue their journey to Europe. 

Senior officer Khalid Chauhan said authorities picked up the suspects amid a crackdown on human traffickers. Police interrogated them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and sending locals abroad after extracting exorbitant amounts of money from them.

Around 28 people from the Khuiratta area in the district of Kotli had gone to Libya for onward travel to Europe, police said. Local official Chaudhry Haq Nawaz said there was still no confirmation on how many young men from the area were on board the ill-fated boat, or how many are among the dead or missing.

Raja Sikandar of Bindian village in Kotli said his four nephews, aged 18 to 36, were missing.

“We were informed by the media (of the tragedy). When children are not found or die, you can understand what a parent goes through,” he said.

Raja Mohammed Majeed asked the Pakistani government to bring back his nephew, Raja Awais.

“If he is dead, bring back the body,” he said. “When we bury him here, his mother, sisters and others can go to his grave and offer prayers. We will be patient.” 

GENEVA: The UN’s top expert on rights in Afghanistan urged countries Monday to consider making “gender apartheid” an international crime, helping hold the Taliban accountable for its grave and systematic abuses against Afghan women.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere sharia law, barring girls from secondary school, pushing women out of many government jobs, preventing them from traveling without a male relative and ordering them to cover up outside the home.
“It is imperative that we do not look away,” Richard Bennett told the UN Human Rights Council.
Presenting his latest report, the UN special rapporteur on the situation in Afghanistan told the council that the Taliban’s actions could constitute the crime against humanity of “gender persecution.”
In addition, “grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid,” he said.
Such “serious human rights violations, which although not yet an explicit international crime, requires further study,” he insisted.
Framing gender apartheid as an international crime would highlight that other countries and the broader international community “have a duty to take effective action to end the practice,” the report said.
“Women often talk about being buried alive, breathing, but not being able to do much else without facing restrictions and punishments,” said Shaharzad Akbar, the head of the Rawadari rights group and former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.
“Taliban have turned Afghanistan to a mass graveyard of Afghan women and girls’s ambitions, dreams and potential,” she told the council.
The UN has already labelled the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban as “gender-based apartheid,” but the term is not currently recognized under the Rome Statute among the worst international crimes.
Bennett and others called Monday for countries to consider changing that.
Akbar backed the call, urging the council to “support the inclusion of gender apartheid in the Draft Convention on Crimes Against Humanity.”
Bennett’s report — drafted jointly with the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls — called on countries to “mandate a report on gender apartheid as an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls.”
This should be done, the report said, “with a view to developing further normative standards and tools, galvanizing international legal condemnation and action to end it and ensure its non-repetition.”
A number of country representatives also voiced support for the idea Monday.
Among those was the South African representative Bronwen Levy, who urged the international community to “take action against what the report describes as gender apartheid, much like it did in support of South Africa’s struggle against racial apartheid.”

