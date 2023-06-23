You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia's sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine

US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made drone Shahed-136, after a Russian strike, Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17, 2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 23 June 2023
  • It’s unclear whether the UN will do so in the face of strong opposition from Russia
  • Russia denies using the Iranian drones, despite widespread evidence that they have been used to attack Ukrainian cities
UNITED NATIONS: The United States, Britain and France demanded Friday that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate UN sanctions. But it’s unclear whether the UN will do so in the face of strong opposition from Russia.
Russia denies using the Iranian drones, despite widespread evidence that they have been used to attack Ukrainian cities.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted that the US this month released further information documenting Iran’s provision of hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, known as UAVs or drones, as well as equipment that can be used in their production. Ukraine and the UK also submitted evidence to the United Nations of Iranian drones recovered by the Ukrainian military, she said.
“This is a matter of life or death for the Ukrainian people,” the US ambassador told the UN Security Council after delivering the statement calling for an investigation, which also was signed by Albania and Ukraine.
The five countries accused Russia of violating the Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, not only by procuring hundreds of MoHajjer and Shahed drones by also by working with Iran to produce drones inside Russia.
The 2015 resolution prohibits all countries from transferring such weapons from Iran without advance Security Council approval, which was not given, the statement said.
“Russia has been using these UAVs in recent weeks to strike Kyiv, destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, and kill and terrorize Ukrainian civilians,” the US and its allies said. “The United Nations must respond to growing calls from the international community to investigate these violations.”
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the UN Secretariat, which is headed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is still analyzing information it received regarding “the alleged transfer of un-crewed aerial vehicles by Iran in a manner inconsistent” with the 2015 resolution.
He said a report expected soon from Guterres will be discussed this month by experts on the committee monitoring implementation of the resolution, and by the 15-member Security Council in July. Russia is one of five permanent members with veto power.
Thomas-Greenfield told reporters the resolution gives the secretary-general a mandate to open an investigation. Haq gave no indication of whether Guterres would do so.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council that Ukraine has not given Russia or Iran an “iota of credible evidence” about the use of Iranian drones.
“We hope that the secretary-general has sufficient wisdom not to be misled by our former Western partners,” Nebenzia said.

No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab — US intelligence report

No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab — US intelligence report
No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab — US intelligence report

No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab — US intelligence report
  • The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019
WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies found no direct evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from an incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, a report declassified on Friday said.
The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the US intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic.
“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both (natural and lab) hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the ODNI report said.
The report said that while “extensive work” had been conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute (WIV), the agencies had not found evidence of a specific incident that could have caused the outbreak.
“We continue to have no indication that the WIV’s pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic,” the report said.
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.
US President Joe Biden in March signed a bill declassifying information related to the origins of the pandemic.
Biden said at the time of signing that he shared Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.
The debate was refueled by a Wall Street Journal report in February that the US Energy Department had assessed with “low confidence” in a classified intelligence report that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.
FBI director Christopher Wray said on Feb. 28 his agency had assessed for some time that the origins of the pandemic were “most likely a potential lab incident” in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China said this claim had “no credibility whatsoever.”
As of March 20, four other US agencies still judged that COVID-19 was likely the result of natural transmission, while two were undecided.

 

Putin's former ally says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city

Putin’s former ally says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
Putin’s former ally says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city

Putin’s former ally says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
  • In an audio recording posted on Telegram, Wagner chief Prigozhin said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way
  • Russia’s FSB security service opens criminal case against Prigozhin, tells Wagner men to ignore his orders and arrest him instead
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin was taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine.
While the outcome of the confrontation was still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow's war effort as Kyiv's forces were probing Russian defenses in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.
Prigozhin claimed early Saturday that his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and had reached Rostov, saying they faced no resistance from young conscripts at checkpoints and that his forces “aren’t fighting against children.”
“But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” he said in one of a series of angry video and audio recordings posted on social media beginning late Friday. “We are moving forward and will go until the end.”
He claimed that the chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, scrambled warplanes to strike Wagner’s convoys, which were driving alongside ordinary vehicles. Prigozhin also said his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, but there was no independent confirmation.
And despite Prigozhin’s statements that Wagner convoys had entered Rostov-on-Don, there was no confirmation of that yet on Russian social networks. Videos showed heavy trucks blocking highways leading to the city, long convoys of National Guard trucks were seen on a road outside Rostov-on-Don and armored vehicles were roaming the streets.
Prigozhin said Wagner field camps in Ukraine were struck by rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery fire on orders from Gerasimov following a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, at which they decided to destroy Wagner.
The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut. But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.
Prigozhin, who said he had 25,000 troops under his command, said late Friday his troops would punish Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” Prigozhin declared.
The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services, or FSB, has charged him with calling for an armed rebellion, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
The FSB urged Wagner's contract soldiers to arrest Prigozhin and refuse to follow his “criminal and treacherous orders.” It called his statements a “stab in the back to Russian troops” and said they amounted to fomenting an armed conflict in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation and “all the necessary measures were being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Heavy military trucks and armored vehicles were seen in several parts of central Moscow early Saturday, and soldiers toting assault rifles were deployed outside the main building of the Defense Ministry. The area around the presidential administration near Red Square was blocked, snarling traffic.
But even amid the heightened military presence, downtown bars and restaurants were filled with customers. At one club near the headquarters of the FSB, people were dancing in the street near the entrance.
Prigozhin, whose feud with the Defense Ministry dates back years, had refused to comply with a requirement that military contractors sign contracts with the ministry before July 1. In a statement late Friday, he said he was ready to find a compromise but “they have treacherously cheated us.”
“Today they carried out a rocket strike on our rear camps, and a huge number of our comrades got killed,” he said. The Defense Ministry denied attacking the Wagner camps.
Prigozhin claimed that Shoigu went to the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don personally to direct the strike and then “cowardly” fled.
“This scum will be stopped,” he said of Shoigu.
“The evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped,” he shouted, urging the army not to offer any resistance to Wagner as it moves to “restore justice.”
Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, urged the Wagner forces to stop any move against the army, saying it would play into the hands of Russia's enemies, who are "waiting to see the exacerbation of our domestic political situation.”
Tatiana Stanovaya, a political analyst, predicted this would be the end of Prigozhin.
“Now that the state has actively engaged, there’s no turning back,” she tweeted. “The termination of Prigozhin and Wagner is imminent. The only possibility now is absolute obliteration, with the degree of resistance from the Wagner group being the only variable. Surovikin was dispatched to convince them to surrender. Confrontation seems totally futile.”
Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, a top military officer, denounced Prigozhin’s move as “madness” that threatened to unleash a civil war.
“It’s a stab in the back to the country and the president,” he said. “It’s impossible to imagine a stronger blow to the image of Russia and its armed forces. Such a provocation could only be staged by enemies of Russia.”
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine's military was concentrating troops to launch an attack around Bakhmut to take advantage of “Prigozhin’s provocation.” It said Russian artillery and warplanes were firing on Ukrainian forces as they prepared to start an offensive in the area.
In Washington, a spokesman for the National Security Council, Adam Hodge, said: "We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments.”
In other developments in the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on other countries to heed warnings that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster.
Members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, whose six reactors have been shut down for months. Zelensky said he expected other nations to “give appropriate signals and exert pressure” on Moscow.
The Kremlin’s spokesman has denied the threat to the plant is coming from Russian forces.
The potential for a life-threatening release of radiation has been a concern since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last year and seized the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station. The head of the UN’s atomic energy agency spent months trying to negotiate the establishment of a safety perimeter to protect the facility as nearby areas came under repeated shelling, but he has been unsuccessful.
The International Atomic Energy Agency noted Thursday that “the military situation has become increasingly tense” while a Ukrainian counteroffensive that got underway this month unfolds in Zaporizhzhia province, where the namesake plant is located, and in an adjacent part of Donetsk province.
Although the last of the plant’s six reactors was shut down last fall to reduce the risk of a meltdown, experts have warned that a radiation release could still happen if the system that keeps the reactors’ cores and spent nuclear fuel cool loses power or water.
During months of fighting, Russia and Ukraine have traded blame over which side was increasing the threat to the plant.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of mining the plant’s cooling system, already under threat from a dam collapse that drew down water in a reservoir used by the power station.

 

Titanic sub firm's late CEO 'was committed to safety'

Titanic sub firm’s late CEO ‘was committed to safety’

  • The public should refrain from speculating about the cause of the disaster and wait for the release of any official report after data had been collected and analyzed
MADRID: The co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, has defended the chief executive’s commitment to safety and risk management after he died with four others on the craft.
Guillermo Sohnlein, who co-founded OceanGate with Stockton Rush in 2009, left the company in 2013, retaining a minority stake.
Rush was piloting the Titan submersible on the trip that began on Sunday.
Debris from the vessel was found on Thursday.
Rush “was one of the most astute risk managers I’d ever met. He was very risk-averse. He was very keenly aware of the risks of operating in the deep ocean environment, and he was very committed to safety,” Sohnlein said.
“I believe that every innovation that he took ... was geared toward two goals: one, expanding humanity’s ability to explore the deep ocean. And secondly, to do it as safely as possible,” he said in video interview from his home in Barcelona.
Sohnlein said the public should refrain from speculating about the cause of the disaster and wait for the release of any official report after data had been collected and analyzed.
Questions about Titan’s safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate’s former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.
This incident has prompted further debate.
“There’s going to be a time for (making assessments), and I don’t think right now is the right time to do that,” he said.
Liability waivers signed by passengers on the submersible may not shield the vessel’s owner from potential lawsuits by the victims’ families, legal experts said.
The passengers, who paid as much as $250,000 each for the journey to 3,810 meters below the surface, are believed to have signed liability waivers.
A CBS reporter who made the trip with OceanGate Expeditions in July 2022 reported that the waiver he signed mentioned the possibility of death three times on the first page alone.
Waivers are not always ironclad, and it is not uncommon for judges to reject them if there is evidence of gross negligence or hazards that were not fully disclosed.
“If there were aspects of the design or construction of this vessel that were kept from the passengers or it was knowingly operated despite information that it was not suitable for this dive, that would absolutely go against the validity of the waiver,” said personal injury attorney and maritime law expert Matthew D. Shaffer, who is based in Texas.
OceanGate could argue it was not grossly negligent and that the waivers apply because they fully described the dangers inherent in plumbing the deepest reaches of the ocean in a submersible the size of a minivan.
The degree of any potential negligence and how that might impact the applicability of the waivers will depend on the causes of the disaster, which are still under investigation.
“There are so many different examples of what families might still have claims for despite the waivers, but until we know the cause we can’t determine whether the waivers apply,” said personal injury lawyer Joseph Low of California.
The families could not be reached on Thursday. It is possible none of them will sue.

 

Wagner chief Prigozhin vows to 'stop' Russia after alleged attack on forces

Wagner chief Prigozhin vows to ‘stop’ Russia after alleged attack on forces
Wagner chief Prigozhin vows to ‘stop’ Russia after alleged attack on forces

Wagner chief Prigozhin vows to ‘stop’ Russia after alleged attack on forces
  • Russia’s FSB opens criminal case against Wagner founder for a call for armed mutinty
  • Putin ‘aware’ of Wagner claims, ‘necessary measures’ being taken: Kremlin
  • Prigozhin: A ‘march for justice, not a coup’
MOSCOW: The chief of the Wagner mercenary group on Friday accused Russia of killing a “huge number” of its forces in strikes and vowed to retaliate, ratcheting up tensions between Moscow and the private military company.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, whose men have bolstered Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, has ramped up his verbal attacks against Moscow in recent weeks, including questioning the very need for the military operation.
Once believed to be a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin is increasingly seen as keen on a political role as he engages in an all-out war of words with Moscow, that appears to have spilled onto the battlefield.
“The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision — the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped,” Prigozin said in a series of furious audio messages released by his spokespeople.
“We were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender our weapons.
“Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died.”
He warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on them to join him, adding “there are 25,000 of us.”
The Russian defense ministry denied the claims about the strikes, saying the statements “do not correspond to reality,” and calling them a “provocation.”
“The Russian armed forces continue to carry out combat missions” in Ukraine, the ministry added.
Earlier on Friday, Prigozin said Moscow’s forces were retreating in Ukraine’s east and south following Kyiv’s counteroffensive. That directly contradicted Putin’s account that Ukraine was suffering “catastrophic” losses and that there was a lull in fighting.
“We are washing ourselves in blood,” Prigozhin said.
“No one is bringing reserves. What they tell us is the deepest deception,” he added, referring to the Russian military and political leadership.
After years of operating in the shadows, Prigozin has in recent months admitted to running the elusive mercenary group and even interfering in US elections.
His forces, bolstered by tens of thousands of prison recruits, played a central role in Russia’s capture of the Donetsk region town, Bakhmut, the longest and likely bloodiest battle of the conflict.
However, this week he accused Moscow’s top brass of deceiving Russians about the offensive in Ukraine.
“Why did the special military operation begin? ... the war was needed for the self-promotion of a bunch of bastards,” he said.
Rarely has such a controversial figure shot to this degree of prominence on the Russian political stage under Putin.
Prigozhin rose from a modest background to become part of the inner circle around Putin.
He spent nine years in prison in the final period of the USSR after being convicted of fraud and theft. In the chaos of the 1990s, he began a moderately successful business selling hot dogs.
From there he fell into the restaurant business and opened a luxury location in Saint Petersburg whose customers included Putin, then making the transition from working in the KGB to local politics.
The catering company he founded at one point worked for the Kremlin, earning Prigozhin the soubriquet of “Putin’s chef.”
However, in recent months, Prigozhin has become embroiled in a bitter power struggle with the defense ministry.
He has accused the Russian military of attempting to “steal” victories in Ukraine from his forces, and slammed Moscow’s “monstrous bureaucracy” for slowing military gains.
Wagner’s presence has been reported in conflict zones including Syria, Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where it has been accused of abuses and capturing state power.

Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates

Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates

Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
  • The Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer “tolerate the terror” of the Kosovo government
  • Serbia's armed intervention in Kosovo would mean a direct clash with some 4,000 NATO troops currently stationed there
BELGRADE: Serbia on Friday reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade called the terrorist threat of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian authorities.
In a brief televised address, the Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer “tolerate the terror” of the Kosovo government, and that Serbia’s military stands ready to fulfil its tasks “in accordance” with the Serbian constitution and any orders from President Aleksandar Vucic.
Serbia has put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers, known as KFOR, on the other. In recent weeks, NATO has sent in reinforcements amid fears of an open clash between ethnic Albanians and Serbs.
Serbia’s armed intervention in Kosovo would mean a direct clash with some 4,000 NATO troops currently stationed there.
Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have been at odds for decades. Their 1998-99 war left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians. Belgrade has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.
Tensions flared anew last month after Kosovo police seized local municipality buildings in northern Kosovo, where Serbs represent a majority, to install ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in a local election that Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted.
The latest flareup focused on Kosovo police arresting at least eight Serbs who are suspected of taking part in last month’s violent clashes with the NATO troops and Kosovo police, leaving dozens of injured on all sides.
In his brief address to the nation on Friday, the Serbian army chief-of-staff said that Kosovo Serbs can no longer “tolerate the terror of the regime of” Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
“According to the facts, I informed the commander of KFOR that we demand urgent measures to protect the Serbian people,” Mojsilovic said. “This is our request to KFOR and other international organizations.”
In their meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo made no breakthrough in EU-hosted emergency talks amid fears of a return to open conflict.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday vowed that the alliance’s peacekeepers “will continue to act impartially” and increase its presence to ensure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.
Both Serbia and Kosovo are seeking EU membership, and need to normalize their relations to do so.
There are fears that Serbia’s ally Russia could inflame another armed conflict in central Europe to divert at least part of the international focus from Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

