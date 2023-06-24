You are here

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi elected president of Asian Triathlon Confederation
Prince Fahd expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of Saudi sports. (Supplied)
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

The 31st General Assembly of the Asian Triathlon Confederation unanimously elected Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed as president for the next four years, the second Saudi sports figure to head the continental Olympic sports federation.

The announcement came during the meeting of the General Assembly, which was held on June 23 in Tokyo in the presence of Eng. Ali Maqbool, president of the Saudi Triathlon Federation, and Joud Jamjoom, his deputy, along with 34 heads from Asia Triathlon’s national federations.




Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed.

Prince Fahd expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of Saudi sports, as well as Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which has contributed to increasing the international presence of Saudi talent in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He said that triathlon was undergoing tremendous development in Asia, recording a significant increase in the number of its practitioners. He expressed his pride in the confidence of the General Assembly for electing him as president.

The Asian Triathlon Confederation was established in 1991 and is based in Tokyo.

Topics: triathlon Saudi Arabia

Updated 24 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

  • 24-year-old MMA fighter defeats American Lamar Brown in 95 seconds
Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani on Friday night claimed victory at his Professional Fighters League debut, which took place at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

Fighting in the featherweight division, “The Reaper” wasted no time in defeating his opponent, American Lamar Brown, via a face-crank submission in just 95 seconds.

 

 

The 24-year-old dominated the fight from the first bell. Following a brief striking exchange, Al-Qahtani dictated the geography of the fight, swarming his opponent with punches before engaging his grappling skills. After seeking a rear naked choke, Al-Qahtani employed a face-crank and forced his opponent to submit.

“I’m so happy today. It was a great fight and a great event here. Thank you to the PFL,” said Al-Qahtani. “Thanks to KHK Team, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifah and my mom. I did it. I’m so happy. I’m ready for everyone. I will be a champion in PFL, inshallah. Let’s do it.”

Topics: Mixed martial arts Saudi Arabia

Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

  • Revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025
The first edition of FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025, world football’s governing body said on Friday.

FIFA had confirmed in March that the revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025. The FIFA Council unanimously appointed the United States as the competition’s hosts for the first edition of the expanded format.

The United States will also host the 2024 Copa America while they are also co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

Topics: World Cup 2025 FIFA football

Updated 24 June 2023
John Duerden

  • The 26-year-old Portuguese international bucks the trend of high-profile players moving to the Saudi Pro League in their twilight of their careers
Ruben Neves has finally landed in Riyadh to finalize his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, and it is a move that seems to have attracted attention for one thing above all else: his age.

The Portuguese international is undoubtedly a massive talent in his own right but, in terms of profile, he is not quite in the same bracket as fellow Pro League players Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema. What he does have, though, is time on his side to reach that level.

Al-Nassr star Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad’s Benzema are highly decorated megastars of the game but, as we all know, they are in the twilight of their careers. Ronaldo is 38; an incredibly fit 38, certainly, but not even a specimen as fine as the Portuguese legend can play forever. Benzema, meanwhile, is 35.

This is only natural. When a league in a country outside of the traditional elite of world football — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — start to foster ambitions of attracting the best talent on the planet, the first to arrive are usually players in their 30s.

In the past, older stars were the ones more likely to come to this part of the world, perhaps because after successful careers in which they had won all there is to win, they were more open to new challenges and experiences.

The Saudi league has only just started to attract the attention of the rest of the world. It is going to take time for this global audience and players to become familiar with one another.

Yet there are signs that this might be happening relatively quickly, as the arrival of Neves at Al-Hilal shows. His is a different kind of signing, and not only because it is the first major deal for the club after they were banned from transfers during the past two windows.

It marks the arrival of a player who, at the age of only 26, is at the peak of his football powers, or approaching it.

The deal took a while to complete but was finally announced on Friday. Neves arrives from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League and had attracted the attention of a number of clubs across Europe. He was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, for example, but the Spanish champions were unable to come up with the funds to secure his signature. There was also reportedly interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, and for a few days it looked like Newcastle United, seeking to strengthen the squad for their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League, might step in.

All of this is understandable. The midfielder is a player whose best is yet to come. Therefore his signing is a statement by a team that not only want to get their domestic and continental titles back, but also to remind others that the Blues can flex their muscles in the international transfer market and can compete with the biggest clubs in the world.

“This doesn’t have the feel of MLS (Major League Soccer in the US) when that first came onto the scene, where it became almost like a retirement home for some of the best players,” former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told the UK media.

“Look at Neves at 26; they (Saudi teams) are targeting players of a younger age. This isn’t just a jolly at the end of your career. They are looking at players in their prime and taking players to their league when they are at the best of their ability, which will strengthen their league and strengthen their credibility — which they have to do.

“Saudi Arabia are serious. This is not something that’s going to go away quickly. This is not a flash in the pan. This is a country that are extremely serious with their love for sport and their investment in sport, and they are attracting some of the world’s best talent. You can see that with Benzema and Ronaldo, and Neves now the latest acquisition.”

Neves also adds some more Portuguese flavor to the league. There is already, of course, Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr in Riyadh, but Neves will also see an even more familiar face on at least two occasions next season: His former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Santo, who is now manager of Al-Ittihad.

Neves has been playing in England since 2017 and established himself as a firm favorite among fans of Wolves. They were resigned to him leaving, though they might find it a little less painful to at least see him in the blue of Al-Hilal rather than in red and lining up against them for Liverpool or Man United.

This is a significant signing, and not just for Al-Hilal. The Saudi league is showing the world that it is an attractive destination for highly talented players. Saudi clubs are now serious participants in the international transfer market and are capable of beating big European clubs in the battle to sign stars that still have their best years ahead of them. Neves is the first. There are sure to be more to come.
 

Topics: Reuben Neves Al-Hilal

Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

  • Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that after an incredibly successful season, the board now expects the club to be playing regularly at the very top level of European football
  • ‘We have the will and want to achieve the best positions we can. We have the right people … the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players,’ he said
LONDON: Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said on Friday he wants the Magpies to become the “number one” club, but made it clear that the ongoing development of the team will adhere to the sport’s financial fair-play rules.

During an interview published on the club’s social media, the Saudi Public Investment Fund supremo said the board of directors now expects the club to be playing at the very top level of European football on a regular basis, and will build a “squad of stars.”

Reflecting on the recently concluded season, the most successful at St. James’ Park for nearly two decades, Al-Rumayyan said: “It’s a great achievement to start with. So, did we expect to do that? Yes. I mean, we have the ingredients for success.

“You have a club that’s the only one in a city. I would say people who reside in Newcastle are fans of Newcastle. We have the will and want to achieve the best positions we can. We have the right people, and when I say the right people, I mean the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players. Because, remember, the players are one of the most important components. And to top it all we have a great fan base.

“If you have the right people and the right will, and then you have the right processes and funds, if you put it all together it’s a great recipe for success. That’s what we are achieving right now.”

Reaching the heights as “number one” club will require qualification for the Champions League each season, Al-Rumayyan said.

“It’s a huge priority of course,” he added. “But remember when we were 19th and in the relegation box, we still had the fans coming in and they were not so happy, right?

“Now the difference, at least, is we have, most of the time, happy fans, seeing what the players are doing and what the club is doing, which is really quite intriguing, is a big turnaround from being in the relegation box and this season is magic all over again, right?

“And this magic is coming from different components: the players, (manager) Eddie (Howe) and his team, the engagement from the board members, the engagement from the fans. All of these put together made us who we are today.”

Al-Rumayyan also recalled the first time he experienced the atmosphere at the club.

“I remember the first moment I walked into St James' Park,” he said. “It was one magical, electrical moment for me.

“It was not the first time I have stepped into a football stadium. I have been to many other world sports, the Super Bowl and what have you. What I felt, and I am not saying it because I am the chairman, what I felt when I walked in, it’s just magical.”

Topics: Newcastle United Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

  • The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June
  • Celta said they have reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July
BARCELONA: Rafa Benitez will coach Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Spanish side said Friday.
The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June by mutual consent after helping the team survive relegation from La Liga.
Celta, celebrating their centenary in the upcoming season, said they have reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July.
“The centenary season, an unforgettable and unique event for Celta fans, looks set to have a formidable leader in the dugout,” said the Galician team in a statement.
“Celta have reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benitez for the Madrid-born coach to lead the team in this special year and two more seasons.”
Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool and La Liga twice with Valencia, last coached Everton before he was sacked in January 2022.
The Spanish coach has also worked in Italy, with Inter Milan and Napoli and in the Chinese Super League.

Topics: Celta Vigo Rafa Benitez

