Riyadh shortlisted for World Design Capital 2026

RIYADH: Riyadh has been shortlisted for the World Design Capital (WDC) 2026 title after a fierce competition among world capitals, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
With Riyadh among two finalists, the final selection is set to be announced in September by the World Design Organization, SPA added.
The WDC, designated every two years, showcases the cities’ most efficient practices in urban design to improve quality of life.
“Riyadh’s bid for the WDC aims to consolidate its global reputation as a pioneering hub for design, creativity, and innovation to attract tourism and investment and showcase the city’s achievements worldwide,” read the SPA report.
It also seeks to expand communication with an international network of expertise in design and employing innovation to boost economic, social, cultural, and environmental development.
Saudi chocolatier wins Chocolate Master Challenge in Switzerland
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A Saudi pastry student and chocolatier has won a competition for her chocolate creation in which she showcased AlUla’s Hegra — the Kingdom’s first UNESCO world heritage site.
Speaking on her inspiration behind the showpiece, Khuolod Khalid said she was “astonished” by “the massive human and natural heritage of AlUla that makes one feel so small in this big universe.”
The Chocolate Master Challenge was organized by the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland under the theme “Winter Memories.”
Khalid said: “After receiving the theme, I decided to embody the winter in Arabia in this chocolate showpiece.”
Four judges were invited to choose the winner, including World Chocolate Champion Jorge Cardoso, who won the title twice in 2018 and 2022 at the Culinary World Cup where he represented Switzerland.
Khalid has worked for the Royal Commission of AlUla as a digital strategy consultant and supported a UNESCO campaign in which Saudi Arabia won membership to the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural executive board.
She said working for the RCU was an “eye-opener” that helped her discover the extraordinary treasures of the historic city.
“I have always been amazed by this archaeological site and wanted to present it on an international level to tell the world about our history and the ancient civilization that lived thousands of years ago,” Khalid said.
“The idea was to combine the ancient archaeological site of AlUla, Hegra, with the modern-day activities and events that are taking place in AlUla, such as ‘Winter at Tantora,’ which was represented by the modern winter hat.”
Inspired by her love of animals, she also featured the Arabian leopard in her chocolate creation. She wrote about the Arabian leopard while working with the Ministry of Economy and Planning managing the Saudi pavilion’s online accounts and content at Dubai Expo 2020. She said it was then that she discovered the incredible creature.
“I have been reading about the Arabian leopard, which is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature,” she said, thanking the RCU for its commitment to safeguarding the species and reintroducing it to the area.
“I have decided to make the Arabian leopard part of my showpiece since it’s linked to AlUla,” she said.
Cardoso said: “The chocolate sculpture has successfully represented Saudi Arabia. It was an elegant piece that had a feminine touch. The sculpture had different techniques, from preparation to work and finally coloring. It also had clean collages. A nice job for the first chocolate sculpture.”
In Khalid’s showpiece, Hegra stands on a layer of “sand” inspired by artist Jim Denevan’s work, “Desert X AlUla — Angle of Repose.” The sand layer was also used on a tart that was part of the Master Challenge and was sprayed with beige-colored cocoa butter to give it a realistic effect. The flavors of saffron and orange were also incorporated to represent the region.
The judge and pastry chef at the Culinary Arts Academy, Abdullatif Hermann, said: “Many things have surprised me. The sand was portrayed perfectly, reflecting the amazing color of the desert. I could feel the strong symbol of Saudi culture and history that is moving forward and opening up to the world.
“As a young Saudi artist, Ms. Khuolod has done a wonderful job (in showcasing) Saudi Arabia’s … heritage.”
He added: “The new Saudi generation is ambitious and is not only able to carry their past but also represent it to the rest of the world in the best possible way.”
Khalid started her own small chocolate business in 2013 making chocolate pralines and bars. She was hired by Cardoso in January for his new brand JC Chocolatier.
“It’s both an honor and a huge opportunity to work directly with the World Chocolate Champion and learn all the advanced techniques for creating chocolate sculptures. I want to bring back this knowledge to Saudi Arabia and expand my chocolate business,” she said.
Khalid also shared how nostalgic she feels about her work with Saudi government entities as a consultant in PR, communications, and digital strategy. She said she is eager to return to this field and work on giga-projects within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
She is currently studying at the Culinary Arts Academy under a scholarship from the Ministry of Culture.
“I would like to give my special thanks to the government of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture for their full support and trust in me. Thanks for making my dreams come true,” Khalid said.
Saudi security authorities complete preparations for 2023 Hajj season
A total of 1,604,772 pilgrims have arrived from outside the Kingdom to perform Hajj rituals, according to the Passports Forces for Umrah
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior and leaders of the Hajj security forces on Friday gave details of their security, traffic and organizational plans for this year’s Hajj season, and said that all preparations have been completed.
During a briefing at the Unified Security Operations Center in Makkah, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of public security and chair of the Hajj Security Committee, said: “The general plan for the tasks and responsibilities of the Hajj security forces for this year, approved by the minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, has focused on intensifying the field security presence in a way that ensures the speedy monitoring of all types of security cases and remarks, and rapid response with appropriate measures.”
He added that the plan also includes “taking preventive measures to counter crime, combat pickpocketing, and any negative phenomena that affects the security and safety of pilgrims.”
Al-Bassami said measures are in place to keep pilgrims safe at the Grand Mosque and other holy sites, and that security control centers at the entrances to Makkah, holy sites, and along the roads leading to them will control traffic.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari, commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security, said that its staff are ready to maintain security and order in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, to protect guests of the Kingdom, prevent breaches of Hajj regulations, stop unauthorized individuals from entering the holy sites, manage the movement of crowds, and organize the throwing of pebbles at the Jamarat.
Maj. Gen. Hamoud Sulaiman Al-Faraj, director of the Civil Defense Forces, said preparations are complete for its activities at Al-Mashaer Operations Center, including managing volunteers and the Haram Support Forces, and coordinating with government agencies and the Hajj Emergency Operations Center in addressing any emergencies that arise, and with.
Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba, commander of Passports Forces for Umrah, said his department’s plans are complete and in place. He said 1,604,772 pilgrims have arrived from outside the Kingdom to perform Hajj rituals, including 238,708 under the Makkah Route initiative, which aims to make the Hajj experience as easy as possible.
First batch of pilgrims arrive in Makkah via Haramain express train to perform Hajj
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: The first batch of pilgrims have arrived from Jeddah and Madinah to Makkah via the fastest electric train in the Middle East to begin performing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Friday.
The transport and logistics system provides its services through one of the longest trains in the world to the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque, to enhance integration and interdependence with all modes of transport, as the Haramain train services arrivals from the airport to transport them to Makkah, with a fleet of 15 trains and a capacity of 1.5 million seats.
Its speed reaches 300 kilometers per hour and its road network spans for 453 kilometers.
The Haramain express train is being operated by 35 electric trains, with a capacity of 417 passengers per train through 13 carriages divided into five business class compartments, in addition to catering services and eight economy class compartments, with a total of 113 business class seats and 304 economy class seats.
Second group of 190 female trainees graduates from Apple Developer Academy
Students tipped as future tech leaders
Updated 24 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Apple Developer Academy, which aims to create a generation of female tech leaders and entrepreneurs, celebrated the graduation of a second group of 190 female trainees at Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University.
Enas Al-Essa, president of the university, congratulated the students and said that the academy is helping to prepare the local workforce by providing them with the highest levels of education.
The academy introduces students to all aspects of app development, including research, design, user experience, prototyping and marketing.
An increased number of students attended the academy this year, and a total of 36 apps were developed by students.
One of the apps, “Qurb,” is a platform dedicated to psychological health presented in Arabic. It was developed by Fatima Aljaber, Asayel Alrwili, Israa Kheder and Maryam Alotaibi.
Aljaber told Arab News that she had previously received iOS training, but joining the academy further expanded her knowledge.
The academy also introduced her to “marvellous people, teachers and (helped her to) learn about business, and how to work on an idea and transfer it to a successful business,” she said.
Aljaber said the app is based on cognitive-behavioral therapy. “It is safe, simple and effective. Qurb will help you get closer to yourself to reach your best version,” she added.
“Our goal is to help people to get to know themselves, to feel emotionally better, and to be able to deal with their daily emotions which reflect on their actions and daily tasks positively.”
Developers Omnya Semida, Rand Alhassoun, Salma Aloraifi, Norah Almusaad and Razan Rubui decided to take a creative route by developing the “Sabbara” app, a word game for two players or more that relies on speed to guess the right word.
Semida said she and her colleagues gave the app a creative twist by focusing on its design and making It accessible in Arabic.
“As a group, we admire playing group games. It was one of the things that we were spending time on during our 30-minute break in the academy.”
Semida said she was able to excel in ways she could not have imagined.
“At the academy, I was able to accomplish goals that I could not think of achieving within only nine months. Knowledge has been acquired, memories have been created and friendships have been made as well.
“I learned how to design the user interfaces for an iOS app, how to care about the user experience, and even how to present and pitch my apps.”
Shaan Pruden, senior director of partnership management at Apple, said: “We’re so proud to be playing a part in increasing the number of app developers in Saudi Arabia.”
Speaking to students, she said: “You need to remember to stay connected to the people that you met here, whether they were your fellow learners, your mentors, or people who came and spoke at the program.”
NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Labor 20 representative Rimah Saleh Al-Yahya has highlighted women’s empowerment policies in the Kingdom during the G20 engagement group summit that concluded in India on Friday.
Labor 20, or L20, is one of 11 official networking groups of the Group of 20 largest economies, and represents the interests of workers from the countries that together represent 66 percent of the world’s population and around 75 percent of global economic output.
Under India’s presidency of G20 this year, the group’s priority areas are “Universal Social Security” and “Women and Future of Work.”
Al-Yahya, a member of the Saudi Shoura Council who served as the Kingdom’s first female deputy minister of private higher education, chaired the Labor 20 taskforce on women and the future of work.
She told Arab News the Labor 20 Summit held in Patna, Bihar, on June 22-23 was a “good chance to showcase all the progress that Saudi Arabia has done for women” under its Vision 2030 diversification plan.
FASTFACT
Labor 20, or L20, is one of 11 official networking groups of the Group of 20 largest economies, and represents the interests of workers from the countries that together represent around 75% of global economic output.
“King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have worked so hard to increase the participation of women in the work market,” Al-Yahya said.
“The government brought in many policies that introduced flexibility in the workplace for women, including remote working arrangements and flexible working hours which would benefit a woman who is juggling work and family responsibilities.”
Under Vision 2030, the female employment rate is targeted to reach at least 30 percent. More women are also encouraged to take up leadership positions.
Al-Yahya, former vice rector of Prince Sultan University in Riyadh, saw the participation of female Saudi delegates at G20 as a direct display of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to reach these goals.
“This is a chance to showcase it more elaborately just by being here. We are ambassadors of what our country has made of us,” she said.
“Myself being a part of this (summit), I was example of how we have been supported by our government, supported by our country to try to do our best and to be equal with men in our leadership role. They are empowering women to hold this leadership role, even in companies.”
Reactions of fellow delegates to the Labor 20 engagement group were also encouraging, as they acknowledged Saudi progress.
“The G20 countries vary in their needs, they vary in their capabilities depending on the country’s economy, as well as the dominating social plan and the average level of education, (but) almost all women are challenged in similar ways, especially in the work-life balance themes,” Al-Yahya said.
“We were supported by all the countries. They have already seen, and they have heard all the progress that has been happening in Saudi Arabia. The world can see it.”