FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US

WASHINGTON: The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruit- and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar.
It’s the latest attempt by regulators to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that have poured into US stores in recent years.
Last month, the FDA issued orders allowing customs officials to seize shipments of Elf Bar, Esco Bar and two other brands at US ports. None of the products have received FDA authorization and they come in flavors like cotton candy, which regulators say can appeal to teenagers.
In the latest action, the FDA said it issued warnings to 189 convenience stores, vape shops and other retailers.
“We’re not going to stand by as bad actors are profiting off the sale of illegal products that are addicting our nation’s youth,” Brian King, the FDA’s tobacco center director, said in an interview. “Today’s action is just part of our long-standing efforts to address those products, particularly flavored disposable products.”
The FDA has tried for years to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, but separate data released by government researchers Thursday shows unauthorized e-cigarettes continue to launch.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis showed the number of e-cigarette brands in the US grew from 184 in early 2020 to 269 by late 2022.
The rise coincided with the growing popularity of disposable e-cigarettes. The analysis showed disposables’ share of vaping sales more than doubled from 24.7 percent in early 2020 to nearly 52 percent by late last year.
Researchers from the CDC and a nonprofit, Truth Initiative, analyzed data from IRI, which collects sales records from convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers.
Elf Bar was the best-selling disposable in the US and the third-best selling e-cigarette by late last year. Only the reusable e-cigarettes Vuse, from Reynolds American, and Juul had higher sales.
The FDA and CDC also cited Elf Bar in a separate report about thousands of calls to US poison centers concerning e-cigarettes, mainly involving children under age 5.
When accidentally ingested, liquid nicotine can cause seizures, convulsions, vomiting and brain injury. Reports of nicotine poisoning have gone up and down over the past decade, but government scientists said calls increased more than 30 percent between last spring and March this year.
Brand information was not reported in 95 percent of cases, but when it was, Elf Bar was the most frequently named product.
Despite the missing data, FDA’s King called the high number of reports involving Elf Bar a “canary in the coal mine.”
“What we want to do is nip things in the bud before they’re allowed to expand even further,” King said.
Manufactured by a Chinese firm, iMiracle Shenzhen, Elf Bar is part of a wave of copycat e-cigarettes that have followed a path paved by Puff Bar, a popular brand of disposables that briefly racked up hundreds of millions in sales after regulators cracked down on older vaping products like Juul.
In early 2020, the FDA restricted flavors in cartridge-based reusable e-cigarettes like Juul to just menthol and tobacco, which are more popular with adults. But the flavor restriction didn’t apply to disposable e-cigarettes, which are thrown away after use.
After the FDA tried to force Puff Bar off the market, the company relaunched and said it was now using laboratory-made nicotine, which didn’t fall under FDA’s original oversight of tobacco-derived nicotine. Most disposable makers followed the same playbook.
Congress closed the loophole last year. Under the law, companies were supposed to remove their vapes from the market and file FDA applications, but new products continue to launch.
A sea of difference: Media coverage of Titanic-touring sub and migrant boat tragedy reveals deep bias
Former US President Obama’s remarks deploring media’s indifference to the bigger of the two tragedies strike a responsive chord
Similar double standards were on view when nearly 500 African migrants lost their lives in a blaze blamed on the Houthis in Yemen
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: For much of the past week, international news media audiences had to put up with round-the-clock coverage of an incident whose place in the annals of history is far from assured. For as long as the fate of five people inside Titan, a submersible that was headed to the site of the Titanic shipwreck, remained unknown, major media outlets spared no bulletin slot or expense in getting talking heads willing to hold forth on the topic.
It did not need an elder statesman of America to point out the scandalous contrast between the intense media coverage of the Titan’s doomed journey and the almost cursory attention paid to the deaths of possibly hundreds of people off the coast of Greece just days earlier. Still, when Barack Obama did just that at a public forum in Athens on Thursday, his comments not only struck a responsive chord with the audience but also gave voice to the pent-up frustrations of news consumers worldwide.
“There is a potential tragedy unfolding with a submarine that is getting minute-to-minute coverage all around the world, and it is understandable because, obviously, we all want and pray that those folks are rescued,” the former US president said in the Greek capital, where he was attending a conference on child and adolescent mental health initiatives.
“But the fact that that has gotten so much more attention than 700 people who sank — that is an untenable situation.”
The disaster he was referring to — described as “one of the worst in recent memory” — unfolded far away from the media’s gaze in the Central Mediterranean on Tuesday. A fishing vessel carrying an estimated 750 people from Palestine, Syria, Egypt and Pakistan capsized in international waters off Pylos in southern Greece. According to the UN Human Rights Office, 78 people are confirmed dead while at least 500 more are missing.
The media conversation concerning the tragedy, however, was quickly drowned out by the noise of technical experts and ocean explorers dissecting live on air the search-and-rescue efforts of multiple Western countries to locate the Titan, which was carrying wealthy marine enthusiasts on a tour of the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada before it vanished on Sunday.
“Sadly, the only reason people are talking about the relative lack of attention to the staggering number of migrants and refugees who die all the time on dangerous journeys is that timing,” Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told Arab News. “It happened right after the horrifying shipwreck off the coast of Greece, one of the worst in recent memory.”
Her viewpoint is seconded by Nour Halabi, a University of Aberdeen fellow, who believes that had the Titan not gone missing during the same week that tragedy struck the migrant vessel, Western media outlets’ “blasé” attitude might not have been so glaringly evident and “we would not have been having this discussion.”
The “juxtaposition of the two events” has brought to the public’s attention “this contrast of ‘worthy’ and ‘unworthy’ victims,” Halabi, the author of “Radical Hospitality,” which examines media coverage of immigration, told Arab News.
While international media outlets went big on close-ups, names and life stories of the five “explorers,” as described by the submersible’s operator OceanGate, the world got to see at best blurry images of a mass of migrants in distress as their ship capsized, the latest in a long line of tragedies that have turned the Mediterranean Sea into a veritable graveyard of people fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.
“It is a recurring problem that news coverage of migrants and refugees tends to include photos of large groups of people in which you cannot distinguish people’s faces,” said HRW’s Sunderland.
“This makes it harder to see their individual humanity, to imagine their stories, to empathize with the heartbreak of their mothers.
“It is part of the dehumanization of people on the move that contributes to indifference and to impunity for the violence and abuse they face.”
INNUMBERS
Recent major migrant boat tragedies April 9, 2016: A fishing boat with up to 500 Africans hoping to reach Italy from eastern Libya sinks, killing an estimated 459 people.
June 3, 2016: More than 339 lives lost when a vessel carrying about 700 migrants capsizes off the coast of Crete.
Sept. 21, 2016: A boat carrying about 600 people capsizes off the coast of Egypt, killing at least 300 people.
Jan. 14, 2017: 176 migrants missing after a boat sinks off the Libyan coast.
July 25, 2019: A boat carrying about 250 people from African and Arab countries capsizes off the coast of Libya.
Sept. 22, 2022: 122 migrants unaccounted for after a boat sinks off the coast of Syria.
June 14, 2023: A fishing trawler carrying about 750 people capsizes off the coast of Greece. Up to 500 missing, presumed dead.
Source: Missing Migrant Projects
Likewise, according to Halabi, “the juxtaposition of the nameless, featureless migrants” has made it difficult to feel compassion for the “massified group of people that drowned in the Mediterranean.”
Elaborating on the point, she said: “The media are being led by the decisions made by global leaders, which emphasize the importance of one group over another.
“The media is being led, first of all, by the humanitarian response, and governments here (in Europe) … are at the forefront in mobilizing resources that create what is called a newsworthy event.
“In one case, there was no response, so it did not escalate to a media event, while in another, the response is signifying importance.”
In conclusion, Halabi said: “The images we have seen this week have been retraumatizing for many immigrants — not in isolation, but with this juxtaposition,” which “has highlighted the contrast in the value of human life.”
Last week’s events, of course, were not the first instance of international media organizations being called out for applying double standards.
In March 2021, Yemen’s Houthi militia was accused of burning alive up to 500 African migrants in Sanaa, a massacre that major Western media outlets practically ignored even as they devoted significant time and resources to news of a US Minneapolis City Council settlement, the largest pre-trial civil rights settlement ever in America.
The agreement, reached a year following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody, was hailed as a powerful message by prominent Western media mavens that Black lives matter. Yet, no comparable moral outrage was evident over the documented killing and injury of approximately 450, mostly Ethiopian, migrants in a detention center, on March 7, 2021, in a fire caused by bombs apparently fired by Houthi forces.
About a year later, when the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022, correspondents of several major Western media organizations made shocking comparisons between Ukrainian and Middle Eastern refugees, embracing the former as “civilized” and “prosperous” while portraying the latter as a “crisis” — a liability and a burden to Europe’s economy.
This problematic attitude was epitomized by the remarks made on TV by NBC News reporter Kelly Cobiella then in reference to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion: “To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine … They are Christian, they are white, they are very similar.”
As media analysts have since pointed out, photos of Ukrainian refugees used by Western news media are portraits of dignity, showing well-dressed children carrying toys, as opposed to the images typically shown of Middle Eastern and African migrants and refugees: faceless masses of humans stranded at sea or huddled around security fences.
In yet another example of plain bigotry during the early stages of the Ukraine war, CBS reporter Charlie D’Agata said that Ukraine “is not a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European — I have to choose those words carefully, too — city, one where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that it’s going to happen.”
The remark suggested that, unlike Iraq and Afghanistan, Ukraine did not deserve to be invaded because things like war and suffering were the province of non-European countries. Whether the outcry sparked by the numerous controversial Ukraine humanitarian crisis-related comments has led to any introspection by international media outlets’ management is open to question.
According to Cameron Boyle, communications lead at Manchester City of Sanctuary, the combination of policy and language used in the case of tragedies such as the latest Mediterranean migrant shipwreck “has created a situation where their deaths are normalized.”
He told Arab News: “This has led to the disparity in coverage in recent days. Refugees are treated like a problem to be solved, rather than human beings seeking to rebuild their lives in a place of safety.
“It is only when the tide of hostility ceases that tragedies involving refugees receive the attention and empathy they deserve.”
Looking to the future, Josie Naughton, CEO of UK-based charity Choose Love, believes some good could yet come out of the contrasting media coverage of the two tragedies.
“All the scrutiny into what happened to the Titan and how the tragedy could have been prevented must now be applied to migrant deaths at sea,” she told Arab News.
Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in UK ‘absconding’
UK Home Office: More than 6,000 asylum claims withdrawn January to March
Nearly 4,400 of them related to Albanians
Updated 48 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in the UK this year have likely absconded from their holding accommodation, according to official figures.
The UK Home Office said more than 6,000 asylum claims were withdrawn in the months of January to March, with nearly 4,400 of them related to Albanians who had crossed the English Channel in small boats.
This was a stark increase from the same period in 2022, when 1,229 withdrawals were recorded by the Home Office, of which 292 were Albanian asylum claims. A report in The Times quoted senior Home Office sources as saying the department had “lost track” of the claims related to asylum-seekers because they had “disappeared from hotels or other asylum accommodation” or simply “not turned up for interviews.”
UK charities who work with asylum-seekers have warned the government that not all individuals will have absconded, with some who withdrew their applications likely to be victims of exploitation.
“There are real risks when we allow people to fall between the cracks in this way. We cannot let people who have come to our country to find safety become victims of trafficking and exploitation or suffer from destitution,” said Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council.
“Every effort should be taken by the Home Office to ensure people are not left to disappear in order to address an asylum backlog problem that the government itself is responsible for creating.”
The number of migrants who have arrived in June was higher than the same month last year, which goes against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim three weeks ago that his government’s plan to stop the boats is “starting to work.”
A Home Office spokesperson told The Times: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.”
The spokesperson added: “Asylum-seekers may withdraw their claim for a variety of reasons, for example because they want to leave the UK or pursue another application for permission to stay.
“Asylum claims may also be withdrawn where individuals abscond before a decision is made on their asylum claim.”
Beijing sizzles under record temperatures as authorities ask people to stay indoors
In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather
Updated 24 June 2023
AP
TAIPEI: Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.
The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather.
In China’s four-tier weather alert system, the red indicates the most severe conditions.
FASTFACT
On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record — with temperatures soaring to 41.1 C (106 F). It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.
Beijing’s all-time high of 41.9 C (107 F), since modern records began, occurred on July 24, 1999.
Chinese meteorologists say the current heat wave has been caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere and compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.
Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.
In China, the heat wave has coincided with a three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival, devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers.
Beijing’s weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield from the sun.
Temperatures in the capital are expected to drop to around 34 C (93 F) on Monday before rising again later next week.
EU border agency says Greece did not respond to offer to send plane to monitor capsized migrant boat
Report says the boat was ‘hardly moving in the hours before it capsized’
Greek authorities claimed that the vessel was on a ‘safe and steady course’
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News
BEIRUT: Having faced widespread criticism over its dealings with a migrant boat that capsized earlier this month, Greece has now been accused of not responding to an offer to send a plane to monitor the vessel.
Eighty-two people were officially confirmed dead in the incident last week, but the UN said it is likely as many as 500 may have drowned.
On Saturday, the BBC quoted the EU border agency Frontex as saying the migrant boat had been spotted by one of its planes “hardly moving in the hours before it capsized,” which contradicts Greece’s claim that the vessel was on a “safe and steady course.”
According to the report, Frontex offered to send a plane to monitor the vessel, but received no reply from Greek authorities.
The overcrowded boat is believed to have set sail from Libya. It was detected for the first time in the early hours of June 13 heading toward Greece.
The Greek authorities said that the boat’s crew told coast guards that the vessel was heading to Italy, and asked to be left alone. The authorities deny not acting swiftly enough to avoid the tragedy, but have not commented on Frontex’s claim about its offer of aerial assistance.
Having analyzed the passage of other vessels on that day, the BBC claimed in its report that the migrants’ boat had barely moved for almost seven hours before capsizing around 80 kilometers away from Pylos, a coastal town in Greece.
More than 100 people are said to have been rescued, but according to survivors there were more than 700 on board, including around 100 children.
Pakistan’s interior minister has said that more than 350 Pakistanis were onboard. Media reports have claimed that there were Egyptian and Syrian passengers as well.
Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods
The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill aimed at stopping local councils from supporting the BDS movement
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Conservative politicians in the UK have voiced concerns over MP Michael Gove’s bill designed to stop public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services.
The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill, which is set for a second reading in the British Parliament in the coming weeks, is aimed at stopping local councils from supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which opposes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
A group of Tory lawmakers have told the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary they have reservations about the proposed law, The Guardian reported on Saturday.
Opposition-led councils in the English cities of Leicester and Lancaster, both of which have Labour as the largest party, have approved the imposition of boycotts on Israeli goods by organizations.
“These (BDS) campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. My message to these organizations is to get on with your job and focus on delivering for the public,” Gove said.
However, those within his own party have said they take issue with the singling out of Israel and how the bill may stop public bodies from targeting goods and firms from other countries such as China, the report added.
“I support the principle that taxpayers’ money should not be politicized and should not be used to undermine the government’s foreign policy,” Alicia Kearns, Conservative party chair of the foreign affairs select committee, told the newspaper.
“My concern is we should not specifically name Israel on the face of the bill. We should not do country-specific legislation as it undermines our foreign policy. I also worry whether this will undermine community cohesion,” she added.
Several civil society groups in the UK have also called on the British government to drop the bill, including the International Center of Justice for Palestinians and Amnesty International, who slammed the proposed law as “outrageous.”
A spokesperson for the government said public bodies should not be pursuing their own foreign policy agenda, adding that the bill would ensure the UK spoke “with one voice internationally” and that the “taxpayer only has to pay for foreign policy once.”