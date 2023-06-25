Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah

You are here

Millions of pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum as Hajj 2023 began. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Millions of pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum as Hajj 2023 began. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Millions of pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum as Hajj 2023 began.
  • On Sunday night, pilgrims will start moving to Mina ahead of the Hajj’s climax at Mount Arafat
  • This year’s Hajj is set to be the largest gathering of pilgrims since 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
JEDDAH: Millions of pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) as the biggest annual pilgrimage in several years began.

It is the first tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) that pilgrims undertake after assuming the state of ihram, a sacred state of ritual consecration. This tawaf signifies the pilgrims’ arrival in Makkah, the spiritual center of Islam and the focal point of the Hajj pilgrimage.

On Sunday night, pilgrims will start moving to Mina — a tent city located approximately 5 km east of Makkah that is renowned as the largest of its kind in the world — ahead of the Hajj’s climax at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

On the eighth of Dul Hijjah, which is known as the Day of Tarwiyah, pilgrims embark on the journey to Mina and spend an entire day and night, utilizing this time to prepare themselves mentally and physically for the profound spiritual experience that awaits them at Mount Arafat.

Moving forward to the ninth of Dul Hijjah, the pilgrims converge on Mount Arafat, which marks the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage. It is in this sacred place that they engage in duaa (prayers) asking Allah for forgiveness and mercy.

Additionally, during their time at Mount Arafat, the pilgrims perform afternoon prayers at Namirah Mosque, reinforcing their connection with Allah and taking part in the collective worship that unites millions of pilgrims from around the world.

During the evening of Dul Hijjah 9, pilgrims embark on a journey to Muzdalifah, a significant location situated between Arafat and Mina. Pilgrims spend the night in Muzdalifah and collect small stones, which hold a special purpose for the upcoming ritual of stoning Satan at the Jamarat pillars in Mina.

After throwing Jamarat Al-Aqaba with the collected pebbles, the pilgrims proceed to the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah. This ritual can be carried out at any time between Dul Hijjah 10 and 12.

Once this sacred act is completed, pilgrims are no longer restricted by the regulations of the ihram and are free to engage in all permissible activities. However, it is important to note that they must return to Mina to continue with the remaining rituals of Hajj.

During the days of Tashreeq, which fall on Dul Hijjah 11, 12 and 13, it is essential for pilgrims to remain in Mina and engage in two additional rami rituals. On the afternoon of Dul Hijjah 11, pilgrims collect 21 pebbles and proceed to cast them at the three Jamarat. The stoning begins with Jamarat Al-Ula, followed by Jamarat Al-Wusta, and finally Jamarat Al-Aqaba.

Furthermore, before departing from Makkah, pilgrims are required to perform the Tawaf Al-Wida, also known as the farewell Tawaf. This ritual holds great significance in the Hajj pilgrimage and is obligatory for all pilgrims.

This year’s Hajj is set to be the largest gathering of pilgrims since 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, approximately 2.5 million individuals took part in the Hajj, marking a significant turnout. However, due to the global outbreak, only a mere 10,000 individuals were allowed to partake in the pilgrimage in 2020. The number of participants increased to nearly 59,000 in 2021.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, there were a total of 899,353 pilgrims in 2022, consisting of 779,919 individuals from outside Saudi Arabia and 119,434 individuals from within the Kingdom. This remained substantially down on the pre-pandemic figures.

However, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that this year’s Hajj will welcome a staggering 2 million pilgrims, including 200,000 from within the Kingdom. This notable increase in the number of participants indicates a gradual return to normalcy and the resumption of the Hajj experience for a greater number of individuals.

Farmers market pops up at Hayy Jameel to spread sustainability message 

The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks.
Updated 25 June 2023
Afshan Aziz

Farmers market pops up at Hayy Jameel to spread sustainability message 

The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks.
  • Director of Art Jameel said the market nourished the Jeddah community while encouraging individuals to positively impact the environment.
Updated 25 June 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The farmers market at Hayy Jameel, which took place from June 22-23 and boasted more than 16 vendors, was organized by Art Jameel and Azka Foods in Jeddah.

The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. A day trip to a farm in Al-Hada, Taif — specializing in berries and seasonal fruits — provided a highlight, giving visitors the chance to gain a deeper understanding and first-hand experience of local food sources.

Antonia Carver, the director of Art Jameel, said that the market nourished the Jeddah community while encouraging individuals to make conscious choices to positively impact the environment and transform everyday life.

The main aim of the event was to inspire those attending to establish connections with local producers, chefs, and entrepreneurs who share their passion for sustainability, local growth, and the reduction of waste.

Ahmad Zaki Kamel, the founder of Azka Foods, said: “We started our collaboration with Hayy Jameel last year and hope to continue having regular markets in the future to provide an opportunity for partnering local farms and producers to engage with the community.”

He said the objective was to spread awareness of healthy food grown and cultivated locally and in a sustainable way to help make it an essential part of healthy living.

Al-Zahraa Al-Maddah, marketing executive at Mishkat Agritech Farms, said: “We grow nutritionally dense and long-lasting vegetables and fruit indoors all year round using a proprietary hydroponics system which uses up to 95 percent less water, and zero pesticides.

“Our participation in the farmers market is to not only educate people on healthy and organic eating, but also to acknowledge our dedicated farmers who are producing and delivering fresh food from seed to table. We want to help people understand the values behind each product we are selling.”

Fahad Al-Raddadi, another of the participating vendors and CEO and co-founder of Naqwat Al-Nanaa, said: “We aim to organize the farmers market more often and have the farmers scale up their production so they can meet their consumers’ needs.

“If we offer them the opportunity to sell vegetables on certain days and in certain locations, this will encourage the farmers and motivate them to grow organic vegetables in abundance.”

Saeed Badghaish, the founder of Bee Ways, said: “Our honeycomb wax is used for products that offer an effective cosmetic solution for skin nourishment, and can be used for other household products as well.

“Through this market we are educating people on the benefits of beeswax.”

Fatimah Mohammed, who was visiting the event for the first time, said: “I enjoyed buying and learning about the organic vegetables and meat directly from the vendors.

“Everything was fresh and delicious, at very reasonable prices. The atmosphere was wonderful and I hope we have frequent farmers markets in the city.”

King Salman to host family members of those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj

King Salman to host family members of those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

King Salman to host family members of those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj

King Salman to host family members of those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

King Salman issues directive to host 2,000 family members of Yemeni forces and those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday. 

Operation Decisive Storm was launched in 2015 at the request of Yemen’s legitimate government. It aimed at resuming the political process in Yemen, delivering aid and fighting terrorism in the country.

The Saudi ruler had issued a previous directive that stated that Saudi Arabia will host 1,300 pilgrims from over 90 countries this year for Hajj under the “Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program.” 

RIYADH: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi arrived in Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage which starts on Monday, Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The president, wearing an ihram, was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of the Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

Alvi and members of his family and staff will perform Hajj, ARY News reported on Sunday.

1,655,188 Hajj pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom from abroad so far, SPA said.

Saudi Authority activates mystery shopper process to preserve intellectual property rights

SAIP recently issued its annual report for preserving intellectual property rights for 2022. (SPA)
SAIP recently issued its annual report for preserving intellectual property rights for 2022. (SPA)
Updated 25 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Authority activates mystery shopper process to preserve intellectual property rights

SAIP recently issued its annual report for preserving intellectual property rights for 2022. (SPA)
  • Mystery shopper process also made 1,483 targeted visits to more than 60 shopping centers in 20 cities and governorates
Updated 25 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property recently issued its annual report for preserving intellectual property rights for 2022, showing that it received over 1,700 complaints.

SAIP said it had activated its mystery shopper process, one of the most significant actions contributing to the efficient and fair enforcement of the intellectual property rights system.

The mystery shopper process feeds the inspection team with information that helps them work efficiently, control violations, and target regions and sectors.

This is aided by inspection campaigns and awareness visits about intellectual property and rights.

The resulting figures from the process, including those related to copyright and trademarks in various sectors, confirm an increase in the total number of complaints from 2021 of 47 percent.

The percentage of trademark complaints increased by 490 percent, while copyright complaints decreased by 37 percent.

More than 660 visits were carried out to various commercial establishments in 42 cities and governorates within the Kingdom.

The mystery shopper process also made 1,483 targeted visits to more than 60 shopping centers in 20 cities and governorates.

In 2022, the Committee for Reviewing Violations of the Copyright Protection Law issued 175 dismissal decisions against intellectual property violators, with total fines amounting to SR1.468 million ($391,211).

SAIP revealed that 211 suspicious consignments were processed in the Kingdom attempting to clear customs, with more than 100 violating consignments prevented from being cleared in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

In total, 49 percent of the consignments were halted due to violations of intellectual property regulations.

In addition, 995 products that obtained counterfeit trademarks were stopped, as well as an additional 5.4 million products that violated other regulations at multiple border crossings.

In the digital space, the authority worked to enforce intellectual property for digital content and e-commerce. The number of reported violator sites was 1,909, with 66 percent of those sites cited for displaying and downloading movies.

In 2021, SAIP launched a campaign to inspect websites and verify their compliance with intellectual property systems ensuring that no violations are being made.

The authority confirmed that 12 million products violating intellectual property rights have been seized in total, 58,000 content violators removed, nearly 1,500 websites blocked, and 13,000 establishments visited during complaints enforcement and electronic field surveys.

SAIP conducted awareness visits to reduce violations among consumers and sellers, with a total of 2,010 visits to retail stores across the Kingdom.

It showed that 66.9 percent of people unfamiliar with intellectual property laws and regulations, and 26.2 percent are just somewhat familiar with them.

