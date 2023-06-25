You are here

  • Home
  • Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally

Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally

Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally
France’s Sebastien Ogier steer his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid in Naivasha, Kenya. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vu2gk

Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally

Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally
Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

NAIVASHA, Kenya: France’s eight-time former world champion Sebastien Ogier patched up his rear tailgate with a bin liner en route to edging Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera to win the Safari Rally in Kenya on Sunday.

Ogier, who isn’t driving a full season, came home just 6.7 seconds ahead of the 22-year-old Finn as Toyota claimed the first four places with Elfyn Evans rounding out the podium and Takamoto Katsuta finishing in fourth.

It was the 39-year-old Ogier’s third victory from just five starts so far this season, his second in Kenya after 2021 and his 58th career win in the World Rally Championship.

Rovanpera’s second place saw him consolidate his place atop the drivers’ standings, 37 points clear of Belgium’s Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), who finished in eighth in Kenya, after round seven of 13.

Victory was far from a given, however, as Ogier clipped a tree and ripped off his car’s entire rear tailgate. He patched the gap using a bin liner to keep dust at bay.

“Unbelievable! Look at that, even on the Power Stage I got a stone on the windscreen!” Ogier said.

“We had a lot of issues to face but it could have been a more comfortable rally for us in terms of pace. A lot of misfortune but we brought it home.”

Title-defending Rovanpera added: “You always want to fight for the win but we did our best starting first car on the road, so regarding that I think it’s not fully bad.

“Good points for the season anyway.”

The World Rally Championship returns to Europe next month when the super-fast gravel roads of Rally Estonia host round eight from July 20-23.

Topics: Sebastien Ogier Kalle Rovanpera Safari Rally

Related

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Sport
Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column
Motorsport
Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
  • Cassidy triumphs for Envision Racing in Formula E’s debut in Portland, Oregon
  • Dennis finishes second and Antonio Felix da Costa finishes third in front of 20,000 fans
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy on Saturday won the first-ever Southwire Portland E-Prix ahead of Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team driver Jake Dennis in second place, propelling the pair to the top of the world championship standings with Dennis leading Cassidy by a point.

TAG Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa finished third while just seven seconds split the first 17 cars at the flag.

Cassidy measured his race to perfection starting from P10 on the grid as the 22-strong field jostled for superiority over the 32-lap race. It is the first time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has raced at the famed Portland International Raceway, and Formula E’s unique balancing act between energy efficiency and outright pace was evident.

The strategic battle for top spot was clear from the opening lap as positions and race leaders changed corner by corner in groups five and six wide at points, resulting in 403 passes during the race.

Kiwi Cassidy led the way several times but got the better of da Costa, himself a race leader, on Lap 28 with the decisive move, only a few turns after the Portuguese had seized the initiative.

Cassidy first hit the front on Lap 3 while da Costa clambered through the pack from P8 to pile the pressure on the Envision Racing driver right to the flag, but Cassidy held fast for a third win of Season 9.

Jake Dennis started in Julius Baer Pole Position and led the opening stages but couldn’t time his late-race charge as precisely as Cassidy, though he did manage to pass da Costa in the final lap to push the Portuguese into third.

Going into the race, Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) was leading the Drivers’ standings by just one point ahead of Dennis. The German was fortunate to escape contact and come home in ninth, just inside the points at the checkered flag. Wehrlein sits in third on 136 points, trailing the leading pair of Dennis and Cassidy on 154 and 153 points respectively.

More than 20,000 attended the sold-out debut race for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Portland. Cheerleaders from the local NBA team, the Portland Trail Blazers, entertained fans, while first-year forward for the Trail Blazers Jabari Walker also enjoyed the race. Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn was embedded with the Jaguar TCS Racing team and experienced a high-speed electric lap of the track.

Cassidy said: “It’s cool. I’ve had a good run in America the last couple of years. I love racing here. That race was fun. Look, it’s close. The guys we’re racing are top. Jake did an amazing job in (qualification). I think he was unlucky to be starting on pole. Today wasn’t the race to be doing that. And Antonio in these races is always fantastic as well. It’s close, it’s fun, it’s Formula E … Credit to Jaguar and credit to Envision Racing. What a car, what a powertrain.”

Topics: Formula E USA Formula E Nick Cassidy

Related

Tokyo confirmed to host Formula E race next season
Sport
Tokyo confirmed to host Formula E race next season
Formula E returns to Indonesia for expanded double-header race weekend with new leaders in Drivers’ and Teams’ standings
Sport
Formula E returns to Indonesia for expanded double-header race weekend with new leaders in Drivers’ and Teams’ standings

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion
  • Akeel receives accolade for her achievements in desert rallying after 2022 T3 World Cup win
  • Driver expressed her happiness at joining the group of elite world champions
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Desert rally driver Dania Akeel has become the first Saudi woman to join Red Bull’s elite group of International Champions following her resounding achievements in the sport.
Akeel, who self-describes as a “motorsports athlete,” made history last year when she won the T3 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas in Italy.
She was chosen to join the Red Bull International Champions on the back of her “remarkable achievements in desert rallying by becoming the first Saudi athlete to attain a first-of-its-kind feat,” said a media statement issued on Friday.
The statement added that Akeel is currently preparing to compete in this year’s T3 World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, which begins next month.
Following the announcement, Akeel expressed her happiness at joining the group of elite champions “under the auspices of Red Bull, because it increases my enthusiasm, encourages me to present the best in my career and (to) continue to accomplish further achievements and victories.
“Red Bull will be an additional incentive for me to intensify my efforts to (achieving) more victories … future,” she added.
This season Akeel is set to participate in at least 13 local, regional and international rallies, her largest annual participation schedule so far after joining the world of desert rallies two years ago.

Topics: Dania Akeel desert rally Red Bull Cross-Country Bajas

Related

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Sport
Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Saudi Dania Akeel on fast track to glory after courageous eighth-place finish in Dakar Rally
Sport
Saudi Dania Akeel on fast track to glory after courageous eighth-place finish in Dakar Rally

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column
  • Verstappen will start on the front row alongside Nico Hulkenberg of Haas
  • Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was third and believes if it rains Sunday, he has a shot at challenging Verstappen
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

MONTREAL: Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in Saturday qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who has won five of seven races this season, will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to win his 44th career race. It would tie him with Senna for fifth on F1’s all-time winners list.

Rain in Montreal hampered most of Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and although the track was only slightly slick at the start of qualifying, it was absolutely pouring by the pole-deciding third session. The 10 drivers who advanced into the round tried to get a clean lap down, but Oscar Piastri of McLaren crashed and Alex Albon of Williams didn’t get on track.

Most of the drivers returned to their garages with time still on the clock.

“I like driving in the wet. I come from Holland and we are used to driving in the wet,” said Verstappen, who competes under the Dutch flag.

“I feel in general it helps if you’re confident in the wet. It’s sort of a feeling, knowing how to drive it, what lines to take and it is difficult to fully explain,” Verstappen said. “It’s something you’ve been learning since you were little kids. I remember back in the karting days, my dad was standing on the track telling me where to drive in the wet because I think back in the day he was also quite good in the wet. So I think it’s just learning and understanding yourself what is going on and what you have to do and how to drive fast in the wet.”

Verstappen will start on the front row alongside Nico Hulkenberg of Haas.

“It was crazy, the changing conditions are tricky. It was wet to dry to back to wet, so you have to readjust all the time,” Hülkenberg said. “Obviously this comes a bit unexpected, but obviously very happy and proud to do this.”

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was third and believes if it rains Sunday, he has a shot at challenging Verstappen.

“We have a chance to put some pressure,” Alonso said. “They have had it very easy winning and hopefully (Sunday) they have to push.”

Red Bull is a perfect 7 for 7 so far this season, with Sergio Perez winning the two races that Verstappen did not. The Red Bull dominance has been jarring because of the massive margin of victory race after race.

Asked what kind of pressure Alonso planned to put on Red Bull, he said: “Two seconds behind them. Not 20 seconds behind them.” He also noted that Perez and Charles Leclerc starting in the back should help other teams challenge Verstappen.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell qualified fourth and fifth, and were followed by Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Lando Norris of McLaren. Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari was eighth but summoned to the stewards after the session for “unnecessarily impeding” Pierre Gasly during qualifying.

Gasly was livid over his radio at Sainz for most of qualifying.

Charles Leclerc qualified 11th for Ferrari and was disappointed in team strategy for the changing weather conditions.

“This time it wasn’t hard to read that it was a dry track,” Leclerc said. “I said that on the out lap. I don’t know why stayed with intermediates (tires) on a dry track. We went on slicks when it started to rain. It was supposed to be an easy session, so I don’t agree with the team.”

Perez of Red Bull will start 12th.

Topics: Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Canadian Grand Prix

Related

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
Motorsport
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
Verstappen takes pole for Spanish Grand Prix
Motorsport
Verstappen takes pole for Spanish Grand Prix

Ford announces Ranger Raptor T1+ will race at Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia

Ford announces Ranger Raptor T1+ will race at Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Ford announces Ranger Raptor T1+ will race at Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia

Ford announces Ranger Raptor T1+ will race at Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia
  • Ford Performance set to expand global motorsports effort by competing in the legendary rally, one of the toughest off-road competitions
  • The American manufacturer recently partnered with F1 champions Oracle Red Bull Racing and over the weekend took part in 24 Hours of Le Mans
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: An extreme racing version of the Ford Ranger will lead the expansion of Ford Performance global off-road racing to include the iconic Dakar Rally in 2024 and beyond.

Ford Performance has raced and won from Le Mans to Monaco, Daytona to Bathurst and Finke to Ensenada, but it has yet to take on one of the toughest races on the planet — the Dakar Rally, which in January 2024 will be hosted for the fourth year running in Saudi Arabia.

“I think we are committed to this cycle plan that we have in motorsports and always looking for more opportunities where it makes sense, where we can deliver on our pillars, which includes the engineering innovation, tech transfer, the marketing, tying into our name plates and to different regions of the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

Ford’s commitments recently saw the American manufacturer announce its return to Formula One with reigning world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing from 2026, and over the weekend took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now it is set to take on the Saudi dunes.

“I was there myself for Dakar earlier this year to see and understand what we had committed to already at that point in time,” Rushbrook added. “And it was fantastic to see the infrastructure that is there, the commitment from Saudi to motorsports, in so many different disciplines. So definitely appreciate the opportunity to compete there.”

The first step in the multi-year plan to compete in the Dakar Rally is to finish and learn in collaboration with longtime partners M-Sport and Neil Woolridge Motorsport for vehicle development, servicing and event management.

“To lead the charge at one of the ultimate global off-road events — the Dakar Rally — has been a goal of ours,” said Rushbrook. “We cannot underestimate the enormity of the challenge ahead of us. We need to finish and learn first with Ranger T1+ and partners like M-Sport and NWM, who bring their expertise to bear. Together, we can do amazing things in the sand dunes of the Arabian Peninsula.”

Leading the charge into the 2024 Dakar Rally, taking place Jan. 5-19 in Saudi Arabia, will be a purpose-built, high-performance Ford Ranger racing in the Rally Raid T1+ category.

The joint Ford Performance, M-Sport and NWM team has implemented a series of development phases through 2023 and continues testing with the Ranger T1+, based on the previous generation global Ranger, with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.

Test races are expected to include Spain’s Baja Espana Aragon and Morocco’s Rally du Maroc rallies in July and October, respectively, before tackling the Dakar Rally next year.

“Our first time in Dakar will be a learning adventure that will help inform how we compete in the future,” said Rushbrook. “But as with all racing, we’re not just racing to win, we’re also racing to help build better products for our customers.”

For the 2025 Dakar Rally, Ford Performance and M-Sport are developing an all-new, custom-built Ranger Raptor designed to Dakar’s T1+ class regulations.

“The Dakar Rally is truly among the pinnacle of global off-road racing events,” said Malcom Wilson, M-Sport managing director. “We’ve achieved great success over the years with Ford in FIA WRC and can’t wait to apply this same level of focus, energy and effort to competing with Ranger in Dakar.”

M-Sport is well regarded as a leading developer and campaigner of the M-Sport Ford Puma HybridRally1 in the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile’s World Rally Championship, as well as engine builder for the Mustang GT3 program. NWM has played a pivotal role since the infancy of the Rally-Raid Ranger, as the team developed and built units at its facility in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, specified to compete in full Dakar T1+ regulations in the South African Rally-Raid Championship and around the world.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Ford

Related

Dakar Rally: BFGoodrich Tires conducts desert cleanup drive
Corporate News
Dakar Rally: BFGoodrich Tires conducts desert cleanup drive
Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Sport
Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race
  • Victory was Maserati’s first single-seater motorsport podium since 1957
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Maximilian Gunther has described his Jakarta E-Prix victory as one of the proudest moments of his career after steering Maserati to the top step of the podium in the single-seater category for the first time since 1957.

The Maserati MSG Racing driver sealed his first win of this season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in the second race of the Jakarta E-Prix doubleheader earlier this month. It was his first for Maserati after Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula One German Grand Prix 66 years ago.

The next race will take place in Portland on June 24.

The 25-year-old Gunther, who started on pole, said it was a great feeling to end Maserati’s long wait.

“It was a big weekend and very happy with what I achieved in Jakarta,” he said. “The momentum changed a few weekends ago at Berlin and everything was coming together. We had some good testing sessions in-between the races and from Berlin we started becoming really competitive. It was great to continue this progress and I hope we can maintain this form for the rest of the season.”

He added: “It was a very proud moment for me and for Maserati, and to listen to my name said in the same sentence as Juan Fangio — race A winner for Maserati — is a great feeling.”

Meanwhile, Jakarta E-Prix race one winner Pascal Wehrlein admits he would need to keep up the consistency in scoring points if he wants to become world champion.

The 28-year-old German holds a one-point advantage ahead of second-placed Jake Dennis in the drivers’ standings with five more races go, including stops in Portland, Rome and London. It was his third win of the season following his double triumph at the Diriyah E-Prix in January.

He said: “I think consistency in scoring points is very important. I feel sixth and seventh places are not enough to fight for the championship so definitely scoring points in the top three and five is where I need to be. Having a couple of race wins would obviously help us take a bigger step forward so I’m glad we found our form back as this is where we need to be.

“Portland is a bit unknown as we don’t know the track but I’m looking forward to Rome as it’s one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. London will be very different from before with the Gen3 cars, so I’m looking forward to racing there.”

Topics: Jakarta E-Prix Formula One (F1) ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Related

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix
Sport
Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix
New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and win
Sport
Cassidy seals win in second Berlin E-Prix race, Dennis and Vergne complete podium

follow us

Latest updates

Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt
Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt
Indonesia police probe drug regulators over cough syrup
The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.
17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies; 30K by 2024
17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies; 30K by 2024
Lebanon’s main Druze party choses Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
Lebanon’s main Druze party choses Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title
China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.