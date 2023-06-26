NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  

RIYADH: NEOM’s first luxury island Sindalah is all set to become a significant driver of tourism in Saudi Arabia, with global superyacht service provider BWA Yachting setting shop on the island.

According to a press release, the yachting company will assist operations at Sindalah’s international marina and support the maritime crew as the Red Sea’s first superyacht destination gears up for opening in 2024.

“Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and become the most sought-after yachting destination in the world, offering six months of winter sun and less than a day’s sail from the ports of the Mediterranean,” said Antoni Vives, chief of urban development and islands officer at NEOM.

The destination offers a luxurious lifestyle and is part of NEOM’s collection of 39 islands that will be home to a yachting ecosystem with 5,000 berths.

“Working with BWA Yachting will allow us to tap into their expertise and provide the unparalleled yachting ecosystem and elevated experience for which Sindalah will become synonymous. This partnership represents an important step as we invite the world to set sail for Sindalah,” Vives added.

The island will include marinas that feature 86 berths, catering to yachts with a maximum length of 50 meters. In addition, serviced offshore buoys will be available for mooring superyachts up to 180 meters in length.

“At BWA Yachting, we are committed to providing world-class services to superyachts visiting Sindalah and eagerly look forward to creating captivating NEOM itineraries, delivering extraordinary experiences for our clients in this spectacular new destination,” said Paschalis Patsiokas, CEO of BWA Yachting.

Sindalah’s beach club will also host the Marine Activities Center, providing an opportunity to experience marine life below the surface of the Red Sea.

Moreover, three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property, will help promote the destination as an epicenter for luxury tourism in the region.