You are here

  • Home
  • Foreign ministers from Jordan, UK discuss boosting cooperation

Foreign ministers from Jordan, UK discuss boosting cooperation

Foreign ministers from Jordan, UK discuss boosting cooperation
Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed with his British counterpart James Cleverly ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency reported. (Twitter: @ForeignMinistry)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pm68

Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Foreign ministers from Jordan, UK discuss boosting cooperation

Foreign ministers from Jordan, UK discuss boosting cooperation
  • The ministers spoke of their shared desire to broaden cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, tourism, investment, and the military
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed with his British counterpart James Cleverly ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The ministers spoke of their shared desire to broaden cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, tourism, investment, and the military, as well as continuing their countries’ efforts to resolve regional conflicts and achieve security and stability.

They also focused on efforts to stop the escalation of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and progress toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

Safadi reaffirmed during the call that the only way to achieve peace was through a two-state solution, emphasizing the importance of halting illegal Israeli actions that undermined the prospects of such an eventuality.

Safadi and Cleverly discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and find the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Safadi looked at the challenges Jordan faces as a country for Syrian refugees owing to diminishing international aid, and said that the burden of refugees was a worldwide obligation, not solely the responsibility of host countries. He praised his British counterpart for the UK’s ongoing support for Jordan’s development projects and help in response to regional crises.

Cleverly gave his appreciation of Jordan’s role as a key regional partner in efforts to strengthen security, peace, and stability.

Topics: Jordan-UK Ayman Safadi James Cleverly

Related

Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations
Middle-East
Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations
Jordan, UK sign MoU to boost cybersecurity cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, UK sign MoU to boost cybersecurity cooperation

Leaders of Russia, UAE hold phone call on mutiny attempt in Russia

Leaders of Russia, UAE hold phone call on mutiny attempt in Russia
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Leaders of Russia, UAE hold phone call on mutiny attempt in Russia

Leaders of Russia, UAE hold phone call on mutiny attempt in Russia
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Leaders of Russia and the United Arab Emirates held a phone call, the Kremlin and UAE’s state news agency said on Monday.
According to the Kremlin, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahayan was interested in hearing an assessment of the situation in Russia in connection with the Wagner group mutiny on June 24.
“Having received comprehensive information, the Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership.”
UAE’s state news agency WAM said both leaders discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the need to preserve the stability of Russia and the safety of its people.

Topics: UAE Russia

Related

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
Middle-East
Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
China expresses support for Russia after aborted mutiny
World
China expresses support for Russia after aborted mutiny

US government urged to probe involvement of citizens in settler violence against Palestinians

US government urged to probe involvement of citizens in settler violence against Palestinians
Updated 27 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

US government urged to probe involvement of citizens in settler violence against Palestinians

US government urged to probe involvement of citizens in settler violence against Palestinians
  • American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee: ‘US citizens are participating in the terrorizing of Palestinians’
  • ‘The US must take measures to ensure that these individuals are brought to justice for what they have done’
Updated 27 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on Monday urged President Joe Biden to launch a criminal investigation into any American who participated in the wave of violent attacks that took place this past week against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The ADC’s call followed an Arab News article detailing how Illinois State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid found himself in the middle of a wave of violence by Israeli settlers — many of whom are American citizens — last week in the West Bank village of Turmosaya, where his parents and family live.

Armed settlers, supported by Israeli soldiers, have rampaged through Turmosaya, which is located 25 miles north of Jerusalem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

One resident was shot dead and many others wounded as settlers set fire to cars, homes and olive farms.

ADC President Abed Ayoub said the organization “has demanded that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland immediately investigate possible criminal involvement of US citizens in the recent violence targeting Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank.”

Since June 21, settler mobs have been terrorizing Palestinian villages in the West Bank daily, Ayoub added.

“They have destroyed homes, burned vehicles, and killed at least one Palestinian. For decades US citizens have moved to Israeli settlements, where they engage in violence against Palestinians, all with impunity.

“Many of these US citizens also take advantage of American non-profit tax laws to fund settlements and violence against Palestinians,” he said.

“We have strong reason to believe that American citizens are among the perpetrators of the most recent brutal and violent attacks. These US citizens are participating in the terrorizing of Palestinians and other US citizens.

“They must be held accountable for their actions, and the US must take measures to ensure that these individuals are brought to justice for what they have done.”

Rashid told Arab News: “I had to have the conversation with my kids that every Palestinian parent has — that the Israeli government doesn’t believe we deserve equal rights, that we have to be especially careful because we can be hurt or even killed with no accountability or consequences.”

The violence has been taking place for several months throughout the West Bank, resulting in the killing of nearly 200 Palestinians and some 40 Israelis.

Ayoub said ADC officials are seeking a meeting with the Department of State and Department of Justice to discuss what steps the US government is taking to protect its citizens.

“It is unconscionable that American families and elected officials are under attack by Israeli settler gangs that are given cover and outright protection by the Israeli government and its armed forces,” he added.

“The ADC expresses concern for the safety of Arab, Palestinian and Muslim Americans ... and seeks assurances from the federal government that our communities would be protected.”

Ayoub told Arab News that the ADC has attorneys on the ground in the West Bank seeking to document evidence of settler violence.

Rashid sent a letter to his colleagues in the Illinois State General Assembly urging them to take action and be aware of what is happening on the ground.

“I was in the nearby city of Ramallah on Wednesday, June 21 running errands when I got a frantic call from my mom,” he wrote.

“She said the village was under attack by a mob of armed Israeli settlers. As we spoke, my phone was inundated with videos and pictures of the live attack.

“I got off the phone and began contacting the US embassy, the State Department and others. I felt incredibly guilty that I could not be there to help protect my parents.

“It soon became clear that hundreds of Israeli settlers invaded the village, torched dozens of homes and cars, burned agricultural land, and injured many villagers.

“One young man, Omar Quttain, was killed. His wife is an American citizen and they have two children.”

Rashid added: “The next day, Thursday, I’ll never forget the feeling I got when I saw a text message saying settlers were back — this time in my neighborhood.

“Within moments, I saw people running in the streets. One man was sprinting to each house yelling, ‘flee your homes!’

“Then the gunshots started and we knew we needed to stay inside. I ran outside yelling for my family to get inside.”

Rashid said he and his family “barricaded doors, closed windows, and started making a safety plan” as the settler violence escalated.

“My seven-year-old daughter held on to me tight and asked, crying: ‘What do we do if we get shot?’ I truly did not know during this period whether we would be killed.

“My eleven-year-old nephew was playing with his cousins down the street. My sister-in-law was hysterical. We had to stop her from running in that direction because she could be in the line of fire.”

State Department officials declined to respond to Arab News requests for comment.

Topics: American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee Palestinians US citizens Israeli settlers West Bank

Related

Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories
Middle-East
Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories
Special Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem photos
Middle-East
Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Sudan’s RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid

Sudan’s RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Sudan’s RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid

Sudan’s RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Sudan’s RSF paramilitary commander announced on Monday a unilateral truce during Muslims’ Eid al Adha.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording aired on Al Arabiya TV the truce will be effective on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’

Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’

Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’
  • At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday it was hoping indirect talks with the US could lead to a “positive” outcome for a prisoner swap.

Iran announced earlier this month that it was engaged in Oman-mediated talks with the US over its nuclear deal and a possible prisoner exchange.

“We are negotiating for the release of Iranian citizens through parties who play a role in good faith,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday.

“We have to see if the American government is ready to make a final decision in this regard,” he told reporters, adding that Tehran hoped “to witness such a positive event.”

At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.

The other two are venture capitalist Emad Sharqi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, and Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British nationality, and was jailed for 10 years for “conspiring with America.”

In the past two months, Iran released six European citizens and recovered an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted of terrorism and imprisoned in Belgium.

Kanani’s comment came following media reports that Washington and Tehran were close to an interim deal to replace the 2015 nuclear accord. 

The two sides have denied these reports.

Known as the JCPOA, the accord granted Iran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear deal before it collapsed in 2018 after Washington unilateral pullout.

In recent days, the two capitals have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.

Efforts to revive the accord have so far failed to yield results.

Stop-start talks that began in April last year to restore the nuclear deal have yet to bear fruit.

Tehran and Washington cut diplomatic ties in 1980.

Topics: Iran US prisoner exchange prisoners

Related

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Middle-East
Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Iran ready to swap prisoners with US without preconditions
Middle-East
Iran ready to swap prisoners with US without preconditions

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
  • Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Wagner’s contracts remain secure in Africa, where the outfit ostensibly provides security advisers for local leaders
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gave “his full support” to Vladimir Putin during a telephone call, the Kremlin announced in a statement on Monday, two days after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

“The Iranian president has expressed his full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events,” the Kremlin said in an announcement.

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president’s political deputy, Mohammed Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying “Iran supports Russian sovereignty.”

According to the Iranian official, “President Putin explained the events related to the failed mutiny and insisted that such incidents cannot affect Russian sovereignty.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, reiterated on Monday that Iran “does not support any side in the war in Ukraine,” while the US accuses Tehran of supplying drones to Moscow and of helping to build a factory to manufacture them, which Tehran denies.

Putin also received in the morning “support” from Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.

The Kremlin said Putin addressed a forum of youth engineers in a pre-recorded video message that contained no mention of the mutiny.

The Kremlin was straining to appear unflustered and to demonstrate that Putin’s rule is stable and that the campaign in Ukraine would continue.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a main target of revolt, appeared in more pre-recorded footage on state television, apparently visiting troops in Ukraine, but it was not clear when the piece was filmed.

Officials in Moscow and in the Voronezh region south of the capital lifted “anti-terrorist” emergency security measures imposed to protect the capital from rebel assault.

On Monday, Wagner’s main headquarters in St. Petersburg said: “Despite events that have taken place, the center continues to work in normal mode in accordance to the law of the Russian Federation.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Wagner’s contracts remain secure in Africa, where the outfit ostensibly provides security advisers for local leaders, but stands accused of human rights abuses while seeking to corner sources of mineral wealth.

In Mali and the Central African Republic, Wagner operators “are working there as instructors. This work, of course, will continue,” Lavrov said in an interview with RT, adding that the revolt would not affect Russia’s ties with “partners and friends.”

Topics: Ebrahim Raisi Vladimir Putin Kremlin Iran Russia

Related

Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt
World
Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt
Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt
World
Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt

Latest updates

Institutional racism and sexism infects English cricket, an independent report finds
Institutional racism and sexism infects English cricket, an independent report finds
Saudi crown prince discusses design origins of The Line, the Kingdom’s iconic megacity
Saudi crown prince discusses design origins of The Line, the Kingdom’s iconic megacity
Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million
Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million
Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah
Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah
Which is longer, Amazon or Nile? New quest aims to settle old debate
Aerial view of the Mucajai river at the Yanomami indigenous territory in the state of Roraima, Brazil on February 2, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.