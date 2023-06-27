You are here

  • Home
  • Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity
The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking rescued 86 people off the coast of Libya on Tuesday as their vessel foundered while trying to reach Europe, its French-based operator said. (Twitter/@SOSMedItalia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9anw

Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity
  • "The rescued, mainly from Gambia and Senegal, were suffering from dehydration, exhaustion and fuel burns," said a spokesman for the charity
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE, France: The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking rescued 86 people off the coast of Libya on Tuesday as their vessel foundered while trying to reach Europe, its French-based operator said.
“The rescued, mainly from Gambia and Senegal, were suffering from dehydration, exhaustion and fuel burns,” a spokesman for the charity told AFP.
He added that most of the migrants were minors, trying to cross the Mediterranean on their own, without family.
Italian authorities have said the passengers can disembark at its port of Bari, which the charity said was still a three-day voyage away.
According to the Italian interior ministry, around 90,000 migrants have arrived by sea so far this year.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration estimates that 1,724 migrants had disappeared trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, up from 1,417 last year.

Topics: Libya Ship migrants Europe

Related

UN says 37 migrants missing after shipwreck between Tunisia and Italy
Middle-East
UN says 37 migrants missing after shipwreck between Tunisia and Italy
Update Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain’s Canaries
World
Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain’s Canaries

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia
  • Council members called for restraint and “encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions”
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council urged Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile West Bank.
The statement was backed by both the United States and Russia in a moment of unity on a divisive issue, reflecting the widespread international concern at the escalating violence especially by Israeli forces and settlers.
The statement followed what UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland called “an alarming spike in violence” in the West Bank that led to numerous Palestinian and Israeli casualties. He warned the council that “unless decisive steps are taken now to rein in the violence, there is a significant risk that events could deteriorate further.”
Wennesland said he was particularly alarmed by “the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorizing communities,” sometimes with support from Israeli forces.
Council members called for restraint and “encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions.”
This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years, and last week saw a major escalation in settler violence. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank in 2023. As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, supported the council statement and US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council that the Biden administration shares Wennesland’s alarm.
He said the United Stated was “horrified by the brutal terror attack against Israelis” near the West Bank town of Eli on June 21 that killed four and injured several others and condemned it “in the strongest terms.” He also condemned “the recent extremist settler attacks against Palestinian civilians, which have resulted in a death, injuries and significant damage to their property.”
At a time of escalating violence, there was widespread council criticism of plans by Israel’s far-right government to build over 5,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and speed up settlement approvals.
Under international law, all Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal.
Wennesland warned that Israel’s “relentless expansion” of settlements is fueling violence “and is impeding access by Palestinians to their land and resources, reshaping the geography of the occupied West Bank and threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state.”
Wood said the United States is “deeply troubled” by Israel’s announcement of new settlement homes and reports that it is taking measures to expedite the planning and approval of settlements.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also expressed serious concern at the escalating violence, pointing to an Israeli raid on June 19 in the Jenin Refugee Camp that killed seven Palestinians, clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, and intensified Israeli activity to broaden and legalize settlements.
Nebenzia warned that the situation will remain “explosive” until negotiations resume on a two-state solution that sees Israel and the Palestinians living side by side in peace. He reiterated Russia’s call for a meeting with the Arab League and neighboring countries to give impetus to long-stalled talks.

Topics: Israel Palestinians UN Security Council West Bank

Related

US to defund scientific research for Israeli universities in West Bank
Middle-East
US to defund scientific research for Israeli universities in West Bank
Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence
Middle-East
Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid
  • UN said the conflict was worsening to “alarming levels” in the west of the country in Darfur
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

KHARTOUM: The head of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, made a televised speech on Tuesday to announce a “unilateral” cease-fire on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

“The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role, either from where he lives or by joining the armed forces,” Burhan said during the speech.

Fighting raged in Khartoum on Tuesday after paramilitaries seized Khartoum's main police base, and the fighting between Al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) appears to be concentrated around miltary compounds.

Elsewhere, also on Tuesday, the UN said the conflict was worsening to “alarming levels” in the west of the country in Darfur.

The organization also said the violence in Sudan was likely to drive more than one million refugees out of the African country by October.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Blinken discusses cease-fire, Saudi talks during call with Sudan’s Burhan
Middle-East
Blinken discusses cease-fire, Saudi talks during call with Sudan’s Burhan
Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan
Middle-East
Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan
  • Now living at a makeshift camp south of the city, her family is trying to celebrate Eid far from home and without much joy
  • Khartoum has placed civil servants on open-ended leave, and many are now struggling to meet their basic needs
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI: For many Sudanese struggling to survive the war, a taste of the sheep people traditionally sacrifice for the feast of Eid Al-Adha is but a distant memory.
The conflict, now in its third month, has brought death and turmoil and displaced millions in the country that was already poverty-stricken before the fighting erupted.
Like many Khartoum residents, Hanan Adam fled with her six children when the battles broke out in mid-April between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF.
Now living at a makeshift camp south of the city, her family is trying to celebrate Eid far from home and without much joy.
“Under these conditions, Eid will be sad,” she said from the camp in Al-Hasaheisa, about 120 km from the capital.
Not a day goes by without her children, aged between two and 15, asking when they will return home, she said.

FASTFACT

Meat is a rare luxury as the war has disrupted daily life and trade, shuttered markets and banks, and left millions trapped inside their homes, running low on bare essentials.

Well before the conflict began, two-thirds of Sudan’s population was living below the poverty line, and one in three relied on humanitarian aid to make ends meet, according to UN figures.
In past years, those Sudanese Muslims who could afford it would slaughter an animal. However, this year meat is a rare luxury as the war has disrupted daily life and trade, shuttered markets and banks, and left millions trapped inside their homes, running low on bare essentials.
“We cannot even buy mutton,” said Mawaheb Omar, a mother of four who has refused to abandon her Khartoum home despite the gun battles and air strikes.
Eid will be “miserable and tasteless” this year, she added.
Omar Ibrahim, who lives with his three children in Khartoum’s Shambat district, said the rituals of Eid have become an “unattainable dream.”
Khartoum has been the main battleground of the conflict between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The RSF has announced a unilateral Eid ceasefire, but
many Sudanese are wary after a series of previous truce pledges were all quickly violated by
both sides.
“Will the guns be silent for Eid?” asked Ibrahim.
The war has also raged in Sudan’s cattle-raising regions: Darfur and Kordofan, which were already among the country’s poorest before the war.


Mohammed Babiker, a livestock trader in Wad Madani, 200 km south of the capital, said he used to bring his animals to the capital and elsewhere to sell for Eid.
But now “herders can no longer bring their cattle,” he said, surrounded by a flock of sheep on one of the city’s main streets.
Othman Mubarak, another trader, said this year he has “sold nothing” in Khartoum.
“The Feast of Sacrifice is the time of year when we would make the most sales,” he said.
“But this time my colleagues and I are forcibly unemployed.”
In Sudan’s north, which has so far been largely spared by the war, Abdallah Al-Nemir gathered his sheep to sell at the Wad Hamed market, some 150 kilometres from Khartoum.
“We have sheep to sell, but people don’t have money, so we don’t make sales,” he said.
“People have no income because of the war.”
Khartoum has placed civil servants on open-ended leave, and many are now struggling to meet their basic needs.
“The war has affected them, they have not received their salaries and will not receive them for a while,” said Moawiya Mohammed, another livestock trader.
“The situation is difficult and the purchasing power is weak.”
Traders say they have lowered their prices to make some sales.
Sheep are being sold this year for between $175 and $240, down from $300 for the biggest ones last year.
Civil servant Imad Mahieddine, who was among those wandering through the Wad Madani livestock market, said this year he was only looking.
He said he had gone without pay for three months and “will not buy sheep this year.”

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Eid Al-Adha 2023 Sudan

Related

Over 1 million may flee Sudan conflict, UN refugee agency says
Middle-East
Over 1 million may flee Sudan conflict, UN refugee agency says
Charity worker asks UK government for help getting family out of Sudan
Middle-East
Charity worker asks UK government for help getting family out of Sudan

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
  • Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014
  • Tensions have arisen over the Biden administration’s consistent calling for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and also criticizing settlement expansion under Netanyahu
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had been invited to China and his office had informed close ally the US about the planned trip to Beijing.
The announcement comes during tense ties between Israel and the US, whose President Joe Biden failed to invite Netanyahu for a visit after the Israeli’s reelection in November.
“The projected visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu’s fourth visit to China,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, noting “the American administration was updated one month ago.”
It said the premier had also informed a bipartisan Congressional delegation about the trip, and told the Congress members that the “US will always be Israel’s most vital and irreplaceable ally.”
A spokesman for Netanyahu when contacted by AFP could not provide further details on the planned trip or when it was expected to happen.
Tensions have arisen over the Biden administration’s consistent calling for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and also criticizing settlement expansion under Netanyahu.
He returned to power in December in a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, including hard-line settlers.
Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.
Biden has also called on Netanyahu to reach a compromise on his controversial legal reforms, denounced by critics as a threat to democracy, and which the government has vowed to advance after mediation efforts collapsed.
China has been on a diplomatic offensive in the Middle East.
Earlier this month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited China, and in April China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang held telephone talks with top Israeli and Palestinian diplomats, telling them that Beijing was ready to help facilitate peace talks.
Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken last week made a rare visit to Beijing, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he saw headway in the strained relationship with the US.

 

 

Topics: Palestine Israel China

Related

A Hezbollah fighter stands next to an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
US to defund scientific research for Israeli universities in West Bank
Middle-East
US to defund scientific research for Israeli universities in West Bank

Eid Al-Adha in Egypt: Celebrations amid exams, summer breaks at the coast

Eid Al-Adha in Egypt: Celebrations amid exams, summer breaks at the coast
Updated 27 June 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

Eid Al-Adha in Egypt: Celebrations amid exams, summer breaks at the coast

Eid Al-Adha in Egypt: Celebrations amid exams, summer breaks at the coast
  • The distinct customs and traditions of Egyptians further add flavor to the Eid festivities
  • These serve as refreshing retreats, providing relief from the seasonal heat
Updated 27 June 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: The Eid Al-Adha festival in Egypt has unique hues of celebration.
This is not just down to the holiday’s inherent joyous spirit, but also due to its timing which coincides with the start of the general secondary examinations and the onset of the summer season.
The distinct customs and traditions of Egyptians further add flavor to the Eid festivities.
Many Egyptian families choose to kick-start the sweltering summer by heading to coastal locations.
These serve as refreshing retreats, providing relief from the seasonal heat.
However, for families not involved in general secondary exams, celebrations center around the urban parks.
Popular spots such as the city zoo, metropolitan museums, and malls draw significant footfall in Cairo during the brief holiday.
Sayed Najeh, a high-school student, said: “These days I’m immersed in studying my physics lessons.
“My whole house is on edge, especially after the grueling chemistry exam that took a toll on many students, myself included.”
Najeh hopes that the Egyptian Ministry of Education will heed pleas and refrain from scheduling other exams as challenging as chemistry during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
While Najeh spends his vacation preparing for his upcoming physics exam, Farah Shakib, a private university student, is relishing time off at the coast.
She said: “The exam system is different for us. Our university is on vacation now ... so we’re spending time on the northern coast.”
She added that although conventional Eid customs like prayers and sheep sacrifices are absent at the coast, the evenings bring a different vibe.
She is eagerly anticipating attending a concert by the artist Hakim on the second day of Eid.
But not all Egyptians are students like Najeh or Shakib.
Mohammed Al-Arabi, an architect residing in Cairo, usually divides his Eid Al-Adha holiday between his immediate and extended family.
He said: “The Egyptian government has granted us a five-day leave, which is ample for visiting relatives and enjoying the festival among them.
“My typical Eid is spent at home and in parks, as per my children’s wishes.”
Al-Arabi detailed his Eid plans, which involve visiting his family on the first day and spending the next two days enjoying outdoor activities with his children.
These activities include trips to the zoo, malls, and the cinema, where they plan to watch the comedy-action film “The Boogeyman.”
Another day will be devoted to exploring museums and the pyramids before getting back into the post-holiday work routine.
In contrast, Jamila Fayek, a 60-year-old housewife, prefers to spend her holiday at home.
She told Arab News: “I always make sure to attend the Eid prayer at Al-Azhar Mosque. Then, on the first day of the holiday, our children and grandchildren come over.
“My joy stems from watching my grandchildren have fun and play in our house.”

Topics: Egypt Eid Al-Adha 2023

Related

Special Feast of fatteh: Egyptians tuck into their favorite dish at Eid Al-Adha
Middle-East
Feast of fatteh: Egyptians tuck into their favorite dish at Eid Al-Adha
Saudi king and crown prince exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with leaders of Islamic nations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king and crown prince exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with leaders of Islamic nations

Latest updates

Katie Ledecky joins an elite club with another dominating performance at the US nationals
Katie Ledecky joins an elite club with another dominating performance at the US nationals
76ers face an uncertain future with Harden and Harris deals up in the air
76ers face an uncertain future with Harden and Harris deals up in the air
Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
Viral video of man carving name on Rome’s Colloseum prompts calls for crackdown vs tourist vandals
Viral video of man carving name on Rome’s Colloseum prompts calls for crackdown vs tourist vandals
StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’
StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.