StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has released “The Chamber,” its latest Arabic original TV series. The 13-episode psychological thriller features a star-studded Arab cast that includes Mohammed Al-Ahmad, Wissam Fares, Reem Khoury and Nour Aly.

The show is the latest in a growing library of Arabic originals from StarzPlay, as part of its recently announced strategy “that focuses on selectively investing in original Arabic content alongside our renowned Western offerings,” said Tony Saab, senior vice president of content and strategic partnerships at StarzPlay.

Other recent original titles in Arabic, such as the films “Harley” and “Wala Ghalta” and the TV series “Kaboos,” have helped to boost consumption of Arabic content on the streaming service by more than 50 percent, and increased the number of new users by a factor of three, he told Arab News.

The platform’s vision for its Arabic content “is centered around delivering a diverse range of high-quality, fresh and unique stories sourced from the region” and “avoiding the adaptation of stories that have already been explored, ensuring that our offerings stand out in the market,” Saab explained.

Currently, 15 percent of StarzPlay’s total investment in programming is dedicated to originals, and 30 percent of original content is, and will continue to be, in Arabic, he added.

“The Chamber” follows the journey of a doctor called Murad (Al-Ahmad) after his son is killed. Yearning for revenge, and suffering from dissociative identity disorder, Murad and his evil alter ego, Wahem, craft a plan to seek justice and avenge his son’s death.

“The concept of ‘The Chamber’ is a bit new to the Middle Eastern audience, as people are accustomed to a certain romantic and dramatic genre that has been dominating our industry,” cast member Wissam Fares told Arab News.

“Therefore, introducing a psychological thriller with a lot of adrenaline rush throughout the course of the action is certainly a new and exciting experience.”

Describing his character, who is also called Wissam, Fares said he is a corrupt lawyer “not by choice but by circumstantial events, (who is) always drawn to dark decisions and unfortunate events.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to the audience’s reaction as they get to watch a wonderful series that’s been professionally produced and meticulously executed.”

The first three episodes of “The Chamber,” directed by Fadi Wafai and written by Zuhair Ramy, are already available on StarzPlay and new episodes will be released each Thursday.