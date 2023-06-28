You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid

Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid

Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid
Kids play with balloons after Eid al-Adha prayer inside al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, in April 2022. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z67sh

Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Salma Mohamed

Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid

Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid
  • Egypt, along with the rest of the world, has been hit with a wave of price hikes in recent months as inflation surges
  • Keeping an eye on costs means many families have been forced to let go of favorite traditions, even during Eid El-Adha
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Salma Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian accountant Youssef Abdel Hamid regrets that he was unable to make his usual Eid sacrifice this year.
Amid rising inflation and a weakening local currency, Hamid is among those who have been skimping on household essentials.
Egypt, along with the rest of the world, has been hit with a wave of price hikes in recent months as inflation surges.
People’s purchasing power has been hit, leaving many struggling to make ends meet, especially the 30 percent of the population living below the poverty line.
Keeping an eye on costs means many families have been forced to let go of favorite traditions, even during Eid El-Adha — a time known for its charitable spending and hosting people with impressive menus.
“The prices of sheep, calves and cows have all seen a massive jump in comparison with last year and I can no longer afford to drop that kind of money,” Hamid told Arab News.
“Instead, I just stick to making some donations to various charities,” he added.
Sheep currently cost from EGP 4,000-7,000 ($130-225), while a local calf costs around EGP 40,000 and an imported calf about EGP 25,000.
The falling pound has made it even harder to balance the household budget.
“Some local buy-now-pay-later services are offering payment instalments for sacrifices, but it just does not make sense to have even more accumulating debt. Charity work shouldn’t put you in debt,” Hamid said.
Price hikes and inflation have also resulted in people cutting down on food and entertainment costs.
“Instead of our usual Eid feast, we are having something much more intimate,” housewife Amani Farid said.
“We won’t be having the entire family over for lunch. Instead, they will come later in the day when we’ll serve tea and cake,” she said, adding that there was no shame or embarrassment in the situation.
“We are all in the same boat; we have all been similarly affected by the increase in prices,” she said.
“I had always set a monthly budget for the household spending, but this time around things are different — the budget is much tighter and there is no breathing room.”
However, if Egyptians are known for anything, it is their willingness to make the best of a bad situation.
They play music on the street, blow up balloons, put on some classic movies and plays that remind them of the good old days — and, suddenly, the beauty of the Eid returns, proving that it is not about how much you have or are spending, but about who you are surrounded by and how loud you are laughing.

Topics: Egypt eid al-adha Inflation sacrifice

Related

Egyptian households feel the pinch as sales of sacrificial animals slump
Middle-East
Egyptian households feel the pinch as sales of sacrificial animals slump
Special Feast of fatteh: Egyptians tuck into their favorite dish at Eid Al-Adha
Middle-East
Feast of fatteh: Egyptians tuck into their favorite dish at Eid Al-Adha

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
Updated 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
  • Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, sent a message appealing for resolution of the long-running presidential crisis
  • Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s presidential envoy, is expected to return to Lebanon next month to continue talks aimed at ending the political crisis
Updated 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese expatriates and tourists from Arab nations planning to spend the Eid Al-Adha holiday, or longer summer breaks, in Lebanon continued to arrive at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Wednesday.

The number of arrivals peaked at “16,000 in a single day,” according to a security source at the airport. The influx of travelers resulted in heavy traffic on roads, and busy scenes in restaurants, cafes, recreational areas and nightlife venues, providing a boost to the country’s sluggish economy and injecting much-needed US dollars into local markets.

People celebrated the first day of Eid across Lebanon on Wednesday despite the ongoing political disputes in the country which, among other things, have prolonged a presidential crisis that will enter its ninth month in two days. The office has remained vacant since the end of October, when President Michel Aoun’s term ended, as politicians have repeatedly failed to agree on a successor.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian were absent from Eid prayers at Mohammed Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut as they are performing Hajj.

During a message sent from Makkah, Derian extended Eid greetings to the people of Lebanon and urged “the concerned political parties responsible for electing a president to cooperate and promote the spirit of tolerance, love and unity, while rejecting division.”

He stressed that “a homeland cannot exist without electing a president who can be entrusted with its interests” and warned that “the ongoing presidential vacuum is a violation of all the concepts stipulated by the Taif Agreement,” the 1989 accord that formed the basis for ending Lebanon’s civil war.

“Have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people, agree on the election and adhere to the constitution and the Taif Agreement,” Derian added.

“We will stand as a barrier against any attempt to circumvent the Taif provisions because what unites us as Lebanese is our national unity, coexistence and respect for the constitution.”

He thanked Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries “for their assistance in preserving Lebanon’s stability, safety and unity in these difficult circumstances.”

During his Eid sermon, Sheikh Amin Al-Kurdi, Lebanon’s Dar Al-Fatwa secretary, appointed by Derian, questioned the reasons for persistently “undermining the dignity of the Lebanese people and depriving them of their rights, as well as the failure of officials to bear the responsibility of fulfilling our country’s national obligations.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s presidential envoy, is expected to return to Lebanon next month to continue talks aimed at ending the political crisis. After discussions with Lebanese officials during a visit this month he confirmed his commitment to efforts to “facilitate constructive and inclusive dialogue among the Lebanese people in order to reach a consensus-based and effective solution, overcoming the institutional void and implementing the necessary reforms for Lebanon’s sustainable recovery, in consultation with Lebanon’s key partner countries.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez and Marsal, the company tasked with conducting a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank accounts, has submitted its first report to Youssef Khalil, the caretaker finance minister. His ministry said on Tuesday it had received a “draft of the first report, still in a non-final format, and it belongs to the government, not the Ministry of Finance.”

MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties accuse Khalil of withholding the report from the public.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the document mentions economic, financial and political figures that have been named in the ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct and other violations relating to the activities of the central bank. However, the Ministry of Finance denied these claims.

The head of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, sent a letter to the finance minister requesting a copy of the report.

FPM MP Salim Aoun said: “They are trying to conceal the preliminary report. A government that is too comfortable without a president is trampling on the constitution and the law.”

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, called on Khalil to “disclose the contents of the report so that we can carry out our legislative, oversight and accountability duties regarding financial and monetary policies, based on accurate and specific figures and data.”

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan said: “Why was (the report) not sent to the government and the parliament for appropriate action?”

 

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Lebanon

Related

Testing times: Lebanon’s Education Ministry confused by sudden cancelation of key exams
Middle-East
Testing times: Lebanon’s Education Ministry confused by sudden cancelation of key exams
A Hezbollah fighter stands next to an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies
  • Rise in number and severity of climate disasters poses a serious threat to global economy, warns Jukka Petteri Taalas
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jukka Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said that the UAE economy is less than 20 percent dependent on fossil fuels, making it a leading model in the Gulf region in this regard.

Discussing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, Taalas told Emirates News Agency that the shift away from relying on energy derived from fossil fuels has been carefully thought out. 

“The World Economic Forum reaffirmed that climate change is a serious economic issue and that there are significant threats to the world economy if we don’t take action to mitigate or adapt to climate change during the next 10 years,” Taalas said.  

“The World Meteorological Organization recorded a significant increase in ocean warming rates, in addition to an acceleration in snow melting, and sea level rise doubled during the last 20 years. 

“Additionally, the world has started to witness a significant increase in climate disasters ,such as heatwaves in Europe, Asia and the US, the floods inundating Pakistan, and tropical cyclones in previously unseen locations such as southeast Africa. 

“The organization has identified increasingly significant issues regarding water scarcity, drought and forest fires, all of which are extremely detrimental to human life. 

“However, the use of electric vehicles, reasonably priced batteries for them, and other tactics are now part of a clearer picture that is being formulated on how to deal with this challenge.”

Concerning the UAE’s hosting of COP28, he expressed delight at visiting Abu Dhabi twice this year and meeting with COP28 President-Designate Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber.

“The World Meteorological Organization is extremely pleased with the UAE’s actions, including their decision to increase investment in clean energy and other projects that support the organization’s strategy for addressing climate change issues, as well as their decision to host the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, which is a key player in this field,” he said.
 

Topics: UAE COP28

Related

Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28
Middle-East
Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital
  • Residents and news reports said fighting had intensified in Omdurman on Wednesday afternoon
  • The United Nations mission in Sudan urged the two sides to maintain the truces they had committed to
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and anti-aircraft fire rattled parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Wednesday, residents said, despite both the military factions that have been battling each other since mid-April declaring truces for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
War between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced nearly 2.8 million people, of which almost 650,000 have fled to neighboring countries.
The three cities that make up the wider capital around the confluence of the River Nile — Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman — have seen more than 10 weeks of heavy clashes and looting, while the conflict has triggered a resurgence of ethnically motivated killings in the western region of Darfur.
Residents and news reports said fighting had intensified in Omdurman on Wednesday afternoon. The Darfur Bar Association, an activist group that monitors the conflict, said the RSF had carried out lethal attacks in the Manwashi area of South Darfur State twice in the past five days.
The United Nations mission in Sudan urged the two sides to maintain the truces they had committed to.
The RSF and allied militias remained accountable for violence, rape and looting in areas it controlled, and for ethnically targeted violence in Darfur, while the army remained accountable for attacks and aerial bombardments in residential areas, the mission said in a statement.
“These parties should be reminded that the world is watching and accountability for crimes committed during wartime will be pursued,” the statement said.
The conflict broke out amid disputes over what powers they would retain under an internationally-backed plan for a transition to civilian rule.
Multiple cease-fire deals have failed to stick, including several brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States at talks in Jeddah that were suspended last week.

Topics: Sudan Unrest eid al-adha Khartoum Air strikes

Related

Islamists wield hidden hand in Sudan conflict, military sources say
Middle-East
Islamists wield hidden hand in Sudan conflict, military sources say
Update Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid
Middle-East
Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid

Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry

Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry

Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry
  • 16 civilians,13 fighters have been killed in attacks by the Syrian regime and Russian forces on Idlib this week alone
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Syrian and Russian forces have launched air strikes on rebel bases in the country’s northwest, the defense ministry said Wednesday, amid a weeklong uptick in deadly violence in the area.
Syrian forces “in cooperation with the friendly Russian forces carried out precision... air and missile strikes targeting the fortified bases of terrorist organizations” in the Idlib region, the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.
The operation came “in response to daily and repeated attacks... on civilians” in residential areas in nearby Hama province, it added.
The bases, which contained weapons, ammunition and drones, were “totally destroyed,” according to the statement.
It did not specify the date of the bombardment, but the announcement came a day after Russian air strikes killed eight fighters affiliated with jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which controls rebel-held Idlib, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Despite periodic clashes, a cease-fire deal brokered by regime ally Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara has largely held in northwest Syria since March 2020.
But the Britain-based Observatory war monitor said the Idlib region, Syria’s last opposition bastion, and nearby areas have witnessed an increase in attacks in recent days.
Sixteen civilians and 13 fighters have been killed in attacks by the Syrian regime and Russian forces on Idlib in the past week alone, according to the monitor.
Artillery and drone attacks by the jihadists on regime-held areas have killed six civilians including three children and a soldier in the same period, it added.
On Sunday, Russian air strikes killed at least 13 people in Idlib, in what the Observatory said was the deadliest attack in Syria this year.
At least nine civilians, including two children, were among the dead — six of them killed at a fruit and vegetable market in Jisr Al-Shughur.
In regime areas, one civilian was killed in a drone strike near the Latakia province village of Qardaha, where the family of President Bashar Assad hails from, according to the Observatory.
Syria’s 12-year war broke out after Assad’s repression of peaceful anti-government demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Rebel-held Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced.

Topics: Syria Russia

Related

Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
Middle-East
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
Russia strike kills at least 6 Al-Qaeda militants in Syria, medical officials, war monitor say
Middle-East
Russia strike kills at least 6 Al-Qaeda militants in Syria, medical officials, war monitor say

West Bank unrest sets back Israel’s normalization hopes, says Blinken

West Bank unrest sets back Israel’s normalization hopes, says Blinken
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

West Bank unrest sets back Israel’s normalization hopes, says Blinken

West Bank unrest sets back Israel’s normalization hopes, says Blinken
  • Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Turmoil in the occupied West Bank, where violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians is spiraling, is making Israel’s goal of normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia “a lot tougher, if not impossible,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction, the latest move by the religious-nationalist coalition despite appeals form Washington not to fan rising tensions.
Asked at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York whether the dimmed prospect for a Palestinian state — given factors including Israeli settlement expansion and the recent uptick in violence in the West Bank — made normalization with Israel’s neighbors more difficult, Blinken said this was part of his conversations with Israeli officials.
“We’ve told our friends and allies in Israel that if there’s a fire burning in their backyard, it’s going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them to include potentially Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said, adding that he has spoken about the issue with Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday.
“It’s also, at least in our judgment as Israel’s closest friend and ally, profoundly not in Israel’s interest for this to happen — both because of the added degree of difficulty that this presents for pursuing normalization agreements, or deepening them, but also because of the practical consequences.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Anthony Blinken

Related

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia
Middle-East
UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia
US to defund scientific research for Israeli universities in West Bank
Middle-East
US to defund scientific research for Israeli universities in West Bank

Latest updates

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies
World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies
Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital
Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital
Following is a summary of current sportaHajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites
Following is a summary of current sportaHajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.