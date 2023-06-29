Second night of unrest erupts in France after police shoot teenager

PARIS: Protesters shot fireworks at police and set cars ablaze in the working class Paris suburb of Nanterre on Wednesday, in a second night of unrest following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop there.
The use of lethal force by officers against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse suburbs of France’s biggest cities.
Shortly before midnight, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines on Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso.
Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.
French media reported incidents in numerous other locations across the greater Paris region. Videos on social media showed dozens of fireworks being directed at the Montreuil town hall, on the eastern edge of Paris.
Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting “unexplainable and inexcusable.”
A police officer is being investigated for voluntary homicide for shooting the youth. Prosecutors say he failed to comply with an order to stop his car.
The interior ministry has called for calm, and said 2,000 police have been mobilized in the Paris region.
Rights groups allege systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies in France, a charge Macron has previously denied.
A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting at the driver at close range as the car pulled away. He died shortly afterwards from his wounds, the local prosecutor said.
“You have a video that is very clear: a police officer killed a young man of 17 years. You can see that the shooting is not within the rules,” said Yassine Bouzrou, a lawyer for the family.
Lawmakers held a minute’s silence in the National Assembly, where Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the shooting “seems clearly not to comply with the rules.”
The family has filed a legal complaint against the officers for homicide, complicity in homicide and false testimony, the lawyer said.
In a video shared on TikTok, a woman identified as the victim’s mother called for a memorial march in Nanterre on Thursday. “Everyone come, we will lead a revolt for my son,” she said.
Unusually frank
Tuesday’s killing was the third fatal shooting during traffic stops in France so far in 2023, down from a record 13 last year, a spokesperson for the national police said.
There were three such killings in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims since 2017 were Black or of Arab origin.
France’s human rights ombudsman has opened an inquiry into the death, the sixth such inquiry into similar incidents in 2022 and 2023.
Macron’s remarks were unusually frank in a country where senior politicians are often reticent to criticize police given voters’ security concerns.
Two leading police unions fought back, saying the detained police officer should be presumed innocent until found otherwise.
He has faced criticism from rivals who accuse him of being soft on drug dealers and petty criminals and has implemented policies aimed at curbing urban crime, including greater authority for police to issue fines.
Before the violence erupted for a second night, Some in Nanterre had expressed hope the unrest would end swiftly.
“To revolt like we did yesterday won’t change things, we need to discuss and talk,” local resident Fatima said.
Iran takes Canada to UN court over terror compensation
Tehran’s case claims that Ottawa, which listed the Islamic Republic as a sponsor of terrorism in 2012, had violated Iran’s state immunity
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP
THE HAGUE: Iran has taken Canada to the International Court of Justice for allowing victims of alleged terror attacks to claim damages from Tehran, the UN’s top tribunal said on Wednesday.
Tehran’s case claims that Ottawa, which listed the Islamic Republic as a sponsor of terrorism in 2012, had violated Iran’s state immunity.
Iran asked the Hague-based ICJ to make Canada overturn a law passed in the same year that allows victims to collect damages from state terror sponsors in Canadian civil courts.
“Canada has adopted and implemented a series of legislative, executive, and judicial measures against Iran and its property in breach of its international obligations,” Iran said in its filing to the court.
Tehran also demanded compensation from Canada.
Iran’s application cites a Canadian court judgment in 2022 that awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six people who died when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner almost two years ago.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was downed shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard — including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane “by mistake.”
Iran also cited a 2016 ruling by a Canadian judge ordering Iran’s non-diplomatic land and bank accounts to be handed over to victims of attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah.
The judgment awarded a reported $13 million to families of Americans who died in eight bombings or hostage-takings in Buenos Aires, Israel, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia from 1983 to 2002.
The families, led by the parents of Marla Bennett, who was killed when a suicide bomber struck at a cafeteria at Hebrew University in Israel in 2002, had successfully sued Iran in the United States.
“Iran respectfully requests the Court to adjudge and declare that by failing to respect the immunities of Iran and its property, Canada has violated its international obligations toward Iran,” Iran’s ICJ filing said.
Canada broke diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 as relations frayed over Tehran’s support for Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, its nuclear program, and threats to Israel.
Iran launched a similar case at the ICJ against the United States in 2016 seeking to unfreeze assets seized by Washington to compensate victims of terror attacks.
Judges in March rejected Iran’s bid to free nearly $2 billion in central bank assets, but ruled the United States had illegally seized funds of some Iranian companies and individuals.
The ICJ was set up after World War II to resolve disputes between UN member states. Its judgments are final but can take years.
Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity
In Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, followers of Islam mark Eid with distinctive traditions
Asian Muslims say the holiday “strengthens bonds, encourages social cohesion and reminds us of shared responsibilities”
Updated 45 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
• Reporting by Sheany Yasuko Lai in Jakarta, Sib Kaifee in Islamabad, Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi, Nor Arlene Tan in Kuala Lumpur, Ellie Aben in Manila, and Mohammed Rasooldeen in Colombo
Across the archipelagos of Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent and Sri Lanka, hundreds of millions of Asian Muslims marked Eid Al-Adha in the spirit of togetherness and giving.
Asia is home to about 65 percent of the world’s Muslims. In one of its biggest countries, Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority nation, Islam is professed by more than 230 million people, or 86 percent of the population.
The country, which spans 17,000 islands, is home to more than a thousand ethnic groups, each with its own distinct traditions. But during Eid, those who follow Islam unite in prayer and contemplation on the value of self-denial.
Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son. To reflect his readiness to do so, Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and distribute the meat among relatives and the poor.
“If we were to take a look at the history, how Prophet Ibrahim was commanded to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, and Allah later gave him a lamb to sacrifice instead, this event taught Muslims to ‘slaughter’ the feeling of ownership,” said Arina Islami, 23, a newscaster at Radio Silaturahim in Bekasi, a city adjacent to the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
“Ultimately, everything in this world, including wealth, family, position and everything else, is entrusted by God, and human beings do not have ownership at all,” Islami told Arab News. “Eid Al-Adha is a reminder that what we have right now is merely entrusted by Him.”
For Islami, besides the spiritual dimension, the holiday is also about learning to give and share, and cherish being close to family.
“In my community, Eid Al-Adha traditions usually involve gathering relatives and friends,” she said. “At these moments, we grill sacrificial meat and eat it together. It’s a warm moment, because even distant relatives join in, gathered in togetherness.”
In neighboring Malaysia, where about 60 percent of the nation’s 33 million-strong population is Muslim, time spent with family is prized above all else during Eid, especially after the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions prevented people from spending time with relatives.
Civil servant Fatimah Zahra and her family traveled hundreds of kilometers from their home in Kuala Lumpur to the northern state of Kedah to spend Eid with her in-laws. Next year, the holiday will be spent with her parents back in the Malaysian capital.
“We always take turns in celebrating Eid Al-Adha,” she said.
“We all chip in to help with the food preparations and cooking the night before. My mother-in-law is usually the one doing the cooking on the morning of Eid.”
FASTFACTS
Eid Al-Adha commemorates Asia is home to some 65% of the world’s Muslims.
Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.
Animals are typically sacrificed and their meat distributed to the poor.
But not everyone has been able to follow the Malay tradition of visiting ancestral homes this year.
For Raja Azraff, whose family originates from Negeri Sembilan on the southwest coast of the Malay Peninsula, a recent bereavement has changed the venue for the household’s annual gathering.
“We haven’t gone back to our hometown since I lost my grandmother during the pandemic,” Azraff told Arab News. “(Now) we celebrate (Eid) with family and close relatives in Kuala Lumpur.”
In the neighboring Philippines, Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the 110 million-strong, predominantly Catholic, population. Concentrated mostly in the country’s south, they are ethnically related to the Muslims of Malaysia and Indonesia, and share many of their traditions.
“The most important aspect of Eid for us is spending time together and asking forgiveness from one another,” Elin Anisha Guru, from Marawi city in the predominantly Muslim province of Lanao del Sur on the island of Mindanao, told Arab News.
For her, the Prophet Ibrahim’s story is about learning the significance of undergoing personal trials.
“You really conquer your personal demons, your personal doubts, whatever is keeping you from your righteousness, or service, and you make sure that you don’t allow them to distract you.”
Moving westward from the islands of Southeast Asia to the world’s second-biggest Muslim nation, Pakistan, where more than 210 million people follow Islam, there is a strong focus on both sacrifice and giving.
“Eid Al-Adha for me is very much about the donation aspect of it,” said Shahmir Khan, a 21-year-old engineering student at Purdue University, who returned home to Rawalpindi for Eid.
“It’s very important for me, when I am in a position to offer the sacrifice of an animal, to give the result of that to the poor community and the people who can’t afford to do that, to give meat to them,” he told Arab News.
For Sonia Syed, a homemaker in Islamabad, donating every piece of sacrificial meat to those in need holds a special spiritual significance.
“Eid Al-Adha is about bringing family together. It’s about passing the religious tradition from one generation to another. It’s about fulfilling the duties we need to do,” she told Arab News.
“As a family, we had decided earlier on that we won’t distribute the sacrificial meat among family, friends, and neither keep it to ourselves. God has blessed us with more than plenty, so we need to give to (needy) people around us.”
Syed said that after the first day of Eid her whole family gets together, with all its members involved in cooking and preparing for the gathering.
“Everybody cooks a dish so one household doesn’t have to take all the pressure of hosting,” she said. “We offer prayers, we talk, we put on henna, and enjoy.”
The same Eid atmosphere fills Muslim households across the border in Hindu-majority India, where more than 200 million people profess Islam.
F
or Ovais Sultan Khan, a rights activist originally from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Eid Al-Adha is about sacrifice and compassion.
“It serves as a reminder of the profound lessons learned from Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice,” he told Arab News. “It encourages us to embody the values of sacrifice in our daily lives, sacrificing our own desires, ego and material possessions for the sake of pleasing Allah.
“Eid Al-Adha also strengthens bonds, encourages social cohesion and reminds people of their shared responsibilities toward one another.”
And it is also about equality.
At the home of Hana Mohsin Khan, a New Delhi-based commercial pilot, everyone gathers in the kitchen for preparations.
“All the siblings are working professionals and it is rare for us to be together. Eid is special that way. The chaos of the night before is something I cherish,” she told Arab News.
“We all are involved in making sawaian (vermicelli pudding) and kebabs and other yummies. Everyone is involved. My father usually cuts the dry fruits. As his father did before him.”
Further south, in Sri Lanka, where 2 million Muslims make up 10 percent of the country’s predominantly Buddhist population, families also come together for Eid.
“Eid Al-Adha holds a profound place in the hearts of Muslims and their families, transcending borders and cultural differences,” Shaziya Ihtisam Shaheer, a teacher at an international school in Colombo, told Arab News.
But this year, as the country emerges from a crippling economic crisis, the festival has an additional dimension.
“This year’s Eid Al-Adha in Sri Lanka has become a beacon of light, reminding us of the resilience and unity that underpin our collective identity,” said Shaheer.
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
The return of the debris to port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five people on board
Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday
Updated 28 June 2023
AP
PORTLAND, Maine: Debris from the Titan submersible has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world's attention last week.
The return of the debris to port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five people on board. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday.
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.
Pelagic Research Services' team is “still on mission” and cannot comment on the ongoing Titan investigation, which involves several government agencies in the U.S. and Canada, said Jeff Mahoney, a spokesperson for the company.
“They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones,” Mahoney said.
Debris from the Titan was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater and roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week. The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into why the submersible imploded during its June 18 descent. Officials announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and all five people on board were dead.
The Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the implosion. That is the highest level of investigation conducted by the Coast Guard.
One of the experts the Coast Guard consulted with during the search said analyzing the physical material of recovered debris could reveal important clues about what happened to the Titan. And there could be electronic data, said Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
“Certainly all the instruments on any deep sea vehicle, they record data. They pass up data. So the question is, is there any data available? And I really don’t know the answer to that question,” he said Monday.
Representatives for Horizon Arctic did not respond to requests for comment.
Coast Guard representatives declined to comment on the investigation or the return of debris to shore on Wednesday. No bodies have been recovered, though Coast Guard officials said days earlier that they were taking precautions in case they encountered human remains during the investigation.
Ocean Gate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush was killed in the implosion along with two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Representatives for the National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which are both involved in the investigation, also declined to comment. The National Transportation Safety Board has said the Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a “major marine casualty” and the Coast Guard will lead the investigation.
“We are not able to provide any additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” said Liam MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
A spokesperson for the International Maritime Organization, the U.N.’s maritime agency, has said any investigative reports from the disaster would be submitted for review. Member states of the IMO can also propose changes such as stronger regulations of submersibles.
Currently, the IMO has voluntary safety guidelines for tourist submersibles which include requirements they be inspected, have emergency response plans, and have a certified pilot on board among other requirements. Any safety proposals would not likely be considered by the IMO until its next Maritime Safety Committee which begins in May 2024.
OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the U.S. but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. The OceanGate company in Everett, Washington closed when the Titan was found. Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada.
The operator charged passengers $250,000 each to participate in the voyage. The implosion of the Titan has raised questions about the safety of private undersea exploration operations. The Coast Guard also wants to use the investigation to improve safety of submersibles.
OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha
Taha expressed his joy at witnessing Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, conveyed warm wishes to the Muslim world, including the heads of OIC member states, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Taha expressed his joy at witnessing Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, which is chairing the OIC Islamic Summit, and extended his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The secretary-general said he hoped this occasion would signal the beginning of a united Muslim world and prayed for peace, stability, and prosperity in all Muslim countries.
NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join
The July 6 pre-summit meeting is a last-ditch effort by Stoltenberg to have the Nordic country standing among NATO's ranks as a member
“The time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO,” Stoltenberg told reporters
Updated 28 June 2023
AP
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization.
Hungarian lawmakers, meanwhile, said a long-delayed vote in parliament on ratifying Sweden’s NATO accession bid would not happen until the autumn legislative session. That would almost certainly mean the Nordic nation will not join in time for a major July 11-12 summit.
The July 6 pre-summit meeting is a last-ditch effort by Stoltenberg to have the Nordic country standing among NATO’s ranks as a member. It would be a highly symbolic moment and another indication of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving countries to join the Western alliance.
“The time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO,” Stoltenberg told reporters as he announced the date for the meeting. Foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and security advisers from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland, which joined NATO in April, will be taking part in the talks in Brussels.
NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand. Turkiye accuses Sweden of being too lenient on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.
Fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella.
Hungary is also delaying its approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are. NATO officials expect that it will follow suit once Turkiye lifts its objections.
In a Facebook post, Agnes Vadai, a lawmaker with Hungary’s opposition Democratic Coalition party, wrote that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his governing Fidesz party would not schedule a vote on Sweden’s accession during its final spring session next week.
Another lawmaker from the Democratic Coalition also confirmed that the vote would be delayed.
The postponement is the latest in a long succession of delays that have gone on for a year, with high-ranking Hungarian officials saying they support Sweden’s membership while also making vague demands from Stockholm as a condition for approval.