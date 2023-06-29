You are here

US 2024 hopeful DeSantis targets three federal departments for elimination

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has consistently trailed Donald Trump in public opinion polls, but his level of support is higher than that of the rest of the Republican pack. (AP)
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

  • Florida governor would seek to eliminate the Departments of Energy, Commerce and Education, as well as the Internal Revenue Service
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would seek to eliminate the Departments of Energy, Commerce and Education, as well as the Internal Revenue Service, if he were elected president, he suggested in a television interview on Wednesday.
“We would do Education, we would do Commerce, we’d do Energy, and we would do IRS,” he said, when asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum whether he would cut any agencies while in office. “And so if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’ll be able to reduce the size and scope of government.”
Some high-ranking Republicans have called for those departments to be eliminated in the past. The Department of Education in particular has been a target for conservatives, and former President Donald Trump has also called for its abolition.
DeSantis’ embrace of eliminating major federal agencies early in the Republican presidential primary underlines the emphasis his campaign has put on radically downsizing the federal bureaucracy.
He frequently accuses broad swathes of the government of political bias against conservatives, and has promised sweeping personnel overhauls should he be elected. He had already come out in favor of abolishing the IRS.
The Florida governor has consistently trailed Trump in public opinion polls, but his level of support is higher than that of the rest of the Republican pack. About 43 percent of Republicans backed Trump in a June 9-12 Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 22 percent supporting DeSantis.

Topics: Ron DeSantis US

Top French court to rule on hijabs in football

Top French court to rule on hijabs in football
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Top French court to rule on hijabs in football

  • A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" launched the action against the French Football Federation (FFF)
  • Rules currently ban the headscarves in competition along with "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation".
AFP

PARIS: France's top administrative court will on Thursday rule whether women can wear the hijab in official football matches, in a decision that has stoked political tensions. The case comes as the far-right rides high in the polls, prompting mainstream formations, including President Emmanuel Macron's party, to talk tough on the state's secular principles.
A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" launched the action against the French Football Federation (FFF), whose rules currently ban the headscarves in competition along with "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation".
The collective received a boost on Monday when the state's legal advisor concluded the rule was unjustified, during a hearing at France's Constitutional Council, where the case is being heard.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a law-and-order hardliner, said Tuesday, "I hope profoundly for the republic that (judges) uphold neutrality on sports fields."
The "Hijabeuses" were hoping to give the republic a "battering", Darmanin added.
"You shouldn't wear religious clothing when you play sports... when you play football, you don't need to know the religion of the person in front of you," he said.
Other voices from the conservative Republicans party and far-right National Rally have also chimed in.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter: "No to the hijab in sport. And we will pass a law to make sure it is respected."
Republicans chief Eric Ciotti said his party -- which holds just 62 seats in France's 577-seat parliament -- would introduce a bill on the topic if the court allowed the hijab.
Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has also suggested Macron's government could legislate, saying "we aren't ruling anything out" and "we can see that there's a need for clarification".
The Constitutional Council itself shot back Wednesday at what it said were "attacks aimed at the administrative branch and especially the legal advisor".
Questioning the workings of the courts was "an attack on an institution that is essential for democracy," the body added, saying it could take legal action in cases of "insult, defamation, incitement to hatred or threats".

Topics: France Hijab ban

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

  • Three senior appeal court judges ruled that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.
Reuters

LONDON: The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the British government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s campaign to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
Three senior appeal judges ruled by a majority that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.
Under a deal struck last year, the government planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrive on its shores more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to the East African country.
The first planned deportation flight was blocked a year ago in a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which imposed an injunction preventing any deportations until the conclusion of legal action in Britain.
In December, the High Court ruled the policy was lawful, but that decision was challenged by asylum seekers from several countries such as Syria, Iraq and Iran, along with human rights organizations.
Announcing the Court of Appeal’s decision, Judge Ian Burnett said: “The deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution or other inhumane treatment.”
Burnett said he himself disagreed with the other two judges and a government source said it was likely to challenge the ruling at Britain’s Supreme Court. Even if the government was successful there it would mean deportation flights were very unlikely to begin this year.
In the meantime, the ruling is a huge blow for Sunak who is dealing with high levels of inflation, declining public support, and is under increasing pressure from his own party and the public to deal with migrant arrivals in small boats.
Sunak has made “stop the boats” one of five priorities, and is hoping a fall in arrivals might help his Conservative Party pull off an unexpected win at the next national election. Home Secretary (interior minister) Suella Braverman is due to make a statement to parliament later on Thursday.

“IMMORAL, INEFFECTIVE“
Political opponents said the government should scrap the policy, with the Liberal Democrats calling it “immoral, ineffective and incredibly costly for taxpayers” and a “vanity project” for Braverman.
Sending each asylum seeker to Rwanda would cost on average 169,000 pounds ($213,450), the government said this week.
Opponents also say the government’s policies were about driving political support and will not solve underlying issues.
They argue there are currently no legal routes for most asylum seekers fleeing war or persecution to apply for refugee status to enter Britain, so many see the dangerous small boat crossings as their only option.
Last year, a record 45,755 people came to Britain in small boats across the Channel, mainly from France. Over 11,000 have arrived so far this year, a similar rate to the first half of 2022.

Topics: UK Rwanda migrants

Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes

Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes

  • Fighting has ravaged swathes of the country since the military’s 2021 putsch
  • Border Guard Forces defectors had taken weapons and ammunition with them
AFP
BANGKOK: Myanmar anti-coup fighters briefly seized several border outposts after junta-aligned militia defected and joined the rebels, sparking days of heavy clashes, state media reported on Thursday.
Fighting has ravaged swathes of the country since the military’s 2021 putsch, with some established ethnic rebel groups training and fighting alongside newer People’s Defense Forces against the junta.
Rugged Kayah state on the border with Thailand has become a resistance hotspot, hosting thousands of democracy protesters turned PDF fighters.
Five border posts in the state manned by Border Guard Force (BGF) troops had come under “massive attacks” from anti-coup fighters between 13-19 June, state media said.
Border Guard Forces are made up of former ethnic rebels now working with the military in exchange for local autonomy and lucrative business rights.
They are often deployed side by side with regular troops.
Communications with a BGF post in Pantain, southeast Kayah, were cut for several days, according to the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar.
Fighters at the BGF post “had betrayed the State and the Tatmadaw [military] by launching a rebellion” and joining anti-coup fighters, the report said, without specifying how many had defected.
The defectors had taken weapons and ammunition with them, the report said.
Backed by air and artillery strikes, the military had since retaken the post at Pantain on June 17, it added.
Another BGF post in Sukpaing was recaptured on June 27.
The military had suffered casualties in officers and other ranks, it said, without giving details.
Dozens of junta troops had defected, according to the opposition National Unity Government that is made up mostly of ousted lawmakers and which is working to overturn the coup.
PDF groups have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts say, and have dragged the military into a bloody quagmire.
In February, the junta admitted it did not “fully control” more than a third of the country’s townships.
On Thursday 20 meters of a bridge on a highway linking commercial hub Yangon with the Thai border was mined and destroyed, the junta’s information team said.
A drone attack on soldiers and officials inspecting the damage killed two and wounded ten civilians as well as some members of the security forces, it added.
An officer from the ethnic rebel Karen National Liberation Army said that their troops and PDF fighters had mined the bridge.
The KNLA — which has clashed with the military for decades — has been a vocal opponent of the coup and provided shelter to dissidents working to oust the junta.
Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say the military is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
On Tuesday a military airstrike on a village in northern Sagaing region — another hotbed of resistance to junta rule — killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said.

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump

  • Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean shoppers are snapping up sea salt and other items as worry grows about their safety with Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea.
The water was mainly used to cool damaged reactors at the Fukushima power plant north of Tokyo, after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
The release of the water from huge storage tanks into the Pacific is expected soon though no date has been set.
Japan has given repeated assurances that the water is safe, saying it has been filtered to remove most isotopes though it does contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.
But fishermen and shoppers in Japan and across the region are afraid.
“I recently bought 5 kilograms of salt,” Lee Young-min, a 38-year-old mother of two children, said as she made seaweed soup in her kitchen in Seongnam, just south of the South Korean capital, Seoul.
She said she had never bought so much salt before but felt she had to do what she could to protect her family.
“As a mother raising two children, I can’t just sit back and do nothing. I want to feed them safely.”
The rush to stock up contributed to a nearly 27 percent rise in the price of salt in South Korea in June from two months ago, though officials say the weather and lower production were also to blame.
In response, the government is releasing about 50 metric tons of salt a day from stocks, at a 20 percent discount from market prices, until July 11, Vice Fisheries Minister Song Sang-keun said on Wednesday.
South Korean fisheries authorities say they will keep a close eye on salt farms for any rise in radioactivity. South Korea has banned seafood from the waters near Fukushima, on Japan’s east coast.
China has also criticized Japan’s plan to release the water, accusing it of a lack of transparency and saying it poses a threat to the marine environment and the health of people around the world.
Japan says it has provided detailed and science-backed explanations of its plan to neighbors.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said last week Japan was seeing increasing understanding on the issue though that was not so apparent in Seoul shops this week.
“I came to buy salt but there’s none left,” said 73-year-old Kim Myung-ok standing by empty supermarket shelves. “There was none the last time I came too.”
“The release of water is worrying. We’re old and have lived enough but I worry about the children.”

Topics: South Korea Japan

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police

  • French president Emmanuel Macron describes violence that spread throughout the country as ‘unjustifiable’
  • Interior ministry says dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes
Reuters

PARIS: A hundred and fifty people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

French president Emmanuel Macron meanwhile described the violence that spread throughout the country as “unjustifiable.”

He was speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers. On Wednesday the president also said the fatal shooting was “inexcusable.”

The interior ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

“A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests,” Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of lethal force by officers in the working-class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France’s biggest cities.

The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilized in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of the teenager at an 11:00 press conference.

Topics: France police atrocities

