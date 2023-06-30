‘Hunted’ Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll

You are here

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, right, waves during the team presentation ahead of the Tour de France cycling race in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday. The race starts on Saturday with the first stage over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao. (AP)
Updated 30 June 2023
  • Vingegaard said he was ready to renew his rivalry with two-time champion Tadej Pogacar
  • The 22 teams received a loud reception on their parade in downtown Bilbao
BILBAO, SPAIN: Cycling’s Tour de France, with its caravan of teams, media, publicity and security, was visible everywhere around Bilbao on Thursday, as champion Jonas Vingegaard prepared to start the defense of his title.

The 22 teams received a loud reception on their parade in downtown Bilbao.

Starting in front of the landmark Guggenheim Museum with the tension tangible as riders warmed up beneath low hanging black clouds with the peculiar hills straddling the horizon.

“I feel good, I feel ready, I’m where I want to be,” said Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard.

Vingegaard said he was ready to renew his rivalry with two-time champion Tadej Pogacar and laughed off suggestions that the Slovenian would be hampered by a wrist injury suffered in April.

“I expect (him) to attack right from stage one, just like he did last year, and I’ll be there to follow him,” said the Dane.

“As champion, you could say I’m the hunted man, but believe me I’ll be hunting too.”

The 110th edition will spend three days in the Basque country, where cycling is hugely popular and the course should provide for a thrilling start.

Stage 1 is a constantly undulating circuit of 182km starting and ending in Bilbao.

“This kind of start here in the Basque Country means the guys trying to win the race can’t relax at all,” said France’s Julian Alaphilippe, one of the attack-minded riders who could find Saturday’s opening stage attractive.

Jumbo’s Wout van Aert is another rider to watch out for on the first day.

“This is the biggest race in the world and I hope I can start it well because I know how good it feels,” said the Belgian.

Bilbao is decked out with Tour de France images on the sides of buses and flooded with local police wearing the regional red berets.

At Thursday’s reception the riders were given a taster of what is expected along the roadsides of this cycling heartland.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme described the region as “the yellow jersey of spectators.”

Local rider Mikel Landa, of the Bahrain Victorious team, who grew up speaking Basque, beamed when asked how he felt ahead of the race.

“There are seven of us (riders) from the region, the excitement and passion for cycling of the Basque people is huge,” said Landa, who finished fourth on the 2021 Tour and could challenge again this year.

His teammate Pello Bilbao, from the Basque town of Guernica, said he, Landa and the six other Bahrain Victorious riders would be doing their best to honor Gino Maeder, who died aged 26 following a fall in the Tour of Switzerland earlier this month.

“Every day we’ll be riding in memory of Gino,” he said of his Swiss former teammate.

The Tour also takes in the neighboring coastal city of San Sebastian, which hosted the Grand Depart of the 1992 Tour.

Sunday’s second stage embarks from the town of Vitoria and runs to San Sebastian, while stage three starts at Amorebieta-Etxano and takes the peloton away from the Spanish Basque Country across the border with France to Bayonne on a largely flat 185km run.

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
  • Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months
  • Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of an expected busy transfer window for the club
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United have agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further £5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United have been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open

Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open
  • Green was a very big part in all four of Golden State’s recent championship runs
  • Irving will want a short-term deal, but there aren’t many teams that can afford him, either
NEW YORK: Some of the players to watch in NBA free agency, which starts Friday evening:

Kyrie Irving, Dallas

This one will be interesting. Irving is one of the best players in the NBA. He also tends to be a challenge, and evidently got unhappy over time at his previous stops — Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn. It seems unlikely that Irving will want a short-term deal, but there aren’t many teams that can afford him, either

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

If Houston doesn’t land James Harden — who opted in to his $35.6 million contract with Philadelphia on Thursday as a likely prelude to a trade — then maybe the Rockets take a swing at VanVleet and throw a ton of money his way. The Raptors need to decide on a direction; the next few days will show if the plan is to win right now, or take some time to reset. What they offer VanVleet will likely tell the tale. He may be moving on.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Talk about a success story. Reaves was undrafted, averaged 7.3 points per game as a rookie, averaged 13 points per game this past season, and became the Lakers’ third-best player behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Teams can offer him four years for almost $99 million, and that’ll likely be what it takes the Lakers to keep him.

Draymond Green, Golden State

No team spends more than the Warriors. And Green might not be the easiest personality to deal with on a daily basis. But he was a very big part in all four of Golden State’s recent championship runs. It’s hard to envision him someplace else, though the new CBA rules raise the possibility that it’ll happen.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

This one should be easy. Middleton, somehow, seems to remain vastly underrated. The Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion is the perfect running mate for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, simply because he doesn’t seem to care if he gets five shots or 25 shots. Expect the Bucks to write the check and keep him.

Bruce Brown, Denver

The Nuggets want to run it back with as many players who were part of this year’s title run as they possibly can. Brown will have to turn down $5 million or more next season to make that happen, since the Nuggets can’t offer him anything over $7.8 million for the coming season. Denver is hoping Brown bets on himself here.

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, Miami

The Heat would not have made the NBA Finals this past season without these two players, both of whom were undrafted and became big successes as part of Miami’s development program. They’re in line for big paydays; probably $10 million or more awaits each starting this coming season. Miami might have to make a tough choice.

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers

Everyone knows the common complaint about Westbrook: He’s not a great 3-point shooter. But he never has been, yet is still part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, is great with young players, is a nine-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion and a three-time assist champion. There’s one thing missing on his resume and he will bring value to a contender.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee and Jakob Poeltl, Toronto

If teams want centers, the list starts with these guys. Lopez is 35 but had his best scoring season in six years, and that should make the Bucks want to keep him around. Poeltl is intriguing, a good finisher, has been a good rim protector more often than not, and might be entering his best years.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington

He averaged 21.2 points this past season, so it’s no secret why he declined his $13 million option for 2023-24. He deserves more and will get it — and soon we’ll know if he wants to be part of the rebuild in Washington.

England's cricketing authorities must implement report's blueprint to tackle discrimination, says expert

England’s cricketing authorities must implement report’s blueprint to tackle discrimination, says expert
  • ECB apologized “unreservedly” on Tuesday after Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released evidence of racism, misogyny, and elitism
LONDON: Those in charge of cricket in England must implement guidelines laid out in a damning report into discrimination in the sport released this week if they are to properly tackle a lack of diversity, a leading sports lawyer has said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board apologized “unreservedly” on Tuesday after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released its evidence of racism, misogyny, and elitism being entrenched in the sport.

The report found cricket boards in England had failed to prevent “structural and institutional racist, sexist and class-based discrimination,” and the ECB acknowledged the need for change.

The recent probe followed a similar report in 1999, and the fact there was a need for further examination 24 years later — which contained almost identical recommendations — showed things had not improved over the last two decades, lawyer Yasin Patel told Arab News.

He said: “The public apology, that one is forthcoming, so that’s a start, but words alone won’t be enough.

“They will (also) need to have equal pay for women, the talent pathways in the school system. That’s the biggest factor; they’re going to have to change all that.”

Patel added that this meant not just the cricketing authorities, but also local authorities, education officials, and the UK’s Department of Culture, Media, and Sport, all of which had to look at what they could do to tackle discrimination, and not make it about “filling a position, but actually doing what the recommendations say.”

The class system in England and how it acts as a barrier to young people getting into cricket was a major theme within the report, and is one that requires a proper funding strategy from the ECB to overcome.

Patel said: “That’s a funding problem, only private schools are playing, and unless we get state schools playing and clubs being available for young children, this problem will not go away. It will become more of an elitist game.”

Racism and religious discrimination were also obstacles to diversity in the sport, he added.

He said: “Class is a big thing in society. But, looking at this report, you'll find 87 percent of people with Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage (polled) had experienced racism or discrimination. The majority of those are Muslims.

“(Some) 82 percent of those with Indian heritage, who might be Hindu or Sikh, the same (applies), so religion comes into this, discrimination in terms of race, in terms of religion, in terms of language and cultural barriers.

“If positions of opportunity aren’t opened for those segments of society, you’re not going to have diversity.”

Patel believes an equal focus should be given to the state of the women’s game in England.

He said: “Everyone talks about women and the lack of opportunity, that we’re worried about girls’ education in Afghanistan (for example). We should be looking at our own doorstep here with a report that says ‘Actually, women weren’t allowed in the Long Room at Lord’s until just before 2000, that they don’t even get paid equal amounts to the men.’

“How's that equal? I mean, we can’t pretend and put the veil up and say we have equal opportunity. It highlights misogyny and sexism. We have to tackle all those factors and society has to progress.”

The ECB said after the report’s release that it would work alongside representatives from the sport to build a plan of action over the next three months, which will align with the ICEC’s 44 recommendations.

Richard Thompson, ECB’s chairman, said the consultation process would be led by Clare Connor, deputy CEO, alongside a sub-group of the board including Zahida Manzoor, Pete Ackerley, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Ron Kalifa, Richard Gould and himself.

Patel said: “You’d hope the ECB and others will (learn from this), and they will embrace those who can be critical but who can be constructive, to allow change to happen.”

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
  • Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday
  • Bad Homburg Open is a warmup for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021
BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Three times a French Open winner on clay and once a US Open winner on the New York hard courts, Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova’s serve to love three times. It was Swiatek’s 10th consecutive win, following on from her successful title defense at the French Open.

“I wouldn’t even call myself close to being an expert on grass but I’m making progress,” she said.

Standing between Swiatek and a first grass final is Lucia Bronzetti after the Italian won her quarterfinal match, 6-4, 6-3, against Varvara Gracheva, the Russia-born player who was playing her first tournament since switching allegiance to France.

The Bad Homburg Open is a warmup for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She was the junior Wimbledon champion in 2018.

“Hopefully I’m going to be able to play like that for the next three weeks,” Swiatek said. Wimbledon main-draw play starts Monday.

American player Emma Navarro faces either Liudmila Samsonova or Katerina Siniakova in the second semifinal match.

Navarro was losing 7-6 (2), 1-1 to Rebeka Masarova when Masarova retired after jarring her left knee while stretching for the ball. Their match had earlier been interrupted for a rain delay after just four points had been played in the first game.

“It’s not a fun way to win a match and I feel very bad for (Masarova) and I wish her a speedy recovery,” Navarro said.

Samsonova’s match with Siniakova was suspended until Friday as the light faded before a deciding set could be played. Siniakova took the first set 7-5 and Samsonova the second 6-4.

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice
  • The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches
MANCHESTER, England: In an offseason when Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have already made moves, Declan Rice is turning into one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.
Arsenal appears to be closing in on a deal worth up to a reported 105 million pounds ($133 million) for the England international, who has been linked with many of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Manchester City, which has also targeted the West Ham midfielder, is not prepared to match that figure, according to a person with knowledge of the Premier League champion’s transfer plans.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
That looks to have left the path clear for Arsenal to make what could be one of the most pivotal signings in English soccer’s top division.
After going head-to-head in last season’s title race, City and Arsenal have been locked in a battle for Rice’s signature since the transfer window opened. Arsenal missed out on the title after leading the standings for most of the season. It might have been a different story if Rice had been in the heart of its midfield.
That is likely what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is banking on after making him a leading target this year.
Ultimately, Arsenal ran out of steam in the title race, winning only three of its last nine games.
The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches. He is set to leave West Ham after leading it to success in the Europa Conference League, the club’s first major trophy in more than 40 years.
Rice is the type of player with the potential to close the gap between Arsenal and City, which won a treble of trophies, including the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.
A move to City would likely push the team even further ahead of its rivals with the addition of another top player, as has been the case in recent years with the signings of Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.
Arsenal’s hierarchy is likely aware of that and is backing a major transfer drive by Arteta after he led the club back into the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Kai Havertz completed his move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($82 million).
Rice, a former Chelsea academy player, has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
It is possible he could still join City, if the Manchester club comes up with more favorable payment terms to Arsenal. West Ham reportedly is not happy with the length of time Arsenal has proposed to pay off the fee.
City’s decision not to be drawn into an auction isn’t a surprise. Despite being one of the world’s richest clubs, thanks to the backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, it has repeatedly refused to go beyond its own valuation of a target.
That was the case with Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly in previous transfer windows. But the move for Rice points to City manager Pep Guardiola’s desire to strengthen the midfield following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.
While midfielder Mateo Kovacic signed with City from Chelsea on Tuesday for 25 million pounds ($31.6 million), doubts remain about the future of Bernardo Silva.

