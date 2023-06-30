Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

With the signing of Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli have joined the ranks of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in securing the services of international stars in deals that make headlines around the world.

The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for the three-time Saudi Pro League champions, who have just returned to the top flight from a season in the second tier. There was already excitement in Jeddah about the coming campaign but the anticipation has moved up a notch with Wednesday’s announcement.

The 31-year-old has experience at the highest levels and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA. That honor came off the back of his starring role for the London club when they became champions of Europe that year. He was also in action for Senegal during that time, once again impressing as the Lions of Teranga won the 2021 African Cup of Nations. On the way to that triumph, the former Rennes keeper conceded only two goals in six games, a reminder that he is one of the best around.

So there is no doubt that he arrives in Saudi Arabia as a top-class goalkeeper who has enjoyed major successes for both club and country. It remains to be seen who will take up the coaching reins at Al-Ahli following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, the South African tactician who took the team to promotion, but whoever it is will have the services of a physically imposing shot-stopper, one who loves to come for crosses. He is also more than competent with the ball at his feet.

Goalkeepers do not always grab the headlines when it comes to transfer news but Mendy is a class act and there will be plenty of interest in how he performs.

Al-Ahli are now not only back in the big time in terms of a return to the top tier, but they follow in the recent high-profile footsteps of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in signing big-name, world-class players. The Jeddah club have also been linked with other top-class talents, such as Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech. It remains to be seen what will happen with those prospects but it is sure to be an interesting few months.

It can sometimes be the case that relegation, though painful, can provide a team with an opportunity for rebirth and a chance to rebuild. Al-Ahli will be hoping that is the outcome in this case. With Mendy’s services secured, and others sure to come, the ambitions at the club will be far greater than merely surviving their first season back in the top league.

While fans wait to see who will arrive next, it is perhaps a good time to consider the current quality of shotstoppers at Saudi clubs. Mendy’s arrival undoubtedly raises the standard of goalkeeping in the Kingdom, though in truth it has been improving for a while.

Al-Nassr have Colombian international, and former Arsenal and Napoli keeper, David Ospina. Had he not picked up a serious injury in January, before the halfway point of the season, perhaps Al-Nassr would have finished first instead of second in the league.

But then again, maybe not. After all, Al-Ittihad have a star goalkeeper of their own. Marcelo Grohe broke the league record for clean sheets as the Tigers conceded just 13 goals all season, providing the strongest of foundations for a title triumph.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have Abdullah Al-Mayouf, and Al-Shabab have South Korean Kim Seung-gyu, who had an impressive first season in Riyadh even though his team faded in the final weeks of the campaign.

The presence of Al-Mayouf among such illustrious company is important as it is a rare example of a top Saudi club fielding a Saudi goalkeeper; last season, almost all of the top-flight teams had a foreigner between the sticks. This prompted obvious concerns about what it means for domestic talent.

Mendy is top class and is going to play — you do not sign the 2021 best goalkeeper in the world and leave him on the bench.

Current Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie was part of the Saudi national squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but now the 25-year-old is going to have to compete with one of the best in the world to get some playing time. Or he could move to another club. Either way, he is going to have to work hard to find a way forward.

It can be great for local stars to have the likes of Mendy training alongside them, learn from them and compete with them but things are not going to be easy for homegrown goalies in the short term. The hope is that in the medium term, they will benefit, in the same sort of way that striker Firas Al-Buraikan has blossomed since leaving Al-Nassr in 2021 for Al-Fateh, where he has gotten regular game time and regular goals.

However the season eventually plays out, Mendy’s arrival shows that this new version of Al-Ahli is going to be very different from the one that was relegated in 2022.