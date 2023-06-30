You are here

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Chelsea's Mason Mount after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 26, 2023. Manchester United have agreed a fee of £55 million ($69 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Mount. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

  • Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months
  • Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of an expected busy transfer window for the club
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United have agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further £5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United have been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

Topics: Man United Mason Mount Chelsea

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice
Updated 29 June 2023
AP

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice

  • The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches
MANCHESTER, England: In an offseason when Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have already made moves, Declan Rice is turning into one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.
Arsenal appears to be closing in on a deal worth up to a reported 105 million pounds ($133 million) for the England international, who has been linked with many of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Manchester City, which has also targeted the West Ham midfielder, is not prepared to match that figure, according to a person with knowledge of the Premier League champion’s transfer plans.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
That looks to have left the path clear for Arsenal to make what could be one of the most pivotal signings in English soccer’s top division.
After going head-to-head in last season’s title race, City and Arsenal have been locked in a battle for Rice’s signature since the transfer window opened. Arsenal missed out on the title after leading the standings for most of the season. It might have been a different story if Rice had been in the heart of its midfield.
That is likely what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is banking on after making him a leading target this year.
Ultimately, Arsenal ran out of steam in the title race, winning only three of its last nine games.
The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches. He is set to leave West Ham after leading it to success in the Europa Conference League, the club’s first major trophy in more than 40 years.
Rice is the type of player with the potential to close the gap between Arsenal and City, which won a treble of trophies, including the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.
A move to City would likely push the team even further ahead of its rivals with the addition of another top player, as has been the case in recent years with the signings of Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.
Arsenal’s hierarchy is likely aware of that and is backing a major transfer drive by Arteta after he led the club back into the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Kai Havertz completed his move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($82 million).
Rice, a former Chelsea academy player, has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
It is possible he could still join City, if the Manchester club comes up with more favorable payment terms to Arsenal. West Ham reportedly is not happy with the length of time Arsenal has proposed to pay off the fee.
City’s decision not to be drawn into an auction isn’t a surprise. Despite being one of the world’s richest clubs, thanks to the backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, it has repeatedly refused to go beyond its own valuation of a target.
That was the case with Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly in previous transfer windows. But the move for Rice points to City manager Pep Guardiola’s desire to strengthen the midfield following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.
While midfielder Mateo Kovacic signed with City from Chelsea on Tuesday for 25 million pounds ($31.6 million), doubts remain about the future of Bernardo Silva.

Topics: Declan Rice Arsenal english Premier League

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival

  • Martino, widely known as “Tata,” coached Messi with both the Spanish club and his country’s national team
  • The 60-year-old will take over the team, from interim Javier Morales, once his work documentation has been completed
MIAMI: Inter Miami have appointed former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino to take charge of the Major League Soccer team, setting up a reunion with compatriot Lionel Messi.

Martino, widely known as “Tata,” coached Messi with both the Spanish club and his country’s national team. He was most recently in charge of Mexico and previously worked in MLS with Atlanta United, winning the title in 2018.

Martino’s arrival was widely expected after Miami, rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, fired their English coach Phil Neville.

The 60-year-old will take over the team, from interim Javier Morales, once his work documentation has been completed.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together,” said Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

“Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here,” he added.

Messi said earlier this month that he was joining Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, having opted to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract.

The 60-year-old Martino played for and coached Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, where Messi played as a schoolboy.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said Beckham.

“We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

The South Florida club also expect to complete the signing of another of Martino’s former charges at Barcelona, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and Mas has indicated Miami could bring in as many as five players during the summer transfer window.

Martino has been out of work since his contract with Mexico ended after a disappointing World Cup campaign where El Tri failed to get out of the group stage.

“I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” said Martino.

“The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there,” he said.

Martino made his mark as a coach in Paraguay, leading the national side to the runners-up spot in the 2011 Copa America.

After impressing at Newell’s he had a season in charge of Barca in 2013-14 before taking over the Argentine national side for two years and then joined Atlanta in 2016.

Martino will also be re-united with Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez whose 31 goals in 2018 were crucial to Atlanta’s MLS Cup triumph.

Topics: Inter Miami Gerardo Martino Major League Soccer

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time
Updated 29 June 2023
John Duerden

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

  • The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for a side that have just returned to the top flight after a season in the second tier
  • The 31-year-old has extensive experience at the highest level and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA
With the signing of Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli have joined the ranks of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in securing the services of international stars in deals that make headlines around the world.

The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for the three-time Saudi Pro League champions, who have just returned to the top flight from a season in the second tier. There was already excitement in Jeddah about the coming campaign but the anticipation has moved up a notch with Wednesday’s announcement.

The 31-year-old has experience at the highest levels and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA. That honor came off the back of his starring role for the London club when they became champions of Europe that year. He was also in action for Senegal during that time, once again impressing as the Lions of Teranga won the 2021 African Cup of Nations. On the way to that triumph, the former Rennes keeper conceded only two goals in six games, a reminder that he is one of the best around.

So there is no doubt that he arrives in Saudi Arabia as a top-class goalkeeper who has enjoyed major successes for both club and country. It remains to be seen who will take up the coaching reins at Al-Ahli following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, the South African tactician who took the team to promotion, but whoever it is will have the services of a physically imposing shot-stopper, one who loves to come for crosses. He is also more than competent with the ball at his feet.

Goalkeepers do not always grab the headlines when it comes to transfer news but Mendy is a class act and there will be plenty of interest in how he performs.

Al-Ahli are now not only back in the big time in terms of a return to the top tier, but they follow in the recent high-profile footsteps of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in signing big-name, world-class players. The Jeddah club have also been linked with other top-class talents, such as Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech. It remains to be seen what will happen with those prospects but it is sure to be an interesting few months.

It can sometimes be the case that relegation, though painful, can provide a team with an opportunity for rebirth and a chance to rebuild. Al-Ahli will be hoping that is the outcome in this case. With Mendy’s services secured, and others sure to come, the ambitions at the club will be far greater than merely surviving their first season back in the top league.

While fans wait to see who will arrive next, it is perhaps a good time to consider the current quality of shotstoppers at Saudi clubs. Mendy’s arrival undoubtedly raises the standard of goalkeeping in the Kingdom, though in truth it has been improving for a while.

Al-Nassr have Colombian international, and former Arsenal and Napoli keeper, David Ospina. Had he not picked up a serious injury in January, before the halfway point of the season, perhaps Al-Nassr would have finished first instead of second in the league.

But then again, maybe not. After all, Al-Ittihad have a star goalkeeper of their own. Marcelo Grohe broke the league record for clean sheets as the Tigers conceded just 13 goals all season, providing the strongest of foundations for a title triumph.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have Abdullah Al-Mayouf, and Al-Shabab have South Korean Kim Seung-gyu, who had an impressive first season in Riyadh even though his team faded in the final weeks of the campaign.

The presence of Al-Mayouf among such illustrious company is important as it is a rare example of a top Saudi club fielding a Saudi goalkeeper; last season, almost all of the top-flight teams had a foreigner between the sticks. This prompted obvious concerns about what it means for domestic talent.

Mendy is top class and is going to play — you do not sign the 2021 best goalkeeper in the world and leave him on the bench.

Current Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie was part of the Saudi national squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but now the 25-year-old is going to have to compete with one of the best in the world to get some playing time. Or he could move to another club. Either way, he is going to have to work hard to find a way forward.

It can be great for local stars to have the likes of Mendy training alongside them, learn from them and compete with them but things are not going to be easy for homegrown goalies in the short term. The hope is that in the medium term, they will benefit, in the same sort of way that striker Firas Al-Buraikan has blossomed since leaving Al-Nassr in 2021 for Al-Fateh, where he has gotten regular game time and regular goals.

However the season eventually plays out, Mendy’s arrival shows that this new version of Al-Ahli is going to be very different from the one that was relegated in 2022.

Topics: Edouard Mendy Al-Ahli Saudi Arabia Chelsea

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?

  • The US have won the last two World Cups and the goal is to three-peat. But American dominance in women’s soccer isn’t assured anymore
NEW YORK: Even without a few key players, the US head into the Women’s World Cup with a formidable group of wily veterans and eager newcomers.

The question is, will it be enough for the team to lift international soccer’s most prestigious trophy again?

The US have won the last two World Cups and the goal is to three-peat. But American dominance in women’s soccer isn’t assured anymore.

Teams like England and France have caught up, Germany and Sweden remain strong, and then there’s that rival to the north, Canada, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The growth of women’s soccer globally means greater parity. And that means the US have had to adapt.

“There’s so many leagues around the world that are paying players more, that are playing more often throughout the season, and that are treating players in a professional way that we’ve been fighting for a long time, so I think that that has a lot to do with it,” star forward Alex Morgan said.

The Americans look far different now from what they did four years ago, when they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final and fans in Lyon, France, feted them with chants of “Equal Pay!”

The players did indeed achieve equitable pay with their male counterparts, coming to a historic collective bargaining agreement with US Soccer in 2022. As part of the deal, the men and women on the national teams will split World Cup prize money.

On the field, the team settled for a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago. Afterward, US coach Vlatko Andonovski turned his attention to developing young talent.

Among the youngsters are 18-year-old phenom Alyssa Thompson and up-and-comer Trinity Rodman, the 20-year-old daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

There’s also Sophia Smith, who has made a quick ascent with the national team and with her club, the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Just 22, she was named NWSL Most Valuable Player and US Soccer’s Player of the Year last year.

Smith was left off the roster for the Tokyo Games. Andonovski said it was a tough conversation when he let her know his decision, but he’s been impressed with how she responded.

“She had to face some adversity, she had to face some tough times. I know I’ve had some tough conversations with her, but from every conversation and every moment she just rose above and was better,” Andonovski said. “Every time it seemed like she had a setback or she had a tough moment, she took it as an opportunity to grow and get better and that’s why she’s where she’s at now. She performs very well. We’re very happy with where she’s at, but I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Sophia Smith.”

Two other young players who were also part of Andonovski’s plans for the future, Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson, won’t join the team in Australia and New Zealand because of injuries.

Swanson, 25, was the team’s top scorer this year before she injured the patellar tendon in her left knee during an exhibition match against Ireland in early April.

Macario, 23, tore an ACL last year while playing for the French club Lyon. She tried to recover in time — she was even treated in Qatar at Aspetar, one of the world’s leading orthopedic hospitals — but ultimately time ran out on her return.

Arguably the biggest absence for the US is captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced that a right foot injury suffered in April will keep her out of the World Cup.

Sauerbrunn, 38, has played in three World Cups and three Olympics. She is more than just the anchor of the team’s backline: She led the fight for equal pay and has acted as a moral compass, often speaking out on social justice issues.

The US, who have won four World Cup titles overall, most of any nation, will play in Group E next month, along with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The tournament as a whole kicks off July 20, but the US doesn’t play until July 22 in Auckland against Vietnam.

The Americans will play their group stage matches in New Zealand. Should they top the group, they’ll travel to Sydney for the Round of 16.

There is still also a statement to be made: While the team have won their fight for equality at home, now players are advocating for the movement to go global.

“I’m really proud of being on this national team for the last 12-13 years and fighting for not only ourselves, but for the future of this sport, both in the US and globally,” Morgan said. “And as much as we can support other athletes as well in their fight, we will. I think that all of that combined is going to create just an incredibly special World Cup that people will be talking about for a long time.”

Topics: Women’s World Cup US Women's National Team

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

  • N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window
  • “THE BEST goalkeeper is in our house!” Al-Ahli tweeted. “The fortress are safe”
LONDON: Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli on Wednesday, becoming the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom.
N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Ahli and Chelsea both confirmed the move.
“THE BEST goalkeeper is in our house!” Al-Ahli tweeted. “The fortress are safe.”
Mendy was pictured holding an Al-Ahli shirt, with 2026 on it, likely in reference to the length of his contract.
No financial details were given but media reports said the fee was 17 million pounds ($21.5 million).
Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. The Senegal goalkeeper also lifted the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup the following season.
Chelsea said he would “always have a place in our history for his significant contributions to our 2021 Champions League triumph.
“For that, and for everything else, we are grateful.”
Mendy made 105 appearances in all competitions, but was reduced to back-up keeper last season after Kepa Arrizabalaga established himself as first choice.
It was reported that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to keep Arrizabalaga as his No. 1 keeper.
Mendy is part of an ambitious recruitment drive being carried out by Saudi Arabia this summer and is one of a host of players from Europe’s top leagues to make the move.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December and Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season.
Kante has also joined Saudi champion Al-Ittihad on a free transfer, while Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have signed for Al-Hilal.
More players from Europe are expected to follow during this off-season.

Topics: Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli

