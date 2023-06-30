Saudi Arabia continues distributing Eid Sacrificial meat to Muslims in Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, KSrelief, continued to distribute sacrificial meat to the poor across Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.
In Yemen, the center distributed 291 carcasses in Hadramout governorate, and 200 in Marib Governorate, as part of the KSrelief Adahi Project in Yemen for Eid Al-Adha 2023, which aims to distribute sacrificial meat to the displaced, needy, and people with special needs in Yemen.
In Somalia, KSrelief also inaugurated Adahi project for distributing sacrificial meat in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The total number of animals distributed during the days of Eid Al-Adha reached 3,000 benefiting 72,000 needy, displaced, and drought-affected individuals across Somali regions.
In Sudan more than 1,500 food packages were distributed, benefiting 7,325 people.
How Saudi Arabia’s high-speed railway allows Hajj pilgrims to travel in comfort and style
The Kingdom’s Haramain High-Speed Railway provides seamless connectivity between Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah
Renowned for its modern and comfortable facilities, it offers spacious seating, onboard entertainment and amenities
Updated 30 June 2023
Haifa Alshammari
MAKKAH: For millions of Muslims worldwide, the pilgrimage to Makkah for Hajj used to be arduous. However, Saudi Arabia has established new transport infrastructure to ensure the smoothest possible journey and easier access to the holiest site in Islam.
With approximately 2.5 million pilgrims converging on Makkah, whether from the Red Sea port city of Jeddah or the holy city of Madinah, their focus remains unwavering — completing their pilgrimage.
Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is an obligatory act for physically and financially-able Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. Historically, pilgrims endured weeks or even months of travel on caravans, crossing vast oceans and deserts.
Over the centuries, as civilizations, nations and empires rose and fell, the responsibility for protecting and serving pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah was passed down from one leader to the next.
Today, the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues this tradition, making remarkable progress in the services provided to pilgrims, particularly in terms of technology and transport infrastructure.
A key part of this is the seamless connectivity between the cities of Makkah and Madinah, as well as the holy sites within Makkah. Saudi Arabia has achieved this by ensuring easy accessibility, convenience, and reduced travel times.
Upon arriving in Makkah, Ameera Alnajjar, a pilgrim from Dammam, opted for the simplest and most modern mode of transportation — the Haramain High-Speed Railway, or HHR.
“Taking the train was an excellent choice,” Alnajjar told Arab News. She was particularly impressed by the new train station, reminiscent of an airport, and extremely helpful staff.
The HHR’s 450 km railroad network connects Makkah to Madinah via five stations, including Al-Sulimaniyah in Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City. The majority of pilgrims join the train at either Madinah or Jeddah.
Since its official opening in 2018, HHR trains have reached speeds of up to 300 kph, significantly reducing travel times between the holy cities. What once took more than four hours by car now takes half the time by train.
Similarly, the journey from Jeddah to Makkah, which could take hours due to traffic congestion, is now accomplished in just under an hour by train.
Renowned for its modern and comfortable facilities, the HHR offers spacious seating, onboard entertainment, and various amenities.
“It’s the safest and easiest way to head to Makkah,” Refal Amin, a pilgrim from Mina, told Arab News, emphasizing the remarkable progress compared to her first Hajj two decades ago.
Amin, a private school administrator, said she prefers the HHR over other modes of transport due to its cleanliness, speed, and comfort, comparing it favorably to trains in Europe.
“This is a form of hospitality, in my opinion,” she told Arab News. “Taking care of our pilgrims is part of our Saudi nature. By providing high-quality train systems, we offer our guests a valuable gift.”
Within Makkah’s holy sites, the Mashair Train, known as the Makkah Metro, plays a vital role in transporting pilgrims between the sacred sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah during Hajj, mitigating traffic congestion.
The 18 km railroad accommodates thousands of pilgrims every hour. Since its launch in 2010, the design and functionality of the Mashair Train has focused on facilitating the movement of pilgrims, reducing congestion during boarding and disembarking.
The network, which offers multiple spacious carriages and frequent departures, incorporates modern facilities and technologies such as comfortable seating and air conditioning, enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience.
In 2022, Mashair Train transported approximately 70,000 pilgrims between Mina and Arafat every hour, at a rate of 3,000 pilgrims per trip, with a total of 2.35 million pilgrims throughout the season.
Both the HHR and Mashair Train operate under Saudi Arabian Railways, which has increased the number of HHR journeys for Hajj, offering more than 3,400 trips and over 1.5 million seats serving all stations between Makkah and Madinah, totaling 126 daily trips.
Decoder
Haramain Railway & Mashair Train
Saudi Arabia's Haramain railway is often confused with the Mashair Train.
The Haramain Haramain High-Speed Railway, officially opened in 2018, is a 450-km railroad network connecting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah via five stations, including the Jeddah airport.
The Mashair Train, also known as the Makkah Metro, is an 18-km railroad connecting Makkah’s holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah during Hajj.
Both networks operate under Saudi Arabian Railways. What once took more than four hours by car between Makkah and Madinah now takes half the time by train.
Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with Kuwaiti counterpart
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during which he congratulated him on the Eid Al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
During the call, they exchanged greetings on the Muslim holiday, which began on Wednesday, and called for more prosperity for their two countries and the Islamic nation.
The Kuwaiti crown prince congratulated the Kingdom’s leadership for the successful organization of this year’s Hajj season.
Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed expressed his congratulations to Sheikh Mishaal on the formation of the new Kuwaiti government and wishes for success.
Bahrain’s king congratulates Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Bahrain’s King Hamad sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on the success and organization of this year’s Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
King Hamad praised the outstanding efforts led by the Saudi king and his government to accommodate pilgrims and provide them with the best services to perform Hajj rituals with comfort, ease, and safety.
King Hamad also commended the ongoing expansion projects of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the development of new services, and the use of advanced technology throughout the Holy Sites to meet the needs of pilgrims.
The Bahraini king congratulated pilgrims on the completion of the annual Muslim pilgrimage, and extended his best wishes to King Salman and to Saudi Arabia for further progress and prosperity under his leadership.
Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad also sent two cables of congratulations to King Salman and his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Salman on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
The untold heroism of Saudi Red Crescent Authority
High-tech Tuwaiq bus delivers important help to Hajj pilgrims
Updated 30 June 2023
Lama Alhamawi — Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub
JAMARAT: The dedicated team from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority — comprising doctors, paramedics, and medical specialists — stands prepared in the intense summer heat, armed with its medical equipment. Its personnel are ready to address any medical issues that pilgrims may encounter during their Hajj journey.
Mohammed Tarraf, the authority’s paramedic team leader, told Arab News: “I am very happy to be able to help the people in Hajj, and I am very proud to (have) the chance to help them.”
Tarraf, an experienced paramedic, has been serving during Hajj for three years. Utilizing his wealth of experience, he takes charge of a team of 14 individuals during each shift in Jamarat.
Tarraf said it was important for him and his team to be present during Hajj. Their priority is to deliver top-notch medical care to the pilgrims, ensuring their well-being throughout the journey.
He quoted a line in the Qur’an to refer to his passion for saving the lives of pilgrims, saying: “And whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved the lives of all mankind.”
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority team is honored at serving the pilgrims’ pivotal Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah this year.
HIGHLIGHT
Equipped with advanced equipment and a specialized medical bus, the team works tirelessly in rotating shifts across the holy sites, ensuring the well-being of the pilgrims and upholding the spirit of the Hajj.
With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Hajj season has witnessed a significant increase in the number of pilgrims. It is the largest attendance since 2019, with over 1.8 million pilgrims in the sacred city of Makkah to partake in the pilgrimage.
According to a recent statistic on its Twitter page, as of the 10th day of Dul Hijjah on Wednesday, the authority had received a total of 9,531 calls.
It said that 293 of those had come from within the Grand Mosque; 2,125 from Makkah; and 7,113 from sacred sites such as Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina, and Jamarat.
According to the authority, within Arafat and Muzdalifah there were 27 ambulatory centers, 286 specialized teams, and more than 560 health practitioner volunteers ready to treat pilgrims.
The professionals of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority have been tirelessly working in rotating 12-hour shifts across various areas of the sacred sites.
Their efforts align with the movement of pilgrims as they progress through the different stages of their pilgrimage.
Tarraf said: “There are other teams arriving during the mornings and the nights.”
He explained that his colleagues had undergone specialized training to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle any potential medical emergencies.
The head paramedic allowed Arab News to inspect the authority’s Tuwaiq medical bus, which is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with 10 medical beds specifically designed to help in the treatment of victims during situations of “massive or multiple casualties.”
The bus has been used during Hajj to help pilgrims suffering from heatstroke, along with other complaints.
Tarraf told Arab News: “We saw many patients during Hajj, including some with abdominal pain, heatstroke, and general body weakness.
“(Our duty) is to provide first aid for the patient, and if the patient needs any medications or any interventions, we have doctors here and specialists for that.”
One of the doctors working with Tarraf’s team was Dr. Mohammed Al-Zubair.
Focusing on the bus, Al-Zubair said: “We have lots of equipment. One item is an amazing device called Lifepak 15 that can monitor vital signs like pulse, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure.
“The device can also support patients with bradycardia, tachycardia, and arrhythmia.
“It is an amazing device and we use it to help patients and pilgrims.”
Fawaz bin Ali Al-Dahas, a former director general of the Makkah History Center, said: “Uthman bin Affan was the first to order the construction of a portico, and it was called the Ottoman portico”
Updated 30 June 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The porticoes of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, with their Islamic architectural motifs and inscriptions of verses from the Qur’an, have a history that dates back to the time of Uthman bin Affan, the third caliph who led the Muslims after the death of the Prophet Muhammad.
Known as “riwaq” in the Arabic language, the porticoes or arcades are structures built as entrances that usually open into courtyards. The word “riwaq” was first used to refer to the structure that surrounds the circumambulation area of the Kaaba.
The porticoes surrounding the Holy Kaaba were not part of the original design.
Fawaz bin Ali Al-Dahas, a former director general of the Makkah History Center, said: “Uthman bin Affan was the first to order the construction of a portico, and it was called the Ottoman portico.”
This was later expanded during the Abbasid caliphate in the 8th century. The modifications included the addition of elaborate mosaics and inscriptions that remain to this day.
There was no further expansion of the portico until the foundation of the Saudi state under King Abdulaziz.
“During King Abdulaziz’s reign, there was an expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and the king wanted to do the same at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, but he died before that could happen,” Al-Dahas said.
The first Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque happened during the reigns of King Saud, King Faisal and King Khalid, and included the reconstruction of the Ottoman portico.
The second Saudi expansion began in 1988, with King Fahd laying the foundation stone.
BACKGROUND
• The first Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque happened during the reigns of King Saud, King Faisal and King Khalid, and included the reconstruction of the Ottoman portico.
• During King Abdullah’s reign, the Grand Mosque underwent the largest expansion in its history, increasing its total capacity and expanding the courtyard around the Kaaba.
During his reign, large courtyards surrounding the mosque were built and paved with heat-resistant marble. The Safa and Marwa area was expanded to facilitate the movement of those performing the Sa’ee — an integral part of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage — and a bridge was built to connect the roof of the mosque to Al-Raquba area.
During King Abdullah’s reign, the Grand Mosque underwent the largest expansion in its history, increasing its total capacity and expanding the courtyard around the Kaaba.
King Salman has since launched five initiatives as part of a plan for the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque. These include the expansion of the main building and courtyards, a pedestrian tunnel project and a central service station project.
As a result of the many expansion projects since the creation of the Saudi state, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announced in May that the Ottoman portico would be renamed the Saudi portico.
“The Saudi portico will be complementary to the Ottoman portico, with its distinction in a larger area that the Grand Mosque has never seen before,” Al-Sudais said.
The Saudi portico provides a wider space for worshipers with its high-quality engineering standards and is characterized by the availability of technical services, sound and lighting systems, and a faith-based environment for visitors to the mosque.