US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump

US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington D.C. (Reuters/File Photo)
US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump

US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
WASHINGTON D.C.: A US State Department report on Friday criticized the handling of the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw troops had “serious consequences for the viability” and security of the former US-backed government.
Adverse findings in the report also reflected on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without naming him. They included the department’s failure to expand its crisis-management task force as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the lack of a senior diplomat “to oversee all elements of the crisis response.”
“Naming a 7th floor principal ... would have improved coordination across different lines of effort,” said the report, referring to the State Department’s top floor where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices.
The review, and a similar Pentagon study, contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the State Department review’s critical findings were not reflected in the White House report.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for former president Trump also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US pullout and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reduction rounds by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US forces.
“I can’t speak to that internal coordination piece and how the administration settled on the core conclusions that it presented” in April, a senior State Department official said.
WITHDRAWAL AFTER 20 YEARS
The UStroop pullout and evacuation of US and allied officials, citizens and Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways.
An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 US servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate.
The State Department released 24 pages of a 85-page After Action Report — the rest remained classified — on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of backing successive Kabul governments against the Taliban.
It praised the performance of American embassy personnel working under difficult conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced security because of the US troop drawdown, whose speed “compounded the difficulties the department faced.”
Some 125,000 people, including nearly 6,000 Americans, were flown out of Kabul before the last US soldiers departed on Aug. 30, 2021, as the Taliban consolidated their grip on Kabul after the US-backed government fled.
“The decisions of both President Trump and President Biden to end the US military mission in Afghanistan had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security,” said the review.
While those decisions were outside its scope, the review said that “during both administrations there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly those might follow.”
The review said State Department planning for the evacuation “was hindered” because it was “unclear” which senior official “had the lead.”
Senior administration officials also failed to make “clear decisions regarding the universe of at-risk Afghans” to be included in the evacuation by the time it started nor had they determined where Afghan evacuees would be taken, it said.
Preparation and planning “were inhibited” by the Biden administration’s reluctance to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government “and thus contribute to its collapse,” the review found.
“The complicated Department task force structure that was created when the evacuation began proved confusing to many participants, and knowledge management and communication among and across various lines of effort was problematic,” it said.

Lelia Mezher

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killing of Nahel M. on Tuesday as “inexplicable” and “inexcusable”
  • The shooting has revived the debate in France about whether or not police officers should be allowed to carry firearms
PARIS: The bullet could have been aimed a tire to immobilize the illegally driven vehicle. Instead, it pierced the chest of a 17-year-old boy. That was how Nahel M. was killed on Tuesday, shot dead by a French police officer who was trying to make him comply.

Nahel, who was stopped by officers for driving a vehicle without a license, was killed at around 8:15 a.m. on June 27 near Nelson Mandela Square in Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine, in the French capital, Paris.

His mother, Mounia M., a healthcare professional, said she said goodbye to her son that morning to go to work, the same as any other day. “We left at the same time,” she told the French media.

Footage of the shooting, which has been verified by media outlets including Le Monde, showed two police officers standing at the driver’s side of the vehicle, one of them aiming his firearm at the driver.

When the car suddenly pulled away, the officer opened fire, hitting the driver in the chest. The video, which quickly went viral, disproved earlier police claims that the vehicle was heading toward the two officers with the intention of hitting them.

As the footage spread on Tuesday, residents of Nanterre and other nearby areas took to the streets to condemn the shooting and the apparent attempt by police to cover up what really happened.

Youth watch a street with burning tyres in Bordeaux, south-western France. (AFP)

According to a figures released by French authorities on Wednesday morning, 31 arrests were made overnight during clashes between police and residents of Nanterre, Asnieres, Colombes, Clichy-sous-Bois and Mantes-la-Jolie.

The next day, as he attempted to calm the unrest, French President Emmanuel Macron described the shooting as “inexplicable” and “inexcusable.”

Speaking during a visit to Marseille, he said that “nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young person,” as he cited the “emotion of the entire nation” and expressed “respect and affection” for Nahel’s family.

Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, described the footage of the shooting as “extremely shocking” and expressed his desire to discover “the whole truth about what happened and, while respecting the time of justice, as quickly as possible.”

At the National Assembly, deputies paused during parliamentary business to observe a minute’s silence as a tribute to Nahel.

The shooting has revived the debate in France about whether or not police officers should be armed. A law allowing them to carry firearms was adopted in February 2017 in response to the shooting of four officers in Viry-Chatillon in October 2016.

Police officers clash with protesters in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. (AFP)

Since then, officers have been permitted, under Article 435-1 of the Internal Security Code, to use firearms “in cases of absolute necessity and strictly proportionate manner,” especially in the case of a refusal to comply when a driver “is likely to commit … attacks on their life or that of third parties.”

Given the footage of Nahel’s killing, the officers involved have been criticized for not responding to the incident in a “strictly proportionate manner,” and face accusations of excessive use of force, a culture of impunity, and even claims of racism.

In an interview with TV channel France 5, Nahel’s mother, Mounia, accused the officer who killed her son of targeting the teenager because of his race, and called for him to receive a stiff prison sentence. However, she stopped short of condemning the French police service as a whole.

“I don’t blame the police,” she said. “I blame one person, the one who took my son’s life. He had no right to kill my son. To hit him or get him out, yes, but not with a bullet. It’s the fault of one man, not a system.

“He saw the face of an Arab, of a young boy, and he wanted to take his life away from him … I expect him to pay for my son’s pain, for the punishment to match my pain. He killed my son. He killed me,” she added, pleading for “truly firm justice, not six months and then he’s out.”

Several public figures, including Marseille-based rap artists Jul and SCH, reacted to Nahel’s death on social media. On Wednesday, SCH tweeted his “full support” for Nahel’s loved ones and “our neighborhoods.”

Rohff, also a rapper, tweeted: “Lack of a license or a refusal to comply should not allow a police officer who is not in danger to commit murder in public.”

On Wednesday morning, Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, expressed his anger, describing the incident as “unacceptable.”

In a message posted on Twitter, he wrote: “My heart aches for my France.”

French actor Omar Sy, star of the Netflix TV series “Lupin,” tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Nahel, who died at 17 … killed by a police officer in Nanterre. May a proper justice honor the memory of this child.”

Far from fizzling out, the violent unrest that began on Tuesday night continued into Wednesday. Before 10pm, the situation was calm in Nanterre. As it was the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, men, women and children dressed in festive attire could be seen out and about in the capital of Hauts-de-Seine.

After nightfall, however, young people dressed in black, their faces concealed by hoods or scarves, spilled onto the streets. The first skirmishes broke out in the Vieux-Pont neighborhood, where at least two cars were set on fire.

A pedestrian takes an image as she walks by burnt vehicles on a street in Lyon, south-eastern France. (AFP)

The heart of the riots was in the Pablo Picasso neighborhood, a maze of winding alleys around the famous Nuage Towers, built in the 1970s. Clashes also took place throughout Ile-de-France, with thick black smoke and exploding fireworks visible from the A86 highway. About 2,000 police officers were mobilized to bring the riot under control.

On Thursday, the police officer who fired the fatal shot was charged with voluntary manslaughter and taken into custody, according to the prosecutor’s office. His arrest was not enough to prevent further unrest.

Nahel’s mother, Mounia, called on residents to join a “White March” for Nahel at the place where he died. More than 6,000 people turned out, with shouts of “justice for Nahel” and “never again” ringing out among the crowd.

The march started peacefully but soon descended into violence, with further clashes between protesters and riot police. At least 421 arrests were made across France overnight, including 242 in the Paris region alone.

By Friday, the public outrage had spread to Lille, Marseille and Bordeaux, as well as Paris and its suburbs, along with several smaller towns where such disturbances are rare, including Denain near Roubaix, a town of about 20,000 inhabitants. There were violent clashes and major acts of vandalism in all these places.

Yannick Landraud, a union representative for Police Alliance 75, said that protesters had fired projectiles at riot police “from close range,” injuring several officers.

Although there is growing support for a more robust crackdown on the rioters, Landraud cautioned against declaring a state of emergency too soon on the grounds that it might not be respected and could give the impression the state had failed.

“And what will come next?” he asked. “It won’t stop. They are in a pattern where they will gather every night … To what level of violence will we escalate?”

A municipal employee walks past broken windows of The Coliseum of Roubaix Theatre in Roubaix, northern France. (AFP)

Nahel’s funeral is due to take place on Saturday and further unrest was expected. During a crisis meeting on Friday, the second in 24 hours, Macron showed resolve in the face of the intense public pressure. After denouncing what he called the “unacceptable exploitation of the death of a teenager” by some groups among the rioters, he announced the deployment of “additional resources” by the Ministry of the Interior.

He also called on “all parents to take responsibility” for their children and to refuse to allow them to join the rioters. Local precautions have also been taken, including the early closure of all public transportation services.

For now, it seems, Macron recognizes the need to tread a fine line and strike a delicate balance between firmness and compassion, security and understanding, and the need for peace — but also justice for Nahel.
 

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
Arab News

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye's earthquake-hit areas

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
  • Finance will help restore healthcare services and rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure in 11 provinces
LONDON: The World Bank has approved $1 billion in financing to Turkiye for the rehabilitation of rural homes and key public services in earthquake-affected areas.

The World Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that the Turkiye Earthquake Resilience and Reconstruction Project will help restore healthcare services and rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure.

The project seeks to help 11 provinces worst hit by the earthquake and home to almost 14 million people.

According to the Turkish News Agency, Humberto Lopez, the bank’s country director for Turkiye, expressed the institution’s commitment to stand by Turkiye, offering its expertise and experience in disaster risk management and post-disaster rehabilitation.

The bank also announced a $450 million effort to help avoid closure and retain employment in viable micro, small, and medium-sized businesses affected by the economic impact of the earthquake. 

The project’s goal is to help viable SMEs in the 11 earthquake-affected regions maintain and expand their businesses.
 

Messi team’s Eid message sends waves of pride across Bangladesh

A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.
A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.
Messi team’s Eid message sends waves of pride across Bangladesh

A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.
  • Bangladesh’s support for Argentina made international headlines during Qatar World Cup
  • Diego Maradona turned cricket-mad Bangladeshis into Argentine football fans in the 1980s
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: As they woke up to observe the second of Islam’s most important holidays, Bangladeshi football fans saw a photo of Argentinian captain Lionel Messi, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and forward Angel Di Maria with the words: “Eid Mubarak to all our friends in Bangladesh.”  

Posted on the official Twitter account of the Argentinian national football team on Eid Al-Adha, the wishes from the Argentine Football Association immediately went viral and drew gratitude from Bangladeshis, whose love for La Albiceleste had a special display during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.  

With the outpouring of Bangladeshi support for Messi’s team becoming an international sensation and leading to the reopening of the Argentinian Embassy in Dhaka in February, it came as no surprise that the Eid wishes from La Albiceleste represented a special gesture not just for football fans, but for all.

Eid Al-Adha wishes for Bangladeshis posted by the Argentinian national football team on its official Twitter account on June 28. (Supplied)

“It’s a matter of great recognition and respect for us. Since we have a special place in our hearts for Latin American football, now they reciprocated this love through Eid greetings,” Mohammed Aslam, former captain of the Bangladesh national football team, told Arab News.

“It’s a great moment for our football fans as well as the people of Bangladesh.”

For Rebeka Sultana Merry, a college teacher in Jamalpur, the fact that Argentinians remembered Bangladeshis on their religious holiday was also something to cherish as it showed that the affection was mutual.

“During the Qatar World Cup, our football fans showed their utmost love for the Argentina team, and now the whole world knows that after Argentina, Bangladesh is their second largest fan base,” she said.

“It’s a matter of great joy that the Argentine Football Association remembered us on this auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha. We feel proud of that. This sort of exchange of greetings will further strengthen the ties.”

When Argentina played the 2022 World Cup matches, hundreds of thousands of fans in the Muslim-majority South Asian country gathered in the team’s sky blue and white jerseys to watch matches on giant screens at key squares, roads and football grounds.

But Bangladeshi love for Argentine football is not new. It dates back to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico when Argentina won the tournament with a historic performance of its then-captain, Diego Maradona.

It was Maradona, the player widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the sport, who turned cricket-mad Bangladeshis into Argentine football fans.

“He was above everyone. He won the hearts of our football fans and became a popular name in every household across our country,” said Aslam who captained Bangladesh’s team in the 1980s.

“Maradona proved that football is art. After the World Cup of 1986, our football fans hung his posters in their living rooms. He was an icon.”

For decades, no other football player has charmed Bangladeshis like Maradona, until Messi came to the stage.

“I grew up watching the magical football skills of Messi. For Maradona and Messi, I will love Argentina forever,” said Shahriar Sourov, a 15-year-old fan and aspiring football player from Dhaka.

“On Eid day, it was a big surprise for me to see my football hero Messi greeting us. It was exciting as team Messi remembered us. It seems that the bond between the football fans from two different parts of the world will remain forever. It’s a kind of brotherhood.”

 

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy
Ellie Aben

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy
  • Marcos won last year’s elections by a landslide
  • In contrast to his predecessor’s pro-China stance, he has pursued closer ties with US
MANILA: As Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked his first year as president of the Philippines on Friday, Filipinos ranked his changes in foreign policy as his biggest success so far, particularly the way he has defended national interests in the South China Sea against Beijing.

The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, the 65-year-old won last year’s elections by a landslide, campaigning on a vision of national unity and portraying himself as a candidate for change, promising happiness to the country’s 110 million residents, many of whom were weary after years of political polarization under his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

He was sworn in on June 30, 2022, and after just 12 months of his six-year presidential term he has already shifted away from Duterte’s foreign policy by pursuing warmer relations with the US and taking a tougher stance against Chinese claims over the disputed South China Sea.

Navigating increasing tensions in the maritime region, where China’s presence infringes on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zones, has been seen by Filipinos — both those who voted for Marcos and those who did not — as his major achievement so far.

“He seems to know the issues confronting the country in the area of foreign relations well, including the South China Sea, and he knows how to address them, or is working to address them. He’s resolute while maintaining the country’s good standing with other states,” said Reynaldo Palacios, a 52-year-old factory worker from Marikina city in Metro Manila, the National Capital Region.

“Defense is the area where he has gained the most,” he continued. “He has reinvigorated the country’s relations with other states — the West especially; something that was moribund during the time of his predecessor.”

Under Duterte’s administration, relations with the US had markedly deteriorated, but Marcos has expanded America’s access to Philippine military bases under a decades-long security alliance that obliges the two countries to defend each other’s territory in case of attack by a third party.

That move, made in February, enabled US troops to increase their footprint in the country and also gave them an entry point to the South China Sea.

Marcos has also strengthened defense ties with two other regional allies of the US — Japan and Australia.

For businessman and publisher Monsi Serrano, these developments in foreign policy came as a positive surprise, especially with regard to the Philippine portion of the South China Sea — one of the world’s most heavily trafficked waterways.

Marcos’ protection of Philippine interests in the maritime region has been “admirable,” Serrano said, adding: “China lost its grip. (Marcos has given) a clear and consistent message that we will not allow our territory to be given away — not even an inch of it.”

Jose Villafuerte, a civil servant in Pangasinan province, was also positive about the achievements of the Marcos administration so far.

“He has a firmer command of his policies, does not micromanage, and will not act on a whim,” he said, referring to Duterte’s often controversial and violent rhetoric. “I’m a bit more optimistic than under the former president ... (Marcos) undid in one year the massively pro-China stance of his predecessor.”

Despite his successes, there are still a number of issues for the president to address as he marks his first year in office. He told reporters, “We are still fighting with inflation,” which he described as “one of the biggest problems” facing the country, but stressed: “We are doing everything we can so that our people will not suffer too much.”

Inflation reached a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January, driven largely by global increases in food prices following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Inflation has become a way of life,” said Angel Cho, a university teacher in Cavite province, adding that she was hopeful Marcos will deliver on his promises.

“Some of his appointments in budget and management and in finance are seasoned economists, whom we really need right now to overcome this economic crisis,” she said.

 

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
Arab News

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as 'disappointing', says country is 'safe'

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
  • Suella Braverman said UK government ‘will do whatever it takes, for the British people, to stop the boats’
  • She said they would appeal the Court of Appeal's ruling
LONDON: Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is known for her hard-line rhetoric about migrants, called a court ruling issued Thursday that blocks its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda “disappointing” and said the central country was “safe.”

A British court ruled that a UK government plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, delivering a blow to the Conservative administration’s pledge to stop migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel.

“The decision today, as I’ve said, is disappointing,” she told reporters. “We respectfully disagree with the court judgment, but it’s important to note that there are some elements upon which we were successful in the decision and that actually Rwanda we believe is a safe country.”

In a split two-to-one ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants from any country could be sent.

Braverman said that the existing asylum system “incentivizes mass flows of economic migration into Europe, lining the pockets of people smugglers and turning our seas into graveyards, all in the name of a phony humanitarianism.”

Earlier, she told Parliament that “two of the judges were of the view that there were deficiencies in the Rwandan asylum system that risked there being a breach of article 3 of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights).”

She added that “their concerns were not that conditions in Rwanda would be unsafe, but that there was a possibility that they could be returned to other countries from Rwanda where they may suffer ill treatment.”

She also said that her government “will do whatever it takes, for the British people, to stop the boats,” adding that they would appeal the court’s decision.

“We maintain a high level of confidence in the lawfulness of the policy, we are committed to delivering it and we’re committed to working in partnership with Rwanda,” Braverman said.

The UK and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago that some migrants who arrive in the UK as stowaways or in small boats would be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the East African country rather than return to Britain.

The UK government argues that the policy will smash the business model of criminal gangs that ferry migrants on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Under an initial 140 million pound ($177 million) deal struck last year, Britain planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrive on its shores a distance of more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to the East African country, but no one has yet been deported there.

The appeal court ruled deficiencies in Rwanda’s asylum system meant there were substantial grounds for believing that those sent there would be returned to their home nations where they face “persecution or other inhumane treatment.”
“The result is that the High Court’s decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful,” Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett said.
Burnett himself disagreed with the other two judges, a fact highlighted by Sunak. However, even if the government were to be successful with an appeal to the UK’s top court, deportation flights are very unlikely to begin this year.
Britain’s High Court ruled in December that the policy is legal and doesn’t breach Britain’s obligations under the UN Refugee Convention or other international agreements.

But the court allowed a group of claimants, who include asylum-seekers from Iraq, Iran and Syria facing deportation under the government plan, to challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.

Tackling asylum claims has become a political headache for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative government in London, which promised to “take back control” of the country’s borders after the UK left the EU.

Sunak said the government would appeal to the UK’s top court after its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed unlawful, a major blow to his pledge to stop asylum seekers arriving in small boats.

(With Agencies)

