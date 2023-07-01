You are here

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women's tennis tour for possible business

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
Women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited the country with some players in February as part of the evaluation process. (File/AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women's tennis tour for possible business

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
  • Simon: I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations
  • The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

 LONDON: Like other sports, women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. And while holding a tournament there is not imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country with some players in February as part of the evaluation process.

“It’s a very difficult and very challenging topic that’s being, obviously, measured by many, many different groups right now,” Simon said at an event in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the meeting that led to the founding of the WTA.

“I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations. We’ll continue to have conversations,” Simon said.

Simon’s comments came a few days after the St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA announced it was setting up a “pathway to equal prize money” so women earn the same as men at certain tournaments by 2027 and others by 2033. Simon said Tuesday additional money would come from incremental boosts by the events themselves and from revenue projected to arrive from broadcast, data and sponsorship rights via WTA Ventures, the tour’s commercial enterprise that launched in March.

“I’m not saying that Saudi is a place we should be doing business with or not yet. It’s still being evaluated,” he said Friday.

The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund. The PGA Tour, European tour and the fund, which backed the LIV Golf series, said on June 6 they would combine their commercial businesses. Saudi soccer clubs have been bringing in top players from Europe.

Billie Jean King, the International Tennis Hall of Fame member and equal rights champion, said during a panel discussion at Friday’s event: “I’m a huge believer in engagement. I don’t think you really change unless you engage. ... How are we going to change things if we don’t engage?”

Topics: WTA Steve Simon PIF

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
  • Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday
  • Bad Homburg Open is a warmup for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Three times a French Open winner on clay and once a US Open winner on the New York hard courts, Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova’s serve to love three times. It was Swiatek’s 10th consecutive win, following on from her successful title defense at the French Open.

“I wouldn’t even call myself close to being an expert on grass but I’m making progress,” she said.

Standing between Swiatek and a first grass final is Lucia Bronzetti after the Italian won her quarterfinal match, 6-4, 6-3, against Varvara Gracheva, the Russia-born player who was playing her first tournament since switching allegiance to France.

The Bad Homburg Open is a warmup for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She was the junior Wimbledon champion in 2018.

“Hopefully I’m going to be able to play like that for the next three weeks,” Swiatek said. Wimbledon main-draw play starts Monday.

American player Emma Navarro faces either Liudmila Samsonova or Katerina Siniakova in the second semifinal match.

Navarro was losing 7-6 (2), 1-1 to Rebeka Masarova when Masarova retired after jarring her left knee while stretching for the ball. Their match had earlier been interrupted for a rain delay after just four points had been played in the first game.

“It’s not a fun way to win a match and I feel very bad for (Masarova) and I wish her a speedy recovery,” Navarro said.

Samsonova’s match with Siniakova was suspended until Friday as the light faded before a deciding set could be played. Siniakova took the first set 7-5 and Samsonova the second 6-4.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Anna Blinkova WTA

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
  • It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season
  • Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over grasscourt specialist Tatjana Maria on Monday.

Swiatek, making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks before, took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set.

But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next and lost only two more games for the rest of the match, wrapping up the win in 1 hour, 52 minutes.

It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.

“At the beginning it was tricky,” Swiatek said. “But I’m pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing.”

Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title. She’s yet to make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The top-ranked Polish player next faces Jil Teichmann in the second round. The Swiss player rallied to beat Claire Liu of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fellow American Emma Navarro eased to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Argentine Nadia Podoroska for a second-round meeting with Alizé Cornet of France.

Also, the fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif edged Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 for her first main-draw win on grass.

Katerina Siniakova defeated the seventh-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4, and Bianca Andreescu edged Sonay Kartal of Britain 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

There were wins, too,for Canadian Leylah Fernandez, Czech player Linda Noskova, France;s Varvara Gracheva and Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Topics: Bad Homburg Open Iga Swiatek WTA Tour WTA

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

Alcaraz wins Queen's Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
  • It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon
  • Alcaraz: It means a lot to have my name on the trophy
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

LONDON: After picking up his first grass-court title on Sunday and reclaiming the top ranking, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz says he sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon next month.

Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen’s Club Championships final.

It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon.

This year at Wimbledon could be a different matter, however.

The victory saw the 20-year-old Spaniard move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the US Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian’s crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year.

“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favorites to win Wimbledon.

“I have to get more experience on grass ... But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon.”

In his first match at Queen’s, Alcaraz needed a third-set tiebreaker to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week went on he grew in confidence on the surface.

However, Alcaraz knows he will have to improve still further to oust Djokovic from his throne.

“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together),” Alcaraz said. “What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious.

“But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.”

Playing his first final on grass, Alcaraz had to save two break points against De Minaur in the eighth game of the first set, broke in the next game and then served out for the set.

Alcaraz won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur double-faulted, and sealed the title on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”

Wimbledon starts July 3.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Queen’s Club Championships ATP

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

Tsitsipas says 'uneducated' Kyrgios remarks 'misinterpreted'

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’
  • The world number five also told Netflix's Break Point series that Kyrgios brought "an NBA basketball attitude" to tennis
  • The remarks were recorded at Wimbledon last year after the two men fought out a controversial third round tie
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday denied making racist comments over bitter rival Nick Kyrgios, claiming his remarks that the Australian firebrand played “uneducated” tennis have been “misinterpreted.”
The world number five also told Netflix’s Break Point series that Kyrgios brought “an NBA basketball attitude” to tennis.
The remarks were recorded at Wimbledon last year after the two men fought out a controversial third round tie in which Tsitsipas claimed Kyrgios should have been defaulted for hitting the ball into the crowd.
Kyrgios, who won the match and went on to finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the final, said Tsitispas had “serious issues” after the Greek described him as “evil” and a “bully.”
On Saturday, Tsitispas hit back at claims on social media that his latest comments about Kyrgios were racist.
“It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios, labelling him as uneducated and accusing him of bringing a basketball mentality into tennis, insinuating racism where none exists,” Tsitsipas wrote on Facebook.
“I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention.
“My previous remarks regarding Nick Kyrgios were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities. Instead, I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball.
“It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities.”
Tsitsipas added: “I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused. Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have.”
The 28-year-old Australian shrugged off the controversy.
“It was a very heated battle — sometimes as players we go into these press conferences without digesting the match.
“We’ve had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis. We are all good @steftsitsipas,” Kyrgios tweeted.
Both Tsitsipas and Kyrgios were due to play at the Mallorca Open next week but the Australian pulled out on Saturday with a knee injury.

Topics: Nick Kyrgios Stefanos Tsitsipas Netflix racist comments

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen's Club

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
  • The Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London
  • Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz reached his first quarterfinal on grass as the world No. 2 crushed Jiri Lehecka in the Wimbledon warmup event at Queen’s Club on Thursday.

Alcaraz is competing at Queen’s for the first time and the Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London.

The 20-year-old routed Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 as he improved on a labored first round win over Arthur Rinderknech.

Alcaraz won the US Open last year and reached the French Open semifinals earlier in June, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic on the Paris clay.

Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time, with the All England Club tournament starting on July 3.

“I’ll enjoy my first quarterfinal, it’s a beautiful place to play and I’m enjoying every second here,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s more practice and I am happy getting experience on grass. After this match the expectation changes. I think I’m ready to get a good result on grass.”

Top seeded Alcaraz will face former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Friday after the Bulgarian defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5.

Andy Murray’s first round conqueror Alex De Minaur defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against France’s Adrian Mannarino, who beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 76 (9/7).

British No.1 Cameron Norrie meets American Sebastian Korda in the last eight.

Norrie will have plenty of attention as the last Briton in the tournament, but the 27-year-old says he would not enjoy the unrelenting spotlight of the recent Netflix tennis documentary Break Point.

Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Fritz were among the players followed by the Break Point cameras.

“For me it’s more important to keep training as hard as I can and to be known for being a tennis player and a good competitor,” Norrie said.

The former Wimbledon semifinalist added: “I think it’s a big distraction having the cameraman there full time.

“I probably wouldn’t do it, but that’s me right now. I can understand why some players fancy it and why they are choosing the players that they are.”

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz

