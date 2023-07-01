You are here

  • Home
  • VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens

VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens

VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during the second half of an NBA game against the Washington Wizards on March 2, 2023. On Friday, VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Houston Rockets. (AP/File Photo))
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9cta

Updated 01 July 2023
AP

VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens

VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens
  • Irving and Luka Doncic are going to try again together in Dallas
  • Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast and free-spending start — with roughly $1.5 billion in deals getting struck in about the first three hours alone
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Fred VanVleet bet on himself, and the Houston Rockets are the beneficiaries.

On an opening night of free agency where most big names — Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Kyle Kuzma and more — stayed put, VanVleet is headed to a new home. He agreed to a three-year deal Friday with the Rockets that’ll pay him about $130 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

ESPN first reported the agreement between VanVleet and the Rockets.

VanVleet — who famously uses the phrase “bet on yourself” to describe his career trajectory from undrafted player to NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors — will make about $525,000 per game over the next three seasons.

That nearly matches what he made as a rookie in Toronto, total — about $550,000.

“Love seeing guys getting paid,” Boston star Jayson Tatum tweeted.

And a whole bunch of them did on Friday night — with more to come.

Irving and Luka Doncic are going to try again together in Dallas. Green is going to chase more championships with Stephen Curry in Golden State, just like Middleton is alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

And Jerami Grant is staying put in Portland, for serious money. All those decisions came quickly Friday night as free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast and free-spending start — with roughly $1.5 billion in deals getting struck in about the first three hours alone.

Irving agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal to remain with the Mavericks, who acquired him in a splashy move in February but sputtered down the stretch and missed the playoffs. A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, the deal taking quite possibly the biggest name in free agency off the board.

The Mavs had made clear that keeping Irving was their top priority — and got it done in the first hour of the NBA’s free agency window that opened at 6 p.m. EDT.

“DA11AS,” Irving tweeted, using his traditional jersey number in there.

Grant is getting $160 million over the next five years, part of a plan that Portland hopes keeps Damian Lillard happy enough to not ask for a trade. Grant is staying put, as is Kuzma in Washington and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn.

Kuzma essentially doubled his annual salary, agreeing to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards. Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors. Both of those deals — first reported by ESPN and subsequently confirmed to AP by people with knowledge of the negotiations — got done very quickly once the offseason player movement window opened.

Kuzma had opted out of a contract that would have paid him $13 million in Washington this coming season; he’ll now average $25.5 million over the next four years after scoring 21.2 points per game this past season.

Green staying put keeps him alongside Curry and Klay Thompson with the Warriors, where they have won four titles over the last decade. He opted out of a $27.6 million contract for this coming season, and now is under contract for more years.

Middleton also traded bigger salary in the short term for more years. He could have made $40 million this coming season; instead, he agreed to $102 million over three years to stay with Antetokounmpo and a Bucks team that’s only two years removed from an NBA championship.

Johnson — who flourished and averaged 16.6 points in 25 games with Brooklyn after getting traded there this past season — is getting a four-year, $108 million deal from the Nets, agent Steve Heumann of CAA confirmed to AP. New Orleans also saw one of its key players stay put; defensive standout Herb Jones agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract.

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets lost a free agent they wanted to keep, with Bruce Brown agreeing to sign with Indiana, a person with knowledge told AP, on a two-year deal that could be worth $45 million. There is an option affecting the second year.

There was simply nothing the Nuggets could do to compete with that offer — they could only offer Brown $7.8 million for this season. Brown will average nearly three times that much over the next two years.

The team that Denver beat for that title, the Miami Heat, also lost a key player from their club. Gabe Vincent agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers — who went to the Western Conference finals before falling to the Nuggets. The Lakers also kept Rui Hachimura on a three-year deal worth about $50 million.

The Eastern Conference champion Heat are retaining Kevin Love — who quickly became a locker room leader after arriving in Miami — and brought back former Miami guard Josh Richardson. Love is getting $3.7 million this season; both he and Richardson have an option for 2024-25 as well.

Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero has a new veteran with him in Orlando; Joe Ingles agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal to join the Magic. And Tre Jones will sign a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs to play alongside No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, agent Kevin Bradbury said.

And once VanVleet picked Houston, the Raptors moved quickly to fill their point guard opening and agreed with Dennis Schroder on a two-year, $26 million deal, according to his representation at Priority Sports. Another point guard was on the move not long afterward; 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose agreed to a deal with Memphis — the city where he played his one season of college basketball — in a deal first reported by SNY.

Cap numbers

Shortly before the 6 p.m. window opened, the NBA confirmed the financial particulars for the coming season.

The salary cap that goes into effect Saturday will be $136.021 million — the highest in league history, as expected. The tax level is $165.294 million.

All teams will have to commit at least $122.418 million in salaries for the coming year. The first apron level is $172.346 million, the second apron has been established at $182.794 million, the midlevel for non-tax teams is $12.405 million, for taxpayers it is $5 million, and the room mid-level is $7.723 million.

Most deals cannot be officially completed until July 6, when the league’s offseason moratorium is lifted.

Topics: NBA

Related

Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open
Sport
Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open
Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
Sport
Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain
  • Kokrak played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys
  • Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Jason Kokrak had to go through four countries over three days to reach Spain and then managed a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama.

Johnson was coming off a tie for 10th in the US Open two weeks ago for his best finish in a major this year. He played bogey-free over his last 16 holes at Valderrama as he goes for his second LIV win this year.

Kokrak was supposed to leave his home in northern Ohio on Monday until flight cancelations led to an unusual itinerary. He wound up going from Cleveland to Detroit to Amsterdam to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Malaga in the south of Spain. He arrived Wednesday morning. His golf clubs got there Thursday evening.

He played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys.

Anirban Lahiri was one shot behind after a 68.

Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf.

“You’re going to make bogeys around this golf course, and if you drive it straight and drive it in the fairway here, you’re going to make a couple birdies and be in the mix,” Kokrak said.

British Open champion Cameron Smith had three bogeys and two birdies before he reached his sixth hole. Four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of his round sent him to a 69.

Sergio Garcia in his home tournament for LIV Golf had a 70, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka had four bogeys, four birdies and a 71.

“It was a grind. I’m not going to lie,” Garcia said. “I hit some good shots, but more than anything, I chipped and putted very nicely. That kind of saved me a little bit.”

Topics: Jason Kokrak Sotogrande Dustin Johnson LIV Golf-Valderrama

Related

Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico
Sport
Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico
Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi
Sport
Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
  • Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15
  • In a Twitter post prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme Galtier is to stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice, a prosecutor said Friday.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning.

After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15 on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination, prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme posted on Twitter.

If found guilty, Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000).

Galtier, who is on his way out at PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

Galtier said he felt hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by the accusations and has taken legal action.

Bonhomme said at the time a preliminary investigation had been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it was being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.

PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supported him.

RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.

Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.

Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.

Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.

The 56-year-old Galtier led PSG to another French league title as expected, but PSG were eliminated early in the Champions League and the French Cup by rival Marseille this season. PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with 10 losses in 28 games in 2023.

Galtier has one year left on his contract but PSG has reportedly been holding talks with Luis Enrique to replace him in the coming days.

Topics: racism in football Christophe Galtier John Valovic-Galtier Nice Julien Fournier RMC Sport Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Related

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
Football
Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Football
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
  • Simon: I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations
  • The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

 LONDON: Like other sports, women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. And while holding a tournament there is not imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country with some players in February as part of the evaluation process.

“It’s a very difficult and very challenging topic that’s being, obviously, measured by many, many different groups right now,” Simon said at an event in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the meeting that led to the founding of the WTA.

“I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations. We’ll continue to have conversations,” Simon said.

Simon’s comments came a few days after the St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA announced it was setting up a “pathway to equal prize money” so women earn the same as men at certain tournaments by 2027 and others by 2033. Simon said Tuesday additional money would come from incremental boosts by the events themselves and from revenue projected to arrive from broadcast, data and sponsorship rights via WTA Ventures, the tour’s commercial enterprise that launched in March.

“I’m not saying that Saudi is a place we should be doing business with or not yet. It’s still being evaluated,” he said Friday.

The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund. The PGA Tour, European tour and the fund, which backed the LIV Golf series, said on June 6 they would combine their commercial businesses. Saudi soccer clubs have been bringing in top players from Europe.

Billie Jean King, the International Tennis Hall of Fame member and equal rights champion, said during a panel discussion at Friday’s event: “I’m a huge believer in engagement. I don’t think you really change unless you engage. ... How are we going to change things if we don’t engage?”

Topics: WTA Steve Simon PIF

Related

Raducanu, Stephens, Murray bomb out  at Miami Open tennis tournament
Tennis
Raducanu, Stephens, Murray bomb out  at Miami Open tennis tournament
Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells WTA title
Tennis
Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells WTA title

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
  • Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: The anti-discrimination “One Love” captain’s armband denied to teams at the men’s World Cup in Qatar will be worn at the Women’s World Cup next month, but in an amended version now approved by soccer authorities.
FIFA, the sport’s governing body, unveiled eight armbands on Friday that captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament, which runs from July 20-Aug. 20.
They include a “Unite for Inclusion” option that is heart-shaped and multi-colored but not quite the rainbow the Germany team wanted to use at the tournament, where a number of gay players will be among more than 700 selected on team rosters.
The armbands were developed over months of talks with national federations as FIFA aimed to avoid repeating the chaotic standoff with European players and officials last year that spilled into the first two days of games in Qatar.

FASTFACT

FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment.

FIFA said Friday the inclusion option was worked on with the United Nations human rights office in Geneva.
It is almost identical to the One Love design from the Netherlands that was deemed unacceptable to socially conservative host nation Qatar seven months ago.
Six colors — red, black, green, pink, yellow and blue — are layered in exactly the same order, only now in horizontal stripes instead of the Netherlands-created One Love’s diagonals. The colors also correspond to the recognized flags of Pan-Africanism and pan-sexuality.
Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people.
In Qatar, where homosexual acts are criminalized and labor laws were widely criticized, FIFA came under pressure to ensure some European team captains did not wear the One Love armband as promised. As the World Cup opened on Nov. 20, England captain Harry Kane, Wales captain Gareth Bale and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk were still expected to wear them in games the next day.
Talks in Doha included a confrontational meeting between FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and European officials that raised threats of disciplinary action.
Samoura praised the agreement for the Women’s World Cup in a FIFA statement.
“Thank you to the players and the teams for sharing your support, for these causes,” she said. “United, we can make a difference.”
FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment. The causes on display in Australia and New Zealand will include uniting for indigenous peoples, gender equality, ending violence against women, peace and zero hunger.
“Team captains will be given three options,” FIFA said. “They can wear the ‘Football Unites the World’ armband for the entire tournament, an armband corresponding to the theme of their choice for the entire tournament, or the armband corresponding to the theme of the specific match day.”
The causes will be promoted with advertising signs along the side of the field at the 64 games, pre-game flags on the field and social media campaigns. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the overall campaign was agreed on “after some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players” plus UN agencies.
The co-hosts, who helped block an intended “Visit Saudi” sponsorship deal prepared by FIFA, will also highlight their First Nations people. The UN-promoted International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is on Aug. 9 — a rest day after the round of 16.
The agreement for this year’s Women’s World Cup won’t necessarily carry over to future FIFA tournaments.
FIFA stressed the need for “respecting global differences” in other nations.

 

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Qatar World Cup

Related

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Football
Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
‘Hunted’ Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll
Sport
‘Hunted’ Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
  • Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months
  • Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of an expected busy transfer window for the club
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United have agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further £5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United have been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

Topics: Man United Mason Mount Chelsea

Related

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
Football
Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times
Sport
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

follow us

Latest updates

Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo
Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo
US actress America Ferrera picks Elie Saab dress for ‘Barbie’ press tour
US actress America Ferrera picks Elie Saab dress for ‘Barbie’ press tour
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured
EU rejects Qur’an burning in Sweden
EU rejects Qur’an burning in Sweden
Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan
Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.