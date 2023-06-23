You are here

  • Home
  • Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
French basketball player Victor Wembanyama (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being picked by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Draft at Barclays Center in New York city on Thursday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzuef

Updated 23 June 2023
AP

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
  • While there are lofty expectations on Wembanyama and the Spurs, Popovich said he will be patient with the 19-year-old
  • The Spurs’ record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

SAN ANTONIO: The world will be watching Victor Wembanyama, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-4 but says he is 7-3.

An emotional Wembanyama said hearing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name brought him to tears, saying he has been waiting for the moment. “I’ve dreamed of this ... I got to cry.”

While there are lofty expectations on Wembanyama and the Spurs, Popovich said he will be patient with the 19-year-old.

“We’re thrilled that we were able to bring Victor on board,” Popovich said. “He’s obviously a heck of a talent, a very mature man. But just like every draft pick, whether it’s the first pick or the 27th pick or the 38th pick, we have a responsibility to each and every one to try and create an environment where they can reach the best success possible for them.”

San Antonio are looking to end it four-year playoff drought with the addition of Wembanyama.

“It’s a tough league. It’s tough to win in this league,” Wembanyama said. “Many players have tried to win for years, for decades and haven’t made it. My goal is, I’m going to trying to and learn as quick as possible because I want” to win a ring.

It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

“Oh my God, I’m a damn Spur,” Wembanyama said shortly after being drafted. “I’m a Spur!”

In four professional seasons in France, Wembanyama showcased his versatility as a skilled ball handler, 3-point shooting range, the ability to rebound and block shots with an 8-foot wingspan and impressive athleticism. During those four seasons, averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists while continuing to improve.

This season, Wembanyama was named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the French league in scoring, rebounding and blocks for the Metropolitans 92.

While Wembanyama has demonstrated his skills, Popovich wants to see it himself before beginning to offer coaching tips or advice.

Popovich said he learned that firsthand in dealing with Manu Ginobili. After attempting to reign in Ginobili’s fiery game, Popovich realized he had to let “Manu be Manu.” He plans on taking that same approach to Wembanyama, whose game is unlike any previous 7-footer.

“I learned so much from Manu about that very thing,” Popovich said. “You can’t make players into what you think they should be. You really have to understand what they have and kind of capitalize on that because no player is perfect.”

Wembanyama had expressed a desire to play in San Antonio before it became official, excited about the franchise’s five NBA championships and its history of developing international players. And his own ties to the San Antonio organization didn’t hurt.

Former Spurs forward Boris Diaw is president of Metropolitans 92 and Wembanyama spent the previous season playing for ASVEL, which is owned by former Spurs point guard Tony Parker.

“For me, San Antonio is synonymous with winning,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “On lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking, I was feeling lucky that they got the pick. As a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and making, creating good players. So, I really can’t wait.”

Neither can the Spurs or their fervent fanbase, many of whom lining up to buy Wembanyama jerseys while celebrating Thursday night at a watch party at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Spurs’ record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019, one season after they traded an unhappy Kawhi Leonard to Toronto on July 18, 2018. San Antonio has since missed the playoffs in four straight seasons, including the second-worst record in franchise history last season at 22-60.

Topics: NBA san antonio spurs Victor Wembanyama

Related

Wembanyama ‘immune’ to NBA Draft hype
Sport
Wembanyama ‘immune’ to NBA Draft hype
Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
Sport
Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Tourism developer Red Sea Global on Thursday said it has signed a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club.

RSG is the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations Amaala and The Red Sea, a statement from the company said.

With RSG becoming a Platinum Sponsor of the club’s first team, this means the company’s logo will be displayed on the players’ jerseys during all local and global competitions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer and spokesperson for RSG, and Tariq Khalifa, CEO of Al-Ahli FC Investment Co. A number of senior executives from RSG and members of the club’s board of directors were also in attendance.

“This sponsorship stems from the sense of social responsibility adopted by RSG, and our interest in promoting various initiatives in relation to sports,” Darwish said.

RSG will be an active partner in shaping the present and future of Saudi Arabia, by enhancing the sustainability of the sports sector, he added.

Topics: football

Related

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Football
Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games

Three Saudi cities to host 2023 King Salman Club Cup games
  • Sudanese club Al-Hilal will face Aymen Sfaxi of Tunisia in a delayed 2nd qualifying round tie on Jul. 4 and 7, with the winner progressing to the group stage
  • The group-stage matches will take place between Jul. 27 and Aug. 3, followed by the quarter-finals on Aug. 5 and 6, the semis on Aug. 9 and the final on Aug. 12
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Football Federation has released the schedule and confirmed the venues for the group stage matches of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The Saudi cities of Taif, Abha and Al-Baha will host the tournament, with the matches being played between July 27 and Aug. 12, the federation said on Thursday.

Before then, Sudanese club Al-Hilal will face Aymen Sfaxi of Tunisia in a delayed second qualifying round tie on July 4 and 7, the winner of which will join Saudi side Al-Ittihad, Iraq’s Al-Shurta and Al-Taraji of Tunisia in Group A

Group B includes Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli, Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Al-Wedad of Morocco. The teams in Group C are Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, Egypt’s Zamalek and Tunisia’s Monastir Union.

Competing in Group D will be Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad, Morocco’s Al-Raja, Kuwait FC from Kuwait and the Emirati team Al-Wahda.

The group-stage matches will take place between July 27 and Aug. 3. The quarter-finals will be played on Aug. 5 and 6, followed by the semi-finals on Aug. 9 and the final on Aug. 12. The winners will receive a $6 million prize, and the runners-up $2.5 million.

Moroccan side Al-Raja won the previous tournament, in 2021, which was officially named the Mohammed VI Cup Champions Cup.

The King Salman Club Cup, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, is a prestigious competition in Arab football which attracts top teams from the region. Each staging of the event is traditionally officially named after the leader of the host nation, in this case King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Arabian Football Federation Arab Club Champions Cup

Related

Tunisia’s Monastir beat Bahrainis Al-Muharraq to qualify for King Salman Club Cup group stage
Sport
Tunisia’s Monastir beat Bahrainis Al-Muharraq to qualify for King Salman Club Cup group stage
AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup
Football
AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA
  • Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back
  • Baltusrol’s historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.: Lee-Anne Pace isn’t playing a lot of competitive golf these days at 42-years-old and her practice habits have tailed off. She enjoys the game, and every once in a while, the South African really enjoys it.

The first round of the Women’s PGA Championship at historic Baltusrol on Thursday was one of them.

Pace made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight to cap a bogey-free 5-under 66 and grab a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the second major of the year in women’s golf.

“Honestly, I just came over because I like to come over every now and then for one or two events,” Pace said. “I honestly did not expect to be leading the tournament after day one. It’s a very, very difficult golf course. To be in my position, I’m just really happy that I had a good score.”

Teeing off at 2:28 p.m., Pace made seven pars to start her round, then finished with five birdies in her final 11 holes, hitting the par-5 18th in two and getting down in two. She also made a key par save from the bunker at the par-3 16th.

She joked about the last birdie.

“Yeah, at my age, the darkness isn’t your friend,” said Pace, who turned pro in 2007 and has one win on the LPGA Tour, the Blue Bay event in China in 2014. “But like I said, I felt very comfortable on the greens.”

She’s playing in her second event in the US this year. She tied for 30th two weeks ago at the ShopRite Classic near Atlantic City.

Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back as Baltusrol’s historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players.

Henderson, who won this event in 2016 and the Evian last year for her majors, had a bogey and five birdies, the last from about 35 feet on the ninth hole, her final one.

“Everything was working pretty well,” Henderson said. “I would like to hit a few more fairways tomorrow, but when I needed to I was able to get up-and-down a few times and the putter was rolling, and it’s nice to make five birdies out on this golf course. Hopefully just do something similar over the next few days.”

The 20-year-old Yin, who won this year in Los Angeles, had two birdies and an eagle in a bogeyless round. Lin, who finished third last week, had four birdies in search of her first win on tour. The 27-year-old lost in a playoff earlier this year in California.

They are looking to become the second Chinese player to win a major. Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Championship in 2012. That event became the Women’s PGA Championship in 2015.

Yin is not surprised she and her friend played so well.

“Janet (Xiyu), she has a pretty solid game, too, and I’m not surprised she can shoot 4 under at this course, maybe 5 under,” Yin said.

Wichanee Meechair of Thailand was alone at 68. Leona Maguire of Ireland, the winner last week in Michigan, was at 69 with Ayaka Furue and Yuka Saso of Japan, Jenny Shin of South Korea, Celine Borge of Norway and Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Rose Zhang, the two-time NCAA individual champion at Stanford who became the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA Tour event in her pro debut this month at nearby Liberty National, opened with a 70.

The 20-year-old Zhang had bogeys on the second and fourth holes, but played steady after that and made three birdies the rest of way, settling for a birdie on the 18th after missing an 8-foot eagle attempt.

“I knew when you’re going to be out here, it’s going to be very difficult, and you’re going to have to try to claw your way back when things aren’t going your way,” Zhang said.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Lilia Vu, the only two-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, shot 72. No. 5 Minjee Lee also had a 72.

Defending champion In Gee Chun was 2 under at the front nine, but had five bogeys on the back nine and finished at 74.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda and No. 9 Lexi Thompson each shot 76.

Topics: Women’s PGA Championship Lee-Anne Pace

Related

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
Golf
Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Sport
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits

UEFA president regrets problems at Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul

UEFA president regrets problems at Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

UEFA president regrets problems at Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul

UEFA president regrets problems at Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul
  • The head of European soccer’s ruling body said UEFA is working to improve the treatment of supporters
  • Ceferin apologized to soccer fans after the chaotic security failures that caused a near-disaster at the Champions League final in Paris last year
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admitted on Thursday that there were problems with this year’s Champions League final after fans were caught up in gridlocked traffic around the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

There were reports that some supporters had to get out of buses and walk for miles ahead of Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Inter Milan in European club soccer’s biggest game on June 10, with problems after the final as well.

“We are well aware that in Istanbul not everything was perfect. And I am certainly not playing down the problems encountered by some,” Ceferin said during a speech at the European Football Fans’ Congress in Manchester.

But the head of European soccer’s ruling body said UEFA is working to improve the treatment of supporters.

“I’m thinking in particular transport links to and from the stadium, the hosting of the stadium supporters and access to water and toilets for everyone,” he said. “I can assure you that next year’s Champions League final at Wembley and Euro 2024 in Germany will be a unique experience for fans.

“On the whole this year’s finals in Budapest, Prague, Eindhoven and indeed Helsinki went well.”

Ceferin also apologized to soccer fans after the chaotic security failures that caused a near-disaster at the Champions League final in Paris last year.

“We would love to erase events that happened last year from our memories,” he said. “Last year everyone welcomed our decision to move the finals from St. Petersburg to Paris and in the end we all know what happened. Good intentions are many times not enough and we know that and we are sorry for that.”

Investigators held UEFA mostly responsible for the failed security operation at the 2022 Champions League final that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.

Tens of thousands of fans were held in increasingly crushed queues for hours before the game at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France. Many fans were fired on with tear gas by police.

STOP THE RACISTS

Soccer continues to face a fight to rid itself of racism, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior suffering sickening abuse in recent months.

Ceferin called on fans to help drive out the culprits.

“Will you help us rid the game of people who hide in the crowd in order to pour out messages of hate because of a player’s skin color or sexual orientation?” he said. “We must shout, call out and rid ourselves of these idiots, who discredit both football and you the fans.

“Let’s work together to put our house in order and ban from our stadiums who comes not for love of football like you, but for the hatred for others.”

Ceferin also condemned abuse aimed at officials, such as referee Anthony Taylor, who was targeted after the Europa League final.

“I will never accept the kind of threats and intimidation and violence that some people are subjected to as we saw just recently,” he said.

Topics: UEFA Champions League UEFA

Related

Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final
Football
Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final
PepsiCo and UEFA unveil sustainable F&B practices at 2023 UEFA Champions League Finals
Corporate News
PepsiCo and UEFA unveil sustainable F&B practices at 2023 UEFA Champions League Finals

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
  • The Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London
  • Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz reached his first quarterfinal on grass as the world No. 2 crushed Jiri Lehecka in the Wimbledon warmup event at Queen’s Club on Thursday.

Alcaraz is competing at Queen’s for the first time and the Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London.

The 20-year-old routed Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 as he improved on a labored first round win over Arthur Rinderknech.

Alcaraz won the US Open last year and reached the French Open semifinals earlier in June, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic on the Paris clay.

Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time, with the All England Club tournament starting on July 3.

“I’ll enjoy my first quarterfinal, it’s a beautiful place to play and I’m enjoying every second here,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s more practice and I am happy getting experience on grass. After this match the expectation changes. I think I’m ready to get a good result on grass.”

Top seeded Alcaraz will face former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Friday after the Bulgarian defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5.

Andy Murray’s first round conqueror Alex De Minaur defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against France’s Adrian Mannarino, who beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 76 (9/7).

British No.1 Cameron Norrie meets American Sebastian Korda in the last eight.

Norrie will have plenty of attention as the last Briton in the tournament, but the 27-year-old says he would not enjoy the unrelenting spotlight of the recent Netflix tennis documentary Break Point.

Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Fritz were among the players followed by the Break Point cameras.

“For me it’s more important to keep training as hard as I can and to be known for being a tennis player and a good competitor,” Norrie said.

The former Wimbledon semifinalist added: “I think it’s a big distraction having the cameraman there full time.

“I probably wouldn’t do it, but that’s me right now. I can understand why some players fancy it and why they are choosing the players that they are.”

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Tennis
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final
Tennis
Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

follow us

Latest updates

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates ‘incredible opportunity’ to present his work in Paris
Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates ‘incredible opportunity’ to present his work in Paris
West Bank violence could spiral ‘out of control’: UN
West Bank violence could spiral ‘out of control’: UN
Actor Ahmed Malek named Cartier’s ambassador
Actor Ahmed Malek named Cartier’s ambassador
France’s Macron says leaders finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance
France’s Macron says leaders finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.