You are here

  • Home
  • Driverless cars given green light by the UAE

Driverless cars given green light by the UAE

Driverless cars given green light by the UAE
A Driverless Robotaxi equipped with WeRide SS 5.0 (WeRide)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8f8g

Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Driverless cars given green light by the UAE

Driverless cars given green light by the UAE
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Self-driving cars will soon be on the UAE’s roads after the government approved a license for the company WeRide.

The China-based firm will be able to test its vehicles in the country following an announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

WeRide already has a presence in the country, as in 2022 it provided key software and hardware for the phase 1 trial of a self-driving taxi service in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Announcing the granting of the license on Twitter, Al-Maktoum said: “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the national policy for electric vehicles, which includes building a national network for electric vehicle chargers, regulating the electric vehicle market, and stimulating related industries to ensure reduced emissions, energy consumption, and the preservation of the quality of roads that the UAE enjoys.

“We also approved today, within the Council of Ministers, the first national license for self-driving vehicles on the country’s roads, which was granted to the specialised WeRide company.”

According to the WeRide website, the firm has achieved commercialization of five major products, and conducted autonomous driving tests and operations in 25 cities across five countries.

It has a fleet of more than 500 autonomous vehicles, and has accumulated 16 million km of driving mileage among them.

Robobuses have been tested and operated by the company in 18 domestic and foreign cities, including Riyadh, as in September 2022 the WeRice teamed up with Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence to launch one of the vehicles at the Global AI Summit, in what was the first test of such a vehicle in the Middle East.

Self-driving cars are set to play a key role in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM relying heavily on the technology as it seeks to create a sustainable mobility ecosystem, while aiming for zero carbon emissions and 100 percent renewable energy.  

In April, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services launched a trial of self-driving electric cars as part of the government’s efforts to support and develop progressive transportation systems in the Kingdom.

The ministry’s experimentation falls in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom among the most advanced countries in terms of road quality and safety.

Topics: weride Driverless Cars The UAE

Related

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first video
Offbeat
GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signs $720m deal with Red Sea Global

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signs $720m deal with Red Sea Global
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signs $720m deal with Red Sea Global

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signs $720m deal with Red Sea Global
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A SR2.7 billion ($720 million) deal has been signed which will see Saudi Airlines Catering Co. provide laundry services for hotels at Red Sea Global’s tourist developments.

The agreement was announced on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and SACC expects the deal to start showing up in its profit margin by the third quarter of 2025.

The 20-year contract will see SACC operate laundry services for hotels, resorts and other facilities located within the destination.

The deal is the latest struck by RSG as it gears up to opening to visitors later this year.

The announcement on Tadawul noted that the deal will boost the business sustainability of the SACC “by increasing the company's cash flow and enhancing the company's business.”

It added: “This contract is part of the strategic plan implemented by the company to attract investment opportunities in new industrial and tourist cities, noting that this contract will be subject to The Red Sea Global Board of Directors’ final sign off.”

RSG is set to operate 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas. 

Three of these resorts will open this year, and it is also set to welcome domestic flights and travelers to its airport.

RSG has been keen to involve Saudi firms in its development and operation.

In March, it organized a series of local and regional meetings highlighting projects being developed along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, as well as partnership opportunities with the company, in a bid to attract local bidders.

By the time the first of these meetings was held, 70 percent of existing contracts had already been awarded to Saudi companies.

Alongside this, the company is working to ensure half of its workforce are Saudi nationals.

In May, while speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, Tracy Lanza, global head of brand development at RSG, revealed the company was edging closer to hitting that target.

“The goal is 50-50 and we are nearly there, and I can say from a marketing standpoint, our team is at 67 percent and growing. We also have the largest percentage of Saudi women, I think, at the company,” said Lanza.

Topics: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC) Red Sea Global

Related

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Sport
Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Saudi Arabia charts the first-ever coastal tourism map of Red Sea  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia charts the first-ever coastal tourism map of Red Sea  

GCC equity markets record positive performance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE 

GCC equity markets record positive performance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE 
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

GCC equity markets record positive performance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE 

GCC equity markets record positive performance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE 
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: After a steep decline in May, Gulf Cooperation Council countries saw an optimistic bounce back in equity market index performances in June with the UAE and Saudi Arabia as top performers. 

According to a Kamco Invest report, the UAE’s Dubai Financial Market was the best-performing market in the GCC in terms of index closings with a monthly increase of 6 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index with a rise of 4 percent.  

Kuwait’s market came in third with a 3.4 percent month-on-month increase, followed by Oman’s, with a 3.1 percent incline.

Equity markets in Qatar and Bahrain reported declines of 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.  

DFM closed June with 650.2 billion dirhams ($177 billion) in market cap at 3,792 index points, a result of increases in six out of the eight indices, including the financial, real estate, and industrial sectors.  

“The benchmark TASI peaked at a closing high of 11,466.0 points on 21 June 2023 but trended downward by the end of the month to close with a gain of 4.0 percent at 11,459.0 points,” the report stated about Saudi Arabia’s TASI performance.  

However, TASI trading activity witnessed a month-on-month decline due to the Eid holidays, according to the report.  

The monthly volume of shares traded on TASI dropped 12.9 percent in June to reach 4.1 billion. 

The value of shares traded on TASI also dropped in June to reach SR100.1 billion from SR136 billion in May.  

Regarding the monthly performance of Qatar’s market, the report said: “The declining streak in Qatar Stock Exchange continued during June 2023 with the QE General Index registering a decline for the fifth consecutive month, albeit marginally by 0.8 percent during the month.”

Moreover, Bahrain’s bourse saw a decline for the first time after three months of positive performance, closing June with 1,957.87 points.  

The report indicated that Bahrain’s decline was primarily driven by a drop in two of its seven sectors, namely the materials index, which recorded a 2.2 percent decrease, and the Industrials index, which dropped by 0.9 percent.

Topics: Kamco Invest Dubai Financial Market Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

GCC banks to see ‘limited impact’ from global banking worries prompted by SVB collapse: Kamco
Business & Economy
GCC banks to see ‘limited impact’ from global banking worries prompted by SVB collapse: Kamco

Bahrain signs deals to invest $1.3bn in UK economy

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses for a photo with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad, at 10 Downing Street
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses for a photo with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad, at 10 Downing Street
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

Bahrain signs deals to invest $1.3bn in UK economy

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses for a photo with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad, at 10 Downing Street
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Bahrain has signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic investments and collaborations with Britain that will see the Gulf state’s private sector invest 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in Britain, the Bahraini crown prince’s social media account said on Monday.

The investments will be through Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, Investcorp, GFH Financial Group, and Osool Asset Management.

 

 

Topics: Bahrain UK Investment private sector

Related

Bahrain’s king congratulates Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain’s king congratulates Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 
Business & Economy
Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 

Travel spending in Qatar hits $3.59bn in Q1  

Travel spending in Qatar hits $3.59bn in Q1  
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Travel spending in Qatar hits $3.59bn in Q1  

Travel spending in Qatar hits $3.59bn in Q1  
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Travel spending in Qatar surged 28 percent year-on-year to 13.1 billion Qatari riyals ($3.59 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, driven by a boom in social, cultural and other activities,

According to the balance of payments data issued by the Qatar Central Bank, Doha’s revenues from travel during the first three months of the year amounted to 6.8 billion riyals, up 52 percent when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.  

However, the spending on transportation saw a drop of 12.3 percent to 9.7 billion riyals during the first quarter of 2023, against 11 billion riyals recorded in the same period a year ago.  

Qatar's balance of payments data further show that the gas-rich nation made direct investments of 3.4 billion riyals abroad during the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a growth of 29.6 percent when compared with the same period last year.  

With regard to direct investments in Qatar, the amount fell 83.9 percent to 717 million riyals in the first three months of 2023, against the 4.47 billion riyals recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.  

As for exports, Qatar’s value reached 95.8 billion during the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 7 percent drop in comparison to the same period a year earlier.  

On the other hand, the value of imports amounted to 25.5 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2023, down 10.4 percent compared to the first three months of 2022.  

Meanwhile, the Gulf country’s revenues from travel and transport sectors in the fourth quarter of 2022 — which was also the World Cup period — amounted to an estimated 32.4 billion riyals, reflecting the highest quarterly value ever.    

“The World Cup, to us, was a bonus on top of what we were already doing in the cultural realm,” Sheikha Reem Al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of exhibitions and marketing for Qatar Museums, told Arab News earlier this year.  

Much of the country’s tourism and cultural boom, said Al-Thani, is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy, which was formalized in July 2008.  

“The World Cup definitely gave us a drive to move faster,” Al-Thani explained.  

She added: “However, for us, it has always been about maintaining and developing our cultural and creative economy, educating people and really making sure that what we’re doing is in a very thoughtful and homegrown way.”  

World Cup fans may have left but a multitude of projects are underway that will boost the country’s travel and tourism sector in the days ahead. 

Topics: Qatar Travel balance of payment GDP

Related

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Business & Economy
Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Qatari companies partner with Iraq on $9.5bn worth of projects 
Business & Economy
Qatari companies partner with Iraq on $9.5bn worth of projects 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Travelers between Jeddah and Birmingham have a reason to cheer thanks to Saudia launching a direct flight between the two cities. 

The national flag carrier inaugurated its first direct flight to the UK city under the Saudi Air Connectivity Program. 

With the new route, the national carrier will operate three weekly flights between the two destinations. 

Launched in 2021, the program aims to propel tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by increasing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective routes, connecting the Kingdom to new destinations. 

In addition, Saudia will also utilize the airline’s extensive fleet to provide guests with a wide range of convenient check-in methods, premium onboard services and comfortable flight experiences. 

Manal Al-Shehri, vice president of passenger sales at Saudia, expressed that ACP has significantly contributed to helping the carrier connect the rest of the world to the Kingdom. 

“The United Kingdom is a very important destination for Saudia, and the launch of new direct flights to and from Birmingham highlights the strengthening of relations between our two countries,” said Al-Shehri. 

Sultan Otaify, vice president of strategy and communication at ACP, highlighted that the program is committed to empowering carriers in their efforts to unlock new destinations and travel experiences, especially those that showcase the cultural heritage and diverse attractions of the Kingdom. 

“As this new route becomes part of the growing air network facilitated by ACP, it significantly contributes to the flourishing tourism between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom,” Otaify said. 

The program provides various incentives and support to airlines interested in launching new air routes to Saudi Arabia, including financial incentives, such as reduced landing fees, discounted fuel prices and subsidies.  

“It is through such bilateral initiatives that we witness the positive trajectory of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom’s relationship, as both countries strive to simplify and streamline travel processes,” he added. 

After London and Manchester, Birmingham is the third city in the UK to be served by the airline.  

Saudia’s mission is to offer comfort and convenience on board while assisting passengers in exploring the world and living the best adventures. 

Topics: Saudia aviation

Related

Saudia jumps 11 spots in Skytrax ranking of world’s best airlines
Business & Economy
Saudia jumps 11 spots in Skytrax ranking of world’s best airlines

Latest updates

Ittihad sign Portuguese winger Jota 
Ittihad sign Portuguese winger Jota 
Bold Saudi artist sculpts her feelings into art
Nada Al-Reemi is inspiring others to explore unconventional forms of art. (Instagram/artistnda)
Saudi efforts to promote youth development paying dividends on international stage
Misk schools was established in 2016 by crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
MWL chief meets Indonesian official in Makkah
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa holds talks with Dr. Anies Baswedan in Makkah. (Supplied)
Makkah’s Hira Cultural District exhibit enhances pilgrim experience
The Hira Cultural District is under the supervision of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites. (SPA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.