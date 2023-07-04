You are here

World hits record land, sea temperatures as climate change fuels 2023 extremes

Visitors and tourists to the World War II Memorial seek relief from the hot weather in the memorial's fountain on July 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Short Url

Updated 04 July 2023
SINGAPORE: The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is moving out of reach, climate experts say, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea.
As envoys gathered in Bonn in early June to prepare for this year’s annual climate talks in November, average global surface air temperatures were more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for several days, the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.
Though mean temperatures had temporarily breached the 1.5C threshold before, this was the first time they had done so in the northern hemisphere summer that starts on June 1. Sea temperatures also broke April and May records.
“We’ve run out of time because change takes time,” said Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climatologist at Australia’s University of New South Wales.
As climate envoys from the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters prepare to meet next month, temperatures broke June records in the Chinese capital Beijing, and extreme heatwaves have hit the United States.
Parts of North America were some 10C above the seasonal average this month, and smoke from forest fires blanketed Canada and the US East Coast in hazardous haze, with carbon emissions estimated at a record 160 million metric tons.
In India, one of the most climate vulnerable regions, deaths were reported to have spiked as a result of sustained high temperatures, and extreme heat has been recorded in Spain, Iran and Vietnam, raising fears that last year’s deadly summer could become routine.
Countries agreed in Paris in 2015 to try to keep long-term average temperature rises within 1.5C, but there is now a 66 percent likelihood the annual mean will cross the 1.5C threshold for at least one whole year between now and 2027, the World Meteorological Organization predicted in May.

’QUADRUPLE WHAMMY’
High land temperatures have been matched by those on the sea, with warming intensified by an El Nino event and other factors.
Global average sea surface temperatures hit 21C in late March and have remained at record levels for the time of year throughout April and May. Australia’s weather agency warned that Pacific and Indian ocean sea temperatures could be 3C warmer than normal by October.
Global warming is the major factor, said Piers Forster, professor of climate physics at the University of Leeds, but El Nino, the decline in Saharan dust blowing over the ocean and the use of low-sulfur shipping fuels were also to blame.
“So in all, oceans are being hit by a quadruple whammy,” he said. “It’s a sign of things to come.”
Thousands of dead fish have been washing up on Texan beaches and heat-induced algal blooms have also been blamed for killing sea lions and dolphins in California.
Warmer seas could also mean less wind and rain, creating a vicious circle that leads to even more heat, said Annalisa Bracco, a climatologist at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Though this year’s high sea temperatures are caused by a “perfect combination” of circumstances, the ecological impact could endure, she said.
“The ocean is going to have a very slow response as it accumulates (heat) slowly but also keeps it for very long.”

 

China’s top diplomat urges greater cooperation with Japan, South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP)
China’s top diplomat urges greater cooperation with Japan, South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP)
  • Wang emphasized the need to solve disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose words or deeds that could plunge the region into war
BEIJING: China, Japan and South Korea need to send a clear signal of regrouping toward cooperation, and resist “the coercion of bullying and domination,” China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Monday, in an apparent swipe
at the US.
The remarks come at a time of heightened tension as the US moves to forge closer ties with allies Japan and South Korea to push back against China’s growing regional influence.
Wang was speaking on efforts to revitalize cooperation among the three neighbors at a forum organized by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, a body set up by agreement among Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo.

FASTFACT

At the event in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Wang also called for accelerating talks on free trade zones and efforts to free up and smoothe trade among the neighbors.

He called for them to “foster a sense of strategic autonomy, maintain regional unity and stability, resist the return of the Cold War mentality, and be free from the coercion of bullying and domination,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Although Wang stopped short of mentioning the US, he said “certain major countries outside the region” had attempted to replace unity with division while seeking geographical gains, the ministry said in a statement.
“If this trend is allowed to develop, it will not only seriously interfere with the smooth progress of trilateral co-operation, but also increase tension and confrontation in the region,” Wang added.
Wang emphasized the need to solve disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose words or deeds that could plunge the region into war.
At the event in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Wang also called for accelerating talks on free trade zones and efforts to free up and smoothe trade among the neighbors.
However, Wang reiterated Beijing’s opposition to Japan’s plan to release into the sea treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it would affect the marine ecosystem and people’s safety.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa addressed the event via video link.

 

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
  • Government has battled riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop
PARIS: Demonstrations began at French town halls Monday opposing nearly a week of violent protests over a teen’s fatal shooting by police, even as the first signs emerged that the unrest was beginning to ease.

The government has battled
riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday, reviving longstanding accusations of racism against the French police force.
During a sixth consecutive night of unrest, a fireman died while seeking to douse burning vehicles north of Paris but it was unclear if there was a link to the violent protests, the Interior Ministry said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Monday’s demonstrations — called a ‘mobilization of citizens for a return to republican order’ — came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car, prompting widespread outrage.

Monday’s demonstrations — called a “mobilization of citizens for a return to republican order” — came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car, prompting widespread outrage.
In a statement, an association of the country’s mayors noted that areas “everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence.”
Seeking to quell what has become one of the biggest challenges to President Emmanuel Macron since he took office in 2017, the Interior Ministry again deployed 45,000 police and gendarmes nationwide overnight Sunday to Monday, the same figure as the previous two nights.
A total of 157 people were arrested in relation to the unrest nationwide, according to the Interior Ministry — a fraction of the number taken into custody the night before. Three police officers were also wounded.
Among 3,200 people arrested in rioting since Tuesday, the average age was 17 and some were “children, there is no other word, of 12 or 13,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on a visit to eastern city Reims.
Internal affairs investigators on Monday began interviewing a passenger in the car Nahel was driving without a license, a police source told AFP.
Meanwhile, a collection for the family of the 38-year-old policeman who fired the fatal shot — now charged with voluntary manslaughter— topped €930,000 (over $1.0 million).
Vincent Jeanbrun, the conservative mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses outside Paris, had his home rammed with a burning car with the aim of setting it on fire, breaking the leg of his wife who was at home with their children aged five and seven.
The attack was condemned across the spectrum including by the hard left, while prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation.
“There is no doubt that they wanted to burn the house” and, when “they realized that there was someone inside, far from stopping, they set off a broadside of fireworks mortars,” Jeanbrun told TF1 late Sunday.
“I never would have imagined that my family would be threatened with death,” he added.
The 24-year-old fireman who died was fighting a fire in an underground car park in the suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis north of the capital, Darmanin said.
“An investigation is underway” to determine the circumstances of the vehicle fires, the Interior Ministry added.
A police source, who asked not to be named, indicated there was likely no link to the riots: “It would be going too far. Likely this is not the case, it is not an area affected by urban violence.”
Nadia, the grandmother of Nahel, who was of Algerian origin, said Sunday that rioters were only using his death as a “pretext” and called for calm.
Although the violence appears to be diminishing, questions remain about its origins.
“I can’t support people smashing and burning things, who would?” said Fatiha Abdouni, 52, founder of a women’s association in Nahel’s home town Nanterre.
Nevertheless, “now we have to listen to the young people, their frustration and anger,” she added.
Youths in Paris’ deprived suburbs face “daily difficulties, unequal access to study, to work, to housing,” Abdouni said — needing only the “spark” of Nahel’s death to trigger the violence.
Regional authorities in the greater Paris area of Ile-de-France, Germany-bordering Grand Est and Mediterranean Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur announced tens of millions of euros in emergency support to repair public buildings and small businesses.
The protests present a fresh crisis for Macron, who had been hoping to press on with pledges for his second term after seeing off months of demonstrations that erupted in January over raising the retirement age.
Meeting key ministers late Sunday, Macron gave an order to “begin meticulous and longer-term work to understand in depth the reasons that led to these events,” a presidential official said, asking not to be named.
He will meet the heads of the two chambers of parliament on Monday, and the mayors of more than 220 towns hit by the unrest on Tuesday, the Elysee said.
The latest unrest has raised concerns abroad, with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.
Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that had been scheduled to begin on Sunday in an indication of the gravity of the situation at home.

 

UK allocates $14.7m to Rohingya refugees, disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh

UK allocates $14.7m to Rohingya refugees, disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh
  • UK has provided £362 million in humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh since 2017
LONDON: The UK is providing £11.6 million ($14.7 million) in humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees and disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh.

The new finance package includes £8 million to provide food to 546,100 Rohingya refugees and £2 million to provide water, sanitation and hygiene services to 46,000 Rohingya refugees, as well as child protection services to 5,700 refugees and host communities.

In addition, £1.6 million will go toward provide humanitarian support to people affected by disasters across Bangladesh over the next two years, if they occur.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, announced the UK support during a visit to Cox’s Bazar.

“The UK stands with Rohingya refugees and all communities affected by disasters across Bangladesh,” Cooke said.

She added: “The UK thanks Bangladesh for its continued hosting of Rohingya refugees and remains committed to supporting the government to find a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

“In the interim, we are providing vital humanitarian services through this support, including £8 million of food support following the deeply concerning ration cuts in the camps earlier this year.

“This new package of support will also help Bangladeshi communities across the country respond to the impact of natural disasters, which can devastate wellbeing and livelihoods. This builds on the government of Bangladesh’s impressive work in this area, and the UK’s longstanding support to disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh.”

Since 2017, the UK has provided £362 million in humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.
 

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
  • About 1,049 Afghans eligible for sanctuary scheme are living in Islamabad hotels
  • ‘We’ve just abandoned them,’ says former British government minister
LONDON: Only two Afghans offered sanctuary by the UK have been brought to Britain in the past three months from Pakistan, out of 1,049 eligible people, The Independent reported on Monday.

Pakistan is housing hundreds of former interpreters, diplomatic staff and other Afghans who served with Western forces, but who fled their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

All of the 1,049 eligible Afghans have been granted permission to travel to the UK through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, but are unable to leave Pakistan following Britain’s winding down of charter flights last year.

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative government minister, said: “We had years to bring the interpreters over and we left everything until the last minute. We then encouraged people to cross into Pakistan, and we’ve now stopped running evacuation flights from there. We’ve just abandoned them.”

As part of ARAP, the Afghans must provide proof of pre-booked UK accommodation before their arrival as well as evidence of ample living funds.

Their hotel costs in Pakistan are being paid for by the UK government, at a cost of about $21 million between April last year and March 2023.

But between March 1 and May 24 this year, just two Afghans in Pakistan were relocated to the UK, with only eight being relocated to Britain worldwide.

About 300 of the Afghans in Pakistan are also eligible for UK resettlement under Britain’s second sanctuary program, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which targets former diplomatic staff and guards.

The delay in relocating vulnerable Afghans was described as “shameful” by the shadow defense secretary, John Healey, who said Britain has a “moral duty” to assist former interpreters and embassy staff.

He added: “Bringing only two ARAP-eligible individuals to the UK in three months is simply shameful. It leaves hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban stuck in Pakistan hotels without hope or proper support. Ministers must fix the failing ARAP scheme.”

A British government spokesperson said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes.”

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia
  • Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone
  • Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the US says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes
Russia has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday.

“In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine,” Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its western neighbor Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.
Most of the movement of people and children occurred in the first few months of the war and before Ukraine started its major counter offensive to regain occupied territories in the east and south in late August.
In July 2022, the United States estimated that Russia “forcibly deported” 260,000 children, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories, says 19,492 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.

