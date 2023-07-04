Saudi Fashion Commission hosts showcase of Saudi jewelry, couture labels in Paris

DUBAI: The Saudi Fashion Commission hosted a glittering opening cocktail party ahead of a showcase of jewelry and couture labels from the Kingdom, being held in Paris from July 3-5.

The showcase is being held at the headquarters of Paris auction house Artcurial, a historical mansion in the heart of the city’s “Golden Triangle.”







Designer Mashael Al-Faris is taking part in the event in Paris. (Supplied)



The showroom has spaces dedicated to couture, jewelry and fragrance brands, and also offers private salons and fitting rooms for clients.







Ashwaq Al-Marshad's creations are on show in Paris. (Supplied)



Monday’s invite-only event at the Ritz saw a presentation of collections by some of the participating designers and labels, including Yousef Akbar, Yataghan Jewelry, Rutana Jewelry, Pavone, Najla Almunajem, Mashael Al-Faris, Luda Fine Jewelry, Ashwaq Al-Marshad and Adnan Akbar.







Saudi designer Adnan Akbar is taking part with his gowns. (Supplied)



Saudi designer Khlood Arab, who is presenting designs from her label Luda Jewelry in Paris at the showroom, spoke to Arab News about the opportunity.

Arab, who is also a cosmetics dentist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, told Arab News that she is “so proud to be an ambassador for Saudi women, showing the world what we can do. As a cosmetic dentist and jewelry designer, I want to show aspiring Saudi creatives that anything is possible.”







Saudi designer Khlood Arab is presenting designs from her label Luda Jewelry in Paris. (Supplied)



To Arab, Paris is not just a city, but a world of fashion, she said.

“Paris is a city of dreams and romance, and Luda Jewelry is very dreamy, sensual and floral. The designs represent Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes, new beginnings, the warmth and hospitality of Saudi people and, of course, opulence. I am blending Saudi’s rich and deep-rooted natural heritage with the contemporary and the modern to make exquisite and sensual jewelry.

“I believe design is a form of expression, reflecting your experiences, perspectives and dreams — Luda is the world through my eyes.”







Yousef Akbar is part of the Saudi showcase. (Supplied)



The jewelry maker, whose brand uses 18-carat gold, precious and semi-precious stones, also believes that Saudi designers are making a name in the region and internationally. “Along with the support of the Saudi Fashion Commission, Saudi fashion is evolving incredibly, striving to be globally recognized,” she said.

Though jewelry design began as an accidental love, it grew into a passion for Arab. She broadened her scope by attending GIA courses along with jewelry design programs in several cities around the world.







Rutana Jewelry's booth at the Paris showroom. (Supplied)



“I believe design is a form of expression that reflects your background, personality and the way you see the world in your eyes,” she said. “Luda jewelry designs tend to have an eclectic hidden mix of blending our Saudi rich deep-rooted natural heritage inspirations making it into exquisite contemporary modern sensual jewelry pieces where East meets West.”