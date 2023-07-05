You are here

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Tuesday. (Twitter: @ALAHLI_FC)
AP

  • The Brazilian striker is the latest international star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Tuesday to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.
The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title.
Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league.
“I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing.

 

 

Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.
It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.
Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.
Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.
With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019.
Al-Ahli did not say how long Firmino’s contract would run for.

Sudan's Al-Hilal beat Tunisia's Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifiers

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifiers
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

  • The game is first leg of the second qualifying round for the “groups”
  • Duo to meet again on July 7 in Tunisia to find out who will qualify for the group stage
JEDDAH: The Sudanese team Al-Hilal defeated Tunisian Sfaxien with one goal on Tuesday in the first leg of the second round of the King Salman Cup 2023 qualifiers for clubs.

The goal of Al-Hilal team in the match was scored by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman in the first half from a penalty kick.

The two teams will meet again on July 7, hosted by Sfaxien Club in Tunisia, to determine who will qualify for the group stage, which will be held from July 27 to August 12 in Saudi Arabia.

The qualifier from Al-Hilal and Sfaxien is scheduled to join the first group, which includes the Saud Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, the Iraqi police and Tunisian ES Altaraje.

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

  • 3-year deal reflects integration of the security sector with sports in line with Vision 2030 objectives
  • CEO of SAFE Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan: We believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life
RIYADH: The National Security Services Company, owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday signed a three-year sponsorship contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad that includes mutual commercial and marketing rights between the two parties.

The agreement reflects the integration of the security sector with sports in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and will help both parties strengthen communication with fans and beneficiaries.

Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, CEO of SAFE, said: “As a security company that aims to contribute to achieving the objectives of the quality of life initiative, including supporting the sport sector in the Kingdom, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, we believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life.”

Abdulwahab bin Ahmed Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “We are proud to be sponsored by the National Security Services Company, as they are a trusted partner in the Kingdom for the private security sector to enhance its support for the sport sector and the quality of life initiative in the Kingdom in line with our goals and values. We look forward to this sponsorship achieving more successes.”

The sponsorship agreement officially kicks off at the beginning of next season.

Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr's midfield to new heights

Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights
Updated 04 July 2023
John Duerden

  • Croatian midfielder should bring solidity to the Riyadh club after joining from the UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan
  • Brozovic has appeared close to 90 times for Croatia and was a vital part of the team that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and the last four just last December in Qatar
Al-Nassr have made their first significant signing since Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcelo Brozovic arrives from Inter Milan.

One of the top defensive midfielders in the world will be lining up with the five-time Ballon D’Or winner in the increasingly famous yellow shirt next season.

The signing is another coup for the Riyadh club that finished second last season behind Al-Ittihad.

It leaves the Italian giants, who only last month lost the Champions League final to Manchester City, looking for a replacement for the 30-year-old who has spent over eight years at the club.

It also leaves Barcelona looking for another to shore up their midfield after they were linked with the Croatian.

Al-Nassr perhaps sent a little dig toward the Catalan club in the official unveiling video. “Everyone wanted him,” it said. “He wanted ONLY us.” The Croatian then appeared to tell his new fans: “Don’t worry, I’m here. I choose Al-Nassr.”

The announcement came just two days after Luiz Gustavo left the club. The Brazilian defensive midfielder had a fine season for Al-Nassr after arriving from Fenerbahce, and the former Bayern Munich man was almost an ever-present in the season when the Riyadh giants pushed Al-Ittihad all the way before falling short right at the end.

Most would agree however that Brozovic is an upgrade. He has been playing at the very top of the European game for almost a decade. At the same time, he has appeared close to 90 times for Croatia and was a vital part of the team that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and the last four just last December in Qatar.

Despite that big game experience, Brozovic is not a Ronaldo or a Benzema. He is not going to do as many spectacular things on the pitch and does not score many goals. Yet he could be a crucial capture for the club. As one Italian newspaper said as it lamented the loss of the star who had been at the heart of Inter Milan for years: “The player who has kept things ticking over under all of Luciano Spalletti, Antonio Conte, and Simone Inzaghi will no longer be an Inter player starting next season. Now, the task begins of constructing a new-look midfield.”

That is what he will do in Saudi Arabia. He will keep the Al-Nassr midfield ticking over as an experienced performer. Brozovic makes use of the ball well and the Al-Nassr defenders will welcome the fact that he will be an outlet for the ball when they are under pressure. The Zagreb-born star is a fine passer and his presence should mean that the team not only will have more possession but should also be able to use it in a more effective way. This has to be good news for the likes of Ronaldo and Talisca in attack.

Such experienced stars will also benefit from Brozovic’s awareness on and off the ball. Whoever comes in as coach will find a defensive midfielder who can thrive in multiple systems and is an intelligent reader of the game.

This should be a real boon for Al-Nassr. At times last season, there were opportunities to either pull away at the top of the league, move back above Al-Ittihad or at least put serious pressure on the leaders. Yet too many opportunities were wasted, with overreliance on the individual brilliance of players such as Ronaldo and Talisca and not enough coherent organization and tactics.

The arrival of Brozovic should go a long way to remedy that. He thrives in well-oiled systems while helping to take them to the next level.

It is also good news for fans after a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea did not materialize. The Moroccan winger would have been an exciting addition but, according to reports, a medical found complications with a knee injury, and the deal fell through.

Brozovic is a different player than Ziyech but is a class act and does what all fans want new signings to do: he will make Al-Nassr a better team and possibly take them to the top next season.

Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers' summer spending spree continues

Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi football team Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic.

The 24-year-old attacker joins French World Cup winners Karim Benzima and N’Golo Kante, who were both added to the team last month, in Jeddah as The Tigers’ bid to retain the Saudi Pro League title next season. 

Jota, who completed a medical before signing on Monday, has agreed terms that will see him in yellow and black for the next three years. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

He spent two seasons with the Scottish champions, notching up 15 goals as the Glasgow giants completed a domestic treble this past season.

The club released a video skit featuring manager Nuno Espírito Santo securing Jota’s signing. “We want to rule the world,” a cartoon version of the former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur manager says before the clip ends with a sign: “Jota is Yellow.”

The club also put out Jota holding the Ittihad shirt next to senior club officials on Twitter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq signed English manager and former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard to be head coach at the Dammam club.
The 43-year-old has been out of the game since he parted ways with Aston Villa in October.

The SPL has seen an influx of top talent, mainly from Europe’s top leagues, since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in December as the league bids to up its profile on the international stage. 

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the biggest teams of the league: Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr.
The deal means the PIF takes a 75 percent ownership in the clubs.

Steven Gerrard joins Al-Ettifaq as head coach

Steven Gerrard joins Al-Ettifaq as head coach
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

  • 43-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Aston Villa in October
RIYADH: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the latest star name to make the move to Saudi Arabia after signing a deal to become head coach of Al-Ettifaq.
The 43-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Aston Villa in October.
“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” the club said in a post on Twitter.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League last season.
Gerrard joins other big names to move to the Kingdom after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January started the trend.

His former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante of Chelsea have recently joined Al-Ittihad.
Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Benfica Jorge Jesus are among the coaches to head to Saudi.
Since retiring from a glittering playing career, Gerrard did have success during his spell in charge of Scottish giants Rangers, where he won the club’s only league title in the past 12 years in 2020/21.

