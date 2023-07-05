You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite

Analysis Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite
His eight years at the six-time European champions saw 362 games, 111 goals and seven trophies, including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.  (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4uzeu

Updated 05 July 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite
  • The Liverpool legend joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante and Reuben Neves as Premier League influx to SPL continues
Updated 05 July 2023
John Duerden

A few months ago, the prospect of Roberto Firmino swapping the famous red shirt of Liverpool for the green of Al-Ahli would have been laughed off. After all, the Brazilian was, and is, a legend at Anfield.

His eight years at the six-time European champions saw 362 games, 111 goals and seven trophies, including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

At the same time, Al-Ahli were in the second tier after a shock relegation.

Fortunately, the Jeddah giants bounced straight back and are now preparing for a hugely exciting return to the big time.

The club, still without a coach after the departure of Pitso Mosimane, now have Edouard Mendy in goal after the Senegalese shot-stopper arrived from Chelsea in the last week of June. And now they have the Brazilian, long affectionately known as “Bobby” by Liverpool fans. It is another major coup for the league and especially for Al-Ahli who really are now back in the big time.

Firmino, who has signed a three-year deal, is a skillful, wily player who creates goals and scores them. A hard worker who can play in a variety of positions in attack, he is a dream for any coach and for his teammates and surely he will be missed next season by a certain Mohamed Salah in England, though the Egyptian has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool fans will now be able to see Firmino in action as well as other Anfield legends Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler coaching in the country.

It is another example of top-class talent coming to Saudi Arabia from the English Premier League, regarded by most as the best in the world. Just a few weeks ago, he was scoring goals in front of the Kop and now he is preparing to take Al-Ahli back into the upper reaches of the top tier.

Following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Firmino is the first big-name South American to arrive in Saudi Arabia this summer. Fans back in Brazil will be keeping an eye or two on how he performs for his new club. There are not many high-profile Brazilians in the country at the moment.

Those watching back home should remember that this is not going to be an easy gig for Firmino.

For one, Al-Ahli are readjusting back to life in the big time. This is a big club and the players, much to the chagrin of Mosimane, did not celebrate upon winning promotion as they felt that such an achievement for a team that won the third of its Saudi Arabian championships as recently as 2016 was beneath them. Whether it was the right thing to do is a debate for a different time (Mosimane thought it wasn’t), but the club has been struggling for a while and while relegation was a surprise, it wasn’t a massive shock.

Now expectations are growing that they will return to what they see as their rightful place in the top three or four next season. That is not a given even with Mendy and Firmino. There are now 18 teams in the league and even those who are expected to be battling against relegation have firepower with forwards who can score given just half a chance. 

Firmino will see with his own eyes. Even the likes of Ronaldo don’t get it all their own way, but if the former Liverpool man can help Al-Ahli get off to a good start next season and can develop an understanding with his fellow forwards, then this newly promoted team, not content with mere survival, will be one for the rest to fear.

Firmino’s arrival shows that Al-Ahli are back in the big time.

Topics: Al-Hilal football

Related

Update Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Sport
Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
Football
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Brazil hire Diniz as national team coach for 1 year while waiting for Ancelotti

Brazil hire Diniz as national team coach for 1 year while waiting for Ancelotti
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

Brazil hire Diniz as national team coach for 1 year while waiting for Ancelotti

Brazil hire Diniz as national team coach for 1 year while waiting for Ancelotti
  • Executives at the Brazilian soccer confederation have indicated the intention is to wait a season and then bring in Ancelotti to lead the team into the 2026 World Cup
  • Brazil are yet to appoint a long-term coach to replace Tite, who left the job after a quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil have appointed a new national team coach. Sort of.

Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract that will be due to expire when Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid ends.

Executives at the Brazilian soccer confederation have indicated the intention is to wait a season and then bring in Ancelotti, the 64-year-old Italian coach, to lead the team into the 2026 World Cup.

The 49-year-old Fluminense coach Diniz will keep his job at the Rio de Janeiro club and join Brazil only for South American World Cup qualifiers. He takes over from Brazil U-20 team coach Ramon Menezes, who led the team into this year’s friendlies on an interim basis, losing two out of three matches.

Brazil are yet to appoint a long-term coach to replace Tite, who left the job after a quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar.

Diniz, who in recent years has been praised by Brazil stars including Neymar and Thiago Silva, will be introduced in a news conference Wednesday at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

“This is a dream for anyone, an honor and a huge pride to work for the national team,” Diniz said in a video release, wearing a Brazil jacket. “It is a joint operation of the Brazilian soccer confederation and Fluminense. I have the conviction that we have everything to take this one and make it work.”

The Brazilian soccer confederation said in a statement that the negotiations to hire Diniz were “silent and careful” so it did not interfere with his work at Fluminense. He’s renowned for a strategy that utilizes attacking teams that enjoy ball possession and building its game from the back.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, the chairman of the Brazilian soccer confederation, told TV Globo that Diniz, a favorite among players, will step in until Ancelotti joins. The Real Madrid coach has not confirmed any deal with Brazil so far.

Diniz’ “game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti,” Rodrigues said. “We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti.”

Copa America will be played in the US from June 11 to July 19 next year. Until then, Diniz will coach Brazil for key World Cup qualifiers, including a home match against defending champions Argentina in November.

Brazil’s first match in World Cup qualifiers will be on Sept. 7 against Bolivia in home soil.

Topics: Fernando Diniz Brazil football Fluminense

Related

Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues
Saudi Sport
Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
Football
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier
Updated 05 July 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier
  • The game is first leg of the second qualifying round for the “groups”
  • Duo to meet again on July 7 in Tunisia to find out who will qualify for the group stage
Updated 05 July 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

JEDDAH: Sudan’s Al-Hilal defeated Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the King Salman Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Al-Hilal’s goal was scored by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman in the first half from a penalty kick. The game was played at Hammadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium in Tunis’ suburb of Rades.

The two teams will meet again on July 7, hosted by Sfaxien, to determine qualification for the group stage, which will be held from July 27 to Aug. 12 in Saudi Arabia.

The winner of the Al-Hilal and Sfaxien game will join the first group, which includes Saud Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, Iraqi Police and Tunisia’s ES Altaraje.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Al Hilal of Sudan Sfaxien Mohamed Abdel-Rahman

Related

Analysis Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights
Sport
Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights
Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues
Saudi Sport
Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
  • The Brazilian striker is the latest international star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Tuesday to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.
The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title.
Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league.
“I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing.

 

 

Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.
It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.
Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.
Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.
With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019.
Al-Ahli did not say how long Firmino’s contract would run for.

Topics: Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Saudi Pro League

Related

Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues
Saudi Sport
Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues
Analysis Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves
Sport
Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
  • 3-year deal reflects integration of the security sector with sports in line with Vision 2030 objectives
  • CEO of SAFE Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan: We believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Security Services Company, owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday signed a three-year sponsorship contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad that includes mutual commercial and marketing rights between the two parties.

The agreement reflects the integration of the security sector with sports in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and will help both parties strengthen communication with fans and beneficiaries.

Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, CEO of SAFE, said: “As a security company that aims to contribute to achieving the objectives of the quality of life initiative, including supporting the sport sector in the Kingdom, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, we believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life.”

Abdulwahab bin Ahmed Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “We are proud to be sponsored by the National Security Services Company, as they are a trusted partner in the Kingdom for the private security sector to enhance its support for the sport sector and the quality of life initiative in the Kingdom in line with our goals and values. We look forward to this sponsorship achieving more successes.”

The sponsorship agreement officially kicks off at the beginning of next season.

Topics: National Security Services Company (SAFE) Public Investment Fund (PIF) Al-ittihad

Related

Analysis Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
Saudi Sport
Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
Update Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans photos
Sport
Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans

Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights

Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights
Updated 04 July 2023
John Duerden

Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights

Brozovic set to take Al-Nassr’s midfield to new heights
  • Croatian midfielder should bring solidity to the Riyadh club after joining from the UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan
  • Brozovic has appeared close to 90 times for Croatia and was a vital part of the team that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and the last four just last December in Qatar
Updated 04 July 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr have made their first significant signing since Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcelo Brozovic arrives from Inter Milan.

One of the top defensive midfielders in the world will be lining up with the five-time Ballon D’Or winner in the increasingly famous yellow shirt next season.

The signing is another coup for the Riyadh club that finished second last season behind Al-Ittihad.

It leaves the Italian giants, who only last month lost the Champions League final to Manchester City, looking for a replacement for the 30-year-old who has spent over eight years at the club.

It also leaves Barcelona looking for another to shore up their midfield after they were linked with the Croatian.

Al-Nassr perhaps sent a little dig toward the Catalan club in the official unveiling video. “Everyone wanted him,” it said. “He wanted ONLY us.” The Croatian then appeared to tell his new fans: “Don’t worry, I’m here. I choose Al-Nassr.”

The announcement came just two days after Luiz Gustavo left the club. The Brazilian defensive midfielder had a fine season for Al-Nassr after arriving from Fenerbahce, and the former Bayern Munich man was almost an ever-present in the season when the Riyadh giants pushed Al-Ittihad all the way before falling short right at the end.

Most would agree however that Brozovic is an upgrade. He has been playing at the very top of the European game for almost a decade. At the same time, he has appeared close to 90 times for Croatia and was a vital part of the team that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and the last four just last December in Qatar.

Despite that big game experience, Brozovic is not a Ronaldo or a Benzema. He is not going to do as many spectacular things on the pitch and does not score many goals. Yet he could be a crucial capture for the club. As one Italian newspaper said as it lamented the loss of the star who had been at the heart of Inter Milan for years: “The player who has kept things ticking over under all of Luciano Spalletti, Antonio Conte, and Simone Inzaghi will no longer be an Inter player starting next season. Now, the task begins of constructing a new-look midfield.”

That is what he will do in Saudi Arabia. He will keep the Al-Nassr midfield ticking over as an experienced performer. Brozovic makes use of the ball well and the Al-Nassr defenders will welcome the fact that he will be an outlet for the ball when they are under pressure. The Zagreb-born star is a fine passer and his presence should mean that the team not only will have more possession but should also be able to use it in a more effective way. This has to be good news for the likes of Ronaldo and Talisca in attack.

Such experienced stars will also benefit from Brozovic’s awareness on and off the ball. Whoever comes in as coach will find a defensive midfielder who can thrive in multiple systems and is an intelligent reader of the game.

This should be a real boon for Al-Nassr. At times last season, there were opportunities to either pull away at the top of the league, move back above Al-Ittihad or at least put serious pressure on the leaders. Yet too many opportunities were wasted, with overreliance on the individual brilliance of players such as Ronaldo and Talisca and not enough coherent organization and tactics.

The arrival of Brozovic should go a long way to remedy that. He thrives in well-oiled systems while helping to take them to the next level.

It is also good news for fans after a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea did not materialize. The Moroccan winger would have been an exciting addition but, according to reports, a medical found complications with a knee injury, and the deal fell through.

Brozovic is a different player than Ziyech but is a class act and does what all fans want new signings to do: he will make Al-Nassr a better team and possibly take them to the top next season.

Topics: Al-Nassr Marcelo Brozovic Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player to join the Saudi Arabian league by joining Cristiano Ronaldo
Sport
Marcelo Brozovic becomes the latest player leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on first season with Al-Nassr, new life in Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on first season with Al-Nassr, new life in Saudi Arabia

follow us

Latest updates

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses
Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses
Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over Al-Durra gas field: Kuwaiti oil minister
Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over Al-Durra gas field: Kuwaiti oil minister
Saudi students in Poland navigate new world to return as doctors
Saudi women who graduated from Polish universities in 2023 pose at the Saudi Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on June 22, 2023.
‘Lebanon is sick, and officials do not want to treat its illness,’ says Maronite patriarch
‘Lebanon is sick, and officials do not want to treat its illness,’ says Maronite patriarch
UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 
UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.