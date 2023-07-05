You are here

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses
NaTakallam hires experts and telented people from refugee backgrounds. (NaTakallam/Sourced)
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses
  • New course offers four tracks specific to journalism, humanitarian work, health care and business
  • "Arabic for Professionals" carricula are proofed by Arabic academics from top universities
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

NEW YORK: Six Syrian refugees in the US have crafted the “Arabic for Professionals” course launched on Wednesday by NaTakallam, a refugee-powered social enterprise that provides language learning, translation and interpretation services.

The course’s contents have been proofed by Arabic academics from top universities, such as the American University of Paris, according to a press release by NaTakallam.

Tailored for upper-intermediate and advanced Arabic students, “Arabic for Professionals” offers four tracks specific to journalism, humanitarian work, health care and business.

“The program is the outcome of conversations about common teaching challenges among NaTakallam language partners, especially when it comes to Arabic in practice,” said Carmela Francolino, NaTakallam’s talent and community manager.

“After defining the general profiles of our students and their needs, the necessity of structured courses for intermediate and advanced students was clear, as were the topics we needed to focus on,” she said.

Combining synchronous and asynchronous learning, “Arabic for Professionals” provides flexibility to fit busy schedules. The curricula are divided into several units, including exercises to reinforce each point and ten one-hour private lessons with an experienced tutor.

In addition to a focus on Modern Standard Arabic, a lingua franca used across the Arabic-speaking world, the one-on-one tutoring sessions offer students the opportunity to practice what they have learned in spoken dialects of Levantine Arabic.

Multiple pilot students have noted that the blended structure of the course provided an impetus for them to continue learning the language after their progress had stalled.

“For NaTakallam, whose core mission is to showcase the talents of displaced and conflict-affected people, it is especially meaningful that our language partners are not only teaching this curriculum but have created it in its entirety,” said Aline Sara, co-founder and CEO of NaTakallam.

Besides the new Arabic for Professionals program, NaTakallam offers an Integrated Arabic Curriculum, a 25-hour course that teaches Modern Standard Arabic and Levantine Arabic concomitantly, as well as one-on-one language tutoring in Arabic, Armenian, French, Kurdish, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

Topics: NaTakallam refugees Arabic language

Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

Twitter CEO backs widely criticized tweet-reading rate limits

Twitter CEO backs widely criticized tweet-reading rate limits
  • Twitter said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits
Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday tweeted a defense of the temporary cap announced July 1 on the number of tweets users can read in a day, and the company said advertising has been stable in the days since the step that drew heavy criticism from users and marketing professionals.
Yaccarino wrote in her tweet: “when you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform.” It was her first public comment on the limits announced on Saturday by owner Elon Musk, who said the step was meant to discourage “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation.
In the days since Musk’s announcement, Twitter users posted screenshots showing they were unable to see any tweets, including on the pages of corporate advertisers, after hitting the limit. And marketing professionals said it could undermine Yaccarino’s efforts to attract advertisers.
Twitter said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits.
“To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
The limit took affect soon after Twitter began requiring users to log into an account on the social media platform to view tweets.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms said it plans to launch microblogging app called Threads, a rollout that represents a direct challenge to Twitter which has been heavily criticized since Musk bought the company for $44 billion in 2022.
Asked in an email why the CEO did not comment on the move until three days after it was announced, Twitter did not comment but sent Reuters a poop emoji, the company’s standard response to media inquiries. 

 

Topics: Twitter

Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia's Chechnya province

Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province
  • Nemov said the attackers threatened to kill him and told him to plead for mercy as they put a pistol to his head
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

MOSCOW: Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and brutally beat a prominent investigative reporter and a lawyer Tuesday, an assault that highlighted a violent pattern of rampant human rights abuses in the region.
Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked soon after they arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities.
Just outside the airport, their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were attacked by a dozen unidentified masked attackers who beat them with clubs, put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.
Novaya Gazeta said Milashina sustained a concussion and had several fingers broken, but medics later determined her fingers weren’t fractured. Nemov had a deep cut on his leg. They were taken to a hospital in Chechnya’s main city, Grozny, and later to Beslan in the nearby region of North Ossetia. The newspaper said Milashina repeatedly lost consciousness.
Speaking from a hospital bed in a video, Milashina said the attack looked like a “classic abduction.”
“They threw the driver out of the car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, forced me down to my knees and put a gun to my head,” she said, adding that the assailants were visibly nervous and had trouble tying her hands.
A photo from a hospital showed her talking over the phone, her face covered by green antiseptic the attackers doused on her. She had multiple bruises on her head shaved clean by the assailants.
Officials were considering their medical evacuation to Moscow.
In a later interview with Russian rights group Team Against Torture, which works in Chechnya and other regions, Milashina recalled the assailants telling Nemov: ‘You are defending too many people here. There is no need to defend anyone here.”
Milashina said the assailants threatened to cut her fingers if she refused to give a password to unlock her phone and then beat her on her fingers with a plastic tube. “It was very painful. It felt like a burn,” she said.
The attackers grabbed their equipment but didn’t touch cash and other valuables, Milashina said.
Nemov said the attackers threatened to kill him and told him to plead for mercy as they put a pistol to his head.
Milashina said Nemov believed that they may have been shadowed since they boarded their Chechnya-bound flight in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident. Peskov added that “it was a very serious assault that warrants energetic measures” from law enforcement agencies.
Other Russian agencies, including the human rights ombudsperson, condemned the attack and called for an investigation.
Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, the country’s top state criminal investigation agency, ordered a probe into the attack.
Chechnya’s Moscow-backed strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who branded Milashina a “terrorist” in the past, said the regional authorities had launched an investigation and would track down the attackers.
The strong statements and a quick response from Russian authorities contrasted with a muted official reaction to previous attacks on Milashina and other journalists and human rights activists in Chechnya.
Milashina has long exposed human rights violations in Chechnya and has faced threats, intimidation and attacks. In 2020, she and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a dozen people in the lobby of their hotel. Last year, she temporarily left Russia after she was threatened by Chechen authorities.
She has won widespread acclaim for her investigative reporting, which included exposing the torture and killings of gay people in Chechnya and other abuses by feared Chechen paramilitary forces.
In 2013, Milashina received an International Women of Courage Award from the US Department of State.
Amnesty International strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack on Milashina and Nemov and urged Russian authorities to track down the assailants. “This callous crime exemplifies the extreme dangers that those who fight injustice and defend human rights face in a context of open hostility from the authorities and total impunity for perpetrators,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said in a statement.
Hours after Tuesday’s attack, a court in Grozny sentenced Zarema Musayeva to 5½ years in prison on charges of insulting and violently resisting police, an accusation that rights groups have rejected as trumped up.
Despite Tuesday’s attack, Milashina vowed to travel again to Chechnya to attend Musayeva’s appeal hearing.
Musayeva had been in custody in Grozny since Chechen security forces grabbed her from her home in the Volga River city of Nizhny Novgorod and drove her to Chechnya in January 2022. Her husband, a former judge, and her two activist sons have left Chechnya. Kadyrov has accused the Musayev family of having terrorist links and said they should be imprisoned or killed if they offered resistance.
The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to keep the North Caucasus region stable after two devastating separatist wars. International rights groups have accused his security forces of extrajudicial killings, torture and abductions of dissenters, but Russian authorities have stonewalled repeated demands to investigate and end abuses in Chechnya.
Anna Politkovskaya, a widely acclaimed investigative Novaya Gazeta reporter who exposed human rights abuses in Chechnya, was shot dead in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006. A Russian court convicted the gunman and three other Chechens involved in the killing along with a former Moscow police officer who was their accomplice, but investigators have failed to determine who ordered the killing.
On July 15, 2009, Natalia Estemirova, a leading rights defender in Chechnya and a strong critic of Kadyrov, was abducted and later found dead with shots to the head and chest. Her murder has remained unsolved.
Kadyrov’s clout has risen further since the start of Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, where his security forces have played an active part. The Kremlin scrambled fighters from Chechnya to help protect Moscow from an abortive mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin 11 days ago, but some commentators warned that Kadyrov’s ambitions could also potentially pose a threat to federal authorities.
Despite the Kremlin’s support, Kadyrov reportedly has had tense relations with some of Russia’s law enforcement agencies. The angry reaction from officials and Kremlin-connected lawmakers who called for a tough response could signal authorities’ intentions to cut the Chechen strongman down to size.

 

Topics: Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov Jornalists Russia Chechnya

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA
  • Media group seeks to help clients align investments with environmental priorities
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Global media organization Omnicom Media Group is launching its enterprise-level global Environmental, Social and Governance solution Momentum in the Middle East and North Africa region.

OMG Momentum’s products and services, such as its global ESG toolkit and carbon calculator that quantifies the carbon generated by each planning scenario, are designed to help clients align their media investments with their ESG priorities.

The group has also partnered with ClimatePartner to get full access to the global carbon calculator, which will enable the company to estimate the emissions of media plans by channel.

Brands’ ESG commitments are growing as more consumers rank environmental considerations higher in their purchase choices, particularly in the MENA region.

A total of 31 percent of Middle East shoppers, compared with 18 percent globally, say they would always recommend a company or brand with a good environmental record, while 27 percent say they trust such brands, according to a 2022 study by consulting firm PwC.

“OMG Momentum is an industry first — a comprehensive and effective suite of solutions allowing planners to deliver media strategies that support and advance clients’ sustainability and DE&I ambitions, as well as their media and business KPIs,” said Elda Choucair, CEO of OMG MENA.

Momentum’s suite of tools also includes a return-on-investment and carbon dioxide simulation tool that performs ROI optimizations with different media budgets.

The launch of Momentum comes just months before COP28, due to take place in the UAE later this year.

“Now is the perfect time for the region’s advertisers to take the necessary steps to embrace their shared responsibility and adopt best practice to decarbonize their media plans,” said Choucair.

Topics: Omnicom Media Group #Sustainability #ESG

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Meta to launch Twitter-like 'Threads' app

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app
  • App is available for pre-order on App Store with full release expected on Thursday
  • Decentralized platform does not support Arabic language but was available for pre-order in UAE
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook’s parent company Meta is set to launch a microblogging app to compete with Twitter, with a full release expected for Thursday.

The new Threads app was available for pre-order on Monday on the mobile App Store for iOS after briefly appearing on the Google Store on Sunday. At the time of writing, the app remains unavailable for Android users.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” says the app’s description on the store.

The new app will enable users to “connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things, or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

According to sources familiar with the project, the new social network, described in Apple’s store listing as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” would work similarly to Twitter, with text-based posts that can be liked, commented on, and shared. 

Users will also be able to control who can see and respond to their posts. This gives users more control over their privacy and their interactions with other users.

To make adopting the new platform easier, users will be able to connect it to their Instagram accounts.

This will allow them to bring their existing community with them, including username, followings, and followers.

According to the App Store listing, Threads will initially support 31 languages, including English, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Tagalog, Hindi and Turkish.

However, unlike other platforms owned by Meta, Threads will not be available in Arabic.

Although this might suggest that the new app will be available in nations where the mentioned languages are spoken natively, it remains unclear whether the app will be available across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meta did not respond to Arab News’ request for comment concerning this issue, but The National reported that the app is also available as a pre-order download in the UAE.

The company is expected to work on adding further language support, however, given the vast user base it has in the MENA region.

The tech giant has been notoriously slow to implement Arabic language support on its platforms. Instagram, for example, only began supporting Arabic in 2017, and Instagram Reels was only available in Arabic seven months after its launch.

Meta first revealed its plans for Threads in mid-March, saying that it was developing a new social network that was described as a potential rival to Twitter.

The app’s launch may take advantage of Twitter users’ growing dissatisfaction since Tesla owner Elon Musk took over the social media platform last October. 

Twitter’s reduced content filtration, the requirement of a monthly subscription cost to be designated as a verified account, limited access to TweetDeck, and a temporary limit on the number of posts for unpaid subscribers are among the concerns that have put off users and prompted them to seek alternative platforms.

Topics: Meta threads Twitter

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online
  • April 18 witnessed the highest activity of extremist content on Telegram
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, Etidal, and messaging platform Telegram, together removed more than 7 million online items of extremist content and shut down 1,554 extremist channels between April and June.

Etidal’s team monitored digital content broadcast in Arabic by three terrorist organizations: Al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Daesh.

The majority of the removed content was posted by Al-Qaeda (3,511,979 pieces of content across 535 extremist channels), followed by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (1,951,527 pieces of content across 403 extremist channels) and Daesh (1,744,304 pieces of content across 616 channels).

This quarter marked a period of intense activity in terms of broadcasting extremist content for Al-Qaeda for the first time since February 2022.

April 18 witnessed the highest activity with 615,506 extremist items posted and 81 extremist channels established.

Etidal has been collaborating with Telegram since February 2022 to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism by reviewing online content posted in Arabic. During this time, the two organizations have together removed 28,233,979 extremist online items and closed 10,218 channels.

Topics: Etidal Telegram extremist content

