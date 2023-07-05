Britain’s Afghan probe investigating UK special forces: minister

LONDON: Britain’s defense minister on Wednesday said allegations of unlawful killings in Afghanistan being examined by an independent inquiry relate to UK special forces.
The inquiry which opened in March was “now reaching the stage of substantive hearings, and I can confirm that the allegations relate to the conduct of UK Special Forces,” Ben Wallace told parliament in a written statement.
The inquiry is looking at a number of detention operations between 2010 and 2013 and how allegations of wrongdoing were investigated by military police, in particular whether there were any cover-ups.
It is being led by senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave, who has said it is important wrongdoing be “referred to the relevant authorities for investigation” while “those who have done nothing wrong should rightly have the cloud of suspicion lifted from them.”
Haddon-Cave said on Wednesday that he had recently visited the office of the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, although he did not elaborate.
Other countries’ special forces have also faced allegations of unlawful killings in Afghanistan.
In Australia, a 2020 military investigation found special forces personnel “unlawfully killed” 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners, revealing allegations of summary executions, body count competitions and torture by Australian forces.
The British inquiry followed legal challenges to the government by families of eight people including three young boys who were allegedly murdered by UK special forces in two separate incidents during night raids in 2011 and 2012.
“We live in hope that those responsible will one day be held to account,” a member of the Noorzai family, one of the two families involved, said at the time.
“Over 10 years ago I lost two of my brothers, my young brother-in-law and a childhood friend, all boys with a life ahead of them,” he added.
The independent statutory inquiry was commissioned by Wallace under the 2005 Inquiries Act.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has become the first country to back a call for $1 trillion in annual investment into the global startup ecosystem from G20 countries during the Startup20 engagement group’s summit in India.
Startup20 is one of 11 official networking groups of the G20 largest economies. It was initiated under India’s G20 presidency this year and aims to help implement policies that support startups, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem builders for their sustainable growth in member countries. The engagement group is composed of representatives from all G20 countries. Saudi Arabia — the only Middle Eastern member of the group — is represented by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud, the chair of the board of directors of the Saudi Entrepreneurship Vision.
At the beginning of the two-day summit in Gurugram, Startup20 Chairperson Dr. Chintan Vaishnav presented its communique, which urged G20 leaders to raise the joint annual investment in the global startup ecosystem from their nations to $1 trillion by 2030.
Prince Fahad was the first to answer the call for action.
“I can already foresee the impact and outcome that can be achieved from this fund. We can imagine it being an empowering platform that will not only invest, but also build an operating body tailored to the needs of the G20 startups that will assure having quality and well-governed startups that can grow sustainably,” he said in his summit speech.
“We are more than happy to open all the doors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Startup20 to present this opportunity to the top investors in Saudi and showcase the top Saudi startup opportunities. We are ready to work on it starting today and hopefully become the first to commit.”
The announcement was hailed by the Startup20 chair, who underscored Saudi Arabia’s steadfast dedication to fostering global innovation and entrepreneurship.
“By pledging support for the $1 trillion funding milestone, Saudi Arabia sets a precedent for other nations to follow, demonstrating their commitment to driving a disruptive innovation ecosystem and propelling the economic growth,” Vaishnav said.
For Saudi Arabia, investment in new businesses is important as under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is seeking to create millions of new jobs and is encouraging small and medium enterprises to diversify its economy away from dependence on oil.
“That’s why Saudi Arabia is investing millions of dollars in tourism, in economy, sports, entertainment and any industry,” Faheem Al-Hamid, senior adviser to the Saudi G20 delegation, told Arab News.
The Saudi government has been undertaking significant initiatives to stimulate private sector growth and encourage investment in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030.
Last year marked a turning point in those efforts, largely resulting from significant reforms in key economic sectors to unlock new markets and open avenues for investment.
“We have decided to enhance the startup scene … Among the G20 countries, Saudi Arabia’s funding has skyrocketed in 2022,” Al-Hamid said.
“Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem has grown in an unprecedented way from just a few SMEs prior to the launch of the Vision 2030 to the groundbreaking (proliferation) of startups in the last six years.”
ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani nationals have been arrested for working in Israel in violation of the South Asian country’s laws, Pakistan’s top investigative agency said on Wednesday.
Pakistan does not recognize the state of Israel and calls for an independent Palestinian state based on “internationally agreed parameters” and the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Due to the absence of diplomatic ties, Pakistani nationals cannot travel to Israel, let alone work there. The Pakistani passport explicitly states that it is valid in all countries except Israel.
Federal Investigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Ghafoor told Arab News the operation to apprehend the five suspects was initiated last month after authorities picked up a remittances trail and found evidence that they had been working in Israel for years.
According to the FIA, they had been sending remittances to Pakistan through the Western Union money transfer service.
“The suspects were working as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv,” the FIA spokesperson said. “They stayed in Tel Aviv for four to seven years.”
All the arrested suspects came from Mirpur Khas district in the southern Sindh province and have been booked for violating Pakistan’s Passport Act 1974 and the Emigration Ordinance 1979, according to the FIA.
As Pakistani passports are not valid in Israel, the suspects entered the country with the help of an Israeli agent.
“The suspects paid Rs300,000 to Rs400,000 ($1,090 to $1,453) per person to the Israeli agent,” the spokesperson said. “They would enter Israel through the Jordan airport on a Schengen visa.”
To enter Israel, the suspects would reach Jordan via Turkiye, Kenya and Sri Lanka. They would return to Pakistan from Jordan, transiting in Dubai.
The development comes months after reports of Pakistani goods being sold in Israeli markets stirred controversy in the South Asian country. The reports came after a New York-based group of American Jews said that the first shipment of “Pakistan-origin food products” had been offloaded in Israel in April.
The American Jewish Congress said that the transaction involved Pakistani-Jewish businessman Fishel Benkhald, based in Karachi, and three Israeli businessmen from Jerusalem and Haifa.
Benkhald also shared on Twitter a video of dates, dried fruit and spices he “exported” from Pakistan to the Israeli market.
The Pakistani government has denied that the South Asian country “exported” any such goods, reiterating that there had been “no change” in Islamabad’s policy regarding Tel Aviv.
Qur’an burning in Sweden underscores importance of combating Islamophobia from Europe to Latin America
Act of desecration on June 28 draws attention to hatred and prejudice believed to lie just beneath the surface
A recent survey of Muslims in Brazil found that women suffer higher rates of Islamophobia than men
Updated 05 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: As the number of Muslims in Latin America increases and Islamic communities gain visibility, more and more cases of Islamophobia are being reported in the region. Community leaders, most of them women, are striving to tackle the issue.
With a Muslim population estimated at between 800,000 and 1.5 million, Brazil is the only nation in Latin America where a comprehensive study on Islamophobia has been conducted.
The issue has been in the spotlight after a copy of the holy Qur’an was burned on June 28 outside Stockholm’s central mosque in an offensive act tolerated by the authorities in Sweden. Although South America has not witnessed such crude display of intolerance, Islamophia is believed to exist just under the surface in many countries.
Led by anthropologist Francirosy Barbosa, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and herself a Muslim convert, the research involved a survey of 653 Muslims that showed most of them having already suffered some kind of Islamophobia.
“Women were the majority of the respondents, something that already demonstrates that they’re the ones who suffer the most,” Barbosa told Arab News.
About 54 percent of the men who took part in the study — both those born to Islam and converts — said they have faced some sort of embarrassment due to their religion. Most cases happened on the street, in the workplace or at school.
The proportions are higher among women, with 66 percent of those born to Islam reporting that they have been offended or attacked due to their faith, and 83 percent of converts reporting the same.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Many incidents involve subtle comments and jokes, like a work colleague who discovers that somebody in the office is Muslim and begins to call him or her a “suicide bomber,” or a person who insists that her friend should not wear a headscarf because it is a symbol of male domination.
But the study also reports serious cases of physical violence, such as an unknown attacker spraying insecticide in the eyes of a woman wearing a hijab, and a girl who left her mosque and was hit by a man on the street.
Female converts “are the major victims of Islamophobia because they’re more vulnerable. Many of them come from poor neighborhoods and have to use public transportation,” Barbosa said.
Female converts also have to deal with pressures from their own families. The result is that many of them give up wearing a headscarf after being attacked, something “that brings suffering because they feel they’re failing to attend a divine commandment,” Barbosa said.
She added that Islamophobia grew in Brazil under former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), when different anti-Muslim groups became more powerful.
“In that period, there was a boom in pro-Zionist evangelical churches, for instance,” she said. The survey’s respondents said evangelical Christians are the religious segment that discriminates against them the most.
Barbosa was invited earlier this year to take part in a workshop organized by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship to discuss hate speech.
Her study on Islamophobia was presented to the group and will be part of its final report, which will orientate the government’s policies to combat intolerance.
“In our research, we included some guidelines for the struggle against Islamophobia, like the need to invest in education about religions and Islam. Now, those suggestions may finally come to light with the new government (of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva),” Barbosa said.
In Argentina, activists against Islamophobia have been counting on partnerships with governmental institutions as well.
FASTFACTS
Recent survey found women suffer higher rate of Islamophobia than men.
Majority of incidents occurred on the street, in the workplace or at school.
Female respondents said they are often targeted for wearing the hijab.
In 2022, Islam para la Paz (Islam for Peace) celebrated a deal with the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism — known by the Spanish acronym INADI — with the goal of promoting cooperation against religious discrimination.
Melody Amal Khalil Kabalan, who heads Islam para la Paz, said many press outlets were spreading misinformation about Qatar when it hosted the FIFA World Cup last year, so her organization and INADI promoted a workshop on the country for journalists.
“This year, we’ll organize a program called School without Discrimination, which will include workshops about Islamic habits for students,” she told Arab News.
While Islamophobia in Argentina is not comparable to what happens in European nations, there has been a growing number of cases lately, she said. Most cases involve women, like in Brazil.
“In a notorious incident, a woman was forbidden to get into a swimming pool in (the city of) Mendoza wearing her burkini,” Khalil said.
“In other cases, women were impeded by government officials to take pictures for documents wearing a hijab, which is their right.”
Victims of Islamophobia can report incidents to INADI, but many fail to do so “because they think the authorities won’t defend Muslims as they defend other groups,” Khalil said.
“We realized that this perception is connected to the fact that our communities aren’t so organized to resist discrimination as other communities in Argentina.”
She said it is up to Muslims to inform and educate Argentinian society about their needs and specificities.
“We have a responsibility to tell people about our way of life. It’s not only a problem for the government,” she added.
Islam para la Paz recently created an observatory of Muslim issues and is gathering information on the communities’ problems.
In Colombia, a group of women led by Maria Jose Acevedo Garcia established five years ago the Islamic Foundation Assalam of Colombian Muslim Women, whose goal is to protect Muslim women and prevent Islamophobia.
She said the most common incidents involve discrimination at school, the workplace and in government agencies.
“Women at times are discriminated against for wearing a hijab at work. In those cases, I send a letter to the person in charge and schedule a visit to the company in order to inform people about Islam,” Acevedo told Arab News.
Raised in a Catholic family, she converted to Islam 20 years ago. At first, she would commonly hear offensive comments and get angry, but over time she “learned how to react calmly and educate people.”
She said: “Assalam frequently visits schools and universities to offer workshops against discrimination. That’s the only way to change things.”
Acevedo added that during crises in Muslim nations — such as the war in Syria and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan — Islamophobia usually increases.
“We still haven’t experienced a great number of physical attacks, but incidents in which people tried to take off the hijab of a woman on public transportation have already been reported,” she said.
Assalam recently met with governmental authorities in order to present to them the needs of Muslim women in Colombia.
Problems commonly arise at the airport, for instance, when women coming from Muslim nations are told to take off the headscarf during inspection.
Acevedo expressed hope that more government employees will understand the nature of Islam in the future.
In Mexico, where the Muslim community has been growing over the past years, Islamophobia is noticeable in the arts, books and the news, where “negative expressions are commonly employed when it comes to Islam,” anthropologist Samantha Leyva Cortes told Arab News.
In her studies about Muslim communities in Mexico City and San Cristobal de las Casas, Leyva was told by many women that they are treated as foreigners due to their hijab.
“Shopkeepers frequently assume they aren’t from Mexico and charge them more than they should for a product,” she said.
Women wearing headscarves have to face all kinds of sexist remarks on the street and on public transportation, Leyva said.
“People generally think they’re passive, disenfranchised women. They don’t consider that wearing a hijab is their choice,” she added.
But the younger generations have been opening new paths lately. Many Muslim women are expanding their presence on social media and making themselves visible in the public arena.
“Many conversions have been happening online, so the internet is an important space for them,” Leyva said.
Barbosa said most Muslim leaders have been dealing with Islamophobia inadequately. “In general, they’re concerned only about spreading the religion and think that talking about discrimination and violence is something negative that can raise more problems,” she added.
Her goal now is to apply the same survey in other Latin American countries so the problem of Islamophobia in the whole region will be known, and communities and governments will be able to act.
Religious leaders join archbishop of Canterbury in opposing UK migration bill
Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Sikh figures sign letter urging different strategy to deal with asylum-seekers
‘People of all faiths are appalled’ by government proposals, imam tells The Times
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Religious leaders of major faiths in the UK have backed calls by the most senior cleric in the Church of England to oppose new migration laws proposed by the government.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been joined by senior Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Jewish figures in signing a letter urging a different approach to tackling the UK’s migration crisis.
The signatories include the chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, Leeds-based Sunni Imam Qari Asim and Shiite cleric Imam Sayed Razawi, Scotland’s most senior Muslim scholar.
Other names of note are rabbis Charley Baginsky and Josh Levy, CEOs of the Progressive Judaism movement; the president of the Hindu Forum of Britain, Trupti Patel; Sikh peer Lord Singh of Wimbledon; the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Bishop of Durham Paul Butler.
Tens of thousands of migrants are currently in temporary accommodation in the UK due to a shortage of housing and a backlog in Home Office processing of asylum applications.
The government’s proposals outlined in the Illegal Migration Bill include giving authorities more powers to detain, deport and ban people from re-entering the UK who have arrived illegally, as well as to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda to await the outcomes of their applications.
In their letter, published in The Times, the faith leaders wrote: “We represent people and communities whose belief, worship and action point us towards the kind of society we wish to build for the common good.
“The Illegal Migration Bill falls short of our obligation towards the most vulnerable; it fails to meet the basic test of an evidence-based and workable policy. We need an alternative approach that reflects our country’s history, values and responsibility.”
The letter continued: “With more than 100 million people displaced around the world, this crisis will not be solved without significant collective endeavour.
“The UK should take a lead in setting out a just, compassionate approach, ensuring that people seeking sanctuary are protected, claims decided quickly and justly, human traffickers are punished, and the root causes of mass migration are properly addressed.”
Asim told The Times: “I think people of all faiths are appalled to hear about the proposals by the government. It shows inhumanity and incompetence in dealing with the crisis. It goes against the values of the history of Britain.”
Welby, who sits in the House of Lords, has tabled a series of amendments to the proposed legislation, which is set to be debated in Parliament, including establishing “ten-year strategies for collaborating internationally” to halt human trafficking.
He told The Times: “As faith leaders we hold different beliefs on many things, but we are united in our concern for people seeking sanctuary. Britain must have an asylum system based on justice and compassion.”
Baginsky said: “Religion is political. It’s absolutely right that if you put bishops into the House of Lords, they are going to speak about that crossover between religion and politics. The issue of refugees and the way we welcome people into this country (falls) exactly where that crossover happens.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “The only way to ensure that people are not subjected to dangerous journeys at the hands of criminal gangs, is to remove the incentive for taking those journeys in the first place — that is what our ‘Stop the Boats Bill’ sets out to do.”
Democracy ‘not radically worse’ in EU than a year ago, says executive
Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s latest democracy health check showed there was no significant deterioration across the 27-nation bloc in areas like media and court freedoms or efforts to tackle corruption over the last year, a top official said on Wednesday. The assessment came as the EU executive released its latest rule of law report, which includes tips for democratic improvements across EU member states. Last year’s snapshot highlighted serious concerns about the rule of law in Poland and Hungary. Both governments lost access to billions of euros in EU aid over related disputes. “This rule of law report shows that there is no radical worsening or backsliding in any member state,” said EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova. “I will never be satisfied, in general, because there are a lot of things to be improved,” she continued. She noted some improvements to the independence of the judiciary in Hungary, as Budapest sought to unlock access to EU grants. But the report still called on the nation to make improvements in areas including the independence of media and prosecutions of high-level corruption. On Poland, the report said there had been no progress towards 2022 recommendations including ensuring the independence of state prosecutions and fair procedures in awarding media licenses. Spain, which holds a national election on July 23, was also among the countries warned over the state of its judiciary. The report reiterated “serious concerns” over the lack of the renewal of the Council of the Judiciary, the country's top body of judges. It did not mention days of rioting across France, triggered by police shooting of teenager of North African descent, and contained little reference to the use of excessive force by police in the country. Jourova said it was up to courts in France to judge every situation separately.