BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are ‘happy to kill children’

The confrontation arose when Gadgil probed Bennett about the young victims of the military operation. (AFP/File)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • The network issued apology following controversy involving Anjana Gadgil and former Israeli prime minister
  • BBC defended reporting of events in Jenin as impartial
LONDON: The BBC found itself in hot water after one of its anchors made a provocative statement implying that “Israeli forces are happy to kill children.” The remarks led to a public outcry, resulting in the BBC offering an apology.

Anjana Gadgil made contentious comments during a Tuesday evening broadcast in which Israeli former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was invited to discuss the country’s military action in Jenin.

The confrontation arose when Gadgil probed Bennett about the young victims of the military operation.

She said: “The Israeli military are calling this a ‘military operation,’ but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under 18.

“Is that really what the military set out to do? To kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?”

Bennett countered Gadgil’s remarks, stating that all 11 people killed were militants and that the deaths were the responsibility of the young terrorists who chose to take up arms.

He further elaborated, saying that several dozen Israeli civilian deaths over the past year resulted from terror attacks whose perpetrators were trained in Jenin, which he described as an “epicenter of terror.”

He added: “All the Palestinians that were killed were terrorists, in this case.”

Gadgil responded: “Terrorists, but children. The Israeli forces are happy to kill children.”

Bennett replied, asking: “If there’s a 17-year-old Palestinian that’s shooting at your family, what is he?”

The anchor continued: “The UN has defined them as children.”

Addressing the controversy, a BBC spokesperson said that the network “received feedback and complaints about an interview with Naftali Bennett on the BBC News channel regarding recent events in the West Bank and Israel.

“The complaints raised relate to specific interview questions about the deaths of young people in the Jenin refugee camp.

“The United Nations raised the issue of the impact of the operation in Jenin on children and young people.

“While this was a legitimate subject to examine in the interview, we apologize that the language used in this line of questioning was not phrased well and was inappropriate.”

Despite the controversy, the BBC maintained that it reported the wider events in Jenin in a fair and thorough manner.

Topics: BBC Anjana Gadgil Naftali Bennett Israel Palestine

Canada’s government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news

Canada’s government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

  • Federal government spends around $7.5 million a year to advertise on the platforms
  • Canada’s move is the latest episode in dispute over recently passed Online News Act
OTTAWA: Canada’s government said Wednesday it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s decision at a news conference.
Canada’s move is the latest episode in a dispute that started after Trudeau’s administration proposed a bill that would require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.
Meta promised at the time to block Canadian news content on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to address Canada’s recently passed Online News Act.
Rodriguez said the decision from Meta was “unreasonable” and “irresponsible,” and as a result Canada would stop advertising on their platforms.
He said the federal government spends about 10 million Canadian dollars (around $7.5 million) a year to advertise on the platforms. This money, he added, will be put into other ad campaigns.
Soon after the federal announcement, Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted that the province was also suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said on Twitter that the city would stop ads on Facebook.
Reacting to the latest Canadian announcement, a Meta spokesperson said the Online News Act is “flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work.” He said that the company does not collect links to news content to show on their social platforms and that publishers are the ones deciding to post them on Facebook or Instagram.
“Unfortunately, the regulatory process is not equipped to make changes to the fundamental features of the legislation that have always been problematic, and so we plan to comply by ending news availability in Canada in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.
Google has also promised to start blocking Canadian news when the bill takes effect in six months.
Rodriguez said the government is in talks with the company and believes its concerns will be managed by the regulations that will come to implement the bill.

Topics: Canada Meta Facebook Instagram

Zuckerberg: 10 million sign up on Threads in first seven hours to rival Twitter

Zuckerberg: 10 million sign up on Threads in first seven hours to rival Twitter
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP
AP

  • Posts can go up to 500 characters, which is more than Twitter’s 280-character threshold, and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long
  • Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing user names, while new users will have to set up an Instagram account
WASHINGTON/LONDON: Ten million users have signed up to Threads, Meta’s newly launched social media platform and rival to Twitter, less than a day after its launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

“10 million sign ups in seven hours,” Zuckerberg wrote on his official Threads account.

The new offering is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”

The app is live in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Users will get a Twitter-like microblogging experience, according to screenshots provided to media, suggesting that Meta Platforms has been gearing up to directly challenge the platform after Musk’s tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have turned off users and advertisers.

There are buttons to like, repost, reply to or quote a “thread,” and counters showing the number of likes and replies that a post has received.

“Our vision is that Threads will be a new app more focused on text and dialogue, modeled after what Instagram has done for photo and video,” the company said.

Posts are limited to 500 characters, which is more than Twitter’s 280-character threshold, and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. New users will have to set up an Instagram account.

Meta emphasized measures to keep users safe, including enforcing Instagram’s community guidelines and providing tools to control who can mention or reply to users.

Meta’s new offering, however, has raised data privacy concerns.

Threads could collect a wide range of personal information, including health, financial, contacts, browsing and search history, location data, purchases and “sensitive info,” according to its data privacy disclosure on the App Store.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey pointed it out in a snarky tweet saying, “All your Threads are belong to us” that included a screenshot of the disclosure. Musk replied “yeah.”

One place Threads won’t be rolled out is in the European Union, which has strict data privacy rules.

Meta has informed Ireland’s Data Privacy Commission that it has no plans yet to launch Threads in the 27-nation bloc, commission spokesman Graham Doyle said. The Irish watchdog is Meta’s main privacy regulator for the EU because the company’s regional headquarters is based in Dublin.

While Meta had teased Threads with a listing on Apple’s UK App Store earlier this week, it could not be found in the French, German or Dutch versions. The company is working on rolling the app out to more countries, but cites regulatory uncertainty for its decision to hold off on a European launch.

Analysts said its success is far from guaranteed, citing Meta’s track record of starting up standalone apps that were later shut down.

Also in question is whether it’s the right move for Meta, which has announced tens of thousands of layoffs over the past year amid a tech industry slowdown.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg also has been focusing on the metaverse, investing tens of billions of dollars in the virtual reality concept.

Meta risks “spreading itself too thin,” said Mike Proulx, a research director at Forrester, a global market research company. “Meta is banking on a moment in time amidst peak Twitter frustration. However, this window of opportunity is already flooded with Twitter alternatives including Bluesky, Mastodon, Spill, Post.News and Hive, which are all competing for Twitter’s market share.”

Even so, Threads could be a fresh headache for Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion.

He’s made a series of changes that have triggered backlash, the latest being daily limits on the number of tweets people can view to try to stop unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data. He also is now requiring paid verification for users to access the online dashboard TweetDeck.

Musk’s rivalry with Zuckerberg could end up spilling over into real life. In an online exchange the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a cage match face-off, though it’s unclear if they will actually make it to the ring.

Topics: Meta Twitter threads Elon Musk

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses

Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

  • New course offers four tracks specific to journalism, humanitarian work, health care and business
  • "Arabic for Professionals" carricula are proofed by Arabic academics from top universities
NEW YORK: Six Syrian refugees in the US have crafted the “Arabic for Professionals” course launched on Wednesday by NaTakallam, a refugee-powered social enterprise that provides language learning, translation and interpretation services.

The course’s contents have been proofed by Arabic academics from top universities, such as the American University of Paris, according to a press release by NaTakallam.

Tailored for upper-intermediate and advanced Arabic students, “Arabic for Professionals” offers four tracks specific to journalism, humanitarian work, health care and business.

“The program is the outcome of conversations about common teaching challenges among NaTakallam language partners, especially when it comes to Arabic in practice,” said Carmela Francolino, NaTakallam’s talent and community manager.

“After defining the general profiles of our students and their needs, the necessity of structured courses for intermediate and advanced students was clear, as were the topics we needed to focus on,” she said.

Combining synchronous and asynchronous learning, “Arabic for Professionals” provides flexibility to fit busy schedules. The curricula are divided into several units, including exercises to reinforce each point and ten one-hour private lessons with an experienced tutor.

In addition to a focus on Modern Standard Arabic, a lingua franca used across the Arabic-speaking world, the one-on-one tutoring sessions offer students the opportunity to practice what they have learned in spoken dialects of Levantine Arabic.

Multiple pilot students have noted that the blended structure of the course provided an impetus for them to continue learning the language after their progress had stalled.

“For NaTakallam, whose core mission is to showcase the talents of displaced and conflict-affected people, it is especially meaningful that our language partners are not only teaching this curriculum but have created it in its entirety,” said Aline Sara, co-founder and CEO of NaTakallam.

Besides the new Arabic for Professionals program, NaTakallam offers an Integrated Arabic Curriculum, a 25-hour course that teaches Modern Standard Arabic and Levantine Arabic concomitantly, as well as one-on-one language tutoring in Arabic, Armenian, French, Kurdish, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

Topics: NaTakallam refugees Arabic language

Twitter CEO backs widely criticized tweet-reading rate limits

Twitter CEO backs widely criticized tweet-reading rate limits
Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

  • Twitter said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits
CALIFORNIA: Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday tweeted a defense of the temporary cap announced July 1 on the number of tweets users can read in a day, and the company said advertising has been stable in the days since the step that drew heavy criticism from users and marketing professionals.
Yaccarino wrote in her tweet: “when you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform.” It was her first public comment on the limits announced on Saturday by owner Elon Musk, who said the step was meant to discourage “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation.
In the days since Musk’s announcement, Twitter users posted screenshots showing they were unable to see any tweets, including on the pages of corporate advertisers, after hitting the limit. And marketing professionals said it could undermine Yaccarino’s efforts to attract advertisers.
Twitter said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits.
“To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
The limit took affect soon after Twitter began requiring users to log into an account on the social media platform to view tweets.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms said it plans to launch microblogging app called Threads, a rollout that represents a direct challenge to Twitter which has been heavily criticized since Musk bought the company for $44 billion in 2022.
Asked in an email why the CEO did not comment on the move until three days after it was announced, Twitter did not comment but sent Reuters a poop emoji, the company’s standard response to media inquiries. 

 

Topics: Twitter

Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

  • Nemov said the attackers threatened to kill him and told him to plead for mercy as they put a pistol to his head
MOSCOW: Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and brutally beat a prominent investigative reporter and a lawyer Tuesday, an assault that highlighted a violent pattern of rampant human rights abuses in the region.
Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked soon after they arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities.
Just outside the airport, their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were attacked by a dozen unidentified masked attackers who beat them with clubs, put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.
Novaya Gazeta said Milashina sustained a concussion and had several fingers broken, but medics later determined her fingers weren’t fractured. Nemov had a deep cut on his leg. They were taken to a hospital in Chechnya’s main city, Grozny, and later to Beslan in the nearby region of North Ossetia. The newspaper said Milashina repeatedly lost consciousness.
Speaking from a hospital bed in a video, Milashina said the attack looked like a “classic abduction.”
“They threw the driver out of the car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, forced me down to my knees and put a gun to my head,” she said, adding that the assailants were visibly nervous and had trouble tying her hands.
A photo from a hospital showed her talking over the phone, her face covered by green antiseptic the attackers doused on her. She had multiple bruises on her head shaved clean by the assailants.
Officials were considering their medical evacuation to Moscow.
In a later interview with Russian rights group Team Against Torture, which works in Chechnya and other regions, Milashina recalled the assailants telling Nemov: ‘You are defending too many people here. There is no need to defend anyone here.”
Milashina said the assailants threatened to cut her fingers if she refused to give a password to unlock her phone and then beat her on her fingers with a plastic tube. “It was very painful. It felt like a burn,” she said.
The attackers grabbed their equipment but didn’t touch cash and other valuables, Milashina said.
Nemov said the attackers threatened to kill him and told him to plead for mercy as they put a pistol to his head.
Milashina said Nemov believed that they may have been shadowed since they boarded their Chechnya-bound flight in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident. Peskov added that “it was a very serious assault that warrants energetic measures” from law enforcement agencies.
Other Russian agencies, including the human rights ombudsperson, condemned the attack and called for an investigation.
Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, the country’s top state criminal investigation agency, ordered a probe into the attack.
Chechnya’s Moscow-backed strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who branded Milashina a “terrorist” in the past, said the regional authorities had launched an investigation and would track down the attackers.
The strong statements and a quick response from Russian authorities contrasted with a muted official reaction to previous attacks on Milashina and other journalists and human rights activists in Chechnya.
Milashina has long exposed human rights violations in Chechnya and has faced threats, intimidation and attacks. In 2020, she and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a dozen people in the lobby of their hotel. Last year, she temporarily left Russia after she was threatened by Chechen authorities.
She has won widespread acclaim for her investigative reporting, which included exposing the torture and killings of gay people in Chechnya and other abuses by feared Chechen paramilitary forces.
In 2013, Milashina received an International Women of Courage Award from the US Department of State.
Amnesty International strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack on Milashina and Nemov and urged Russian authorities to track down the assailants. “This callous crime exemplifies the extreme dangers that those who fight injustice and defend human rights face in a context of open hostility from the authorities and total impunity for perpetrators,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said in a statement.
Hours after Tuesday’s attack, a court in Grozny sentenced Zarema Musayeva to 5½ years in prison on charges of insulting and violently resisting police, an accusation that rights groups have rejected as trumped up.
Despite Tuesday’s attack, Milashina vowed to travel again to Chechnya to attend Musayeva’s appeal hearing.
Musayeva had been in custody in Grozny since Chechen security forces grabbed her from her home in the Volga River city of Nizhny Novgorod and drove her to Chechnya in January 2022. Her husband, a former judge, and her two activist sons have left Chechnya. Kadyrov has accused the Musayev family of having terrorist links and said they should be imprisoned or killed if they offered resistance.
The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to keep the North Caucasus region stable after two devastating separatist wars. International rights groups have accused his security forces of extrajudicial killings, torture and abductions of dissenters, but Russian authorities have stonewalled repeated demands to investigate and end abuses in Chechnya.
Anna Politkovskaya, a widely acclaimed investigative Novaya Gazeta reporter who exposed human rights abuses in Chechnya, was shot dead in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006. A Russian court convicted the gunman and three other Chechens involved in the killing along with a former Moscow police officer who was their accomplice, but investigators have failed to determine who ordered the killing.
On July 15, 2009, Natalia Estemirova, a leading rights defender in Chechnya and a strong critic of Kadyrov, was abducted and later found dead with shots to the head and chest. Her murder has remained unsolved.
Kadyrov’s clout has risen further since the start of Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, where his security forces have played an active part. The Kremlin scrambled fighters from Chechnya to help protect Moscow from an abortive mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin 11 days ago, but some commentators warned that Kadyrov’s ambitions could also potentially pose a threat to federal authorities.
Despite the Kremlin’s support, Kadyrov reportedly has had tense relations with some of Russia’s law enforcement agencies. The angry reaction from officials and Kremlin-connected lawmakers who called for a tough response could signal authorities’ intentions to cut the Chechen strongman down to size.

 

Topics: Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov Jornalists Russia Chechnya

