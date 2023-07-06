Developing countries face annual investment deficit of $4tn to achieve SDGs: UNCTAD 

You are here

The UN body said 31 developing countries require approximately $1.7 trillion annually for renewable energy projects (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Developing countries are facing an annual investment deficit of $4 trillion as they battle to achieve their Sustainable Development Goals, a UN report said Wednesday. 

The UN’s agency for trade and development, or UNCTAD, noted in its World Investment Report 2023 that the deficit has grown from $2.5 trillion since the adoption of the SDGs in Paris in 2015.   

Expressing concern about the insufficient investment, the UN body said that 31 developing countries require approximately $1.7 trillion annually for renewable energy projects but were able to attract only $544 billion in 2022.  

This massive gap between the required investment and the actual funds received raises concerns about the ability of these countries to meet their renewable energy goals and transition to sustainable sources of power, according to the agency.

“A significant increase in investment in sustainable energy systems in developing countries is crucial for the world to reach climate goals by 2030,” UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said. 

The largest gaps are in energy, water and transport infrastructure, the report said, attributing this to both underinvestment and additional needs. 

The report highlights that global foreign direct investment fell by 12 percent in 2022 and proposes to take priority actions ranging from financing mechanisms to investment policies. 

“The global environment for international business and cross-border investment remains challenging in 2023. Geopolitical tensions are still high. Recent financial sector turmoil has added to investor uncertainty,” UNCTAD said, adding that downward pressure on global FDI to continue in 2023. 

While investments in renewables have shown growth since 2015, the report noted the majority of funding has flowed to developed countries.  

To address this pressing issue, the report urges immediate support for developing countries to attract a more substantial amount of investment for their clean energy transition.   

UNCTAD highlights that the gap was mainly driven by the Ukraine-Russia war and increasing debt pressures.   

The report underlines the need for concerted efforts from global stakeholders to create an enabling environment and mobilize the necessary resources, facilitating sustainable and inclusive development in line with the 2030 agenda. 

UNCTAD also emphasizes the need for debt relief to offer developing countries fiscal space to make the investments necessary for the clean energy transition. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index has remained steady on Thursday as it edged up 6.36 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,597.91.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.57 billion ($1.75 billion) as 135 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 73 retreated.

However, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu continued its downward trend as it shed 480.78 points, or 1.95 percent, to finish at 24,149.24.

MSCI Tadawul Index also edged down 0.39 percent to close at 1,522.42.

The best-performing stock of the day on the main index was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. The company’s share price soared 10 percent to SR0.22.

Other top performers were Zamil Industrial Investment Co. and Theeb Rent a Car Co., whose share prices surged by 9.98 and 9.90 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, whose share price dipped by 3.25 percent to SR149.

In the parallel market Nomu, the top gainer was Al-Razi Medical Co. The company’s share price soared on Thursday by 14.93 percent to SR77.

However, the share price of Future Care Trading Co., listed on Nomu, dropped by 16.98 percent to SR24.20.

On Thursday, Alinma Investment Co. announced the distribution of a 1.3 percent cash dividend to Alinma Retail REIT’s unitholders for the first half of 2023 at SR0.13 per unit.

According to a statement to Tadawul, the dividend for the first half represents 1.69 percent of the fund’s net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2022.

RIYADH: Foreign direct investment inflows to the UAE jumped to $23 billion in 2022, up 10 percent from $21 billion in the previous year, its highest ever, according to the latest UN Conference on Trade and Development report.

The UNCTAD’s annual World Investment Report 2023 also ranked the UAE in the top position in the region in attracting FDI inflows. It stood as the fourth-largest nation globally for greenfield investment projects at 997, recording an 84 percent increase over the previous year.

The surge came despite a global decline in FDI inflows by 12 percent in 2022.

According to the report, the UAE’s FDI outflows also increased by 10 percent to $25 billion in 2022, propelling the country as the 15th largest investor in the world, up from the 20th in 2021.

ADQ and Canada’s BMO to acquire minority stake in Sagard 

Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ and Canada’s Bank of Montreal intend to purchase minority shares in Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with $14.5 billion in assets.

With regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to come to completion in the third quarter, according to a joint statement by both firms, Reuters reported.

As part of the deal, Canadian financial holding firm Great-West Lifeco will increase an existing minority interest, supporting Sagard’s future growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Sagard’s current and future investment strategies will get additional long-term financial commitments from ADQ, BMO and Great-West Lifeco, boosting its ability to raise money and accelerate the launch of new products.

RAKEZ inks deal with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel 

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone signed a memorandum of understanding with the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to provide investment and expansion opportunities for industrial firms in both countries, according to Emirates News Agency.

The MoU will enhance economic relationships and boost industrial activities between both nations.

“It is important that we take steps toward enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Israel through economic exchange. We believe that our partnership with the MAI will create new gateways for industrial players in both countries to expand their regional footprints,” said Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ Group.

Hagai Edri, the deputy CEO of MAI, added: “We see RAKEZ as a potential strategic partner that will allow Israeli industries to expand to other markets while maintaining their main industrial activity in Israel in a way that will benefit both organizations, their members and their respective economies.”

RIYADH: Industrial activity in Saudi Arabia is gaining pace with more and more private firms seeking manufacturing licenses to take advantage of the Kingdom’s favorable policies aimed at driving local production.   

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 53 new industrial licenses in April with the investment volume touching SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion) across seven different industrial activities.   

This follows the 123 licenses issued in March with an investment value of SR3.09 billion.

Some 56 factories also began operating that month. 

Among the major applicants in April were food production firms, with nine licenses issued, closely followed by the producers of shaped metal products and other non-ferrous metal products, both obtaining eight licenses each.  

Other sectors such as base metals, paper and its related products, rubber and plastic products, and water treatment and supply received four licenses each.  

April also saw 14 new factories commence their production, with an investment of SR155 million. This included rubber and plastic factories, as well as facilities for paper, non-ferrous metals, wood, and shaped metal products.  

According to the latest report released by the National Industrial and Mining Information Center, a subsidiary of the ministry, small-scale facilities dominated the new industrial licenses in the Kingdom, accounting for 94.34 percent of the total issued, while medium-sized facilities comprised 5.66 percent.    

National factories took the largest share in terms of issued licenses by investment type, making up 66.04 percent of the total, while foreign facilities accounted for 11.32 percent.

Joint venture facilities stood at 22.64 percent.  

The report further indicated that the ministry has issued a total of 385 industrial licenses since the beginning of the current year up until the end of April.  

Currently, Saudi Arabia is home to 10,873 existing and under-construction factories, reflecting an investment of SR1.44 trillion.  

This demonstrates an increase in monthly and yearly activity with March recording 10,825 factories and April 2022 with 10,561 factories.  

National factories led the pack in terms of factories initiating production, making up 85.71 percent of the total, followed by joint venture factories and foreign investment factories at 7.14 percent each.  

Moreover, the report indicated that April saw an addition of 1,187 employees in the sector.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey is expected to accelerate as the world’s largest green hydrogen project in the $500 billion giga-project NEOM has formally entered the construction stage.

In a statement to Tadawul, ACWA Power said that its affiliate NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. issued a full award notice to proceed with the engineering, procurement and construction, which has been approved. 

ACWA Power further pointed out that its SR1.12 billion ($300 million) contribution in the limited notice to proceed will become part of its equity contribution to the project.

The statement added that all project agreements have been signed, and partners have agreed to manage certain execution risks related to the EPC contract.

In May, NGHC signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms to construct a green hydrogen facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion. 

NGHC is a joint venture of ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM. Upon completion in 2026, it is expected to produce 600 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Apart from limiting carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom, this project is also expected to expand the country’s diversification efforts.

In June, NEOM’s green hydrogen project also received the Kingdom’s first sustainable guarantee from the British bank Standard Chartered, which agreed to extend funding support for one of its contractors, Larsen & Toubro, to build the necessary renewable energy infrastructure.

L&T won a $2.78 billion contract to establish the renewable energy generation, storage and grid infrastructure from Air Products.

Lending agencies have issued sustainable guarantees for green projects that positively contribute to the environment.

Under the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to increase domestic generation capacity from renewable energy to 50 percent by the end of this decade to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. 

In March, a report released by S&P Global Ratings suggested that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy. 

According to S&P Global, installed solar capacity in the two countries surged from 165 megawatts in 2016 to 3 gigawatts by the end of 2021. 

RIYADH: In a bid to promote tourism and open Saudi Arabia to visitors from India, the Kingdom is set to increase inbound flights from Asia’s second-largest economy by 19 percent, a top official said. 

Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, president of Asia-Pacific markets, Saudi Tourism Authority, said that the Kingdom is planning to increase the number of flights from India to 290 per week from the existing 243. 

In an interview with BW Hotelier, a hospitality magazine, Al-Dabbagh revealed that Saudi Arabia received almost 1 million visitors from India in 2022, and the aim is to double the number of visitations to 2 million in 2023. 

“We have already welcomed 400,000 Indian travelers during the first quarter of this year, and by 2030, we aim to reach over 12 million Indian visitors,” Al-Dabbagh said. 

He added: “It is now easier than ever to visit Saudi with our 96-hour free stopover visa. We have opened nine VFS Tasheel Visa offices around India to increase accessibility to visit the true home of Arabia.” 

Creating a robust tourism environment is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

During the interview, Al-Dabbagh noted that Saudi Arabia is targeting two key segments of Indian travelers; the first is families visiting the Kingdom to enjoy its rich cultural regions, and the second is travelers who visit Saudi Arabia to meet their friends and families. 

The Kingdom is currently home to 2.6 million Indians.

Al-Dabbagh pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality pipeline has over 42,000 keys under construction, a strong indication of the strengthening tourism sector in the Kingdom. 

“Activating our smaller towns with family-friendly and culturally rich experiences will be key to developing our tourism infrastructure which will bring visitors closer to our heritage,” he added.

