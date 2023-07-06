You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a joint news conference following their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine, Aug. 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden’s membership of NATO
  • Erdogan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Putin to mediate an end to the war
ISTANBUL: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Turkiye on Friday for the first time since Russia’s invasion for talks with counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish presidency said the two leaders could stage a joint press conference after the talks in Istanbul.
The meeting is due to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week’s NATO summit.
But analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden’s membership of NATO ahead of the July 11-12 alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Turkiye is blocking Sweden’s candidacy because of a longstanding dispute about Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.
Both Zelensky and Erdogan also want to extend a United Nations and Turkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.
Erdogan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate an end to the war.
Turkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.
But Western governments worry about NATO member Turkiye’s growing economic ties with Russia and its resistance to the bloc’s expansion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 

Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 
Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 

Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 
  • ICC top prosecutor Karim Khan is on 4-day visit to Bangladesh 
  • Full inquiry into Rohingya case was approved by ICC judges in 2019 
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is ready to support an International Criminal Court investigation on Myanmar’s possible crimes against the Rohingya, authorities said on Thursday as the court’s top prosecutor wrapped up his official visit to Cox’s Bazar. 

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday for a four-day visit to investigate possible crimes against humanity by the Myanmar military, which carried out a brutal crackdown in 2017 that forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people into neighboring Bangladesh. 

“Today, he visited two camps and talked with several victims,” Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News. 

“He requested our coordination in the investigation process and of course, we will provide all our cooperation.” 

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen met with Khan earlier this week and “assured (the) ICC prosecutor of Bangladesh’s support and cooperation concerning its investigation into (the) situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said, referring to the Rohingya case. 

More than 1 million Rohingya people live in the squalid camps of Cox’s Bazar, after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh almost six years ago. 

Although Myanmar is not a member of the ICC, the court ruled it has jurisdiction over some crimes related to the Rohingya because of their cross-border nature. 

“The world cannot forget about the Rohingya and the need for accountability,” Khan said in a tweet after his earlier meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Members of the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar had hoped to meet with Khan to question the lack of progress on their ICC case. 

“We believe if we are able to meet with him, then we can ask him some of the questions and we can raise some concerns … related to (expediting) the process of the proceedings,” Maung Sawyeddollah, founder of community rights group Rohingya Students Network, told Arab News. 

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine after Khan launched an investigation last year. 

On the other hand, a full inquiry of Myanmar’s alleged crimes, specifically the forced deportation of Rohingya from Rakhine State, had been approved by ICC judges in 2019. Khan’s trip this week is a follow-up to his first visit in February 2022. 

“The case of the Rohingya preceded that of Ukraine,” Sawyeddollah said. “What we are seeing is a result in the case of Ukraine, but still there is no end result for us in the case of Rohingya. So why did that happen?” 

In 2018, an independent UN fact-finding mission found that Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims with “genocidal intent.” 

“We are the victims of genocide,” Nurul Amin, who founded Rohingya Girls School and provided informal lessons to over 100 girls in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. 

Though Amin wants the ICC to continue its investigation, she is unsure of how it will impact the Rohingya. 

“If they announce this is genocidal violence committed by Myanmar authorities, what will they (ICC) do? Can we go back to our homeland with rights and dignity?” 

Topics: Bangladesh Myanmar Rohingya International Criminal Court (ICC)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
AP

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
  • Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi Jinping last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years
BEIJING: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants.
Yellen planned to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip.
The secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public, according to Treasury officials. They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn’t meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their militaries.
Yellen earlier warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting US and Chinese industry and markets. Businesspeople have warned the world might split into separate markets, slowing innovation and economic growth, as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.
Yellen said earlier the two governments “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development.
The most recent flareup came after President Joe Biden referred to Xi as dictator. The Chinese protested, but Biden said his blunt statements about China are “just not something I’m going to change very much.”
Relations have been strained by disputes over technology, security, China’s assertive policy abroad and conflicting claims to the South China Sea and other territory.
Washington has tightened restrictions imposed by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, on Chinese access to processor chips and other US technology on security grounds.
Ties became especially testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was shot down.
This week, Beijing responded to US technology controls by announced unspecified curbs on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors, solar panels, missiles and radar.

Topics: US China Janet Yellen

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia
AP

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia
  • Belarusian president helped broker a deal for Yevgeny Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24
  • Wagner troops’ uprising saw them quickly sweep over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don
MINSK: Russia’s mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the president of Belarus said Thursday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and permission to move to Belarus.
After saying last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus, Lukashenko told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary chief is in St. Petersburg and Wagner troops still were at their camps.
He did not specify the location of the camps, but Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt.
The rebellion saw them quickly sweep over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and capture military headquarters there before marching on the Russian capital in what Prigozhin described as a “march of justice” to oust the Russian defense minister and the General Staff chief.
Prigozhin claimed his troops had come within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow when he ordered them to stop the advance under the deal brokered by Lukashenko.
The abortive rebellion represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power and exposed the Kremlin’s weakness.
Lukashenko’s statement followed Russian media reports that claimed that Prigozhin was spotted in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. His presence was seen as part of agreements that allowed him to finalize his affairs there.

Topics: Wagner belarus Yevgeny Prigozhin Alexander Lukashenko

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns
Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan objects to the Nordic country joining the military alliance
  • Sweden and Finland end their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine
BRUSSELS: Senior officials from Sweden and Turkiye will gather at NATO headquarters on Thursday to examine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance and to see what more, if anything, can be done to break the deadlock.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will lead the meeting, which will involve the countries’ foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers. Top officials from Finland, which joined NATO in April after itself addressing Turkish concerns, will also take part.
Fearing for their security, Sweden and neighboring Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and both applied for NATO membership.
President Joe Biden welcomed Sweden’s prime minister to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States ramped up pressure for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO ahead of the alliance’s two-day summit starting next Tuesday.
Only Turkiye and Hungary are delaying Sweden’s membership. The other 29 allies, Stoltenberg and Sweden have all said the Nordic country has done enough to satisfy Turkiye’s demands. Sweden has changed its anti-terror laws and lifted an arms embargo on Turkiye, among other concessions.
But Turkiye accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. NATO requires the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand.
Turkiye’s foreign ministry said the sides would review steps Finland and Sweden took, especially in the context of fighting terrorism, since the last meeting, which was held in Ankara on June 14.
Foreign minister Hakan Fidan would be joined at the meetings by Erdogan’s chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, deputy foreign minister Burak Akcapar and the intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, according to the ministry’s statement.
Hungary is also holding up approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are. NATO officials expect that Hungary will follow suit once Turkiye lifts its objections.
At a European Union summit last week, Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said Hungary had given assurances that it would not hold things up. “Twice, I have spoken to Prime Minister (Viktor) Orban,” Kristersson told reporters. “Both times he has confirmed that Hungary will not delay.”
Turkiye is a different matter. A Qur’an-burning protest, at which the media vastly outnumbered the participants, outside a mosque in Stockholm has fueled tensions. Erdogan criticized Sweden last week for allowing it. Police permitted the protest citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar burning of the Muslim holy book.
It’s unclear exactly what Turkiye objects to, and Thursday’s meeting is designed to flesh that out. Erdogan railed against Sweden while on the campaign trail for elections in May, and NATO officials had expected him to relent after he was reelected.
Erdogan is also seeking upgraded F-16 fighter jets from the US, but Biden has suggested that Sweden’s membership should be endorsed first.
NATO had hoped the road to Sweden’s membership would be smoothed out before the July 11-12 summit in Lithuania. Sweden’s entry would be a symbolically powerful moment and the latest indication that Russia’s war is driving countries to join the alliance. Those hopes have dimmed.

Topics: NATO Sweden Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv
Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv
  • Rescuers are working to reach those still trapped under rubble
  • More than 50 apartments destroyed and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University damaged
KYIV: A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine’s Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia’s invasion of the country began.
While Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometers from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.
“An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.
“The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7:00 am 4 people were killed, 9 were injured.”
Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.
More than 50 apartments had been “ruined” and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.
“This is the biggest attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning” of Russia’s invasion, he said.
“Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote alongside a Telegram video post showing a damaged building.
“There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”
It was unclear how many missiles had been launched.
Earlier, regional governor Maksym Kozytski said “several” missiles were “moving in the direction of the western regions”, citing Ukraine’s Air Force Command.
A separate video posted by Kozytski showed a multi-story building with part of its top floor destroyed.
Emergency services were on the scene and rescuers were “sorting through the debris,” he said.
“As of now, the rubble is being dismantled,” he said. “We are doing everything possible to... save people.”
Unverified videos posted to Telegram purporting to show the aftermath of a strike showed shattered glass littering the floor of what appeared to be a dormitory.
It was not clear if the videos showed the same strike.
On June 20, Lviv was hit by a major Russian drone assault on Kyiv and other cities.
Ukraine has recently bolstered its air defense systems with Western-supplied weapons and the number of Russian missiles and drones breaking through has diminished.
But the spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, Yuriy Ignat, recently said that newly supplied systems were still insufficient to cover the whole country.
Slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine delayed Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a TV interview broadcast Wednesday.
“Our slowed-down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield. Everything is heavily mined there,” he told CNN via a translator in the pre-taped interview.

Topics: Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

