Rights group urges Tunisia to halt collective expulsions of African migrants

Rights group urges Tunisia to halt collective expulsions of African migrants
Disturbances between migrants and residents went on for a week in the port of Sfax, and one Tunisian was killed. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Rights group urges Tunisia to halt collective expulsions of African migrants

Rights group urges Tunisia to halt collective expulsions of African migrants
  • Tunisia has removed hundreds of the migrants to a desolate area along the border
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia should halt collective expulsions of sub-Saharan African migrants and urgently enable access to humanitarian services for those the government sent to a dangerous area of the Tunisia-Libya border, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.
Tunisia has removed hundreds of the migrants to a desolate area along the border, a Tunisian rights group and a lawmaker said on Wednesday, with witnesses reporting dozens more put on outbound trains following days of violence.
Disturbances between migrants and residents went on for a week in the port of Sfax, and one Tunisian was killed. Residents complained of disorderly behavior by migrants and migrants complained of racist harassment.
Thousands of undocumented migrants have flocked to Sfax in recent months with the goal of setting off for Europe in boats run by human traffickers, amounting to an unprecedented migration crisis for Tunisia.
The people expelled were of many African nationalities:
Ivorian, Cameroonian, Malian, Guinean, Chadian, Sudanese, Senegalese, and included 29 children and three pregnant women, HRW said.
“Not only is it unconscionable to abuse people and abandon them in the desert, but collective expulsions violate international law,” said Lauren Seibert, refugee and migrant rights researcher at HRW.
The Tunisian interior ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
The International Organization for Migration in Libya said that despite the challenges in having access to the area, it was able to provide some emergency medical assistance to some migrants.
While the authorities transferred hundreds near the Libyan border, dozens of other African migrants are sleeping in the street near the Lakhmi Mosque in Sfax, witnesses said.
Videos showed some residents providing them with food and water.
There has been a surge in migration across the Mediterranean from Tunisia in north Africa this year after a crackdown by Tunis on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa living in the country illegally and reports of racist attacks.
Tunisia is under pressure from Europe to stop large numbers of migrants departing from its coasts. But President Kais Saied said that Tunisia will not be a border guard and that it will not accept the settlement of immigrants in the country.

Topics: Tunisia migrants African migrants

ROME: Italy considers Morocco “a strategic partner for the security of the Mediterranean,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said during a meeting in Rome on Wednesday with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

“It is essential for both our countries to work together for the stability and prosperity of the Mediterranean region,” Tajani said during a joint press conference at the end of the meeting which, he stressed, took place “in a particularly positive moment for the bilateral relation between Italy and Morocco.”

Bourita described the relation between Morocco and Italy as “traditionally strong” and based on “fruitful” cooperation in all fields.

The two ministers signed an action plan for the implementation of a multidimensional strategic partnership that sets for the next few years four priorities for Moroccan-Italian relations: strengthening political dialogue on regional issues in Africa, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, consolidating economic and cultural cooperation, reinforcing security coordination, and creating a consultation mechanism on immigration and consular affairs.

Bourita said: “Italy is keen to work in Africa with Morocco, which it considers a key player in the Mediterranean region thanks to its stability and the initiatives it is undertaking, on the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in various fields.”

He described as “promising” the economic partnership between the two countries, pointing out that Italy is one of Morocco’s top 10 trading partners, with 200 Italian companies operating in the kingdom in a wide range of sectors.

Tajani recalled that in 2022 bilateral trade increased by more than 27 percent, and said a business council will be established to develop a shared vision on Africa.

A joint effort was pledged in tackling organized crime and illegal migration.

“Morocco is an essential country in our southern neighborhood,” said Tajani. “It will always be able to count on Italy as a friendly country within the EU.”

In Rome, Bourita also met with the speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.

Topics: Antonio Tajani Rome Morocco Mediterranean Nasser Bourita

BEIRUT: The vice governors of crisis-hit Lebanon’s central bank urged authorities on Thursday to name a successor to embattled bank chief Riad Salameh, whose mandate expires at the end of July.

Despite reeling from nearly four years of economic meltdown, Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers and without a president since 2022.

Once hailed as the guardian of the country’s financial stability, Salameh has been accused of amassing a fortune during some three decades in the post.

He is wanted by France and Germany in connection with alleged financial irregularities, but Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

Salameh has been the subject of judicial investigations both at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment. He denies the accusations.

Lebanon now faces the prospect of a leadership crisis at the helm of the central bank when Salameh’s term expires at the end of this month.

“With the end of the central bank governor’s term approaching on July 31, 2023, it is our duty to stress the necessity of appointing a governor as soon as possible,” Salameh’s four vice governors said in a joint statement.

“Otherwise we will be forced to take appropriate action in the public interest,” they added.

The central bank governor in Lebanon is named by Cabinet decree for a six-year mandate, based on the finance minister’s recommendation.

If no name for the position is put forward, the first vice governor is supposed to take over.

In a country of sectarian power-sharing, the position of central bank governor is usually reserved for a Christian Maronite.

“Caretaker rule cannot apply to the highest monetary authority,” the vice-governors’ statement added.

Lebanon’s governing elite, locked in a power struggle, has been widely blamed for the country’s financial meltdown and its power vacuums.

No group has a clear majority in parliament, and lawmakers have failed 12 times to elect a new president amid bitter divisions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its opponents.

Lebanese media had reported that the vice-governors may resign at the end of Salameh’s mandate to press authorities to name a new central bank chief — and skirt any responsibility for the repercussions of Salameh’s departure from power.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon Central Bank Beirut Riad Salameh

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian gunman shot dead an Israeli soldier near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the army said, in an attack claimed by a Palestinian militant group.
Shilo Yosef Amir, 22, was the second Israeli soldier to be killed within a week as violence again surges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He was killed during a “routine activity” near the settlement of Kedumim, the army said in a statement.
The assailant was later “neutralized” by Israeli forces, it said. Palestinian officials were not able to immediately confirm his condition.
In an earlier statement the army said the assailant had fled after the shooting.
The incident began when Israeli forces stopped a “suspicious vehicle for inspection,” the earlier statement said.
“During the inspection, an assailant inside the vehicle opened fire toward them. The forces responded with live fire and the assailant fled,” the statement said.
“The IDF (army) soldiers and civilian security personnel pursued the assailant... and neutralized him,” it added.
Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces later arrested the assailant’s brother and father at their village in the West Bank.
The killing of the Israeli soldier was claimed by Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the costal enclave of Gaza.
“Al-Qassam Brigades announce their responsibility for the heroic operation that took place in Kedumim,” it said in a statement.
The statement called it a “swift response to the aggressions of the occupation and its aggression against our people in Jenin camp.”
Twelve Palestinians were killed this week when Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, their biggest assault in years.
The raid, during which an Israeli soldier was also killed, targeted the Jenin refugee camp — a center of multiple Palestinian militant groups.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and built many settlements, considered illegal under international law, in the area Palestinians regard as the core of the independent state they are seeking.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to about 490,000 Israelis living in settlements.
The Palestinians want Israel to withdraw from all land seized in 1967 and to dismantle all Jewish settlements.
The Israeli army, after several deadly attacks early last year inside Israel, launched daily raids in the West Bank.
The violence has further escalated since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government took over late last year. Clashes have mostly concentrated in the northern West Bank.
At least 190 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed this year, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Israeli-Palestinian conflict Shilo Yosef Amir Kedumim Jenin Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned Israeli authorities for their excessive use of force during a two-day raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank this week.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed during the operation, including five children. In addition, more than 4,000 were forced to flee, and houses, apartment buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.

Guterres said he was disturbed by news reports from Jenin and added: “I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror. Israel’s airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp were the worst violence in the West Bank in many years.”

Asked to clarify whether his condemnation explicitly applied to Israel and its actions, he said “it applies to the use of excessive force, and obviously in this situation there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces.”

He added: “I once again call on Israel to abide by its obligations under international law, including the duty to exercise restraint and use only proportional force, and the duty to minimize damage and injury, and respect and preserve human life.”

Guterres said “the use of airstrikes is inconsistent with the conduct of law-enforcement operations. I also remind Israel, as the occupying power, that it has a responsibility to ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence.”

While he said he understands “Israel’s legitimate concerns over its security,” he stressed that “escalation is not the answer (as) it simply bolsters radicalization and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed.”

He continued: “Restoring the hope of the Palestinian people in a meaningful political process, leading to a two-state solution and the end of the occupation, is an essential contribution by Israel to its own security.”

On Wednesday, Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged the international community not to act like “it is business as usual” in the aftermath of the Jenin assault.

He told Arab News in New York that he expects “some practical steps, things that are different than the usual reiterating of positions and convening of meetings and issuing statements. We need to see some practical steps.”

Mansour’s calls for meaningful action came during a flurry of diplomatic activity he initiated at the UN, which included meetings with the secretary-general, the president of the Security Council, and a group of Arab ambassadors, including those from Yemen, Lebanon and the Arab League.

Guterres said it was “not realistic to think that we can have a military force sent to Israel. I don’t think the Israeli government would consent on that possibility. But I think we need to find mechanisms to allow for the protection of civilians in these dramatic circumstances.”

UN human rights experts on Wednesday said that Israel’s actions in Jenin represented “egregious violations of international law and standards on the use of force, and may constitute a war crime.”

During the raid, which was described as the fiercest assault since the destruction of the Jenin camp in 2002, ambulance crews reportedly were denied access, thereby preventing injured people from receiving medical assistance.

All injured people must have access to medical care, said Guterres, as he called for humanitarian workers to be allowed to reach everyone in need of help.

Topics: Jenin UN Israel

RAMALLAH: Palestinians on Thursday began counting the cost of the damage inflicted by the Israeli offensive on the Jenin refugee camp and its infrastructure. 

The most intense Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades left a trail of wrecked streets and burned-out cars, and sparked fury across the Arab world.

Palestinian residents encountered scenes of widespread destruction as they emerged from their homes and returned from nearby shelters.

The Israeli offensive destroyed the infrastructure in Jenin camp, killing 12 civilians and wounding 100.

Public Works and Housing Minister Mohammed Ziyara said that a timetable would be set for the reconstruction process.

Infrastructure such as roads needed a short period to repair, up to a maximum of three months, he said.

Buildings required a longer period and might need about nine months, the minister said.

The extent of the damage in the city of Jenin and its camp included four buildings that had been destroyed entirely, and the cost of reconstruction was $1.5 million, Ziyara said.

The number of buildings damaged in a medium or large-scale way but not in a state of collapse amounted to 25, and the cost of reconstruction was $2 million.

The number of partially damaged residential units reached 250 units and the cost of reconstruction was $2.5 million.

The number of damaged commercial and service buildings reached 150 and the cost of reconstruction was $5 million, he said.

Ziyara confirmed that specialized committees assessed the damage and submited reports to the prime minister to provide an overall picture.

The work had been divided into several phases, he said.

Local Government Minister Majdi Al-Saleh said that the size of the initial damage in the Jenin camp was estimated at millions of shekels.

Shami Al-Shami, a prominent leader of the Fatah movement in Jenin, said that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan had instructed authorities in his country to meet all the needs of the Jenin camp.

He said the UAE pledged to give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp.

The money will be granted to UNRWA, the UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees, to rebuild damaged homes and businesses and for the agency's services.

The president has requested an assessment of the extent of the damage in the camp and the costs of its rehabilitation, Al-Shami added.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had instructed the Palestinian Authority’s ministries and institutions to provide the necessary budgets for the relief and reconstruction of Jenin camp, said Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesperson for the Palestinian government.

Reconstuction efforts were being planned despite the complex financial crisis faced by the government, Melhem told Arab News.

Rami Al-Junaidi, head of the Workers Union in Hebron Municipality, said that the extent of the destruction caused by the Israeli aggression on Jenin was huge.

“Roads were completely bulldozed and some buildings were about to fall, and rubble filled the streets and impeded movement.”

Palestinian economist Samir Hulileh said that a different type of infrastructure must be built in the Jenin camp.

“Shelters for the citizens to take refuge in from the Israeli bombardment should be included so that we do not see the scene of their forced displacement outside the camp, as in every Israeli military invasion of the camp,” he told Arab News.

Hulileh referred to the financial burden and cost of rebuilding the Jenin camp at a time when both the UNRWA and the Palestinian Authority “are blind to very difficult financial conditions.”

Nasr Abdel Karim, professor of economics at the Arab-American University, told Arab News that there was direct and indirect economic damage in the Jenin camp as the Jenin economy was negatively affected by the Israeli military operation.

Popular campaigns have been launched in the cities of the West Bank to provide relief and support to the people of Jenin and its camp.

Hanadi Al-Barghouti, coordinator of the Ramallah Campaign, highlighted the efforts to support “our people in the Jenin camp.”

He said that the campaign had received a great response.

On the first day of the attack, two trucks arrived in the Jenin camp, and all parcels were distributed to affected families.

On Wednesday, another truck loaded with necessities, including food and supplies, clothes, blankets and medicines and money, was donated.

Bakr Abd Al-Haq, coordinator of the Nablus campaign, said that it came as a response to the scenes of displacement, assaults on families, and calls for relief from the heart of the camp.

He indicated that 57 trucks, buses and vehicles delivered goods. Three of the buses were loaded with medical supplies and others with food, mineral water and children’s supplies.

“The campaign reflects the cohesion and unity on the ground between Jenin and Nablus,” said the coordinator.

“Two years ago in all the incursions and attacks, Jenin was one of the first cities to stand by Nablus. And today it is Nablus’ turn to return part of the gratitude and to deliver a message to the occupation,” he said.

“Jenin is not alone. Nablus is present with aid, standing beside it,” he said.

The US White House, meanwhile, urged its ally Israel to rebuild civilian infrastructure in Jenin.

Topics: Jenin Ramallah Occupied West Bank Israeli aggression Jenin refugee camp Mohammed Ziyara

