Fahd Al-Rasheed showcases Riyadh’s success story at India summit

NEW DELHI: Fahd Al-Rasheed , Saudi Arabia’s adviser in the general secretariat of the Council of Ministers, on Friday narrated his decade-long experience of transforming Riyadh into a world-class city at the U20 Mayoral Summit in Gandhinagar, capital of the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Urban 20 or U20 is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries.

U20 is an engagement group under the larger intergovernmental forum of G20 and plays a vital role in contributing perspectives, concerns, and ideas from cities to inform and enrich the overall G20 negotiations.

Under India’s presidency of G20 this year, U20’s priority areas are decarbonizing the built environment, mainstreaming women, youth and children in urban development, redefining city investments and launching a global urban framework to utilize future technologies.

More than 500 participants, including delegates and participants from 57 cities across the world and 35 cities from India, have gathered in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to take part in the two-day event, making it one of the largest U20 summits ever.

Al-Rasheed was CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City or RCRC, the authority responsible for the strategic development of the capital city of Saudi Arabia, for a decade.

He was part of Riyadh’s ambitious plans to become one of the world’s leading city economies and a regional hub for investment, tourism and livability by 2030.

He told the U20 meeting how he reshaped the city of Riyadh from scratch.

“I had the privilege and wisdom from starting the city from scratch, a city of 2 million people, and I spent the 30s of my life building a utopia,” Rasheed told the meeting, titled “Thematic and Spotlight Session,” and attended by delegates from both India and abroad.

“It was a city built from scratch funded by the king for 2 million people. I built this for a decade, and I promise you every mistake in the book I made,” he said.

He added: “It was a big challenge and a beautiful and wonderful challenge. At the end of it we have a (dry) port which comes under the top 100 ports in the world. It was voted last year the most efficient port in the world. We built an industrial zone that attracted FDI from all over the world, we built housing for all income levels and we held the first Saudi golf championship.”

Al-Rasheed was group CEO and managing director of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), the first publicly listed city in the world and one of the largest private sector projects globally. Before joining KAEC, he was CFO and deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority.

“After building the city for a decade I got the chance to imagine the city that exists as the capital of Saudi Arabia: The city of Riyadh, the city of 8 million people. So, you come to the existing city after starting from scratch,” said Al-Rasheed.

“The city aims to get one thing and one thing only — it wants you to invest your life, invest the livelihood of your family, your future funds, whether you are investing in a house, school, your personal relationships. They are owned by each one of us,” added Al-Rasheed.

His speech impressed Keshav Verma, India’s top urban planner and head of the New Delhi high level committee of urban planners.

“I requested him (Al-Rasheed) that I have to learn a lot from him here in India. You know we in India are not able to handle new cities well. They are not well planned. We don’t get that kind of response from the new cities because they don’t become socially intimate,” Verma told Arab News.

“We learn from practitioners. Leadership and people like him — their experience and their advice are very critical in developing a city. I was listening to him and his inputs would be of great help in developing the city like Ahmedabad,” said Verma.

Verma was a municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad. He is also head of the Sabarmati River Front, a project that aims to provide Ahmedabad with a meaningful waterfront environment along the banks of the Sabarmati River and to redefine the identity of the city.

“I wrote down what he said about how he made a clear decision in involving others and creating an alliance with the people. Alliances with people are critical; it is a rare commodity in urban development,” Verma added.

He wants to develop partnerships with Saudi Arabia to develop urban centers in India.

“If he (Al-Rasheed) feels inclined we would be happy to partner with him in developing ideas and we would be happy to come there (Saudi Arabia ) to have conversations,” said Verma.