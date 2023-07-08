You are here

British government has ‘lost control’ of UK asylum system, says Welsh councillor

Protests erupted outside the Stradey Park Hotel in the Welsh town of Llanelli, which was being used by the UK Home Office to house asylum seekers. (Screenshots/ITVX/Channel 4)
Protests erupted outside the Stradey Park Hotel in the Welsh town of Llanelli, which was being used by the UK Home Office to house asylum seekers. (Screenshots/ITVX/Channel 4)
  • Councillor Martyn Palfreman called on Westminster to “get a grip” of the asylum system
LONDON: The British government has “lost control” of its asylum system, a local politician in Wales has said.

Councillor Martyn Palfreman called on Westminster to “get a grip” of the asylum system after his council lost a High Court Bid to stop a local hotel being used to house more than 240 asylum seekers.

Protests erupted outside the Stradey Park Hotel in the Welsh town of Llanelli, which was being used by the UK Home Office to house asylum seekers because the nationwide system was “under incredible strain,” it said.

“The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer," a spokesman said.

“My plea would be with the UK government to get a grip on an asylum system, which they have clearly lost the grip of,” Palfreman told the BBC. “In terms of what happens next and the asylum seekers arrival in Llanelli, the honest answer is I don't know.”

He continued: “We’ve been told previously they will be arriving next week, we don't know any more details in terms of the composition of the group that will be arriving or exactly when they will be arriving.”

The member of parliament for Llanelli, Dame Nia Griffith, said the decision from the High Court on Friday was “disappointing,” adding that it was “particularly upsetting for the residents who live closely to the hotel.”

The former commissioner for racial equality in Wales, Aled Edwards, told the BBC a conversation was needed with people in the community to allay “irrational fears” and "address legitimate ones” surrounding asylum seekers.

“If we spend the time explaining to people what people’s backgrounds are, what they can offer us, what they can bring us... I think it could become much better,” he said. “But there is a toxicity to the debate around the globe that is not good.”

  • The commanders, lionized as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defense of the port
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from a visit to Turkiye on Saturday, bringing home five former commanders of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol despite a prisoner exchange last year under which the men were meant to remain in Turkiye.
Russia immediately denounced the release of the men. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Turkiye had violated the prisoner exchange terms and had failed to inform Moscow.
The commanders, lionized as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defense of the port, the biggest city Russia captured in its invasion.
Thousands of civilians were killed inside Mariupol when Russian forces laid the city to waste during a three-month siege.
The Ukrainian defenders held out in tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant, until they were finally ordered by Kyiv to surrender in May last year.
Moscow freed some of them in September in a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara, under terms that required the commanders to remain in Turkiye until the end of the war.
“We are returning home from Turkiye and bringing our heroes home,” said Zelensky who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Istanbul on Friday.
“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.
Peskov told Russia’s RIA news agency: “No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, these ringleaders were to remain on the territory of Turkiye until the end of the conflict.”
Peskov said the release was a result of heavy pressure from Turkiye’s NATO allies in the run-up to next week’s summit of the military alliance at which Ukraine hopes to receive a positive sign about its future membership.
In his remarks, Zelensky gave no explanation for why the commanders were being allowed to return home now. Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zelensky posted a one-minute video showing himself and other officials shaking hands and hugging the smiling commanders before they boarded a Czech airplane together.
Many Ukrainians hailed the news on social media.
“Finally! The best news ever. Congratulations to our brothers!” Major Maksym Zhorin who is fighting now in eastern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to review aspects related to the latest incident of burning copies of the Qur’an in Sweden.
The two sides also reviewed the OIC’s response through the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the organization’s executive committee under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, where Taha briefed the prime minister on the session’s deliberation.


Sharif informed the OIC chief on the adoption of a resolution earlier on Friday by Pakistan’s Two-Houses of Parliament, “demanding the Swedish government to take action against the perpetrator of such a reprehensible act that has never been justifiable under the pretext of freedom of speech,” the Riyadh-based OIC said in a statement.
Thousands of Muslims across Pakistan held nationwide protests on Friday to protest the incident in Sweden late last month when an Iraqi immigrant burnt a copy of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm, sparking widespread condemnation.

  • Incident outside Stockholm’s largest mosque adds to fears of growing polarization, erosion of trust
COPENHAGEN: Muslims in Denmark have told Arab News the burning of a Qur’an in neighboring Sweden by an Iraqi migrant was “deeply saddening,” “disturbing” and “concerning.”

Last month, Salwan Momika tore up and set alight a copy of the Qur’an outside Stockholm’s largest mosque, where many Muslims were celebrating the Eid Al-Adha holidays. The action drew widespread condemnation, notably from Middle Eastern countries.

The Swedish government condemned the act, labeling it “Islamophobic,” while the Saudi Arabia-based International Islamic Organization called for action to prevent future burning of the Muslim holy book.

Momika, an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, was granted a permit by Swedish police in accordance with the country’s laws of freedom of speech. However, his actions sparked outrage among Muslims in Sweden and around the world. 

“It is very disrespectful and it hurts us,” Cemal Mathias Bay, a Dane who converted to Islam in 2020, told Arab News. “We don’t burn the Danish, Swedish or Norwegian flag, then why do they burn the holy book of Muslims?”

Since 2017, Qur’an burnings have occurred more frequently in Scandinavia. The Danish politician Rasmus Paludan and his far-right political party Stram Kurs have orchestrated several burnings of the holy book in Denmark and Sweden.   

In 2019, Paludan burned a Qur’an in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen under police protection. 

Momika was charged with agitation against an ethnic or national group for burning pages from the Qur’an within close proximity to Sweden’s main mosque.

However, Bay expressed disappointment at perceived “double standards,” saying that Qur’an burning is protected under freedom of speech laws, while pro-Palestine protests have been denied police protection.

He has also faced abuse in Denmark on various occasions. 

“I was attacked and spat on while praying outside a restaurant on the highway by an elderly Danish man during the COVID-19 pandemic. The police refused to file a complaint because it was not a physical assault,” he said.

Urfan Zahoor Ahmed, a GP and family medicine specialist of Pakistani descent who was born and raised in Denmark, said he found the Qur’an burning “deeply saddening and concerning.”

He said: “It is a disturbing manifestation of hate and intolerance against Muslims, which goes against the principles of respect, unity and peaceful coexistence that we should strive for in our global community. Such actions erode mutual respect and understanding, and polarize the community by creating an environment of fear and hostility.”

Ahmed added that it was important to remember only a small fraction of the population commits these acts, and it does not represent the views of most Scandinavians, who are welcoming and tolerant.

“The reason behind these acts in Scandinavia is a combination of multiple factors. It could be the rising tide of anti-immigrant sentiments, the perceived threat of changing cultural landscape, the lack of understanding and knowledge about Islam and Muslims, and geopolitical reasons meant to prevent Sweden’s membership in NATO,” he said. 

“This incident was a reminder that we must continue working on mutual dialogue and understanding, and dispel the misconceptions about Islam,” he added.

Saudi Arabia summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Monday in response to the incident, urging Stockholm to “stop all actions that directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation, and rejection of extremism and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states.”

  • Only flags of US, state, city, veterans should be on public properties, argues mayor Amer Ghalib
  • ‘All groups must be equal rather than recognition for a few’, he added
CHICAGO: The mayor of an all-Muslim city council in Michigan says the recent controversy over the banning of the LGBTQ community flag on public buildings is being misrepresented by them for “political reasons”.

Amer Ghalib, who was elected mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, in November 2021, said that the decision to ban the LGBTQ flag, which is used by gay and transgender rights activists, was not an act of discrimination but rather an effort to treat everyone equally and fairly.

Ghalib said that his goal is to ensure that every community is treated the same and past policies, which recognized some minorities while ignoring others, must end.

“I have nothing against the LGBTQ community. They belong to Hamtramck. We serve them equally just like everybody else. Everybody in this community is equally important to me. I don’t believe I should discriminate against anyone or give preferential treatment to anyone,” Ghalib told Arab News during The Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“So, the fact that we ... are a community of minorities. Every minority is in need of support. We believe we are subject to discrimination in one way or the other. Therefore we are equally in need of that support. So, the fact that I can just show support for one group and ignore the others is not appropriate. The moment people heard they (the LGBTQ community) want their flag to be flown, they came to me and said … we have also our specific flags we want to fly on the public streets or the city building.

“I looked at them. Some of them are religious, some of them are tribal. Some of them are sectarian. So, I was like this is going to look like a mess. This is not appropriate and I cannot just pick and choose which flag I should fly and which I should reject.”

Ghalib said that Hamtramck has been a majority Muslim city for many years with Yemenis making up at least 30 percent, and a Bengali community at 25 percent. Despite those numbers, the city has never recognized the Islamic Eid holidays, unlike the recognition for those of Christianity and other faiths.

“Everyone should be treated equally in the city. We will support every group. The fact that your flag won’t be flown at City Hall doesn’t mean your rights and freedoms will be impacted in any way or that your quality of life will be impacted in any way (if) your flag is not flown somewhere,” Ghalib said.

“We still serve people equally and we will protect them and do everything. My job is not to go out and ask people what is your background or what is your religion.”

“I'm not here to enforce my values on others. And I don’t want others to impose their values on me. I respect you, and your values, your lifestyle. You do whatever you want,” Ghalib said, noting he understands that lifestyle values may differ among many communities.

“It’s not my job to come and tell you this is right or this is wrong. But for you to try to enforce your values on me or your agenda, then of course you will face some resistance.”

Ghalib first ran for mayor in the August 2021 non-partisan election, in a contest which included the 16-year incumbent Karen Majewski, who is Polish, and two other candidates, who are Bengali and Yemeni Muslims. Many pundits believed that the three Muslim candidates would divide the Muslim vote in Hamtramck and result in Majewski being reelected.

But Ghalib took first place in the primary election followed by Majewski. And in the runoff election on Nov. 2, 2021, Ghalib won with a landslide 68 percent and Majewski received only 31 percent of the vote.

Ghalib said that when he took the oath of office to become mayor, “there wasn’t a single Yemeni employee working in the City Hall.”

He said his intent is to limit individualism and “treat everyone as equals.” Ghalib added that he is working to amend the city’s code to allow for the display of only four flags — of America, state of Michigan, city of Hamtramck and one representing veterans and prisoners of war — on publicly-owned property.

Ghalib said individuals can display whatever flags they want on their own property.

“Up to 95 percent of employees at City Hall were of a specific race or color. That is why I try now to diversify the City Hall as well. We started bringing people from different (communities), you know, to reflect the demographics of the city,” Ghalib said.

“And that is also challenging because the institutional knowledge is with a certain group of people. We try to train others and make them qualified and able to serve as well in case something happens. Because when I started, (officials in) big key positions resigned from the city, about 10 of them. And that was a crisis and we had to hire some firms to come and cover for us just because they (the officials) were not willing to work with us.”

Ghalib said he thought the resignations were “suspicious” but added: “We tried to diversify City Hall and represent everyone and (ensure) equal opportunity for everyone.”

Ghalib made his comments during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show broadcast Wednesday May 31 live in Detroit and Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

PARIS: More than 1,000 people defied a ban and on Saturday gathered in central Paris for a memorial rally, with dozens of marches planned throughout France to denounce police brutality and racial profiling.
Seven years after the death of Adama Traore, his sister had planned to lead a commemorative march north of Paris in Persan and Beaumont-sur-Oise.
But with tensions running high following the riots that were sparked by the June 27 police killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. of Algerian origin at a traffic stop near Paris, a court ruled the chance of public disturbance was too high to allow the march to proceed.
In a video posted on Twitter, Assa Traore, Adama’s older sister, denounced the decision.
“The government has decided to add fuel to the fire” and “not to respect the death of my little brother,” she said.
She instead attended a rally on Saturday afternoon in central Paris’s Place de la Republique to tell “the whole world that our dead have the right to exist, even in death.”
“We are marching for the youth to denounce police violence. They want to hide our deaths,” she said at the rally.
“They authorize marches by neo-Nazis but they don’t allow us to march. France cannot give us moral lessons. Its police is racist and violent,” she said.
The Paris rally had also been banned on the ground that it could disrupt public order, but more than 1,000 people attended nonetheless, including several lawmakers.
“Public liberties are losing ground little by little,” said Sandrine Rousseau, a lawmaker from the EELV Green party.
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the outspoken head of the radical leftist France Unbowed party, castigated the government on Twitter.
“From prohibition to repression... the leader is taking France to a regime we have already seen. Danger. Danger,” he tweeted, referring to the World War II regime of Vichy leader Philippe Petain who collaborated with the Nazis.
Around 30 similar demonstrations against police violence were scheduled across France this weekend. Marches were held Saturday in the western city of Saint-Nazaire and Strasbourg in the east.
Several trade unions, political parties and associations had called on supporters to join the march for Traore as France reels from allegations of institutionalized racism in its police ranks following Nahel M’s shooting.
Traore, who was 24 years old, died shortly after his arrest in 2016, sparking several nights of unrest that played out similarly to the week-long rioting that erupted across the country in the wake of the point-blank shooting of Nahel.
The teenager’s death on June 27 rekindled long-standing accusations of systemic racism among security forces, and a UN committee urged France to ban racial profiling.
The foreign ministry on Saturday disputed what it called “excessive” and “unfounded” remarks by the panel.
The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) — 18 independent experts — on Friday asked France to pass legislation defining and banning racial profiling and questioned “excessive use of force by law enforcement.”
“Any ethnic profiling by law enforcement is banned in France,” the ministry responded, adding that “the struggle against excesses in racial profiling has intensified.”
Far-right parties have linked the most intense and widespread riots France has seen since 2005 to mass migration, and have demanded curbs on new arrivals.
Campaign groups say Saturday’s “citizens marches” will be an opportunity for people to express their “grief and anger” at discriminatory police policies, especially in working-class neighborhoods.
More than 3,700 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel’s death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.

