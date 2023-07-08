Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists

You are here

Syria on Saturday announced it was cancelling the BBC's accreditation over what it called
Syria on Saturday announced it was cancelling the BBC's accreditation over what it called "misleading reports", a rare move against an international media outlet in the war-torn country. (Reuters/File Photo)
  Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index
DAMASCUS: Syria’s information ministry said on Saturday it had canceled the accreditation of two local journalists working for Britain’s BBC over what it said was “false” and “politicized” coverage.
The accreditations of an unidentified correspondent and camera operator have been revoked following “subjective and false information and reports” on Syria, the ministry said on its website. It described other BBC reports as “politicized.”
Contacted by Reuters, the BBC said its Arabic news service provided impartial and independent reporting by speaking to people across the political spectrum.
“We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world,” it said.
Syria’s information ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for additional information on Saturday, which is not a working day in the country.
Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index compiled by Reporters’ Without Borders. The government and other authorities impose strict limits on media coverage and require accreditations and permissions to report.
The BBC published a report last month on what it said were “direct links” between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the family of President Bashar Assad, as well as the Syrian military.
Syria has denied playing a role in the captagon trade.
The United States, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria’s government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher Assad — the head of the army’s Fourth Division and the president’s brother — as a key figure.

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify

Updated 07 July 2023

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify
  Gamers8: The Land of Heroes launches 'GG Geena,' created by Mishaal Tamer, Llunr
DUBAI: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, one of the biggest gaming and esports festivals, launched its official music anthem “GG Geena,” in partnership with Spotify, at the opening ceremony of the event at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday.

Saudi artist and gaming enthusiast Mishaal Tamer and Palestinian Jordanian national Llunr traveled to San Francisco to record the track, which tells the story of how gamers can overcome any challenge.

The duo will perform a live rendition of the track at some point during the eight-week event.

The anthem “speaks through the Saudi Arabian gaming and esports story but is a piece of music that will resonate with gamers globally,” said Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, the body that organized the festival.

As part of its partnership with Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Spotify will host a podcast camp throughout the event and provide regular updates of the official Gamers8 playlist.

In addition, it will host two activation booths at Boulevard Riyadh City — one in the festival and another in the Mohammed Abdu Arena music venue — as well as promote Gamers8 on Spotify’s streaming platform and its social media channels.

Nicole Aoun, Spotify’s marketing manager for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Our unwavering commitment is to deliver an unforgettable experience to both the Saudi and global gaming community.”

The company’s focus is to celebrate the “creativity and cultural contributions” of local Saudi talent, she added. To that end, Spotify will place a billboard in New York’s Times Square featuring Tamer and Llunr.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will conclude with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center, on Aug. 30-31.

Two years after Taliban takeover, Afghan journalists face limbo in Pakistan

Updated 08 July 2023

Taliban soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Taliban soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Two years after Taliban takeover, Afghan journalists face limbo in Pakistan

Taliban soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Afghan journalist forum says 250 are waiting in Pakistan for visas to Europe, US
  • Islamabad police deny reports of harassment, extortion over expired stay permits
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of Afghan journalists fled to Pakistan in 2021, desperate to escape Taliban rule and hoping for a secure future.

However, two years on, many say they have fallen into limbo, waiting for visas to countries that had previously employed them, and facing routine police harassment and official indifference.

The withdrawal of US-led forces and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan sparked an exodus of at least 600,000 Afghans into neighboring Pakistan, many crossing by land on hopes or promises of relocation to the West.

Pakistan-Afghan International Forum of Journalists data shows that among them were at least 650 media workers who fled, fearing persecution as their country’s new administration cracked down on the press.

Those who had worked for Western organizations during the 20-year US-led military campaign against the Taliban were sure they would still be employed by them when the Washington-backed government in Kabul collapsed in August 2001.

About 400 journalists have made it to different countries, including the US, Germany and France, but the rest have been stuck, with their travel documents expiring.

“The remaining 250 are still in Pakistan and struggling to get visas of the US and different European countries for their onward travel from Pakistan,” Hashmat Vejdani, the Afghan journalist forum’s spokesperson, told Arab News on Thursday.

“The US specifically promised all journalists who worked with them during the war to issue them visas in 18 months. The applications of almost all of them have been in process in the (respective) embassies.”

Vejdani said the forum has been raising the issue of delays with Western diplomatic missions in Islamabad and each time has been asked to be patient while applications are being processed.

But patience is not easy for those who, like Tahir Sadid, entered Pakistan over a year ago.

His visa expired in March and last month he was detained by police in Islamabad, only to be released on personal bail.

Sadid said he had no choice when he left Afghanistan and for a year has been getting by with financial assistance from friends in Europe as his visa applications are pending not only with Pakistani but also German authorities.

“I have applied for the visa extension, but am still waiting to hear back from the (Pakistani) government,” he said.

“My parents were satisfied that I am safe in Pakistan, but the security personnel have started targeting us here, too. They are living in hell there while I am struggling here to get the visa for Germany.”

The persecution that he feared at home is now a reality in the place where he sought safety.

“The local police treat us like illegal migrants to Pakistan, and harass us to extort money,” he said.

“We fled Afghanistan risking our lives, hoping we will be safe in Pakistan, but the police here have been harassing and intimidating us.”

Another Afghan journalist has been living in Islamabad for the past 14 months, unable to legalize his stay.

“My Pakistani visa expired eight months ago, and I immediately applied for an extension, but there is still no response from authorities,” he told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

The journalist is also waiting to hear back from the US Embassy about his visa application.

“We fled restrictions on press freedom and lawlessness in Afghanistan, hoping to find a better place to survive,” he said, adding that for the past two months he and his friends have been facing harassment from police.

After complaining, the Pakistan-Afghan International Forum of Journalists has sought help from Pakistani authorities.

“Afghan journalists have entered Pakistan on valid visas, and they don’t pose any threat to Pakistan’s politics or security in any way, so their visas should be extended at the earliest,” Vejdani said.

“We wrote separate letters to Ministry of Interior and Foreign Office highlighting the issues some three weeks ago, but have received no response from them so far.”

While the foreign office was unavailable for comment, despite requests, police denied the allegations of abuse.

“It is the police’s job to act against those living in the country illegally, but we strongly deny the charge of any harassment,” Islamabad Police spokesperson Taqi Jawad told Arab News.

“Police detained a couple of Afghan journalists last month for not having valid visas, but let them go on a personal surety bond.”

The UN refugee agency UNHCR can only offer sympathy, in line with its advisory calling for a ban on forced returns of Afghan nationals, regardless of their legal status.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to uphold the right to seek asylum and are in dialogue with the government of Pakistan to identify a way forward on the registration and documentation of asylum-seekers from Afghanistan,” Qaiser Khan Afridi, UNHCR spokesperson in Pakistan, told Arab News.  

“We firmly believe that with the continuous engagement and support of the Government of Pakistan, the current challenges will be addressed.”

 

Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists' safety after incident with Israeli military

Updated 07 July 2023

Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists’ safety after incident with Israeli military
  • Al-Araby TV crew attacked and had filming equipment destroyed while covering IDF operations in Jenin
  • CPJ calls for independent investigation into the attack after series of incidents in recent weeks
LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists has renewed its plea to the Israeli military to respect the work of journalists and called for an independent investigation into an incident involving an Al-Araby TV crew and Israel Defense Forces.

According to the Qatari network, on July 3, TV reporter Amid Shehadeh and camera operator Rabi Munir had their filming equipment destroyed.

CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna condemned the IDF’s actions, saying: “The Israeli military’s destruction of Al-Araby TV’s news equipment while the broadcaster’s journalists hid in fear shows how the military has continued to imperil reporting on its actions.”

He also urged the IDF to halt attacks on journalists, and investigate those responsible for the incident.

According to a statement posted to Twitter by Al-Araby TV, the crew were covering an Israeli military operation against militants in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when an IDF vehicle shot at their equipment, destroying a transmitter and knocking a camera off a tripod.

Shehadeh and Munir sought refuge in a nearby house, alongside two Turkish photographers from the Anadolu Agency and a third from Ruptly, a Russian state-owned video news agency based in Germany.

The journalists remained trapped until the Red Cross and Red Crescent escorted them to safety.

Footage of the incident, published by the news website The New Arab, captured the moment when shots were fired and the crew’s transmitter burst into flames.

In its statement, Al-Araby TV expressed outrage at the attack, labeling it a “blatant targeting of journalist crews” and a “clear violation of international human rights norms and standards that guarantee the safety of journalists.”

The IDF’s two-day assault, part of a series of military incursions into Jenin following attacks by Palestinian militants, forced thousands of people to flee their homes, and left 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead.

In a rare condemnation of Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced on Thursday the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades and called for Israel “to abide by its obligations under international law.”

In a similar incident that raised concerns about the actions of the Israeli military, Hazem Nasser, a camera operator for Jordan’s Al-Ghad TV, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in Jenin on June 19, according to AFP.

In a separate episode on June 8, two photojournalists, Momen Somrain and Rabi Al-Munir, were shot with rubber bullets by IDF soldiers while reporting on the demolition of a terrorism suspect’s house in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

StarzPlay launches store for users to buy and rent movies

Updated 08 July 2023

StarzPlay launches store for users to buy and rent movies
  New films will be available immediately after their theatrical run
DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has launched a store which allows users to rent or buy movies immediately after their theatrical run, without the need for a subscription.

The “transactional video on demand service” is aimed at empowering users “by giving them greater control and flexibility in their content consumption and choices,” said Rida Mourtada, head of product at StarzPlay.

“We’re continuously refreshing the store to add the newest releases as soon as they become available and redefining how audiences experience movies,” Mourtada added.

The store is available on all devices that have the StarzPlay app and is designed to provide a seamless experience for browsing and purchasing on all devices including smart TVs.

The features include QR codes to enable scans for transactions on mobile devices. There are also in-app purchasing options available on the mobile app.

The StarzPlay Store features new movies “John Wick 4” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” with upcoming releases including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

 

 

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Updated 07 July 2023

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off
WASHINGTON: Twitter threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, an app it hopes will beat out the struggling site owned by Elon Musk.
In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, published by online news outlet Semafor on Thursday, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro accused the company of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”
The letter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”
Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of the world’s biggest social media platforms, despite its struggles.
Zuckerberg’s latest move against Musk further heightened the rivalry between the two multibillionaires who have even agreed to meet for hand to hand combat in a cage match.
Threads went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday, and early feedback noted its close, but scaled back, resemblance to Twitter.
Within a few hours, more than 30 million people had downloaded Threads, Zuckerberg said Thursday.
“Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build the app,” Zuckerberg wrote on his official Threads account.
Accounts were already active for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Oprah Winfrey and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets including The Washington Post and The Economist.
Zuckerberg wrote: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.”
“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
Twitter has said it has more than 200 million daily users.
Musk meanwhile retweeted an image that said the Threads logo resembled a tapeworm. “Metaphorically too,” he added.
In another post referencing Twitter’s potential legal action against Meta, Musk noted that “competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Meta spokesman Andy Stone said on Threads: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”
Threads was introduced as a spin-off of Instagram, giving it a built-in audience of more than two billion users and sparing the new platform the challenge of starting from scratch.
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri told users that Threads was intended to build “an open and friendly platform for conversations.”
“The best thing you can do if you want that too is be kind,” he said.
Zuckerberg is taking advantage of Musk’s chaotic ownership of Twitter to push out the new product, which Meta hopes will become the go-to platform for celebrities, companies and politicians.
Analyst Jasmine Engberg from Insider Intelligence said Threads only needs one out of four Instagram monthly users “to make it as big as Twitter.”
“Twitter users are desperate for an alternative, and Musk has given Zuckerberg an opening,” she added.
Under Musk, Twitter has seen content moderation reduced to a minimum with glitches and rash decisions scaring away celebrities and major advertisers.
He also fired more than half of Twitter’s staff, some of whom presumably went to other tech companies, including Meta.
Meta has its legion of critics too, especially in the major market of Europe, which could slow the growth of Threads.
The company has been criticized for its handling of personal data, the essential ingredient for targeted ads that help it rake in billions of dollars in profits.
Mosseri said he regretted that the launch was delayed in the European Union, but had Meta waited for regulatory clarity from Brussels, Threads would have been “many, many, many, months away.”
According to a source close to the matter, Meta was wary of a new law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that sets strict rules for the world’s “gatekeeper” Internet companies.
One rule restricts platforms from moving user data between products, as would potentially be the case between Threads and Instagram.
Globally, the Threads hashtag on Twitter has garnered three million tweets, with many users jokingly suggesting people will return to Musk’s platform.
Others expressed privacy concerns.
“Meta loves to collect private information and I don’t trust the way it treats private information,” a Japanese user tweeted.
“I also have the impression that this is a company hated by EU, so I’m reluctant.”
But some said they would permanently move to Threads.
One Threads user wrote: “Now I truly can say goodbye to Twitter forever.”

