Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
About 4.8 million hectares of plots were distributed to almost three million landless Filipino farmers under a lot passed in 1988. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
  New Agrarian Emancipation Act waives all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform program, but had been unable to pay
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday wrote off $1.04 billion in land-related debt owed by more than half a million farmers, a move aimed at boosting food production.
The “New Agrarian Emancipation Act” he signed into law waived all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform program, but had been unable to pay.
“We know these farmers do not have the means to pay this huge debt. So putting it under the government’s tab is the right thing to do,” Marcos said at a signing ceremony at the presidential palace.
The writing off of the loans, which were issued by government banks, meant “we are doing everything in order to feed our people,” he added.
Under a law passed in 1988, about 4.8 million hectares (11.9 million acres) of plots were distributed to almost three million landless farmers.
The total was equivalent to 16 percent of the country’s land area.
Congress passed the new legislation because nearly 1.2 million hectares of redistributed farmland had gone unpaid for, with the farm sector’s contribution to the country’s economic output shrinking.
The write-off will benefit more than 610,000 land reform beneficiaries but will cost the government $1.04 billion (57.65 billion pesos), Marcos said.
The government will spend another 206 million pesos to compensate landowners whose properties were transferred to tenants, he added.
“We need to revitalize the agriculture sector,” said Marcos, who is also the agriculture minister.
After his election last year, the archipelago nation was wracked with shortages and soaring prices of farm commodities, including onions and sugar, while imports of rice, a food staple, also surged.

Topics: Philippines Agriculture Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine
Updated 46 min 51 sec ago
AFP

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine

EU seals ammunition production plan in rush to arm Ukraine
  The $545 million Act in Support of Ammunition Production aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles
Updated 46 min 51 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU negotiators on Friday sealed a plan to boost ammunition production in the bloc, as part of a push to arm Ukraine and restock depleted arsenals.
The $545 million (500 million euros) Act in Support of Ammunition Production — or ASAP — is aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles.
“This is yet another proof of the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine,” said Margarita Robles, the defense minister of Spain, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
Brussels says it hopes to boost production capacity in the bloc to a million shells a year within the next 12 months as European allies struggle to keep up supplies for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
Negotiations between EU member states and lawmakers were pushed through at express speed to put the plan in place.
It now needs final approval from the European Parliament and capitals.
The program will provide money to firms looking to bolster their production capacity.
EU states have also implemented another two-billion-euro plan to send a million shells to Ukraine from their stocks over this year and purchase ammunition together for Kyiv.
So far the bloc is still far off its target of sending a million howitzer shells to Kyiv.
Ukrainian forces complain they are facing a shortage of ammunition as they seek to dislodge Moscow’s troops from occupied territories in a grueling counter-offensive.
The EU says that overall it has already supplied weaponry worth around 15 billion euros to Kyiv since Russia’s all-out invasion last February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine EU

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80
Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80
  Fire brigade says cause of the fire was not yet known
Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: An overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan killed six people and injured around 80, including three who are in a critical condition, Italian authorities said on Friday.

The fire started in a first-floor room of the facility. It was put out quickly and did not spread to the rest of the building, yet produced a vast quantity of toxic fumes.

Two residents burned to death in their room, while four others died from intoxication, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said, speaking to reporters on the scene.

“It could have been (even) worse. Having said that, six dead is a very heavy death toll,” Sala said, indicating that the facility housed 167 people.

Firefighters’ spokesman Luca Cari said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but added that it was likely accidental.

Firefighters intervened at the “Home of the Spouses” residential facility in the south-eastern Corvetto neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.

They evacuated about 80 people, including many in wheelchairs, while another 80 or so were taken to hospital, local firefighters’ chief Nicola Miceli told RAI public television.

He described rescue operations as “particularly complicated” due to heavy smoke, which limited visibility, and the fact that many residents could not stand without aid.

Lucia, a local resident, said she saw some of them “gasping for air” at their windows, holding rags over their faces to protect themselves from the fumes.

She said rescuers “were wonderful” as they helped everybody. “Those who could walk, they walked them out, those who could not, I think they were carried out in their bed sheets.”

Topics: Italy

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction
  Opposition leader can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A high court in western India on Friday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to suspend his conviction in a defamation case, quashing for now his hope of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year.
Gandhi can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made in 2019 were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.
The 52-year-old scion of India’s Congress party was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was given bail.

Topics: India Rahul Gandhi

Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water

Japan’s nuclear regulator approves Tepco’s release of Fukushima water
  Japanese regulator's certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tons of radioactive water.
On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan’s plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.
The Japanese regulator’s certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

Topics: Japan Fukushima Tepco

UK expanding its powers to sanction Iranian regime

UK expanding its powers to sanction Iranian regime
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

UK expanding its powers to sanction Iranian regime

UK expanding its powers to sanction Iranian regime
  The proposals include new criteria for sanctioning individuals and entities, including those implicated in the supply or use of Iranian weapons and military technologies
  British authorities say they have responded to more than 15 Iranian threats in the UK against citizens or other individuals since the beginning of 2022
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in the UK on Thursday announced plans for a new regime of sanctions against Iran, including expanded powers to target key decision makers in Tehran.

The proposals include new criteria for sanctioning individuals and entities, including those implicated in the supply or use of Iranian weapons and military technologies. The criteria now include activities that undermine regional and international peace, stability and security, or threaten democracy, respect for the rule of law and good governance.

In addition, they would allow sanctions to be imposed in response to activities hostile to the UK, including threats to people, property or security.

The move follows an increase in attempts by the regime in Tehran to kill or kidnap its enemies outside of Iran. British authorities say they have responded to more than 15 threats in the UK against citizens or other individuals since the beginning of 2022.

Iranian intelligence services have also reportedly developed close ties with organized criminal gangs across Europe in an effort to strengthen their networks.

“The Iranian regime is oppressing its own people, exporting bloodshed in Ukraine and the Middle East, and threatening to kill and kidnap on UK soil,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“Today the UK has sent a clear message to the regime: We will not tolerate this malign behavior and we will hold you to account. Our new sanctions regime will help to ensure there can be no hiding place for those who seek to do us harm.”

The UK also announced the introduction of new sanctions under existing government mechanisms, which permit the designation of those responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. They target 13 individuals and organizations, including officials in charge of Iranian prisons and state organizations related to cybersecurity. The sanctions include travel bans, asset freezes, and individuals or organizations in the UK are not permitted to do business with those who are sanctioned.

The UK holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and on Thursday was due to lead international opposition to the Iranian regime’s weapons proliferation and nuclear escalation.

British authorities have reportedly provided extensive evidence to council members that Tehran continues to supply weapons to the Houthis in Yemen and to Russia for use in Ukraine, in violation of international law.

Topics: UK Iranian regime Tehran Sanctions regime

