4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally

Ronaldo’s departure from the English Premier League sent shockwaves through the footballing world, upending transfer dynamics. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
Mohammad Akkawi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has not only reshaped the sports landscape but also redefined transfer windows in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of football.

This groundbreaking signing, which took place at the end of last year, has made Saudi Arabia one of the most attractive destinations for players.

Here are four ways that the current influx of superstar players is having an impact on the sport globally.

Elevation of Saudi Pro League profile

Ronaldo’s departure from the English Premier League sent shockwaves through the footballing world, upending transfer dynamics.

His move has opened the door for other high-profile transfers to the Saudi Arabian league. Renowned stars including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Marcelo Brozovic, and Jota have all confirmed they will be playing in the Kingdom, with Roberto Firmino recently joining their ranks.

Ronaldo’s transfer has had an impact beyond the pitch, as former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Ronaldo stated earlier this year that the Saudi Pro League can be among the world’s best in five years if more top stars sign up. This prediction is gradually turning into reality.

Sponsors embrace the SPL

The appeal of the Saudi Pro League extends beyond football players, captivating even global sporting firms. Notably, Puma is designing kit for Al-Hilal’s men’s and women’s football teams, starting from the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Additionally, Al-Nassr has formed a partnership with Nike, making them their new clothing manufacturer and further amplifying the league’s global impact.

Surging attendances, world attention

 

 The Saudi Pro League has witnessed a remarkable surge in viewership and global attention.

In the past year alone, attendances have skyrocketed by nearly 150 percent, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency, highlighting the growing popularity and widespread appeal of the league.

Global football events in the Kingdom

Jeddah has recently been confirmed as the host city for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, taking place from Dec. 12 to 22. This historic event marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s sporting journey.

This comes on the back of February’s announcement that Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Cristinao Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
  • Nico Rosberg’s team now sit 4 points behind leaders ACCIONA | SAINZ XE in the championship standings
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

SARDINIA: Rosberg X Racing have emerged the big winners in round six of Extreme E Season 3, marking back-to-back victories at the Island X Prix, co-organized and coordinated by the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson reached the top step of the podium for the second time this weekend, becoming the first team to do so in the new doubleheader format.

The haul of championship points sees Nico Rosberg’s RXR outfit leapfrog Veloce Racing in the standings, and are now just four points off the lead, at the halfway point of the season.

The victorious Kristoffersson said: “We had a great weekend here in Sardinia, which seems to be a proper RXR island. Yesterday we managed to take the win from a very tricky grid slot, and then today, we found ourselves in the same slot again but went for a different tactic, and when I saw a small gap I went for it. For a split second, I regretted it because there was no space, but I managed to get through, and from there, I managed the pace quite well.

“We also had a brilliant switch and managed to open that gap a bit more, and from there on, Mikaela (Ahlin-Kottulinsky) did a fantastic job bringing it home. Today was the perfect day winning all three of our races, and the car has been in perfect condition. A big thanks to the team, the mechanics and everyone for making this possible. It’s great to be back in the fight for the championship.”

Teammate Ahlin-Kottulinsky said: “Wow, what an epic weekend. We had really good pace all weekend, and the team worked so hard to get the car in the perfect shape every time. Today, I thought it would be hard at the start, but Johan (Kristoffersson) just did what Johan does best. When I took over, there was some pressure from Laia (Sanz) behind me, but I tried to keep it tidy and keep the lines. It just feels surreal to have two wins in Sardinia. It’s epic.”

Rosberg, CEO and founder of RXR, said: “The level of competition in Extreme E is world class, and so to win two races this weekend is absolutely epic. During yesterday’s final we were last after the start and managed an incredible comeback, and today we were second to last but the others had a tangle and we managed to slip through. Huge driving from Johan and Mikaela means we’re now back in the championship battle.”

The runners-up once again were the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, that retained their lead at the top of the championship standings with 109 points, having also stood on the second step of the podium in round five. Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E completed the podium, after a sensational overtake at the death from Catie Munnings that saw the team seize third from No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing.

Extreme E returns to action for rounds seven and eight from Sept. 16-17, with the location to be revealed soon.

Results

Grand Final

Rosberg X Racing: 8:54.133

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: +444 seconds

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: +7.185 seconds

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: +7.759 seconds

JBXE: +13.028 seconds

Championship points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 109

Rosberg X Racing: 105

Veloce Racing: 95

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 80

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 59

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 55

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 44

ABT CUPRA XE: 40

Carl Cox Motorsport: 26

JBXE: 26

Topics: Motorsport

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer
  • Over 20 programs on offer during 8-week esports festival at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Nine66 is the presenting partner for GameDevZone, with 10 providers also offering their expertise
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 20 programs will be on offer at educational platform GameDevZone during Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, with the aim of providing opportunities that will enhance and expand Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports sector.

The world’s biggest festival of its kind, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, kicked off on July 6 and will run for eight weeks at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The programs on offer at GameDevZone include Masterclasses, Java Programing with Minecraft, Game Design and Mechanics with Fortnite Creative & Unreal Engine, Metaverse, and Esports World Workshops.

The presenting partner is Nine66, which is building the games ecosystem in Saudi Arabia to support local and international developers. There are also 10 providers offering their expertise at GameDevZone: DigiPen, Unity, Gen.G, Digital Media Academy Silicon Valley, Robothink, MISK, Google, Veryality, and Gosu Academy.

Ahmed Albishri, deputy CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “As the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing Saudi Arabia’s gaming community and industry, our GameDevZone objectives are to increase knowledge, raise awareness, upskill, expose gamers to new resources, generate new ideas, and network.”

“These objectives are vital to progressing the gaming and esports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, which is absolutely imperative,” he added. “Education helps all of us learn and grow and furthers the development of better, more talented people in every segment of the ecosystem. By doing so, we contribute to fulfilling the overall ambition of making Saudi Arabia a global hub for gaming and esports. Every step along that journey is important and this is why we consider GameDevZone such an integral part of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.”

The target this summer is to provide more than 3,000 training hours to some 3,500 participants — a substantial rise on the 2,000-plus training hours given to over 1,000 participants last year.

More than 400 games are pinpointed to be developed this year compared to over 200 in 2022, while more than 50,000 visitors are anticipated this year compared to over 30,000 last year. A target to have females make up 30 percent of visitors has been set this summer.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. The festival showcases elite gaming titles alongside live concerts by global, regional and local artists, as well as numerous activities and family attractions.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: esport

Gabby Thomas holds off Sha’Carri Richardson to claim the 200 meters at US track and field championships

Gabby Thomas holds off Sha’Carri Richardson to claim the 200 meters at US track and field championships
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Gabby Thomas holds off Sha’Carri Richardson to claim the 200 meters at US track and field championships

Gabby Thomas holds off Sha’Carri Richardson to claim the 200 meters at US track and field championships
  • Thomas skipped the 100 earlier this weekend to conserve her energy for the 200, in which she returned to top form
  • The US championships closed with Daniel Roberts edging Cordell Tinch in the 110-meter hurdles
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

EUGENE, Oregon: There’s another American sprinter making a big comeback this year.

Gabby Thomas held off Sha’Carri Richardson with the best time in the world in 2023 to win the women’s 200 meters at the US track and field championships on Sunday night.

Thomas caught up to Richardson rounding the curve and powered to the finish in 21.60 seconds. Kayla White took third.

The 26-year-old Thomas struggled last season as she dealt with a hamstring injury. She skipped the 100 earlier this weekend to conserve her energy for the 200, in which she returned to top form.

“It felt really good,” said Thomas, who graduated from Harvard in neurobiology before going to Texas to work on a master’s degree.

Richardson, too, is on the comeback trail and accomplished what she needed to at nationals – qualify in both sprint events for worlds next month in Budapest, Hungary. The 23-year-old Richardson won the 100 on Friday. Two years ago, Richardson had her national title in the 100 stripped after she tested positive for marijuana.

It was quite a fast weekend for Thomas, Richardson and, down the road a bit, Shericka Jackson, who turned in a sizzling 100 time of 10.65 seconds at the Jamaican championships.

In the men’s 200, 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton held off Kenny Bednarek for the win in a time of 19.72 seconds. Courtney Lindsey grabbed third.

Bednarek and Knighton won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, at worlds last summer in Eugene, Oregon. The gold medalist in the event, Noah Lyles, has an automatic berth to worlds in the 200 and sat out the race. He’s also qualified in the 100.

Fred Kerley suffered his first defeat of the season, finishing fourth. Kerley is the reigning world champion in the 100 and has a spot at worlds in that event.

Shamier Little used a fast start to hold off 2016 Rio Olympics champion Dalilah Muhammad in the women’s 400 hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipped the event to concentrate on the open 400, which she won Saturday night. McLaughlin-Levrone is automatically qualified for the 400 hurdles after her record-setting win last summer at worlds.

Little even had enough energy to perform a victory dance after the race.

The men’s 400 hurdles saw American record holder Rai Benjamin cruise to a convincing win, setting up another showdown with his rival Karsten Warholm. Benjamin finished runner-up to the Norwegian at the Tokyo Games in 2021 in which Warholm shattered the world record. Last summer at worlds, Benjamin was runner-up to Alison Dos Santos of Brazil.

No surprise, Ryan Crouser won the shot put. A little bit of a surprise – no world record. It seems like every time Crouser steps into the circle, he breaks a record. Crouser’s current world record of 23.56 (77 feet, 3 3/4 inches) was set in May and is pending ratification.

In other finals Sunday:

– Olympic and world pole vault champion Katie Moon won the event over Sandi Morris.

– Nia Akins outkicked Raevyn Rogers down the stretch to take first in the women’s 800. Athing Mu, the reigning 800 world champion, skipped the event to focus on the 1,500, where she finished second.

– There was plenty of contact in a physical men’s 800 race won by Bryce Hoppel, who surged to the win.

– Reigning world hammer throw champion Brooke Andersen took first at nationals, with DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion, finishing second to earn a spot.

– Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman won.

– Tara Davis-Woodhall beat defending national champion Quanesha Burks in the long jump.

– JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump.

– Setting the pace, Abdihamid Nur fended off Paul Chelimo to win the men’s 5,000.

– Elize Cranny took the women’s 5,000 title after winning the 10,000 on Thursday.

The US championships closed with Daniel Roberts edging Cordell Tinch in the 110-meter hurdles. Two-time reigning world champion Grant Holloway made it to the final but sat out. Holloway has an automatic spot at worlds in the event.

Topics: athletics

Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals as US down Wales 2-0 in final tuneup Women’s World Cup

Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals as US down Wales 2-0 in final tuneup Women’s World Cup
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals as US down Wales 2-0 in final tuneup Women’s World Cup

Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals as US down Wales 2-0 in final tuneup Women’s World Cup
  • Rodman: This team does a really good job of setting a standard
  • The US will begin group stage play in Group E facing Vietnam on July 22 at Auckland’s Eden Park
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

SAN JOSE, California: Megan Rapinoe and Trinity Rodman stood side by side at the top of a stairwell waiting to return to the field for some final cheers and fanfare before the Americans departed for the Women’s World Cup Down Under.

The Old Guard and Young Guard of US Soccer are mixing, meshing. These women are still learning from each other and about each other. And US coach Vlatko Andonovski is confident the kinks will be worked out over the coming couple of weeks in training for the Americans to shine.

Rising star Rodman scored for US in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 on Sunday in a final tuneup for the Women’s World Cup.

Several players are dealing with injuries so Andonovski had to adjust his lineup.

“Changes were necessary and with those changes now we’re going to need maybe a couple more weeks until we get in sync,” Andonovski said. “We’re very confident in where we’re at right now and we can see how good we’re likely going to look and when that happens it’s going to look good.”

First, Rodman broke up a scoreless tie when she one-touched a pass from Sophia Smith then later emphatically delivered again to provide a glimpse of Americans’ youth movement headed to the big stage in Australia and New Zealand.

Smith corralled a pretty ball from Lynn Williams — who subbed in during the 64th minute — sent from the center circle and raced past her defender on the left side to find a charging Rodman for the initial goal.

Rodman, the highly touted 21-year-old forward, set up her own shot the next time. She entered for Alex Morgan to begin the second half challenged by Andonovski to raise the pace.

“This team does a really good job of setting a standard,” Rodman said over the chants of “USA! USA!” an hour after the final whistle.

Rodman doubled her number of goals for the US to give her four over 18 matches for the Americans — and she even had another chance on a header in the 74th. The US hardly looked in sync for much of the afternoon less than two weeks from the World Cup opener but the backups brought some new energy.

Andonovski is mixing and matching lineups featuring veterans and unproven new talent on the 23-woman World Cup roster with nine returners from the 2019 World Cup champion team and 14 players making their debut on the biggest world stage.

Alana Cook nearly found the net on a header in the 68th minute that Wales forward Kayleigh Green headed away near the post and Sofia Huerta had a nice look in the 73rd minute.

Alyssa Thompson missed from just outside the penalty box in the 61st minute — so it was a game of missed chances on a picture-perfect Bay Area afternoon for the sold-out friendly match that had its share of physical moments and hard hits.

A scrappy Wales team fought on its defensive end to limit the Americans’ chances for open looks at the net yet the US did get ample chances to work on various set pieces throughout the game. The Welsh didn’t manage their first shot until the 74th minute on an attempt by Hannah Cain.

Wales defender Lily Woodham exited briefly and was examined by medical personnel following a head-to-head collision with Alyssa Thompson in the 23rd minute that gave Woodham a swollen right eye immediately. And forward Carrie Jones took a shoe to the head moments before the halftime whistle.

A day after Rapinoe announced she will retire after her fourth World Cup and finish the National Women’s Soccer League season with the OL Reign, the 38-year-old forward didn’t get on the field as a precaution with her nursing a calf injury over the past month. She received huge cheers when she came outside for warmups and again running through the tunnel after going through her pregame routine.

“One thing people know about P is it’s hard to know what age she is because she fits in so well with everybody on the team,” said defensive leader Crystal Dunn. “And that’s the kind of veteran-ship and leadership we have on this team is we want to stay connected to the young ones, they’re always teaching us new things, these new TikToks that are out. We’re trying to stay young and hip and I think it’s important as a team we’re one unit.”

Rapinoe will have to wait for the World Cup to make her 200th career national team appearance over a 17-year career with the Americans — and will become just the 14th US player to reach the mark.

Rapinoe debuted in the 2011 Germany World Cup and also played in 2015 in Canada and France four years ago. She and the Americans are chasing a third straight title when the Women’s World Cup opens July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Instead of seeing Rapinoe, the home fans in a sellout crowd of 18,000 were treated to their first chance seeing Rodman at PayPal Park, home of the MLS San Jose Earthquakes.

Midfielder Savannah DeMelo entered midway through the second half for her first career appearance with the Americans, who are 8-0-0 this year outscoring opponents 19-1.

The US will begin group stage play in Group E facing Vietnam on July 22 at Auckland’s Eden Park. The Americans face 2019 runner-up The Netherlands in the second match July 26 then Portugal on Aug. 1.

Topics: FIFA Women's World 2023 Women’s World Cup Down Under

