Saudi Arabia’s Skill Verification Program now available in Eram

Eram Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NSDC non-funding partner for Skill Development Training, is pleased to announce that the Saudi Arabia Skill Verification Program is now available at the ESPOIR Academy in Kerala, India.

The Royal Saudi Embassy in New Delhi has announced that skill verification is mandatory for all candidates going for technical trade jobs to Saudi Arabia on a work visa, this is for to ensure the standardization. This program was applicable from June 1 for more than fifteen technical trades.

NSDC-TAKAMOL has approved Eram Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to conduct SVP TEST for five trades at ESPOIR Academy, including plumbing, welding, electrician, automotive electrician, and HVAC technician. Candidates who obtain the Professional Accreditation Certificate from the NSDC and Takamol — approved Skill Verification Center — will be eligible for a work visa to Saudi Arabia.

Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director of Eram Group based in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to be a part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Skill Verification Program and to offer our services to candidates who want to work in Saudi Arabia. Our ESPOIR Academy in India will provide the best training and testing facilities to ensure that candidates have the required skills and knowledge to work in their respective trades.”

Eram Group is very much aligned with Saudi Arabia’s initiatives and currently running over 10 SAGIA companies in the Kingdom.

“Being a foreign investor from India in Saudi Arabia, I am very happy to support and promote all such good initiatives of both countries,” he added.

Earlier, the government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs selected Eram as the approved pre departure orientation training provider center.

Eram Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been providing skill development training and services for more than seven years.

Eram Group has more than 30 companies and 150 offices in over 14 countries, and the group is committed to providing the best training and services to candidates who want to work abroad.

For more information about the SVP program, please visit the Eram Skills website at www.eramskills.in or contact an authorized recruiting agency.