Tyson Fury to face Francis Ngannou in Riyadh

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury poses with his championship belt after the official weigh-in for his fight against Derek Chisora, London, Britain, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo)
Francis Ngannou during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, Jan. 21, 2018, Boston, USA. (AP Photo)
Updated 11 July 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

  • The heavyweight bout is set take place in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28
  • It will be Francis Ngannou’s first professional fight as a boxer
Cormac O’Donnell

Tyson Fury looks set to face mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on Oct. 28, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN. The fight will take place under professional rules.

Fury is currently training in Dubai in preparation for the contest.

He was last seen in Riyadh with his father John Fury, supporting his brother Tommy Fury who headlined “The Truth” fightagainst Jake Paul.

This will be Francis Ngannou’s first professional fight as a boxer.

A press release is expected shortly with further details.

Israeli club Maccabi Haifa’s UEFA Champions League qualifier stopped amid fan violence, pro-Palestinian chanting

Israeli club Maccabi Haifa’s UEFA Champions League qualifier stopped amid fan violence, pro-Palestinian chanting
Updated 42 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Israeli club Maccabi Haifa’s UEFA Champions League qualifier stopped amid fan violence, pro-Palestinian chanting

Israeli club Maccabi Haifa’s UEFA Champions League qualifier stopped amid fan violence, pro-Palestinian chanting
  • According to witnesses in the stadium, flares had been thrown earlier in the match toward the family section of the ground
  • Match eventually resumed, with Israeli champions securing 4-0 win
Updated 42 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UEFA Champions League qualifier between Hamrun Spartans of Malta and Maccabi Haifa of Israel in Ta’ Qali had to be stopped on Tuesday after rival supporters clashed amid chants of support for Palestine from the home fans.

Video footage posted to social media by user Andrew Dempsey from the Centenary Stadium purpotedly showed Hamrun fans chanting “Palestina, Palestina” during ugly scenes in the stands.

According to witnesses in the stadium, flares had been thrown by the away supporters earlier in the match toward a section of the ground containing families, while home fans threw projectiles back at the Haifa section.

The Israeli side had gone into a 2-0 lead in the First Round Qualifying first leg match in Malta when the referee brought a halt to proceedings in the 55th minute.

There was a lengthy delay as officials and police were involved in calming unrest between the two sets of supporters.

The match resumed in the 56th minute before the Israeli champions secured a 4-0 win to take into the second leg in Haifa next week.

Maccabi Haifa is one of the most popular clubs in Israel, especially among Arab citizens of Israel.

Supporters of the club suffered antisemitic abuse from Union Berlin supporters during a Champions League clash in the German capital in 2021, when home supporters made gestures and racial slurs toward the away supporters from Israel.

Van der Sar ‘out of life-threatening danger’: Ajax

Van der Sar ‘out of life-threatening danger’: Ajax
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

  • The 52-year-old, who played for Amsterdam's Ajax and then Manchester United, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill
  • "Edwin is still in the intensive care unit but is stable," Ajax said in a statement
AFP

THE HAGUE: Former Netherlands goalkeeper and Ajax executive Edwin van der Sar was out of life-threating danger, but remained in intensive care in hospital after a brain haemorrhage, his club said on Tuesday.
The 52-year-old, who played for Amsterdam’s Ajax and then Manchester United, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill.
“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger,” Ajax said in a statement, adding that it was sharing the update on behalf of Van der Sar’s wife Annemarie.
“Every time we visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop,” his wife said.
Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after the worst season in 14 years for the historic Dutch club which finished third in the Eredivisie.
The 130-times capped Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.
He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

Svitolina into Wimbledon semis as Djokovic targets new landmark

Svitolina into Wimbledon semis as Djokovic targets new landmark
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

  • Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday's championship match
  • Unseeded Vondrousova made the semi-finals by seeing off fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
AFP

LONDON: New mum Elina Svitolina shocked world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the last four at Wimbledon on Tuesday, striking an emotional blow for Ukraine, as Novak Djokovic targeted a record-equalling 46th major semifinal.
World number 76 Svitolina, who gave birth last October and only returned to the tour in April, came through 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.
Svitolina, also a semifinalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday’s championship match.
Unseeded Vondrousova made the semifinals by seeing off fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Svitolina, playing on a wild card, has reached the last four by seeing off a quartet of Grand Slam title winners in Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, in a stormy last-16 clash, and now Swiatek.
She said she intended to “enjoy the moment and have a beer.”
“If you had told me before the tournament I would get to the semifinals, I’d say you were crazy,” said Svitolina, who also made the last eight at the French Open last month.
She could have had the match wrapped up in straight sets when she led 4/1 in the second-set tiebreaker before Swiatek hit back.
However, the 28-year-old Ukrainian composed herself, racing away to a double break in the decider.
“I told Elina at the net that I am rooting for her. I want to see her win the title,” said Swiatek, who was playing in her first quarter-final at the All England Club.
Svitolina’s win kept alive the prospect of a politically charged final between her and Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka.
Belarus is a key ally of Russia in the war in Ukraine.
On Court One, Pegula, still searching for a semifinal place at the majors, led 4-1 in the final set against 42nd-ranked Vondrousova.
But the American was unable to push on as former French Open runner-up Vondrousova stormed back once the roof was closed on the arena.
“I don’t know what happened,” said the 24-year-old. “I was 1-4 down. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam, plays his 400th match at the majors when he meets Andrey Rublev in his quarter-final.
The 36-year-old boasts a 3-1 winning record against Rublev including a straight-sets demolition in January’s Australian Open quarter-finals when he lost just seven games.
“Andrey is a fantastic player who’s got one of the best forehands in the game. Brings a lot of intensity to the court with his grunts,” said the world number two.
“He kind of scares off his opponents across the net! Extremely nice guy.”
Rublev is one of four Russian and Belarusian players — three men, one woman — to make the quarter-finals.
Twelve months ago, they were banned from the tournament in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
World number seven Rublev needed five sets to get past Russian-born Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the last 16.
He is in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time and eighth at the majors but has never made it to a semifinal.
“Novak is one of the best players on grass. Nothing else to say,” said the 25-year-old.
The winner of that quarter-final will face either eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner or world number 92 Roman Safiullin of Russia.
Sinner reached the same stage in 2022, losing to Djokovic from two sets up.
Slender in frame, Sinner packs a huge punch, delivering the third-fastest serve of the tournament so far at 139 mph (223.7 km/h).
The 25-year-old Safiullin had never previously got past the second round at a Slam but has knocked out two former semifinalists in Roberto Bautista Agut and Denis Shapovalov.

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

  • Ancora’s participation in the London-based championship the latest outing for Saudi polo teams in 2023 season
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ancora Polo Team won the Taxco Polo Championship in London after defeating the British DJ Cats team with a score of 8/4.
The competition took place in the presence of the Executive Director of the Saudi Polo Federation Faisal bin Dwais and the legal adviser Fahd Al-Dosari. Ancora’s team players were Khaled Al-Omran, Ricardo Garrós, Jose Araga and Rufino Laoli.
The team’s participation in the event comes within the broader calendar for Saudi polo teams for the 2023 season with the aim of enhancing their presence in international competitions.
Bin Duweis said the main goal of the Saudi Polo Federation is to enhance cooperation with developed countries in the sport and to provide an opportunity for more teams and riders to participate and compete in tournaments.

Anders Vejrgang lauds ‘special’ Saudi Esports Federation tournaments after FIFAe Club World Cup win at Gamers8

Anders Vejrgang lauds ‘special’ Saudi Esports Federation tournaments after FIFAe Club World Cup win at Gamers8
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

  • 17-year-old Dane celebrated becoming world champion with RBLZ Gaming alongside teammate Umut Gultekin on Sunday night at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • RBLZ Gaming defeated FUTWIZ 3-2 in the FIFAe Club World Cup final at Boulevard Riyadh City to win $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool
Arab News

RIYADH: Denmark’s Anders Vejrgang has hailed Saudi Esports Federation tournaments as “special,” as the 17-year-old celebrated becoming a FIFAe Club World Cup champion with RBLZ Gaming at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, two years after triumphing at Gamers Without Borders.

Vejrgang and Umut Gultekin celebrated on Sunday night after RBLZ Gaming defeated FUTWIZ 3-2 in the FIFAe Club World Cup final at Boulevard Riyadh City to win $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool.

Vejrgang made his debut tournament at just 15 in 2021 with victory at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event. The Saudi Esports Federation organizes both Gamers Without Borders — where Vejrgang generously donated his share of the $300,000 winnings to the UN Children’s Fund — and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

Vejrgang said: “I’m delighted to win both. The first earned a lot of money for charity and I was very happy to help people. This (the FIFAe Club World Cup at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes) is probably the biggest trophy to win in esports and one I am very proud to achieve.”

Asked what he thought of Saudi Arabia, Vejrgang, who holds the world record for consecutive Weekend League wins with 535 in FIFA 21, replied: “I never thought I would get so much support here, so I’m very happy to be here. I feel the love for what we do. Even when we were down, the fans still support us.”

He also told young Saudi Arabian gamers who dream of becoming the next Vejrgang: “Trust yourself and you can win everything you want.”

Vejrgang’s RBLZ Gaming teammate Gultekin added: “It’s amazing to win the Gamers8 trophy. It’s one of the biggest trophies you can win. Anders and I were together all tournament and we’re just so happy. I think individually we were the best players at the tournament, and the best duo. At the end we showed that it was a deserved trophy win.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, is hosting 15 elite tournaments from 12 top titles in Riyadh this summer.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Gamers8 action, which lasts for eight weeks, began on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

