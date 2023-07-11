Tyson Fury to face Francis Ngannou in Riyadh

RIYADH: Denmark’s Anders Vejrgang has hailed Saudi Esports Federation tournaments as “special,” as the 17-year-old celebrated becoming a FIFAe Club World Cup champion with RBLZ Gaming at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, two years after triumphing at Gamers Without Borders.
Vejrgang and Umut Gultekin celebrated on Sunday night after RBLZ Gaming defeated FUTWIZ 3-2 in the FIFAe Club World Cup final at Boulevard Riyadh City to win $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool.
Vejrgang made his debut tournament at just 15 in 2021 with victory at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event. The Saudi Esports Federation organizes both Gamers Without Borders — where Vejrgang generously donated his share of the $300,000 winnings to the UN Children’s Fund — and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.
Vejrgang said: “I’m delighted to win both. The first earned a lot of money for charity and I was very happy to help people. This (the FIFAe Club World Cup at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes) is probably the biggest trophy to win in esports and one I am very proud to achieve.”
Asked what he thought of Saudi Arabia, Vejrgang, who holds the world record for consecutive Weekend League wins with 535 in FIFA 21, replied: “I never thought I would get so much support here, so I’m very happy to be here. I feel the love for what we do. Even when we were down, the fans still support us.”
He also told young Saudi Arabian gamers who dream of becoming the next Vejrgang: “Trust yourself and you can win everything you want.”
Vejrgang’s RBLZ Gaming teammate Gultekin added: “It’s amazing to win the Gamers8 trophy. It’s one of the biggest trophies you can win. Anders and I were together all tournament and we’re just so happy. I think individually we were the best players at the tournament, and the best duo. At the end we showed that it was a deserved trophy win.”
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, is hosting 15 elite tournaments from 12 top titles in Riyadh this summer.
Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Gamers8 action, which lasts for eight weeks, began on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City.