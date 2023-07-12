You are here

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban
Opposing views were expressed on Tuesday during a panel discussion, organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute, about US policy on the Taliban. (Middle East Institute)
ALI YOUNES

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban
  • Some speakers at an event in Washington argued that the Taliban’s actions toward women and girls show they are irredeemable and there must be no engagement
  • Others said the US government should establish ties to further its own counterterrorism goals, while also working to persuade the Taliban to change their ways
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A strategy of engagement with the Taliban government in Afghanistan would help the US government achieve its goals of combating terrorism and improving the lives of Afghan women and girls, according to some American experts.

Others argue that Washington must refuse to deal with the Taliban because their ideology and actions since regaining power in August 2021 prove that they are irredeemable.

These opposing views were expressed on Tuesday during a panel discussion, organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute, about US policy on the Taliban.

US forces invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001, in the wake of Sept. 11. Their aim was to topple the Taliban regime, which had been in power since 1996, after they refused to hand over members of terrorist group Al-Qaeda who had been identified as being involved in the attacks on New York and Washington.

In August 2021, the last remaining US forces in the country hastily withdrew from Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan, after which the Taliban swiftly regained control of the country.

Lisa Curtis, a senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, argued that the US government should not engage with the Taliban because of the group’s treatment of women and girls, including heavy restrictions on their right to education.

Violence and abuse targeting women and girls has increased under Taliban rule, she said, resulting in an increase in suicides among women in the country.

Curtis described attempts by US President Joe Biden’s administration to engage with the Taliban on issues related to terrorism as “a mistake,” and said that just because the group is currently fighting militants affiliated with the terrorist group Daesh, the US should not consider them suitable counterterrorism partners.

“Instead, the US should be focusing on helping the women of Afghanistan,” she added.

Douglas London, a former CIA case officer and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, said he understood Curtis’s position but nevertheless believes the US should engage with the Taliban to achieve its own objectives in the fight against terrorism, and to influence and change the way in which the Taliban govern the country.

While the Taliban are not a homogenous group, none of them can be described as progressive, he admitted, but some might have different interests and ideas. He said he would like to see the return of an official US presence in Afghanistan but conceded this might not be feasible at present.

There is already cooperation between the CIA, and other elements within the US government, and the Taliban, London said, though it is not clear whether it takes place inside Afghanistan or in a third-party country.

Ronald E. Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a former US ambassador to Afghanistan, said Washington has no strategy on Afghanistan or for dealing with the Taliban. He argued that although the US government has taken some decisions regarding Afghanistan since its forces withdrew from the country, they did not constitute a clear policy, much less a strategy.

Neumann supported the idea that the US should engage with the Taliban because the lack of any ties hampers Washington’s ability to communicate its position or apply pressure when required. An American presence in Kabul would also help advance US policies, he said.

America also has a moral responsibility to help the people of Afghanistan, especially in economic terms, Neumann suggested. About $500 million of private funds belonging to Afghan citizens is currently frozen in US banks as a result of sanctions imposed on the Taliban, he said, but it is money that was deposited by private Afghan banks and has nothing to do with the regime.

“The US has no moral right to keep that money,” he said. “Giving it back it will be a shot in the arm to the Afghan economy.”

Javid Ahmad, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and a former Afghan ambassador to the UAE, described the Taliban as an oppressive and irredeemable group. He echoed the belief that there is already some degree of cooperation between Washington and Kabul, and said he senses a lack of desire in the US and Europe to attempt to destabilize the regime because there is no desirable alternative.

Ahmad painted a bleak picture of the current political and social atmosphere in Afghanistan, saying the space and tolerance for debate has shrunk and society has become increasingly polarized since the Taliban returned to power.

“The past has not become history for us, it is our present now,” he said.

Frankly Speaking: Two years on, what lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
World
Frankly Speaking: Two years on, what lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
  • The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances in eastern Donetsk region, including one drive near Kliishchivka
  • Ukrainian General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, writing on Telegram, said battles were raging throughout the sector, with his forces repelling 27 enemy attacks
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Ukraine’s military on Tuesday reported heavy fighting in the east and southeast, the main theaters of its drive to recapture land seized by Russian invaders, saying its forces had repelled dozens of enemy attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed a measure of frustration with NATO’s failure to offer Ukraine a timeline for alliance membership, suggests that the early stages of a counter offensive in those two regions are going to plan.
But he also says he wishes the advances were faster.
Russian accounts from the front line also outlined clashes, including a successful defense of areas near the devastated city of Bakhmut, where Ukraine says its forces are recovering ground.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, Andriy Kovaliov, said Ukrainian troops had beaten back a Russian advance backed by artillery strikes near two towns north of Bakhmut — captured by Russian mercenary forces in late May.
The fluid situation near Bakhmut has been the focus of much attention, with Ukraine noting gains on the city’s southern fringe, particularly the strategic village of Klishchiivka.
Liberating the village, which lies on higher ground, would give Ukrainian forces operational advantage in potentially encircling Russian forces in Bakhmut, analysts say.
Ukraine said on Monday it controlled heights ringing the village, enabling it to fire on targets in Bakhmut itself.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances in eastern Donetsk region, including one drive near Kliishchivka.
In the south, Ukraine says it has retaken a cluster of villages in the early stages of a drive toward the Sea of Azov — with the aim of severing Russia’s land bridge linking eastern Ukraine to the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, writing on Telegram, said battles were raging throughout the sector, with his forces repelling 27 enemy attacks. He estimated Russian losses over 24 hours at the equivalent of several hundred dead and wounded.
For all of Ukraine’s gains in its counter offensive, Russian forces still hold vast tracts of land after more than 500 days of war — some estimates put it at 17 percent of Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian military analyst Serhiy Hrabskyi said Ukraine’s drive toward the coast was proceeding well, taking account of Russian defense preparations and extensive mining.
“We note that in a month and a half of offensive operations, we have brought in 25 percent of our resources,” he wrote on the Espreso TV website. “By virtue of simple arithmetic, if we continue at this pace we are talking about four months.

 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Update NATO chief says no timetable for Ukraine’s membership; Zelensky calls that ‘absurd’
World
NATO chief says no timetable for Ukraine’s membership; Zelensky calls that ‘absurd’

Scotland's first Muslim and South Asian paramedic tells of years of racial abuse

Scotland’s first Muslim and South Asian paramedic tells of years of racial abuse
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Scotland’s first Muslim and South Asian paramedic tells of years of racial abuse

Scotland’s first Muslim and South Asian paramedic tells of years of racial abuse
  • The 57-year-old from Chapelhall in Lanarkshire, who was born in the UK to Pakistani parents, took a two-year career break after he was attacked by a patient he was helping
  • ‘This guy had such a hatred for my color … that he attacked me and if he had a knife he would have used it. I had a young family and those kinds of things go through your head,’ he said
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Araf Saddiq, the first Muslim and South Asian to work for the Scottish Ambulance Service, has spoken of the years of racist abuse he suffered while doing his job.

The 57-year-old paramedic, from Chapelhall in Lanarkshire, who was born in the UK to Pakistani parents, expressed pride in being the first person of his background to join the service, the Daily Record newspaper reported. However, despite the fact he was working to help his community, Saddiq said he endured several incidents of racist abuse.

“It happens in different ways — people won’t look at you or talk to you, even if you are the attending clinician; you are asking the questions but they won’t look at you,” he told the newspaper.

“I have been called racist names a number of times. But I was assaulted about 11 years ago.”

In 2010, Saddiq was called a “terrorist” by a man he was taking to hospital, who then attacked him.

“I took a person into hospital and attended to him,” he said. “He didn’t say much in the back of the ambulance but once I got him through the doors, into the hospital and on a chair, he just turned round and called me a ‘black, terrorist b******.’

“I started laughing and, before I knew it, he was off his chair in A&E, punching and kicking me. My colleague jumped in and tried to get him off but I ended up with a few injuries. I dislocated my shoulder and I had a knee injury. It was a pretty vicious attack and it affected me for quite a while afterwards because you think all sorts of things afterwards.

“This guy had such a hatred for my color, even though I was caring and looking after him, that he attacked me, and if he had a knife he would have used it. I had a young family and those kinds of things go through your head, and because of that I took a two-year career break.

“That shows how much it affected me. I have never understood hatred like that or how people can hate you because of what color you are.”

After the attack, Saddiq’s wife, Aysha, a teacher, was offered a job with the Abu Dhabi education department, so he moved with her and their children to the UAE. They returned to Scotland a few years later.

“I was quite down at the time,” he said. “I looked after the kids but after two years I was keen to get going again.”

Saddiq was awarded the Queen's Ambulance Medal in the 2021 New Year’s Honors for his community work.

Racist slur found on decade-old article published by UK foreign office website
World
Racist slur found on decade-old article published by UK foreign office website
Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill
World
Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill

Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale

Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale

Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale
  • Another long-standing demand from Turkiye for the purchase of modern US F-16 fighter jets seemed to get a boost in the wake of the decision on Sweden
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

VILNIUS: US President Joe Biden thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday for his “courage” in dropping opposition to Sweden’s entry to NATO.
At a meeting during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Biden celebrated the conclusion of a major diplomatic push to get Erdogan to stop blocking Sweden’s application.
“I want to thank you for your diplomacy and your courage to take that on. And I want to thank you for your leadership,” Biden told Erdogan.
Frustration had been mounting in Western capitals at Erdogan’s obstruction of Sweden, which required unanimous approval from NATO members in order to complete its entry bid into the alliance, launched, along with Finland, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.
Biden spoke with Erdogan from Air Force One for nearly an hour on Sunday in a bid to break the impasse and avoid an embarrassing failure at the Vilnius summit. Erdogan abruptly dropped his opposition late Monday on the eve of the NATO get-together.
For months, Erdogan insisted on a crackdown in Sweden against members of Kurdish movements outlawed in Turkiye, something the Swedish government says it has now done.
But speculation mounted over what other concessions Turkiye extracted to give its green light.
Erdogan had demanded at the last minute that approval for Sweden in NATO would depend on Turkiye being able to renew stalled membership talks with the European Union.
Another long-standing demand from Turkiye for the purchase of modern US F-16 fighter jets seemed to get a boost in the wake of the decision on Sweden.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, stressed Tuesday that the US president has “been clear and unequivocal for months that he’s supported the transfer of F-16s,” seeing this as in the interests of NATO.
“He has placed no caveats or conditions on that in his public and private comments over the past few months. And he intends to move forward with that transfer in consultation with Congress.”
A US official told AFP that the White House is now “actively engaging” with Congress, where there has been significant opposition to allowing the sale.
Sullivan said “we will work with the Congress on the appropriate timing for getting” the warplanes to Turkiye. But he could not “speculate on the precise day it’s going to happen.”
Although NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were heavily engaged in the negotiations with Erdogan, Sullivan stressed “significant recent” US involvement.
As for the effort by Erdogan to link Turkiye’s EU aspirations with the Swedish-NATO question, Sullivan said Biden has “long” supported Turkiye entering the European Union.
However, that would take “discussions of the necessary reforms and steps relative to democratic resilience that every prospective applicant to the European Union goes through.”
“So, as far as we’re concerned, these issues are not connected,” he said.

Turkiye unblocks Sweden NATO bid, setting stage for summit
World
Turkiye unblocks Sweden NATO bid, setting stage for summit
Analysis NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Middle-East
Erdogan’s NATO U-turn: What does the Turkish president have to gain?

An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington

An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
Updated 12 July 2023
AP

An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington

An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
  • Washington has struggled to handle steadily rising crime rates, with murders and carjackings mostly to blame
Updated 12 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: At 31 years old, Nasrat Ahmad Yar had spent most of his adult life working with the US military in Afghanistan before escaping to America in search of a better life for his wife and four children.
He found work as a ride-share driver and even managed to send money back to Afghanistan to help family and friends. He liked to play volleyball with friends in the Washington suburb where many Afghans who fled their country now live. At 6-feet-5 inches, he had a powerful serve.
Last Monday night, worried about making rent, he went out driving and was shot and killed in Washington. No suspects have been arrested, but surveillance video captured the sound of a single gunshot and four boys or young men were seen running away. Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
“He was so generous. He was so nice. He was always trying to help the people,” said Rahim Amini, a fellow Afghan immigrant and longtime friend. He said Ahmad Yar always reminded him, “Don’t forget the people left behind.”
Jeramie Malone, an American who came to know Ahmed Yar through her volunteer work with a veteran-founded organization bringing former Afghan interpreters to safety, also was struck by his generosity.
“He always wanted to be giving more than he was receiving and he was just really extremely kind.” In America, Malone said, “all he wanted was a chance.”
Afghans and US military veterans gathered for a funeral service Saturday at the All Muslim Association of America in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Family and friends comforted Ahmad Yar’s children and wife as his casket was lowered into the ground with ropes and people used shovels to toss soil on top.
One of those in attendance was Matthew Butler, now retired from the military who met Ahmad Yar in 2009 at Bagram Airfield, then an American base north of Kabul, the Afghan capital. Ahmad Yar was his primary interpreter for two tours in the country.
Butler said Ahmad Yar was like a brother or a son to him, and he noted the military’s commitment to leaving no one behind — something he said now extends to Ahmad Yar’s wife.
“I pledged my support to his wife and his children, and said just because Nasrat is gone doesn’t mean my support to you is gone. I won’t leave you behind,” Butler said after the ceremony.
Amini said Ahmad Yar had worked for the US military for about a decade as an interpreter and doing other jobs, seeing it as a way to help pave the way for the next generation in Afghanistan to have a better life.
While the US has had a Special Immigrant Visa program for Afghans who worked closely with the US government to come to America since 2009, Amini said his friend didn’t want to apply right away, preferring to stay in Afghanistan, where he felt needed.
He remembered Ahmad Yar saying: “I have guys here I need to support. ... When I feel that they don’t need my support then I can go to America.”
Then, in August 2021, the US pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban took over.
Mohammad Ahmadi, Ahmad Yar’s cousin, was already in America after also working for the US military. The two talked on the phone about how to get Ahmad Yar and his family out of Afghanistan. Ahmadi said his cousin could see the Taliban soldiers walking through the streets of Kabul and was worried they would discover he’d been an interpreter for the US military.
“He said, ‘I don’t want to get killed in front of my wife and kids,’” Ahmadi said.
When he wasn’t able to get out of the crowded Kabul airport, Ahmad Yar went to northern Afghanistan in hopes of getting into Uzbekistan. When that didn’t work, he and his family went to the northwestern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, where he and his family were able to get on a flight to the United Arab Emirates and then eventually travel to America.
Even when laying low in Mazar-e-Sharif, Nasrat would go out of his way to assist other Afghans who also had come to escape the Taliban — greeting them on arrival to the strange city, bringing their families to stay with his, and feeding them, while all waited for flights out, Malone said.
“Nasrat was very different, because even though he was needing help, he was always helping me,” she said.
While waiting at the interim transit camp in the United Arab Emirates, he asked for writing supplies for the children so he could teach them English before they arrived in the US, Malone said. “It was really important for him for his kids to get an education and for them to ... have opportunities they never would have had in Afghanistan.”
His eldest child, a girl, is now 13, and the others are boys, ages 11, 8 and just 15 months old.
The family went first to Pennsylvania, but Amini said his friend was robbed there and decided to move to Alexandria, in northern Virginia. Amini said Ahmad Yar told him he’d fled to the US “to be safe and unfortunately I’m not safe here.”
In northern Virginia, they both ended up being ride-share drivers and lived about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from each other. Like many in the Afghan diaspora there, they chatted throughout the day in a WhatsApp group text. And they played in a weekly volleyball game. Ahmad Yar was really good and no one could block his serve, Amini said.
Amini said they spoke Monday evening and the next thing he knew he was woken up by another Afghan friend who had somehow heard that Ahmad Yar had been killed.
In disbelief, Amini began frantically calling his friend. But it was the police who finally answered the phone: “The police officer said: ‘I’m sorry. Unfortunately he’s not alive anymore.’“
The police said in their report that they responded to a call about an unconscious person and found Ahmad Yar’s body. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. On the surveillance video they released, one of the four suspected attackers shouted, “You just killed him.” Another answered, “He was reaching, bro.”
Washington has struggled to handle steadily rising crime rates, with murders and carjackings mostly to blame. Homicides are up 14 percent compared with this time last year. Early Wednesday, nine people enjoying the Independence Day festivities were shot and wounded, police said.
His wife is still in shock, said Ahmad Yar’s cousin, Ahmadi. But she said she and her husband had the same goal in coming to America — to provide a future for their children.
She told Ahmadi: “I have the same goal for them. They can go to school. They can go to college and become educated and good people for the society.”

 

Taliban soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Media
Two years after Taliban takeover, Afghan journalists face limbo in Pakistan

Qur'an burning 'manufactured' to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief
Updated 12 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief
  • Volker Turk called on all nations to take action to prevent any advocacy of hatred based on nationality, race or religion
  • ‘Many societies are struggling with this weaponization of religious differences for political purposes,’ he said
Updated 12 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s human rights chief on Tuesday said he was “immensely sympathetic” toward the millions of people outraged by acts that target “their deepest values and beliefs.”

Volker Turk said that recent incidents involving the burning of the Qur’an, and similar actions, appear to have been manufactured to stoke anger, create divisions and turn differences in perspectives into hatred and violence.

He was speaking at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva during an urgent debate on “the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by recurrent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in some European and other countries.”

The debate was prompted by the burning of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm during the Eid Al-Adha holiday last month, which sparked outrage across the Muslim world and worldwide condemnation.

“Beyond words, human beings communicate through symbols,” said Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights. “A ring marks our commitment to marry. A coloured light signals us to stop or go.

“Religious symbols go much deeper. A crescent, a star, a cross, a seated figure: For some, these might mean little. But for millions of people they have deep significance as the repository and incarnation of an immense history, a far-reaching system of values, a foundation of collective community and belonging, and the essence of their identity and core beliefs.”

Political and religious leaders have a crucial role to play in preventing religiously offensive acts by denouncing all desecrations of holy places and symbols, he added.

“They should also make it clear that violence cannot be justified by prior provocation, whether real or perceived,” said Turk.

Although any limitation of freedom of speech or expression must remain an exception to the rule, he said, “an act of speech, in the specific circumstances in which it occurs, can constitute incitement to action on the part of others — in some cases, very violent and discriminatory action.”

Invoking the principles of international law, he said states must prohibit “any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

He added, however, that “any national restrictions to the overriding right to freedom of opinion and expression must be formulated so that their sole purpose and outcome is to protect individuals, rather than to shield religious doctrine from critical review.”

Turk also underscored the importance of efforts to tackle hate speech, which he said “needs to be actively countered by all responsible authorities, figures of influence, and the private sector.”

He urged states to redouble their efforts to implement the UN’s action plan for combating intolerance based on religion or beliefs.

“Many societies are struggling with this weaponization of religious differences for political purposes,” he said.

“We must not allow ourselves to be reeled in and become instrumentalized by these merchants of chaos for political gain, these provocateurs who deliberately seek ways to divide us.”

Topics: Qur'an burning

