Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character
Producers say they did not intend ‘to satirize or distort’ any culture. (Netflix)
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character
  • Producers say they did not intend ‘to satirize or distort’ any culture ‘and will pay more attention to production’
  • In addition to concerns about the stereotypical portrayal of an Arab, the decision to hire an Indian actor for the role was criticized
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: “King the Land,” a South Korean romantic comedy-drama that is streaming internationally on Netflix, has sparked outrage among Arab audiences over an Arab character played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

The character, Prince Samir, is seen wearing traditional Arab attire and sitting at a bar in what appears to be a nightclub, drinking alcohol while surrounded by women. He is depicted as being arrogant, flirtatious and extremely wealthy, prompting audiences to accuse producers of promoting offensive, unfair stereotypes.

In one scene, the prince arrives at a hotel and is presented with a gift of a traditional Korean knot bracelet which is green because, as another character puts it, “green is associated with abundance, sanctity and paradise in the Arab world.”

The decision to hire an Indian actor to play an Arab character was also criticized.

 

In response to the criticisms, the makers of the show said there was “no intention to satirize or distort a specific culture” and the production team “respects various cultures and will pay more attention to production.”

According to Netflix charts, “King the Land” is currently the second-most-watched show on the platform in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Netflix Arab culture

Israeli court sentences Palestinian reporter to community service: lawyer

Israeli court sentences Palestinian reporter to community service: lawyer
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

Israeli court sentences Palestinian reporter to community service: lawyer
  • The charge sheet described her work as a journalist and her thousands of online followers as giving her posts greater weight
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Tuesday ordered a Palestinian journalist from annexed east Jerusalem to perform community service, and handed down a three-year suspended sentence, her lawyer said, after she was charged with incitement to violence.
The Palestinian journalists' union condemned the verdict as "unjust".
Lama Ghosheh, 30, a freelance reporter for various Palestinian media outlets, was detained in September and placed under house arrest.
In addition to incitement, she was accused of "identification with a terrorist group", according to the indictment which cited Facebook posts and messages as evidence.
The charge sheet described her work as a journalist and her thousands of online followers as giving her posts greater weight.
Ghosheh's lawyer, Mohammed Mahmoud, said she was ordered to perform nine months of community service.
The three-year suspended sentence means she could be arrested again "in case of any violation committed" over that period.
The court also fined her 4,500 shekels ($1,220), said Mahmoud, vowing to appeal the verdict.
The journalists' union said the verdict "aggravates the violations committed by the occupation authorities against journalists in the framework of their professional work and their freedom of opinion and expression".
Israel has occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War. It bans political activities related to the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the West Bank and views the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

 

Topics: media Palestine Israel

Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit

Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit
  • Lebanon's FPM accused Sadek of libel and inciting strife in a tweet in 2020
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Judge Rosine Hujaili, counselor at the Court of Appeal in Beirut, issued on Tuesday a ruling sentencing journalist Dima Sadek to one year of imprisonment in a lawsuit filed against her by the Free Patriotic Movement accusing her of libel, inciting sectarian strife and slander.   The verdict also requires the Lebanese journalist to pay a fine of 110 million Lebanese pounds ($7,316) to the claimants, Sadek said in a video she shared on Twitter.  

The FPM, led by Gebran Bassil, sued Sadek in 2020 over tweets in which she accused the party of Nazism after a young man, Zakariya Al-Masri, was attacked by the party’s supporters under Fouad Chehab Bridge in Jounieh, north of Beirut.   Sadiq said in the tweet she would file an appeal against the ruling.  

“In an unprecedented move, Gebran Bassil extracted a ruling from the Criminal Court through Judge Rosine Hujaili to imprison me for a year without a stay of execution,” she wrote, captioning a video.  

“Yes, in Lebanon, journalists now can be imprisoned on charges of libel and defamation. Of course, I will appeal and persevere.”   Bassil’s lawyer Majed Boueiz said in a tweet: “What you speak is not the truth, but we have kept our promise. You slandered the movement’s youth, so we promised to prosecute you.   “The judiciary today is doing us justice and convicting you of the crimes of defamation and provoking sectarian strife, imprisoning you for a year, stripping you of some of your civil rights, and fining you 110 million Lebanese pounds for the damages cause to the Free Patriotic Movement.”  

On Feb. 6 and 7, 2020, FPM supporters assaulted in Jounieh two young men hailing from Tripoli, Al-Masri and Walid Raad, for demonstrating outside the Fouad Chehab Stadium.   In video footage capturing the assault, the FPM supporters told the young men they had had no business being in Keserwan given that they are from Tripoli.   The Publications Court in Lebanon prohibits the imprisonment of members of the press, but the FPM filed their lawsuit against Sadek with the Criminal Court, claiming her content was not published in a printed medium but rather on social media, which was not part of her work as a journalist.

Topics: Lebanese journalist journalist Lebanon

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America
Updated 11 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America
  • ‘Latin America, like Palestine, has suffered under colonial rulers for many years. It’s only natural for us to identify with the Palestinians’ plight,’ historian tells Arab News
Updated 11 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Last week’s Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp has sparked a fierce social media battle in Latin America.

The largest Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank in two decades, which involved at least 1,000 soldiers with air support, resulted in 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier killed, dozens of people injured and 3,000 Palestinian civilians displaced.

A pro-Israel propaganda campaign on Latin American social media has been met with fierce resistance, said historian Sayid Marcos Tenorio, vice president of the Brazil-Palestine Institute.

“Israel usually invests in promoting social media publications during such military aggressions. The somewhat surprising part is that now numerous Latin Americans showed their indignation and criticized on social media the Israeli allegations,” he told Arab News.

Direct communication between victims in Jenin and activists in Latin America via social media amplified the dissemination of reports and photos of the attack in the region, “bypassing the control established by the big press groups over information,” activist Yasser Fayad told Arab News.

“The pictures and videos that continuously arrived from Jenin were pretty impressive. Nobody can control such an influx of information,” he added.

“Zionists try to manipulate the situation and associate all Palestinians with terrorism, but people don’t believe them anymore. Their aggressions unmask to the whole world their colonialist violence.”

Great media conglomerates in Latin America have historically sided with Israel, and were able to influence vast social segments.

But during the operation in Jenin, many in the audience repudiated TV analysts who were propagating Israel’s views, Tenorio said.

“I received many comments from people tired of seeing Palestinians being called terrorists and angry about the unbalanced media coverage of the operation,” he added. Such criticism was also visible on social media.

Radio show host Fernando Isas, an Argentinian-born son of Palestinian immigrants who live near Buenos Aires, told Arab News that pro-Palestine cultural centers have been playing an important role in educating Latin Americans about the situation.

“Such cultural initiatives draw people who aren’t necessarily involved in political activism. Through the arts, they end up learning about Palestine and developing a personal identification with it despite their non-Palestinian ancestry,” he said.

The fact that many young Palestinian militants gathered in Jenin and were able to present tactical challenges to the Israeli forces also galvanized support among people outside the Middle East, Isas added.

“The videos of the concrete resistance organized by those young combatants in Jenin went viral in Latin America,” he said.

Eduardo Rivas, general coordinator of the University Committee of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, told Arab News that although Mexicans are preoccupied with their country’s domestic problems, “now most people know that the Palestinians are victims of injustice.”

He added: “Information comes without TV control now. Most Mexicans know that Israel is the aggressor and that many lies are told to them regarding the Palestinians.”

On July 8, groups of activists promoted a cultural event in Mexico City and denounced the Jenin assault, Rivas said.

In-person activities also took place in Chile and Brazil. During an event in Sao Paulo, a student committee to show solidarity with the Palestinian people was relaunched at the University of Sao Paulo after a period of inactivity.

In the Chilean city of Valparaiso, pro-Palestinian organizations gathered in La Victoria Square on July 6 and demonstrated against the Israeli assault.

One of the protest organizers, theater artist Alejandra Saez, told Arab News that information was transmitted in real time to her and her colleagues by their acquaintances in Jenin, allowing them to intensify online condemnation and raise awareness among Chileans.

Saez took part in an art residency at the Freedom Theatre in Jenin in 2022, and learned about the plight of the Palestinians. When she returned to Chile, she presented a theatrical play about life in Jenin.

In January 2023, the Freedom Theatre’s artistic director, Ahmed Tobasi, traveled to Chile and offered theater workshops in different cities alongside Saez.

“Many people had the opportunity to learn about Jenin and Palestine during the workshops,” said Saez. “Those people were now following events in the West Bank with great concern.”

The theater’s social media accounts included footage of Israeli attacks on civilians and even on the building where the theater is located.

The protest in Valparaiso included people who were drawn to support the Palestinian cause after taking part in cultural activities promoted by Saez’s group, she said.

Tenorio said the involvement of more people with the Palestinian cause in Latin America is also a consequence of the current geopolitical context in the region.

“With President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election in Brazil, our struggle was greatly strengthened,” Tenorio said.

“He has been mentioning the Palestinian problem in every international forum in which he took part.”

Lula’s stance is shared by other regional leaders such as Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

“Latin America, like Palestine, has suffered under colonial rulers for many years. It’s only natural for us to identify with the Palestinians’ plight,” Tenorio said.

Topics: Jenin refugee camp Israel Palestine

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon
Updated 11 July 2023
ANAN TELLO
GABRIELE MALVISI

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon
  • Public screening of “Abu Hilalain” held at Frontline Club featured panel of experts and an audience of renowned journalists
  • Film to be screened in cities worldwide, and Arab News to venture into more documentaries, says Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas 
  • “An important deep dive into how the trade has impacted the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says expert Caroline Rose 
Updated 11 July 2023
ANAN TELLO GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: In a sold-out hall at the Frontline Club, a renowned establishment in London for journalists and media professionals, Arab News on Monday held a public screening of its latest documentary, “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon.”

An investigative documentary packed with compelling information and evidence, it provided British and Arab journalists, industry professionals and members of the public with an insight into a drug that has fueled the civil war in Syria, and Saudi Arabia’s unyielding fight against it at home and abroad.

“As this is our second screening in London, and given the huge interest in the topic, we have two announcements to make: First, we have decided to continue promoting and screening this film. And second, Arab News will definitely be producing more documentaries in the near future,” said Editor-in-Chief of Arab News Faisal J. Abbas.

Similar screenings will take place in cities around the world, with dates to be announced in advance via the newspaper, he added.

Commissioned by Arab News, the documentary sheds light on the efforts by Saudi authorities to combat the production, trade and use of the dangerous amphetamine.

“Abu Hilalain,” which in Arabic means “father of the two crescent moons,” is a street name for Captagon, adopted as the yellow pills are typically embossed with two crescents. 

The screening on Monday was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, which will continue to support Arab News in its quest to expose the illicit trade in the drug to the world, and contribute to efforts to protect society from its scourge.

The council “is delighted to be working with Arab News to draw attention to the Captagon trade,” said Doyle, adding that “the challenge of Captagon is vital to address. It will not remain a Middle East issue for long and political leaders elsewhere need to act now.”

The panel of experts included renowned Saudi analyst Salman Al-Ansari; Caroline Rose, director of the Strategic Blind Spots Portfolio at the New Lines Institute; Nadia Alfaour, the Arab News undercover reporter who worked on the investigation; and Tarek Ali Ahmad, head of the Research and Studies Unit at Arab News, which investigated the Captagon trade and commissioned the documentary.

“I am excited to have participated in this event premiering the documentary and the following expert panel,” said Rose.

“This is an important deep dive into how the trade has impacted the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

She added that she hopes to continue “to provide insights into the trade’s geopolitical significance, continuing geographic expansion, and implicated actors in Syria, Lebanon and the region.”

Al-Ansari, who spoke about “the overall political and security climate in the Middle East and how drugs smuggling is a serious challenge in the region,” said: “I am very pleased to see how Arab News is contributing to raising awareness about the overall danger of drugs — and particularly Captagon in Saudi Arabia.”

Other guests at the event included several distinguished media personalities.

The film, the product of a 14-month investigation by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit, takes viewers on a journey through the intricate web of the Captagon trade, its geopolitical implications and, most importantly, its effects on victims and their families.

Captagon, the trade name for a drug called fenethylline, was developed in Germany in 1961 as a medicinal solution for a number of conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in children.

Its illegal use has evolved into a contentious regional issue, closely tied to the ongoing debate over the potential reinstatement of Syrian President Bashar Assad into the Arab League after a 12-year hiatus. Now a $57-billion industry, the Captagon trade is no longer a problem limited to the Arab region as it is quickly infecting Europe as well.

The Arab News team ventured into shadowy underworlds in Beirut, Jeddah, Makkah and Syria’s northeastern Kurdish region where they interviewed smugglers, dealers and addicts to unravel a complex international network and the dark figures behind Captagon trafficking.

Buoyed by the success of the documentary team’s investigations and its profound impact on the community, Abbas announced the establishment of a new Arab News documentary unit, which will be dedicated to extending the reach of the newspaper’s investigative reports and analysis.

“Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon” is now available to watch online on the Arab News website and its YouTube channel.

 

Topics: Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon Frontline Club Captagon Captagon pills

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post Monday that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for Threads, which was rolled out as a companion app to Instagram
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform.
But the real question is: Will they stay?
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post Monday that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for Threads, which was rolled out as a companion app to Instagram.
Ann Coleman is among them. The 50-year-old, who lives in Baltimore, said she joined Threads after hearing about the platform from a comedian she follows on social media. She said she loves Twitter and has been using it for more than 10 years. She even met her husband on there.
But Coleman, who is politically progressive, has been looking to switch to a new platform because of Musk’s political views and changes he’s made to Twitter, like upending its verification system. She previously joined the decentralized social network Mastodon, but found it a bit confusing to use.
She said she likes Threads but wishes she could easily follow all her Twitter friends there. Threads gives Instagram users the option to automatically follow the same accounts they do on the photo-sharing app, which makes it easier for active Instagram users to replicate a similar type of engagement on Threads. But others starting from the ground up will have to do more work.
“If I’m going to leave Twitter entirely, I’m going to have to try and find some of these people” from Twitter, Coleman said.
While she said she has her own concerns about Meta — specifically pointing to the Cambridge Analytica privacy breach, among other things — “it’s not with the depth of concern that I do with Musk.”
Michael Evancoe, 28, said he hasn’t used Twitter much since his personal page was suspended years ago for what the platform attributed to violations of its rules on spam. Evancoe, who now works in production, said he agrees with some of the changes Musk has been making on Twitter and he created a new account earlier this year. But he wasn’t able to gain many followers or interactions.
He joined Threads last week, and says he’s been able to interact more with other users. But he hopes that Meta does not moderate the platform overly aggressively.
“I think that would be a deterrent to both interest and engagement as well,” Evancoe said.
For its part, Meta has said it will moderate using Instagram’s content guidelines. In the past few days, the company has been positioning the much-hyped platform as a new digital town square that’s a less toxic version of Twitter, with some executives indicating their aim isn’t to replace Twitter but to offer something more palatable to a vast array of users.
“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations,” Mosseri said Friday.
In the first two full days that Threads was broadly available — Thursday and Friday of last week — traffic on Twitter was down 5 percent compared with the same period a week ago, and down 11 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to the web analytics company SimilarWeb. But it also said Twitter traffic has experienced an overall decline even in the absence of Threads.
To Jennifer Billinson, a professor of media studies at Nazareth University in New York, the first days of Threads have highlighted a potential culture clash — specifically one between Twitter refugees and what is likely a much larger number of people just clicking over from Instagram.
The idea that Threads will just become a Twitter clone, she says, is running headlong into the reality that the Twitterites are going to be “vastly outnumbered” on the new platform by those from Instagram, which has more than 2 billion monthly users. By comparison, Twitter has more than 237 million daily users, according to the most recent figures from the company’s earnings report last year.
Among other things, those used to the more abrasive culture of Twitter could easily annoy more laid-back Instagram users. Of course, such tensions might be alleviated by potential platform changes that give people more control over what they’ll see in their Threads feed. At the moment, users are largely at the mercy of the Threads algorithm.
Despite the influx of users, Brendan Gahan, partner and chief social officer at the creative agency Mekanism, stressed it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing, pointing out some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.
There’s also the question of how influencers will use Threads and whether they can replicate the same following as on other platforms. Most notably, Jimmy Donaldson — a popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast — has already amassed more than 4 million followers on Threads.
By integrating the new app to Instagram, Meta made it very easy for content creators to convert their Instagram followers to Threads followers. But that can also create a situation where popular content creators gain more influence while crowding out emerging talents from cultivating their own culture on a new platform, Gahan said.
Creators might also face other challenges.
“Somebody who is purely video and photo-based may have trouble translating to a text-focused platform,” Gahan said. “That said, a lot of them I see reposting the same content. Time will tell whether or not that’s a successful strategy.”
Asante Madrigal, a content creator who makes his living off of social media posts about pop culture, said he’s been trying out the Threads app and reposting some videos he’s made recently on actress Keke Palmer, among other things.
But at least for now, the 22-year-old said he doesn’t plan to make Threads a priority because he can’t monetize his content on there. Instead, he said he’s going to focus on apps where he’s actually earning money, like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where he more than 2 million followers combined.
Madrigal said the Threads algorithm is a black box, and pointed to some things that are still lacking in the app, including hashtags and direct messaging between users. And figuring out what to do on there will take more work.
“I have a lot of friends that do pop culture as well,” Madrigal said. “And they were just like, ‘Oh, my God, not another app’.”
 

 

Topics: threads Twitter

