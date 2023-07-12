You are here

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for 'Free a Girl' awareness campaign 

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 
Lebanese Australian model Jessica Kahawaty has launched a fundraising and awareness campaign with anti-child sex trafficking NGO Free a Girl USA. (Supplied)
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for 'Free a Girl' awareness campaign 

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese Australian model Jessica Kahawaty has launched a fundraising and awareness campaign with anti-child sex trafficking NGO Free a Girl USA to support its fight to rescue minor girls from sexual exploitation. 

For the campaign, Kahawaty – who is a human rights law graduate – witnessed the work of Free a Girl in mitigating child sex trafficking’s impact on survivors and their families.  

“The horrifying truth remains that millions of children worldwide are subjected to trafficking and sexual exploitation,” said Kahawaty in a statement. “This is a global issue. Sadly, the majority of these victims are female, many of whom are subsequently trafficked from India to various corners of the world. The internet and social media has unfortunately simplified the process for traffickers and predators to lure and manipulate children online. The efforts of organizations such as Free a Girl are pivotal in amplifying awareness and forming a united front to combat this urgent crisis.”  




During the trip, Kahawaty visited a red-light district in Kolkata to speak to women working in the adult sex industry, and also visited the shelters run by Free a Girl that take care of the children. (Supplied)

During the trip, Kahawaty visited a red-light district in Kolkata to speak to women working in the adult sex industry, and also visited the shelters run by Free a Girl that take care of the children.  

“I sat down with girls who are 16 years old and were already bearing the responsibilities of motherhood. They cried to see their own mothers again. The pain in their eyes and on their bodies will be a lifelong burden. They will never forget the hours, days and months of abuse and sexual exploitation they endured at the hands of these criminals,” added Kahawaty.  

Kahawaty’s trip also included meetings with the lawyers and campaigners pushing for global legal reforms in the fight against child sexual exploitation. She also visited Free a Girl’s ‘School for Justice,’ a campaign comprised of survivors of sexual exploitation now studying to work in human rights-related professions.  

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame
  • Competition aims to support local filmmakers by challenging them to write, shoot and edit their creations within a tight two-day timeframe
  • Organizers are inviting applications from creative teams aged 18-25, consisting of up to five participants and led by a Saudi director or scriptwriter
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Film Festival is inviting young, aspiring Saudi and resident filmmakers to take part in the 48Hr Film Challenge and create a short film.

Launched in 2020, the competition aims to support local filmmakers by challenging them to write, shoot and edit their creations within a tight two-day timeframe.

The competition is a collaboration among French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, the French Embassy and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Organizers are inviting applications from creative teams aged 18-25, consisting of up to five participants and led by a Saudi director or scriptwriter.

The challenge will center around the creation of a short film from three to six minutes in length. It will have a specific topic and element, which will be disclosed at the beginning of the challenge.

During the selection process in July, participants will receive two days of mentorship. Selected teams will then engage in an intensive 48-hour period during which they will create their films.

The challenge will conclude with the screening of the films in August. Two teams will be awarded 48Hr Film Challenge trophies.

The leader of each team will get the chance to take part in one of the cinema and directing events at the Red Sea Film Festival in 2024.

Winning team leaders will then enjoy a filmmaking residency in France in 2024.

Designer Amina Muaddi thanks Beyonce for tour fashion looks

Designer Amina Muaddi thanks Beyonce for tour fashion looks
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Designer Amina Muaddi thanks Beyonce for tour fashion looks

Designer Amina Muaddi thanks Beyonce for tour fashion looks
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Romanian Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi has taken to social media to thank US superstar Beyonce for showing off her eponymous footwear line during the singer’s Renaissance World Tour.  

Since the tour began in May, Beyonce has been spotted in Muaddi’s creations on stage on a number of occasions. It is likely that the performer will continue to don Muaddi’s heels on stage as she completes her 57-stop world tour that will wrap up in October.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

“I’m so happy to be part of this queen’s historic tour. Every time I see her on stage I’m in complete awe of her — the ultimate supernova. Grateful to @beyonce and her team of incredible creatives for these @aminamuaddiofficial moments on stage,” Muaddi posted on Instagram on Tuesday.  

The singer has hit the stage in ensembles by a number of leading designers and labels, including Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Gucci, Fendi and David Koma, among many others.  

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. 

The shoemaker’s eponymous label’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin. 

She helped design the shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty collection. The collaboration was so successful that it received the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards. 

In 2020, she debuted a range of jewelry and handbags and collaborated with Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive 17-piece capsule collection of ready-to-wear looks earlier in 2021. 

In October 2021, she landed a spot on Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) and Footwear News’s 50 Most Powerful Women list. 

In late 2022, she received the designer of the year prize at the FN Achievement Awards in New York. The Footwear News awards is hosted by the American industry magazine that specializes in covering the international shoe industry. In 2022, Muaddi was granted the designer of the year award, while Christian Louboutin was given the lifetime achievement award. 

Director, cast talk 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Director, cast talk ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’
Updated 12 July 2023
Raffi Boghosian

Director, cast talk 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Director, cast talk ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’
Updated 12 July 2023
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: With the release of Tom Cruise-starring “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” across Gulf cinemas on Thursday, Arab News sat down with the director and cast to find out more about the new film.  

Some of the film’s scenes were shot in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal in the UAE capital’s airport — the cast and crew shot in the emirate for almost two weeks in 2021 with the support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and other local production partners, including twofour54 Abu Dhabi.  

“We had shot in Abu Dhabi before. We had done our skydiving sequence in ‘Fallout.’ ‘Ghost Protocol’ had also been in the UAE. So, it was a familiar environment to us,” director Christopher McQuarrie told Arab News.

“I was running around in the baggage compartment of the new airport in Abu Dhabi, which was a vast network of conveyor belts and stairs. I've never had such respect for baggage handlers as I do now,” British actor Simon Pegg added. 

At the film’s Abu Dhabi premiere in June, Cruise told Arab News “this is absolutely the biggest story that we’ve ever been able to tell.” And working with the star was an experience in and of itself, the director said in a separate junket interview.  

“I'm always learning something from Tom or from working with Tom. If it's taught me anything (it) is you can always do more. You can always go beyond. There are absolutely no limits,” McQuarrie said.   

As for the film, which sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team seek to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands, it is set to be an exciting watch, according to lead star Hayley Atwell.  

“Invigorating, exciting, contagious … a deeply fulfilling honor and a huge ride, which I feel like the audiences can feel when they watch the movie. They can feel how exciting it was to make,” she said. 

Saudi Fashion Commission CEO reflects on Paris success of pop-up, showrooms

Saudi Fashion Commission CEO reflects on Paris success of pop-up, showrooms
Updated 12 July 2023
Saffiya Ansari

Saudi Fashion Commission CEO reflects on Paris success of pop-up, showrooms

Saudi Fashion Commission CEO reflects on Paris success of pop-up, showrooms
Updated 12 July 2023
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: After a whirlwind summer in Paris, the chief executive officer of the Saudi Fashion Commission has highlighted the success of the multiple events the organization hosted in the French capital.

Burak Cakmak told Arab News that the Emerge fashion pop-up showcased 15 designers from the commission’s Saudi 100 Brands initiative, with a curated selection of designs available to purchase at 8 Rue de Francs Bourgeois in Paris for almost two weeks.

Designer Khlood Arab at the jewelry showcase in Paris. (Supplied)

In addition to the pop-up, the commission also hosted a jewelry and couture showroom in the first week of July.

The showcase was held at the headquarters of Paris auction house Artcurial, an historic mansion in the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle and was launched with an invite-only event at the Ritz that saw a presentation by some of the participating designers and labels.

These included Yousef Akbar, Yataghan Jewelry, Rutana Jewelry, Pavone, Najla Almunajem, Mashael Al-Faris, Luda Fine Jewelry, Ashwaq Al-Marshad, and Adnan Akbar.

Cakmak said: “Paris is the world’s fashion capital — it is a rite of passage for the designers to experience the center of the world’s fashion scene.

“With Saudi Arabia building its local fashion economy and taking up its position as a global fashion center, there are lessons to be learned from Paris and its talented creatives.

“Our designers have made connections across the fashion ecosystem on this trip that will support their career progression.

An invite-only event at the Ritz saw a presentation by some of the participating designers and labels. (Supplied)

“Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, visited our ready-to-wear showroom to meet the designers from the region and shared his valuable insights — a memorable experience for all the designers involved,” he added.

According to organizers, the Emerge pop-up hosted more than 2,000 visitors, something Cakmak noted was, “hugely positive and rewarding.”

He said: “This big showcase in Paris is part of our ongoing program of activity to take the designers to global markets. In the short time since the Saudi 100 Brands took part in their first show outside the Kingdom at Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022, they have showcased at events not only in Paris but also New York and Milan.”

Cakmak extended an invitation for global fashion industry insiders to visit Saudi Fashion Week, due to take place between Oct. 20 and 23.

Lyna Khoudri promotes her new Disney+ film 

Lyna Khoudri promotes her new Disney+ film 
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Lyna Khoudri promotes her new Disney+ film 

Lyna Khoudri promotes her new Disney+ film 
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has taken to social media to promote her latest film, “Une Zone À Défendre” or “A Place to Fight For.” 

The film is out now on Disney+ and is a French romantic thriller written and directed by Romain Cogitore, starring François Civil and  Khoudri. It is Disney+'s first original French film and had its world premiere in Madrid, Spain, on June 8, before being released on the streaming platform last week.    

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

The story revolves around Greg, an undercover police lieutenant who must collect information on eco-activists and infiltrates a movement that is fighting to save a forest from the construction of a dam. He meets environmental activist named Myriam and they fall in love. Months later, Greg returns on an official mission and finds out that Myriam has had a baby. 

Khoudri was most recently spotted in Paris last week, where she attended the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. The actress has been a Chanel ambassador since 2022. 

Prior to being seen in Paris, she attended the International Biarritz Film Festival in France alongside Francesca Scorsese and Camila Morrone and took part in the closing ceremony. 

Khoudri rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category. 

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.” 

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson. 

In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.  

Khoudri was nominated for her role in filmmaker Cedric Jimenez's “Novembre,” which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015. She plays Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists. 

