Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 

DUBAI: Lebanese Australian model Jessica Kahawaty has launched a fundraising and awareness campaign with anti-child sex trafficking NGO Free a Girl USA to support its fight to rescue minor girls from sexual exploitation.

For the campaign, Kahawaty – who is a human rights law graduate – witnessed the work of Free a Girl in mitigating child sex trafficking’s impact on survivors and their families.

“The horrifying truth remains that millions of children worldwide are subjected to trafficking and sexual exploitation,” said Kahawaty in a statement. “This is a global issue. Sadly, the majority of these victims are female, many of whom are subsequently trafficked from India to various corners of the world. The internet and social media has unfortunately simplified the process for traffickers and predators to lure and manipulate children online. The efforts of organizations such as Free a Girl are pivotal in amplifying awareness and forming a united front to combat this urgent crisis.”







During the trip, Kahawaty visited a red-light district in Kolkata to speak to women working in the adult sex industry, and also visited the shelters run by Free a Girl that take care of the children. (Supplied)



During the trip, Kahawaty visited a red-light district in Kolkata to speak to women working in the adult sex industry, and also visited the shelters run by Free a Girl that take care of the children.

“I sat down with girls who are 16 years old and were already bearing the responsibilities of motherhood. They cried to see their own mothers again. The pain in their eyes and on their bodies will be a lifelong burden. They will never forget the hours, days and months of abuse and sexual exploitation they endured at the hands of these criminals,” added Kahawaty.

Kahawaty’s trip also included meetings with the lawyers and campaigners pushing for global legal reforms in the fight against child sexual exploitation. She also visited Free a Girl’s ‘School for Justice,’ a campaign comprised of survivors of sexual exploitation now studying to work in human rights-related professions.