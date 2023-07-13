You are here

  • Home
  • Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, has made history again by matching the record for most tiebreaking votes in the Senate. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynup4

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
  • Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
  • “It is a moment and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” Harris told reporters afterward
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, has made history again by matching the record for most tiebreaking votes in the Senate.
Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to cast so many was John C. Calhoun, vice president from 1825 to 1832.
“It is a moment and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” Harris told reporters afterward.
“My mother gave me great advice, which is that I may be the first to do many things,” she added. “I’m going to make sure I’m not the last.”
Unlike Calhoun, who spent eight years accumulating his total, Harris reached 31 in 2 1/2 years. It’s a reflection of her unique circumstances, with a narrowly divided Senate and a sharply partisan atmosphere.
“It really says more about our time, and our political climate, than it does about anything else,” said Joel K. Goldstein, a vice presidential historian. “Our politics is so polarized that, even on the sort of matters that in the past would have flown through, it takes the vice president to cast a tiebreaking vote.”
The occasion was hardly memorable or particularly ceremonial. Harris spent only a few minutes in the chamber, reciting a brief script to record her vote, and then received congratulations from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Under the Constitution, presiding over the Senate and breaking ties is one of the only constitutional duties of the vice president. Schumer described it as an “immense burden,” and he said Harris has “carried out her duties with supreme excellence” in the midst of “all the other demands she faces” in her job.
Harris had expected to get a reprieve from that role after the midterm elections, when Democrats expanded their majority from 50 to 51 votes.
But circumstances intervened. Sen. John Fetterman, a newly elected Democrat from Pennsylvania, was hospitalized for clinical depression. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., contracted shingles and was hospitalized as well.
The absences revived Harris’ string of tiebreakers. Earlier this year she helped confirm two federal judges, one in Massachusetts and the other in California.
Both Fetterman and Feinstein have returned to the Senate, but contested nominations can still require Harris’ presence, such as on Wednesday.
Harris did not seem eager to make history with tiebreaker votes when she became vice president. Before taking office, she wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that “it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”
But tiebreakers swiftly became a core part of her job. The task could prove frustrating at times, limiting her travel and keeping her tethered to unpredictable events on Capitol Hill.
However, it also meant that Harris cast deciding votes on issues like the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9-trillion pandemic relief measure, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which limited the costs of prescription drugs and created financial incentives or clean energy.
“It’s a blessing,” Goldstein said, “because it associates her with some important accomplishments of the Biden administration.”

Topics: US US Vice President Kamala Harris Votes Senate

Related

US vice president Kamala Harris: Israel needs ‘independent judiciary’
Middle-East
US vice president Kamala Harris: Israel needs ‘independent judiciary’
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
World
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC
  • Survivors say nine Egyptians were wrongly accused of being human traffickers
  • Evidence seen by BBC suggests coast guard may have caused sinking that claimed up to 600 lives in June
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A BBC investigation has found evidence showing Greek coast guard officials pressured survivors of a migrant vessel disaster that killed up to 600 people last month to name nine Egyptians on the boat as traffickers.

The nine men were detained a few days after the boat sank in the Mediterranean on June 14 off the Greek port of Pylos and have been charged with manslaughter and people-smuggling.

Doubts have been cast on the official version of events surrounding the boat’s sinking given by the Hellenic Coast Guard, however, with video footage suggesting the coast guard’s actions may have played a part in the disaster.

Court documents seen by the BBC, meanwhile, provide evidence to support claims made by survivors that some had their testimonies changed, while others were intimidated by Greek authorities.

The BBC said its evidence showed “serious discrepancies between survivors’ witness statements taken by the coastguards, and the in-person evidence later presented to a judge.” It added that a translator had also approached BBC journalists to reveal that survivors of another boat sinking last year had been intimidated by the coast guard.

The corporation said it spoke to two survivors of the tragedy, both currently in Athens, who claimed the boat sank after the coast guard attached a rope in order to tow it.

One of the men, identified as Musaab, said: “They attached a rope from the left. Everyone moved to the right side of our boat to balance it. The Greek vessel moved off quickly, causing our boat to flip. They kept dragging it for quite a distance.”

They said that after it sank, survivors were left in the water for up to two hours before they were rescued. They were eventually taken to Kalamata, where, they say, authorities told them to “shut up” about what caused the disaster.

The second man, identified as Ahmad, told the BBC: “When people replied by saying the Greek coast guard was the cause, the official in charge of the questioning asked the interpreter to tell the interviewee to stop talking.”

He added he and other survivors were told to be grateful they had been rescued and that officials had said to them: “You have survived death! Stop talking about the incident! Don’t ask more questions about it!”

The pair added they feared that if they spoke out, they would be arrested like the Egyptians and accused of being traffickers.

“If there was a fair system in place, we would contribute to this case,” Ahmad, whose brother was also on board the ship and is still missing, said.

The BBC said it had also seen evidence of oral testimony from five other survivors submitted to a court that differed from their original written statements. The original submissions, the BBC said, all failed to mention the coast guard towing the vessel. One witness statement it cited initially implied the boat capsized “suddenly” as the coast guard arrived to help.

In court, though, the same witness said: “The Greek ship tied a rope to the front of our ship and began to pull us slowly, but the rope broke. The second time they tied it up, at first we felt like we were being pulled, then our ship keeled over. The Greek ship sped up and we shouted in English: ‘Stop!’”

Despite initially denying it tried to tow the vessel with a rope, the Hellenic Coast Guard has subsequently admitted it did use one but claimed this was part of an attempt to secure and board the vessel to assess the situation.

The Greek authorities claim the nine detained Egyptians were identified by other survivors as traffickers.

Ahmad and Musaab, the two men in Athens, told the BBC the coast guard had told some passengers to blame them, with Musaab adding: “They were imprisoned and were wrongly accused by the Greek authorities as an attempt to cover their crime.”

Farzin Khavand, a translator living in Kalamata, said the story had echoes of a similar incident last year, when two Iranian men were accused of trafficking 32 people to Greece from Turkiye.

Khavand, who speaks Farsi, was involved in the coast guard investigation into what happened and said the migrants on board, all Iranians and Afghans, had told him that two Arabic-speaking men had abandoned the vessel after its engine blew up on its way to Greece.

The passengers had then taken turns attempting to steer the vessel to safety — including the two Iranians who were then accused of being traffickers.

“They (the two Iranians) were highly traumatized,” Khavand told the BBC. “They were repeating to me that they’d never even seen an ocean before they set off in Turkey. And they kept being told they were the captain (by the coast guard) and they said: ‘We know nothing about the boat. We can’t even swim.’”

Khavand said he relayed the testimonies he took accurately to the coast guard, but later, transcripts of his interviews had been changed, and he was told by other survivors that some of the migrants had been “leant on” by the coast guard to change their stories and were threatened with prison or deportation if they did not comply.

He added that one of the accused Iranians, whom he called Sayeed, had been traveling with his 6-year-old son at the time. After the case against him and his fellow Iranian collapsed, the coast guard refused to return the €1,500 ($1,676) to him it had confiscated.

“The scene ended with me thinking I don’t want to do this again because they (the Greek authorities) were not trying to get to the bottom of the truth,” Khavand told the BBC. “They were trying to pick a couple of guys and accuse them of being people smugglers.”

Local lawyer Chrysanthi Kaouni said she had seen 10 recent cases brought against people for human trafficking in Greece, which had troubled her.

“My concerns are around the translations, the way evidence is gathered and — later on — the ability of the defendants to challenge this evidence,” she told the BBC.

“Because of these three points, I don’t think there are enough safeguards according to the international law, and in the end, I don’t believe justice is done.”

The BBC cited a study carried out by the Greens/European Free Alliance group in the European Parliament of 81 trials involving 95 people between 2020-2023 that found the average trial for migrants accused of people-smuggling in Greece lasted just 37 minutes.

The average sentence for those convicted of the crime, meanwhile, was 46 years in jail, with verdicts rendered often on the testimony of a single police or coast guard officer. In over 75 percent of the cases, the accused did not appear in court.

The BBC said both the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Greek government refused to comment on its investigation.

Topics: Greece

Related

Probe into Greek migrant tragedy casts doubt on coast guard account
World
Probe into Greek migrant tragedy casts doubt on coast guard account
Greek coast guard boat was towing migrant vessel when it sank, eyewitnesses claim
World
Greek coast guard boat was towing migrant vessel when it sank, eyewitnesses claim

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history
  • Junior doctors making their case for a 35 percent pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England
  • Workload of England’s 75,000 or so junior doctors has swelled as patient waiting lists are at record highs
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

LONDON: Britain’s state-funded health care service is facing what is being described as its longest-ever strike as tens of thousands of doctors in England launched a five-day walkout over pay on Thursday.
So-called junior doctors, those who are at the early stages of their careers in the National Health Service in the years after medical school, started their latest strike at 7 a.m., with many of them making their case for a 35 percent pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England.
The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, has asked for a 35 percent pay rise to bring junior doctors’ pay back to 2008 levels once inflation is taken into account. Meanwhile, the workload of England’s 75,000 or so junior doctors has swelled as patient waiting lists for treatment are at record highs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today marks the start of the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’s history, but this is still not a record that needs to go into the history books,” said BMA leaders Dr. Robert Laurenson and Dr. Vivek Trivedi.
They urged the British government, which oversees health policy in England, to drop its “nonsensical precondition” of not negotiating while strikes are in progress.
The government, which is facing an array of strikes by public workers across many sectors, is standing firm to its position that it won’t negotiate while the strikes are taking place.
“This five-day walkout by junior doctors will have an impact on thousands of patients, put patient safety at risk and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists,” said Health Secretary Steve Barclay. “A pay demand of 35 percent or more is unreasonable and risks fueling inflation, which makes everyone poorer.”
Britain, like other countries, is grappling with high inflation for the first time in years. Price rises were first stoked by supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices soaring. Though inflation has come down slightly from its peak to 8.7 percent, it remains far above the 2 percent level the Bank of England is tasked to target.
The doctors’ strike will cause huge disruption for the already embattled NHS, with operations and consultations postponed or even canceled.
Dr. Simon Steddon, chief medical officer at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s hospital trust in south London, urged both sides to get back to the negotiating table amid concerns over the impact on patients.
He said that 55,000 appointments and nearly 6,000 planned procedures have already been canceled or rescheduled at the hospitals he oversees as a result of previous strikes.
“Thousands more will need to be canceled over the next couple of weeks adding to the significant delay, inconvenience and the inherent risk of further delay to diagnosis and treatment,” he added.
The doctors taking the strike action say they know the impact of their walkout on the health service, but insist that they have been left with no alternative.
“This isn’t a celebration, this is years of declining pay, declining conditions, frustration, and this is what has culminated as a result,” Alex Gibbs, a striking 31-year-old doctor said outside University College Hospital in north London.

Topics: Britain

Related

Tens of thousands of doctors in UK kick off 3-day strike
World
Tens of thousands of doctors in UK kick off 3-day strike
England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis
World
England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis

Thailand’s Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote

Thailand’s Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote
Updated 13 July 2023
Reuters

Thailand’s Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote

Thailand’s Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote
  • US-educated liberal faces a big challenge in securing the required backing of more than half of the 749-member bicameral parliament
  • Many lawmakers are opposed to his party’s anti-establishment agenda, including a controversial plan to amend a law that prohibits insults of the monarchy
Updated 13 July 2023
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Pita Limjaroenrat failed on Thursday in his initial bid to become Thailand’s next prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament.

Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, was unopposed in the contest but could not muster the required support, with a host of abstentions and votes against him. Parliament is expected to hold another vote next week, which Pita can contest if nominated again.

Move Forward and its alliance partner, Pheu Thai, thrashed conservative pro-military parties in the May 14 election, seen widely as a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of government led or backed by the royalist military.

But Pita’s determination to pursue Move Forward’s agenda puts him at odds with a powerful nexus of conservatives and old-money families that have loomed large over Thai politics for decades, and will be almost certain to try to thwart him on Thursday.

His alliance controls 312 seats, but to get the required 375 votes he needs support from some of the 249 members of the conservative-leaning upper house Senate, which was appointed by the military after a 2014 coup. There were 676 lawmakers in attendance for the vote.

“I will do my best to match the hope and encouragement from the people,” Pita told reporters as he arrived at parliament.

“I’ll use this opportunity to find a consensus.”

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
World
Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
Thai opposition leader confident of forming government
World
Thai opposition leader confident of forming government

North Korea conducts new test of solid-fuel ICBM

North Korea conducts new test of solid-fuel ICBM
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

North Korea conducts new test of solid-fuel ICBM

North Korea conducts new test of solid-fuel ICBM
  • State media: Launch was a ‘grand explosion’ that shook ‘the whole planet’
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful test of the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Thursday, days after Pyongyang threatened to down any US spy planes that enter its airspace.
A beaming Kim, flanked by his wife and key aides, was shown in state media images applauding enthusiastically after the launch of the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 on Wednesday.
The ICBM, which North Korea has fired only once before, in April, flew 1,001 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
The launch was a “grand explosion” that shook “the whole planet,” KCNA said. State media footage showed the missile blasting off into the sky.
Kim vowed that “a series of stronger military offensive” would be launched until the United States and South Korea change their policies toward North Korea, the agency added.
Citing the “unstable situation” on the Korean peninsula, Kim also called for “more intense efforts” to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.
The confirmation of the launch – which the South Korean military had reported on Wednesday – came with relations between the two Koreas at one of their lowest points ever.
Diplomacy is stalled and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.
In response, Seoul and Washington have boosted security cooperation, vowing that Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the “end” of its current government were it to ever use its nuclear weapons against the allies.
Seoul described Wednesday’s launch as “a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula.” The United Nations, the United States and its allies also strongly condemned it.
Japan’s top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the test appeared to be of the same solid-fuel ICBM missile first fired in April – warning such missiles “have an advantage in immediate launch” over Pyongyang’s liquid fueled missiles.
Wednesday’s test was conducted from a launchpad made to look like a natural park surrounded by ponds and trees at a Kim family private mansion on the east side of Pyongyang, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported.
It came after North Korea on Monday accused a US spy plane of violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.
The US has “intensified espionage activities beyond the wartime level” with “provocative” spy plane flights, Pyongyang said.
“There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea,” a North Korean defense spokesperson said.
Kim’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong also slammed the purported US spy aircraft airspace violations, and warned that North Korea would take “decisive action” if its maritime military demarcation line was crossed.
The United States said in April that one of its nuclear-armed ballistic submarines would visit a South Korean port for the first time in decades, without specifying an exact date.
South Korea and the United States are set to start their major annual joint military exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, next month.
North Korea regards all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has described them as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang.
“I expect the North to continue firing missiles similar to Hwasong-18 through the end of August while the joint South Korea-US military exercises are scheduled,” Choi Gi-il, a professor of military studies at Sangji University, said.
Although conducting ICBM launches is expensive, particularly given the dire economic conditions in North Korea with reports of food shortages and starvation, Choi said Pyongyang had “got enough missiles ready” to continue its testing blitz.
Recent satellite images suggest Pyongyang is preparing for a massive military parade later this month to mark the July 27 Korean War armistice anniversary, known as Victory Day in the North.

Topics: North Korea

Related

Update North Korea says successfully launched new missile that can reach all US
World
North Korea says successfully launched new missile that can reach all US
North Korea fires new ballistic missile; Seoul condemns ‘grave provocation’
World
North Korea fires new ballistic missile; Seoul condemns ‘grave provocation’

Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles

Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles

Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
  • Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

KYIV:Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles in an overnight attack that killed one and wounded at least four in the capital Kyiv.
“We have a successful air defense operation,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told national television.
“Twenty Shaheds were destroyed — all those flying were downed.”
The 20 Iran-made Shahed attack drones were destroyed “mainly in the Kyiv region”, Ukraine’s air force said in a separate statement on Telegram.
The drones had “entered the capital from different directions”, Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram earlier, adding air defenses had destroyed “about a dozen” in the city’s airspace.
Falling debris was reported in five city districts, it said, adding that a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district “as a result of falling debris”, Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram.
It was unclear if they were the same two people.
Emergency services were responding to calls in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts following “explosions in the capital”, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.
In Podilsky district, firefighters discovered the “body of one dead person”, Klitschko posted on Telegram.
Klitschko also said two people had been “hospitalized” in Darnytsky district after falling debris damaged a residential building.
It was not clear if they were the same two people mentioned by the military administration.
Two others in Shevchenkivsky district had been treated at the scene, Klitschko said.
Fires broke out in an apartment building in Shevchenkivsky and in a non-residential building in Podilsky district, he said, adding emergency services were on site.
A picture posted on Telegram by Kyiv’s military administration showed a room in a high-rise building with part of its wall blown out, in what it said was the result of falling debris in Darnytsky district.
Ukrainian air defenses also destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles during the night, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram.
It said an Iskander-M ballistic missile had also been launched from Crimea, a southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Information was “still being clarified” regarding the missile launch, it said.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
World
Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, suggesting Kyi
World
UK ‘not Amazon’ for weapons to Ukraine: Defense secretary Wallace

Latest updates

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD
Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD
Egypt president, Ethiopia PM aiming to finalize dam agreement within four months
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi shakes hands with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after their meeting.
SaudiaBEYOND ad featuring TikTok star Khaby causes backlash across Kingdom
SaudiaBEYOND ad featuring TikTok star Khaby causes backlash across Kingdom
Open data program for 100 specialists from government agencies 
Open data program for 100 specialists from government agencies 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.