AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license
The mining sector in Saudi Arabia is playing a vital role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification initiatives (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new gold exploration study in Najran province is underway as Al-Masane Al-Kobra Mining Co., also known as AMAK, received a license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.  

According to a bourse filing by AMAK, the company has been awarded a gold exploration license for an expansive area of 78.07 sq. km in Najran province, located in southern Saudi Arabia.

The license will remain valid until May 19, 2028. This grants AMAK a substantial timeframe to conduct the necessary exploratory studies to ensure the availability of the required raw materials.

The filing states that the financial impact of the issuance will become apparent once the studies and exploratory work are completed. It also notes that the company plans to announce any material developments regarding the license in a timely manner.

In January, AMAK secured a gold exploration license in the Asir region for an area that covers 34 sq. km, the company said in a Tadawul statement.

The mining sector in Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification initiatives.

According to a recent report by the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines in the US, Saudi Arabia is positioned to emerge as a global leader in the mining sector due to its positive investment environment.

In January, the Kingdom hosted the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum, a significant event where industry experts gathered to discuss the future of its mining sector.

The forum served as a platform for exchanging ideas and exploring opportunities for the development and sustainability of the mineral exploration industry.

Saudi Arabia’s mining sector holds great potential to bolster the economy, with an estimated value of $1.3 trillion in untapped minerals.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of FMF in January, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, noted that the Kingdom is witnessing a spur in private sector companies entering the mining sector, post the introduction of the new law.  

“More importantly, the appetite of the private sector to join the mining industry — that is what matters to us. We see a lot of newcomers joining the mining sector. It shows the appetite and the real opportunity they are seeing in this sector. Mining has never been as popular as it is now,” he said. 

Topics: Amak Al-Masane Al-Kobra Mining Co Mining gold mining

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance experienced a 9 percent increase in the first half of 2023, largely driven by Saudi Arabia and several emerging issuers, according to credit agency S&P Global.

In its report “The Global Sukuk Market Is Showing Pockets of Opportunity,” the agency attributed the surge to features exclusive to specific core Islamic finance markets, like the Kingdom. 

“In Saudi Arabia, for example, reduced banking system liquidity and lower oil prices meant a decline in sovereign local currency sukuk but higher foreign currency-denominated issuances,” noted the report.  

Global sukuk issuance will exceed its initial estimate of $150 billion and hit $160-$170 billion in 2023, added the agency.  

However, as local currency issuance drops, it will still fall slightly below global sukuk issuance recorded in 2022.

The geographic concentration of sukuk activity in the market has garnered attention, according to the agency’s credit analyst Mohamed Damak.

Damak suggested that in order to attract the interest of non-core jurisdictions, the industry might need to reevaluate its issuance process and strive for greater harmonization of Shariah standards. 

Despite the market anticipating an increase in foreign currency activity, the total amount of sukuk issued this year is likely to be lower than the levels recorded in 2022 or 2021.

S&P Global anticipates greater use of the financial instrument as issuers become more conscious of environmental, social, and governance issues. 

Damak stated: “We also see continued growth of sustainability-linked sukuk and expect this year’s COP28 in the UAE will likely shed more light on how Islamic finance and sukuk might help address the challenges of climate transition.” 

In April, US-based Fitch Ratings reported that the global sukuk outlook for the second quarter of 2023 remained positive, despite short-term uncertainties arising from ongoing macro volatilities.

“Islamic investors’ liquidity and investment appetite continues to be supportive of the longer-term sukuk story,” said Bashar Al-Natoor, the global head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, in its global outlook report.  

The sukuk issuance business experienced an 18.5 percent decline in the first quarter of 2023, amounting to $45.3 billion, compared to the same period in the previous year. This decrease can be attributed to market volatilities and lackluster investor interest.

“Persistent macro volatilities and uncertainties, contraction in global liquidity and investor risk appetite, and monetary tightening is affecting sukuk and bond issuance in regions where Islamic finance is active,” added Al-Natoor.  

This was mainly attributed to the surge in crude oil prices, reducing new financing needs for many oil-exporting sovereigns.  

However, Malaysia, Bahrain, and several core oil-importing countries still have funding needs and are expected to have budget deficits in 2023.  

Topics: S&P Global Ratings Sukuk

PIF, ENGIE sign MoU to develop green hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia 

PIF, ENGIE sign MoU to develop green hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

PIF, ENGIE sign MoU to develop green hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia 

PIF, ENGIE sign MoU to develop green hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a push to stay ahead of the curve in developing future energy, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has signed a deal with the French low-carbon energy provider ENGIE to jointly develop green hydrogen projects and derivatives in the Kingdom for export purposes. 

This move will see ENGIE working closely with PIF to help the Kingdom in strengthening its international competitiveness in producing and supplying hydrogen and derivatives. 

The deal also falls in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030 where Saudi Arabia aims to increase domestic generation capacity from renewable energy to 50 percent by the end of this decade to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. 

“We, at ENGIE, are proud to contribute to driving the energy transition in the Kingdom and achieving its aspirations and goals in the green hydrogen sector,” Managing Director at ENGIE Frederic Claux said. 

“Our partnership with PIF will contribute to laying robust foundations for the green hydrogen industry, enabling the Kingdom to be one of the top exporters of green hydrogen worldwide,” Claux added. 

Under the MoU, both parties will work on assessing the feasibility of the co-development opportunities that could potentially contribute to enhancing the energy transition in the Kingdom 

Moreover, as part of the collaboration, both PIF and ENGIE will work to formulate a strategy for the global market in an attempt to secure off-take arrangements. 

This comes after PIF signed a memorandum of understanding in January with Korea’s Posco and Samsung C&T to develop a new green hydrogen production plant.  

The MoU’s main objective was to complete project feasibility for an export-oriented green hydrogen project, PIF said in a statement at the time.

The cooperation between the three entities was set to take a giant leap in the reduction of carbon emissions, as well as the transfer of knowledge and expertise between the Kingdom and South Korea. 

Meanwhile, the world’s largest green hydrogen development in the Kingdom’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM formally entered the construction stage earlier this month. 

In a statement to Tadawul in the first week of July, ACWA Power said that its affiliate NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. issued a full award notice to proceed with the engineering, procurement and construction, which has been approved. 

In May, NGHC signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms to construct a green hydrogen facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion. 

Topics: Saudi PIF Engie Green hydrogen

Egypt's privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD

Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD

Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s efforts to bolster its private sector and empower small and medium enterprises received $533.7 million in support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as it undertakes massive privatization and restructuring measures for the public sector.  

Under the umbrella of Egypt 2022-2027 strategy, launched by the Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat in March last year, the EBRD approved development financing worth $400 million for the National Bank of Egypt to support SMEs, focusing on regional companies led or owned by young entrepreneurs.  

The bank also approved funding worth $100 million for Banque Misr to improve financing for SMEs in a way that promotes inclusive and sustainable growth. In addition, it aims to increase funding to SMEs in areas with limited access to financial services.

The EBRD also approved another funding for the Mediterrania Capital IV Fund at a value of €30.2 million ($33.7 million).  

Last year, the EBRD provided €737 million in private sector financing to boost SMEs, while the bank’s investments in Egypt totaled €1.3 billion in 2022.  

Boosting Egyptian-Chinese partnerships  

According to the Ministry of International Cooperation, Al-Mashat signed an agreement in Beijing with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to fund the Abu Qir metro project in Alexandria for €250 million, contributing to the development of the railway line.  

Abu Qir will become an electric metro system that helps to reduce traffic congestion in Alexandria, supports the transition to environmentally friendly transportation and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.  

The project is jointly financed by the EBRD, the European Investment Bank, the French Development Agency and AIIB, covering a total cost of €1.5 billion.  

In addition, the minister also signed different memorandums of understanding during her participation in the International Action Forum to strengthen Egyptian-Chinese partnerships and advance development efforts in the country. 

Furthermore, she signed an MoU with the China International Development Cooperation Agency on the Global Development Initiative, launched by the Chinese president in 2021.  

Al-Mashat also reviewed the Sharm El-Sheikh Guide to Fair Financing, which Egypt launched during its presidency of the UN climate conference last year, where they discussed efforts to improve the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

Topics: Egypt European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Rania Al-Mashat National Bank of Egypt

Saudi IT firm MIS and Al-Rajhi receive CMA approval to launch $266m fund  

Saudi IT firm MIS and Al-Rajhi receive CMA approval to launch $266m fund  
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi IT firm MIS and Al-Rajhi receive CMA approval to launch $266m fund  

Saudi IT firm MIS and Al-Rajhi receive CMA approval to launch $266m fund  
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A SR1 billion ($266 million) investment fund aimed at financing digital, technical, and medical infrastructure equipment has received regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority to operate in Saudi Arabia.   

In a bourse filing, Kingdom’s Al-Moammar Information Systems announced it had been given notice from Al-Rajhi Capital that it had obtained approval to establish the new fund, which is compliant with Islamic law.  

This comes after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between MIS and Al-Rajhi in August 2021 to establish the investment pot. 

In its first stage, it will aim to generate income for investors by financing and leasing projects primarily in digital, technical, and medical infrastructure equipment.  

MIS will be the sole marketer, supplier, executor, and operator of the fund’s projects, the bourse filing noted. 

The fund will provide various financing methods such as long-term leasing, build-operate-transfer, pay-for-use, and partnership programs in the governmental, semi-governmental, and private sectors in the Kingdom.  

MIS has been working closely with Saudi firms to facilitate growth in the Kingdom’s information technology sector.  

In May, the company secured a new project with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing to renew and secure Microsoft licenses and programs, valued at SR83 million. 

This came after the Public Investment Fund awarded a SR96.36 million contract in April to carry out the supply and integration of audio, visual, and smart solutions.  

Meanwhile, MIS obtained two loans valued at SR758.83 million from Al-Rajhi Bank and the Saudi British Bank, also known as SABB, in March.  

The IT firm renewed a SR500 million financing deal with Al-Rajhi Bank, valid until November 2023 and secured by a promissory note worth the total value.  

MIS also extended a facility agreement worth SR258.83 million with SABB, valid until December 2023.  

In October 2022, MIS signed a SR54 million contract with construction firm Absal Paul Co. for the implementation of the infrastructure technology development, supply, and installations of networks and data centers. 

This came after it was awarded a SR58 million contract by NEOM for research collaboration and technology patenting projects. 

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) Al-Rajhi Al-Moammar Information Systems

Saudi Arabia's cinema sector grows 30% in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry, a recent report from the Ministry of Commerce has revealed that the Kingdom’s cinema sector grew by 30 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. 

In its Business Sector Bulletin for the second quarter, the ministry noted that 1,700 commercial registers were issued in the film production sector, compared to 1,300 in the second quarter of the previous year, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Elevating promising industries, including cinema, is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

According to the report, Riyadh issued 953 commercial registers, followed by Makkah with 501 and the eastern region with 155. 

The report further pointed out that Madinah and Qassim issued 51 and 22 commercial registers, respectively. 

Saudi Arabia’s film industry has witnessed massive progress over the recent years as movies from the Kingdom have attracted global attention in several international film festivals. 

Earlier this month, “Banel & Adama,” a film backed by the Red Sea Fund, bagged two jury prizes at the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France.

On July 2, Saudi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s “Raven Song” — the Kingdom’s entry for this year’s Academy Awards — had its British premiere at the annual SAFAR Film Festival.

In May, during the Cannes Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund unveiled a historic $100 million film sector fund to foster the growth of local film and media. 

“Through the Film Investment Program, Saudi Cultural Development Fund aims to enable the financial sector to participate in the growth of the film sector and help financial institutions to be able to provide financing to areas which they had not considered before,” Najla Al-Nomair, chief strategy and business development officer of the Cultural Development Fund, told Arab News in May. 

In January, Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as SEVEN, took over US-headquartered AMC Entertainment Holdings’ 85 cinema screens in the Kingdom after buying 100 percent of the firm’s stake in the country.

As part of the deal, SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, kept the brand name of AMC Cinemas — which in 2018 became the first cinema operator in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi cinema

